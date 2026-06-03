“Time For The Apocalypse”: Man Shows Off His Ab Implants And The Internet Is Collectively Shaking Its Head

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A man who simply woke up with abs proudly showed off his results online.

Without lifting a single weight, or drinking gallons of protein shakes, or even doing a single burpee or crunch, the man shared a video of his brand new ab implants that went viral on X.

Most netizens were utterly horrified after the video captured him seemingly flaunting his well-sculpted midsection.

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Highlights A man online seemingly showed off his ab implants.

Several netizens were utterly horrified by the video of him flaunting his well-sculpted midsection.

Another hairstylist who got himself “fake abs” recalled waking up in pain the next time.

Fans even speculated whether rapper Drake got himself ab implants after a photo he shared last year.

A man who simply woke up with abs proudly showed off his results online

Image credits: Markofit Production/pexels (not an actual photo)

The unidentified man installed an artificial set of 6-pack abs by undergoing cosmetic surgery, or so claims a viral tweet shared this week.

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“Man shows off his new ab implants and look at the definition,” read a message shared by influencer Tara Bull, who has 1.4 million followers on X.

“Why spend years grinding in the gym, eating chicken and rice, and still hoping for a six-pack… when you can wake up with one overnight?” Tara added.

It was not immediately clear if the video was real, fake, or AI-generated.

Image credits: TaraBull

Image credits: MarcLobliner

Netizens were stunned by the results, claiming, “This will be the bbl (Brazilian Butt Lift) equivalent to guys in a few years’ time. Bro…”

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“It’s time for the apocalypse to hit ASAP,” one said, while another wrote, “Girls don’t even like abs that much.”

“This is just sad to be that insecure about your body as a man when girls don’t even care about abs,” wrote another.

“Some doctors deserve to have their licenses revoked,” read one comment. “How do you go through all of medical school and still agree to do things like this? How can money be the only deciding factor in your decisions?”

Another said, “That’s the laziest motherfucker on the planet.”

“This is making my eyes hurt. Bro looks like he’s got an infection,” read one comment online

Man shows off his new ab implants and look at the definition. Why spend years grinding in the gym, eating chicken and rice, and still hoping for a six-pack… when you can wake up with one overnight? pic.twitter.com/NS16Fcal62 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) June 2, 2026

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Image credits: FinisiusMaximus

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Ab implants are marketed as a shortcut to having a chiseled core. They are often compared to breast implants in women, not just in terms of the procedure itself, but in what they represent culturally.

For women, breast augmentation reshaped beauty standards by offering a surgical option to have a fuller, more “idealized” figure. Meanwhile, ab implants do something similar for men. The once hard-earned six-pack that needed hours and hours in the gym has turned into a look they can now purchase.

Ab implants involve inserting silicone implants into the abdominal muscles to create the appearance of a defined six-pack. They feel firm to the touch and mimic the same look as naturally toned abs.

“Abdominal implants are solid silicone devices placed beneath the skin to create the appearance of defined abdominal muscles, most commonly a ‘six-pack’ effect,” Prof. Dr. Fuat Yuksel, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Turkey, associated with Longevita, told Bored Panda.

Image credits: Dave Garcia/pexels (not an actual photo)

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Ab implants differ from other fat-removal techniques such as liposuction or ab etching, as the results are achieved in different ways.

“Liposuction and abdominal etching work by removing or sculpting fat to reveal the patient’s natural muscle structure. Abdominal implants, on the other hand, create an artificial contour regardless of underlying muscle definition,” the plastic surgeon explained.

Implant-based procedures, in comparison to other fat-removal techniques, can create a more pronounced change in abdominal contour because the outcome is less dependent on the patient’s underlying muscle definition, Dr. Fuat noted.

However, “abdominal implants are designed for aesthetic purposes and do not replicate the function of real abdominal muscles,” Dr. Fuat said. He stressed that they do not contract, support core stability, or contribute to physical strength. “They are inert devices designed to enhance appearance,” he added.

Image credits: Airam Dato-on/pexels (not an actual photo)

Regarding longevity, Dr. Fuat noted that implants are intended to be long-lasting but are not considered lifetime devices. “While they can remain in place for many years, revision or removal surgery may be required if complications develop or if the aesthetic outcome changes over time,” he added.

It is thus important to see ab implants as a niche procedure in comparison to fat-removal techniques such as liposuction or etching. “While they can produce a defined visual outcome, they should be approached cautiously due to their artificial nature and the potential need for future revision,” he added.

Regarding the risks, Dr. Fuat said complications from surgery may only be apparent after months or even years. These could include implant displacement, asymmetry, fluid accumulation, capsular formation, and visible or palpable implant edges, particularly in patients with low body fat.

“The abdomen is a highly dynamic area, constantly moving with breathing, posture, and core engagement, which means even well-placed implants may migrate or become more noticeable over time in some cases,” he said.

A New York-based hairstylist named Chi Tang shared how he underwent the “fake ab” surgery to achieve a “specific look”

Image credits: Javid Hashimov/pexels (not an actual photo)

Image credits: MillieReddUTDx

Moreover, fluctuations in weight can also significantly alter the results. “If a patient gains or loses weight, the surrounding tissue changes, but the implant does not, which can create imbalance or visibility issues,” he explained.

Chi Tang, a New York-based hairstylist, reportedly underwent the “fake ab” or ab etching surgery in 2019. He said he worked out and had a healthy life for most of his adult years. Although he called himself “pretty fit,” he said he struggled to achieve the “specific look” he wanted.

After deciding to undergo ab etching surgery, Tang did some online research and found a doctor in Houston who specializes in the same procedure. He then booked an appointment, hopped on a flight, and made the trip to get the six-pack he had been dreaming of.

The “fake ab” surgery normally costs anything between $6,000 to $8,000. But Tang paid $14,000, knowing he was paying a higher price for a specialized plastic surgeon.

Following the surgery that took less than two hours, the hairstylist woke up without feeling much pain. The effects of the anesthetic allowed him to take his vehicle and drive himself back to his hotel right after.

But the next morning, he woke up in “extreme pain” and his abs felt “tight.”

“When I woke up, my reaction was, ‘Oh my god, what did I get myself into,’” he told Business Insider in 2023. “I wasn’t scared but a little surprised, because it was a quick decision.”

It took him about 10 minutes just to get up. And he struggled to do basic tasks, unable to even walk.

Eventually, the pain subsided, and Tang was able to travel back to New York about a week after the surgery.

Fans speculated whether Drake underwent ab etching surgery after a picture he shared of himself back from the gym

Image credits: champagnepapi

Although his family thought he was “crazy” for going under the knife for his fake abs, Tang told the outlet that he was happy with the results.

His advice for people considering the procedure was: “Do your research, make sure you go to a really good doctor. And make sure you take some painkillers.”

Last year, rapper Drake posted a picture of his sculpted six-pack abs, sparking speculation about whether he had undergone a cosmetic procedure.

The Grammy winner addressed the rumors on the Not This Again podcast last September.

“People think you got a procedure done,” host Bobbi Althoff told him.

Image credits: champagnepapi

Drake responded by joking about how people even claim he “got a BBL.”

“They call me ‘BBL Drizzy,’” he added.

The One Dance rapper then said he had clicked the picture after coming back from the gym.

“I was sweaty in that pic,” he went on to say. “Maybe I heightened the saturation or something on it.”

“I think I hit it too hard,” he added. “They don’t look like that.”

Netizens had wild reactions to the video of the man seemingly flaunting his sculpted midsection

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