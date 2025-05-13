Bindi Irwin Posts Health Update From Hospital After A Medical Emergency Due To Incurable Disease

ADVERTISEMENT

Bindi Irwin has shared a health update after missing the annual Steve Irwin Gala due to a medical emergency.

The 26-year-old conservationist spoke from her hospital bed, revealing that she had undergone multiple procedures.

“I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well,” Bindi said in a video posted Monday (May 12).

She missed the Steve Irwin Gala in honor of her late father after her surgeon insisted that the operation was a priority.

Robert Irwin hosted the fundraising gala in her place.

The Australian star, who is the eldest child of the late conservationist Steve Irwin, said she’s focused on her recovery and is taking the process “one step at a time.”

Share icon Bindi Irwin had to miss the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas and fly to New York for emergency surgery



She added: “I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family. Sending love and light your way and we’ll get through this.”

In the caption of the video, Bindi said she decided to consult a doctor after months of dealing with a “grumbly appendix.”

“After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again,” she wrote.

Bindi revealed in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis, explaining that she had experienced debilitating symptoms for more than a decade.

Her symptoms were downplayed for years, with doctors attributing her pain to hormonal issues or stress.

Eventually, a correct diagnosis was made after Bindi underwent a laparoscopy.

Endometriosis is a disease in which abnormal tissue grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain in the pelvis, especially during menstrual periods, and sometimes infertility.

The condition can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause, as per the World Health Organization. Its causes are unknown.

There is no cure for it, but symptoms can be treated with medicine or surgery.

In her post, Bindi said her surgery was a “success” and thanked her family for their unconditional support.

“My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago.

“Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors.

“And thanks to my family for always being there for me. I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace. Thank you to Mum for being there with me every step of the way.”

Bindi married American pro wakeboarder Chandler Powell in a private ceremony at Australia Zoo in 2020.

The couple shares a 4-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Bindi and Chandler met at the Australia Zoo when the athlete was in Australia for a competition.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” Chandler described. “I’m like, ‘Wow, she is amazing.'”

Bindi was only eight years old in 2006 when her father, crocodile hunter and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, lost his life after being attacked by a stingray during a television shoot.

Since then, Bindi, her brother Robert, and their mother, Terri, have carried on the work of the late patriarch.

The Steve Irwin Gala “honors Steve’s larger than life personality and his extraordinary passion for wildlife,” as per its official website.

The gala is held twice a year in Brisbane and Las Vegas and is the largest fundraising event supporting the family’s conservation work and their charity, Wildlife Warriors, which Steve and Terri founded in 2002.

According to the site, the charity has helped fund 14 global conservation projects to save different species as well as three vast conservation properties.

The Irwin family were also the stars of the Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins.

Given Bindi’s health emergency, it was her younger brother Robert who hosted the Las Vegas event this year.

“She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,'” the 21-year-old told People.

“But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.’ Health has to come first.”

Although she is currently focused on her recovery, Bindi remains hopeful that she will be healthy enough to attend the second gala in Brisbane this November.

