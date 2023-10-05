Below, you’ll find some of the dirty little secrets people who work in various industries have revealed on Reddit. So enjoy reading through these juicy responses, and be sure to upvote the secrets you want everyone to be aware of!

#1 None of your restaurant food is "made with love". Anger and anxiety is what made that muffin, Tina, don't you forget it.

#2 Not all that much of a secret, but, i used to work in a peanut butter factory, we produced about 25-30-ish different storebrands ranging from very cheap to stupidly expensive, we had a grand total of 3 recipes, chunky, not chunky and no additives

#3 I used to do landscaping/mowing. All these people being like “I hire a professional lawn care company”. Like, no you don’t. You hire me and about 4 crackheads.

#4 We touch your food with our hands. Weird. And yes, we wash them so often that they might fall off. That, or you get a**holes that wear gloves for 12 hours and never change gloves or wash their hands.

#5 The vast majority of people working for pharmacuetical companies are hardworking, highly ethical, and proud of the work they do.



We hate the executives as much as you do....

#6 If it’s the first time a professor is teaching a course, there is a good chance they are just one lecture ahead of the rest of the class.

#7 There is a lot of money spent every year that decides where specific items are placed on grocery store shelves.



If you're at a grocery store that's part of a chain, and you look at a shelf and there's an item that's approximately at eye level, I guarantee you that the company that makes that item paid a lot of money to put them there. There's lots of weird psychological tricks that go on in terms of how stores are laid out.

#8 this isn’t necessarily a dirty little secret, but I work in a clinical laboratory at a big hospital. there is absolutely NO DIFFERENCE between pregnancy tests you get from the dollar store vs the $20 clearblue at cvs. they have the same. exact. technology.



also, we use cheap a*s pregnancy tests in the lab. please save yourself, if you’re in the US, that $1000 ER visit and get a cheap a*s pregnancy test. I promise they are no different.

#9 Wells Fargo (and other banks, WF is just the worst I’ve had experience with) likes to come up with ways to illegally charge you fees. They then eventually get sued, pay a fine that is less than 1% of the profit they made on those fees, then finds a new slightly different way to f**k you some more. Rinse and repeat.



Find a good credit union. Mega banks are all screwing you over.

#10 When an app pops up with a 'do you like this app?' thing, the Yes button goes to the App Store for a review, the No button goes to an internal complaint process. This on average filters upset customers away from the app store and artificially raises app score by a whole star on average. That is the only way most corporate service apps have 4 stars.

#11 Nobody who actually sorts mail gives a s**t about your package. The word fragile doesn't stop them from throwing it 20ft into a metal container.

#12 HVAC guy here. Not really a secret but home owners sure think it is. CHANGE YOUR F*****G FILTERS!!!

#13 ex-farmer here. specifically, I worked at a "bio-certified" one. since there were no pesticides or herbicides used, every snail, every bug, every mouse had to be killed "manually" or by having a LOT of their natural predators around, ie. cats.



the reason? nobody buys tomatoes, or anything else with snail bites on them

#14 a very popular local bagel shop/bakery i worked at advertised all of our baked goods were homemade (dozens of muffins, danish, cinnamon rolls ect) and they were not. they all came from sysco, frozen on sheets. many customers would rave about the baked goods saying they were the best they’ve had. god bless them

#15 They put little weights in lipsticks to make them feel more expensive so they can charge more.

#16 Whenever you see a high profile person publishing an opinion piece in a news outlet, 9 times out of 10, they didn't write that. The "author" came up with a 1-2 sentence concept of what they wanted to say; their second-in-command engaged whoever the ghostwriter is; the ghost created the copy; the high profile person's #2 reviewed for necessary changes; the high profile person themselves reviewed and signed off; and the #2 engaged marketing people to place the piece in a news outlet.



If you see an article from a CEO, a Sr. VP, a member of an elected body, anyone with status, they don't write their own stuff. This is not inherently bad - organization leaders are busy, and they have the resources to have a team oversee their public-facing thoughts, so they don't have to worry about it. Still, the opinion pages of just about every news outlet in America (and elsewhere) are populated largely by ghostwriters.



Source: Am a ghost

#17 Locksmith here.



We can get into any lock/door within 30 seconds.



All the posturing and bringing out a impressive toolkit and hammer drill is just showmanship to pro long the call out.



30 seconds flat.

#18 Wash all of your “new clothes”. A very high percent has been worn and returned.

#19 People like to think that data analytics is some objective truth when there is sooooooooo much bias and room for subjectivity in data collection, analysis, interpretation, and communication. Oftentimes insights are cherrypicked datasets deliberately presented to make a specific point rather than having the data craft the conclusion.

#20 When the health inspector shows up, a mad scramble happens in the back to clean the kitchen while they start the inspection in the dining/bar area of the restaurant.

#21 Schedule your surgery as early in the day as possible. People in the OR get just as tired at the end of the day as anyone else.

#22 The Defense Department literally just spends money to spend it without any actual purpose just so they can say it was spent so they don’t receive less next year. In my building with 10 men the men’s restroom was gutted and remodeled 3 times in 3 years.

#23 Microsoft Excel runs the country

#24 Nurses and doctors have too many patients and the nurses are on the front line to alert the doctor on important changes in patient condition. Ideally a nurse should have no more than 4 patients who are stable but VERY FREQUENTLY nurses will have 6 to 8 patients and in that mix there are very ill individuals. We URGE you to read r/nursing frequently to get a true flavor of the atrocious dangers you are ALL in if you are a patient in the hospital. The medical establishment is gaslighting you with the nice websites, music in the lobby, smiling calm staff but behind the curtain we are all scrambling to make sure we don’t make errors but with all the stress, long shifts ….people are most likely dying from nursing and doctor errors. Most are avoidable if we weren’t stretched so thin. The industry will say there aren’t enough nurses and that is partly true but we’ve been in many many situations where there can be safer staffing numbers. Coworkers calling the hospital offering to work and they are declined.

Unfortunately, the medical system is all too focused on financials to pay BIG CEO and upper management salaries and they answer to their shareholders interests and NOT you the patients. It is a dangerous time to be a patient.

Again, I beg you all….in mass….educate yourselves buy reading the nurse’s comment on how scared they are. Anything marked “vent” is most likely a good read on a stressful and dangerous shift for a nurse.

#25 My buddy worked at our local movie theater (AMC), he told me the signs up front say "no outside food or drink" but their policy says they can't search or stop people even if they clearly have something, I told this to another buddy and he went next week with a whole tai dinner and a big gas station soda, cashier said it smelled good lol

#26 I'm way late to this party, but I used to be a political campaign manager and political office staffer.



The US government is run by an invisible network of interconnected staffers. The good elected officials are informed, but it's still the staffers who inform them. They write bills, they write bill summaries, they research the issues, they write the things the elected officials say. Without staffers, the vast majority of elected officials wouldn't have a f*****g clue what's going on, and we have *an absurd* amount of influence over the information they base their platforms off of.



On the campaign side, the reason there aren't viable third party candidates in the US is that campaigns are highly complicated, absurdly expensive, and outrageously time consuming. Successful candidates even for your state legislative races really can't do it all by themselves, which is why everyone hitches their wagon to a party. Only ultra wealthy people can really afford to run their own successful campaigns, and even they usually need a party apparatus just to get the competent manpower required to run a successful campaign. Our first past the post means of voting virtual guarantees a two party system, because elections are just extremely difficult for individuals or small party organizations to campaign in.

#27 I work in childcare. If your child has a milestone first at the centre, we don’t tell you. Taking first steps is the one that sticks out the most.

#28 I worked at a major jewelry company in the US. When we wanted to buy jewelry, we paid what it costs to make the product (material, labor, shipping), plus 10%. I paid around $115 for a pair of $950 diamond earrings.

#29 In the consulting world, nobody really knows what they're doing

#30 The ice cream machine is not broken, no one put it in its cleaning cycle when it needed to be so they're locked out of it until they do the whole cleaning process.

#31 You have to know your way around health care to get good health care What you should know: 1. Your patient rights. You can ask for a referral to a specialist. You can ask for second opinions. You can ask to see what is in your chart. Know your rights. 2. If you have a family member in a hospital or long term care home, please visit and be there as much as possible. When you are sick or old you are just not able to summon the energy to be on top of Med errors or even general care. The more eyes on the care and environment the better for your family member. 3. Advocate for your family member. Do some research too: what is the illness? What are some options? And take these to the doctor and ask if they’re appropriate (with the patients consent obviously) for the patient. 4. Follow up. If the office doesn’t call you : FOLLOW UP. Keep following up with offices, pharmacies, specialists, etc. until you’re satisfied. 5. If you are in the States, review your bill. Go over every item and see what can be negotiated and hound them until you feel it’s fair. The squeaking wheel gets the grease. 5. Get a job in health care. Not a clinician? No problem: environmental services and portering are excellent well-paying entry-level jobs that can get you potentially into a union. You will learn hospital and health care really fast. 6. Before your family member goes home from hospital make sure you see a “discharge planner” or a “social worker” to talk about discharge. Hospitals are full and they usually are pressed to send people home fast with health care at home being an option: but it’s not the only option. Talk to the discharge planner and push back if you need to. Look up questions to ask the discharge planner. 7. If you want the doctor to do/prescribe/refer something and they CHOOSE NOT TO, you are within your rights to say “May I have that option noted in my chart? I’d like to keep track of what I’ve asked you about”. Innocent, right? Well it’s a good way to get the clinician to think about whether they want their rebuttal of your suggestion in the chart. 8. If it feels wrong, please see someone else. Don’t just blindly trust health professionals. They’re people too. They’re not magic. Some are better than others. read clinician reviews so you at least know what to expect. To all those folks who go into appts with chronically ill family, or partners, you are guardian angels. Keep doing what you’re doing. It is more supportive (and the optics for the clinicians matter) than you know.

#32 Airlines often make more money carrying cargo than passengers. Also, they have much stricter contracts about delivering cargo on time than passengers.



If a plane is overweight, they will usually remove passengers before they remove cargo.

#33 Hotels don't change the comforter on the beds in between guests unless there's a noticeable stain on it. If the pillows are placed on a chair instead of on the bed at check out, housekeeping assumes they weren't used and puts them back on the bed without changing the pillowcases. All of this is due to cutting corners in housekeeping because the keepers are under strict timers for each room, and they have an insane amount of rooms to do everyday.

#34 When you call a cable company to cancel you speak with sales first the deals they offer are not the best they can do.