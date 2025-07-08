Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kylie Jenner Stuns After Accidentally Exposing “Nasty Looking” Plastic Surgery Scar
Kylie Jenner at the beach, wearing sunglasses and a white bikini, showing a visible plastic surgery scar on her back.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Stuns After Accidentally Exposing “Nasty Looking” Plastic Surgery Scar

Kylie Jenner’s recent beach outing had fans zooming in on what looked like a surgery scar.

The 27-year-old, who previously expressed regret over getting breast implants, was photographed soaking up some sun during a holiday in Saint-Tropez, France.

One picture captured her making a splash in a white swimsuit with her sister Kendall Jenner.

Highlights
  • Kylie Jenner was recently captured at the beach during a holiday in Saint-Tropez, France.
  • Netizens zoomed in on what appeared to be a plastic surgery scar.
  • “You can see her underboob scar in the second pic,” one commented online.
  • Last month, the beauty mogul shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon.
    Kylie Jenner’s beach outing had netizens zooming in on what appeared to be a plastic surgery scar

    Kylie Jenner seated in a silver dress, showcasing a plastic surgery scar, highlighting her beauty and transformation.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Social media users quickly noticed the scar’s peekaboo moment.

    “You can see her underboob scar in the second pic,” one said.

    Netizens speculated about it, saying, “I actually don’t think this is from putting in the implants. It looks too long. It might be a mastoplexy (breast lift) scar.”

    Kylie Jenner wearing sunglasses and a white top, enjoying a drink outdoors, accidentally showing a plastic surgery scar.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Another wrote, “As someone who has had their breasts done, my scar is TINY and way less noticeable than this. This looks fresh.”

    Others wondered how they hadn’t noticed scars before.

    “I used to wonder how she didn’t have any scars on her social media because she clearly had a boob job early on. Then I realized, duh, they’re edited,” read one comment.

    “It disturbs me how she got implants too big for her and has so much money and yet can’t get a probably fitting bra top,” one commented online 

    Kylie Jenner in patterned outfits, showcasing plastic surgery scar while posing indoors and outdoors in two photos.

    Image credits: kyliejenner/kyliejenner

    Kylie Jenner at the beach covering herself, revealing a nasty looking plastic surgery scar after recent procedures.

    Image credits: KUWTKsnark

    “Imagine paying thousands and thousands on all that surgery and still not be able to show your unedited and un photoshopped body in public,” one harshly said.

    “That’s a nasty-looking scar,” said another. “I can’t imagine doing all that and continually messing with it.”

    Woman in white bikini and skirt at the beach, highlighting a plastic surgery scar after an accidental exposure.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Text post discussing Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgery scar and changes to her body shape and texture.

    The apparent surgery scar was spotted just weeks after Kylie casually spilled the tea on her breast augmentation procedure.

    “Girl, please can you just tell us what it is that you asked for when you had your b**bs done?” said TikToker Rachel Leary, who made a video last month to talk about the reality TV star getting the most “perfect, natural-looking b**b job ever.”

    “This looks fresh,” one speculated online after her beach outing in Saint-Tropez, France

    Close-up of a person in white swimwear revealing a noticeable plastic surgery scar on their hip area.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Comment text on a white background referencing a nasty looking plastic surgery scar after several procedures.

    Not only did Kylie come across Rachel’s video, but she also shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon.

    “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol,” she commented on the video.

    As for the plastic surgery 101, her specs meant she got silicone implants, which were 445cc (cubic centimeters) in size, placed half under the chest muscle.

    Kylie Jenner taking a mirror selfie in a white cut-out dress, highlighting an exposed plastic surgery scar.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie Jenner stuns while revealing a nasty looking plastic surgery scar in a candid moment.

    The “profile” would refer to how far the implant projects outward from the chest wall when viewed from the side.

    “When it comes to profiles, there are different types, such as low, moderate, and high, which are decided upon based on the patient’s anatomy and the goal they’re trying to achieve,” Lyle Leipziger, MD, chief of plastic surgery at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center, told Elle.

    Kylie’s choice of a “moderate” profile is normally considered to be one of the most natural profiles to get.

    In a candid admission, the beauty mogul recently revealed the specs of her breast implants

    Kylie Jenner in a black dress showing a plastic surgery scar on her back while attending a red carpet event.

    Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

    “Half under the muscle” refers to the dual-plane placement of the implants.

    “Many breast augmentations today are dual plane, meaning part under the muscle and part under the lower breast tissue,” Lyle told the outlet.

    To achieve a natural-looking placement, the dual plane breast augmentation includes inserting below the pectoral muscle, while the lower part is just under the breast tissue.

    Text message reply mentioning 445 cc silicone implants and plastic surgery details related to Kylie Jenner's scar.

    Image credits: rachleary

    Kylie confirmed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she got her “breasts done” at the age of 19.

    “I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing,” she said at the time.

    The mother-of-two also expressed regret over the procedure and called her natural assets “gorgeous.”

    “I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said on the show. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after children.”

    The reality TV previously expressed regret over the procedure, calling her natural asses the “perfect size”

    Kylie Jenner poses in elegant black dress showcasing a subtle plastic surgery scar in a luxurious, ornate room setting.

    Image credits: kyliejenner

    Kylie isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to confidently embrace cosmetic procedures.

    Khloé Kardashian recently revealed a whole list of procedures she underwent, all while responding to an Instagram video shared by Dr. Jonathan Betteridge.

    Jonathan’s video included speculations about her going under the knife to alter her appearance.

    Khloé Kardashian also made a frank revelation about the list of cosmetic procedures she underwent over the years

    Kylie Jenner in a red dress showing a plastic surgery scar, posing outdoors with sunlight and shadows on her face.

    Image credits: khloekardashian/khloekardashian

    Topping her list was her 2019 nose job, which she previously said she always wanted.

    “My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner,” she said on X in 2022.

    The Good American founder’s cosmetic choices also included Botox, filler, Salmon sperm facials (a treatment that uses polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) extracted from salmon sperm to improve the skin’s appearance), and more.

    Text post by Khloe Kardashian listing cosmetic procedures including nose job, laser hair removal, botox, and skin tightening treatments.

    Image credits: drjb.aesthetics

    Sister Kim Kardashian has also long been the subject of headlines, dissecting every inch of her face and her figure. Many have claimed she has had butt implants as well.

    The Skims founder has admitted she had her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed and her belly button tightened after the birth of her children.

    In 2016, she admitted during an Instagram livestream that she had to get butt injections to treat her psoriasis.

    Kim Kardashian once explained why she had a “huge indent” on her backside

    “No one will notice”, they said
    byu/KUWTKsMODTeam inKUWTKsnark

    “I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt,” she said, trying to explain why paparazzi pictures of her sparked butt implant rumors.

    “There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson,” she went on to say. “You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumors started: ‘She’s had implants.”

    “It looks so painful,” one commented online about Kylie Jenner’s apparent scar

    Kylie Jenner stuns showing a nasty looking plastic surgery scar after an accidental exposure in a candid moment.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a stylish outfit, showing a noticeable plastic surgery scar on her face during a public event.

    Kylie Jenner wearing a black top, revealing a noticeable plastic surgery scar, captured in a candid moment outdoors.

    Comment text on a white background saying it looks so painful in blue and black font.

    Kylie Jenner stuns showing plastic surgery scar while covering up with a beach towel after invasive procedures recovery.

    Kylie Jenner stuns showing a nasty looking plastic surgery scar in an unedited moment revealing natural skin texture.

    Text post from user Historical-Drama2119 asking if someone pooped in her diaper, saying sometimes it happens.

    Kylie Jenner showing a visible plastic surgery scar on her face, drawing attention for its prominent appearance.

    Comment text on a white background about someone’s rear end area, mentioning possible malfunction or issue.

    Comment text criticizing Kylie Jenner’s chin and plastic surgery scar, highlighting a long chin and body part.

    Kylie Jenner in a casual outfit, photographed outdoors, revealing a noticeable plastic surgery scar on her face.

    Kylie Jenner poses in a stylish outfit, revealing a noticeable plastic surgery scar on her face.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If all the plastic surgery, fillers, facelifts, búttlifts, silicone implants, facials and all their make-up is so great, why do they still photoshop every picture of them and still need to wear shapewear? If all the surgery, creams and treatments were really giving great results, they would not need make-up or photoshop. To all the ladies (and men)who think about surgery or who are buying expensive products: it is just a scam!! Eat healthy, have your 8hours sleep, wear sunscreen spf, and just use a product to clean and moisturize your skin. That's enough.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
