Bindi Irwin Posts Health Update From Hospital After A Medical Emergency Due To Incurable Disease
Bindi Irwin in hospital bed wearing a gown, smiling, sharing health update after medical emergency from incurable disease.
Celebrities, News

Bindi Irwin Posts Health Update From Hospital After A Medical Emergency Due To Incurable Disease

Bindi Irwin has shared a health update after missing the annual Steve Irwin Gala due to a medical emergency.

The 26-year-old conservationist spoke from her hospital bed, revealing that she had undergone multiple procedures.

“I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well,” Bindi said in a video posted Monday (May 12).

Highlights
  • Bindi Irwin shared a video from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery to have her appendix removed and treat multiple endometriosis lesions.
  • She missed the Steve Irwin Gala in honor of her late father after her surgeon insisted that the operation was a priority.
  • Robert Irwin hosted the fundraising gala in her place.

The Australian star, who is the eldest child of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, said she’s focused on her recovery and is taking the process “one step at a time.”

RELATED:

    Bindi Irwin had to miss the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas and fly to New York for emergency surgery
    Bindi Irwin shares health update from hospital after medical emergency related to incurable disease outdoors in natural setting.

    Image credits: Handout / Getty

    She added: “I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family. Sending love and light your way and we’ll get through this.”

    In the caption of the video, Bindi said she decided to consult a doctor after months of dealing with a “grumbly appendix.”

    “After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again,” she wrote.

    Bindi Irwin and a companion smiling outdoors near a tree, representing health update after medical emergency from incurable disease.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin

    Bindi revealed in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis, explaining that she had experienced debilitating symptoms for more than a decade.

    Her symptoms were downplayed for years, with doctors attributing her pain to hormonal issues or stress.

    Eventually, a correct diagnosis was made after Bindi underwent a laparoscopy.

    Bindi underwent surgery to have her appendix removed, treat 14 endometriosis lesions, and repair a large hernia she developed during childbirth

    Bindi Irwin in hospital bed wearing a gown, giving a health update after a medical emergency from incurable disease.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin

    Endometriosis is a disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain in the pelvis, especially during menstrual periods, and sometimes infertility.

    The condition can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause, as per the World Health Organization. Its causes are unknown.

    There is no cure for it, but symptoms can be treated with medicine or surgery.

    Bindi Irwin lying in hospital bed with oxygen tube, showing health update after medical emergency from incurable disease.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin

    In her post, Bindi said her surgery was a “success” and thanked her family for their unconditional support.

    “My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago.

    “Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors.

    “And thanks to my family for always being there for me. I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace. Thank you to Mum for being there with me every step of the way.”

    “Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas,” wrote the 26-year-old

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)


    Bindi married American pro wakeboarder Chandler Powell in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo in 2020.

    The couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

    Bindi and Chandler met at the Australia Zoo when the athlete was in Australia for a competition.

    “It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” Chandler described. “I’m like, ‘Wow, she is amazing.'”

    “I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace,” she said, thanking her husband Chandler Powell and their daughter, Grace Warrior

    Bindi Irwin reading a wildlife book with a child outdoors, sharing a joyful moment about animals and nature conservation.

    Image credits: bindisueirwin

    Bindi was only eight years old in 2006 when her father, crocodile hunter and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, lost his life after being attacked by a stingray during a television shoot.

    Since then, Bindi, her brother Robert, and their mother, Terri, have carried on the work of the late patriarch.

    The Steve Irwin Gala “honors Steve’s larger than life personality and his extraordinary passion for wildlife,” as per its official website.

    The gala is held twice a year in Brisbane and Las Vegas and is the largest fundraising event supporting the family’s conservation work and their charity, Wildlife Warriors, which Steve and Terri founded in 2002.

    Bindi, her brother Robert, and their mother Terri organize the Steve Irwin Gala to honor Steve and raise funds for their conservation charity, Wildlife Warriors

    Bindi Irwin smiling with a woman indoors, sharing a health update from hospital after medical emergency due to incurable disease

    Image credits: bindisueirwin

    According to the site, the charity has helped fund 14 global conservation projects to save different species as well as three vast conservation properties.

    The Irwin family were also the stars of the Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

    Given Bindi’s health emergency, it was her younger brother Robert who hosted the Las Vegas event this year.

    Bindi Irwin with family riding an elephant in a wildlife setting, sharing a health update from hospital news.

    Image credits: Steve Granitz / Getty

    “She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,'” the 21-year-old told People.

    “But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.’ Health has to come first.”

    Although she is currently focused on her recovery, Bindi remains hopeful that she will be healthy enough to attend the second gala in Brisbane this November.

    Social media users sent their best wishes for Bindi’s recovery

    Facebook comment from a top fan named Derian Alon expressing support for Bindi Irwin’s health recovery after a medical emergency.

    Comment on a social media post about Bindi Irwin’s health update after a medical emergency from an incurable disease.

    Comment from Gwen Meers encouraging strength and positivity amid Bindi Irwin's hospital update on incurable disease.

    Comment expressing well wishes for a speedy recovery after a medical emergency related to an incurable disease.

    Comment saying Get well soon with praying hands emoji, related to Bindi Irwin health update after hospital emergency.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing well wishes for Bindi Irwin’s health update following a medical emergency.

    Comment from Shelia Stover expressing love and well wishes for Bindi Irwin's health and happiness after medical emergency.

    Comment from Verita Crane White sending best wishes for Bindi Irwin's speedy recovery after medical emergency in hospital.

    Screenshot of a supportive comment for Bindi Irwin’s health update following a hospital stay due to an incurable disease.

    Comment expressing support and positive vibes for Bindi Irwin after hospital update on medical emergency.

    Comment by Claire Birkby expressing sympathy for Bindi Irwin’s health update after a medical emergency.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thank you for focus on endometriosis. It's a painfull and forgotten disease and make womens pain even more forgotten. Steve irwin would haved focused on his daughter right know!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    toastrovn2 avatar
    person (i think)
    person (i think)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is so heartwarming to see that the Irwins are all genuinely kind people. (Not specific to this article; I’m just reflecting)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
