Kylie Jenner Stuns After Accidentally Exposing “Nasty Looking” Plastic Surgery Scar

Kylie Jenner’s recent beach outing had fans zooming in on what looked like a surgery scar.

The 27-year-old, who previously expressed regret over getting breast implants, was photographed soaking up some sun during a holiday in Saint-Tropez, France.

One picture captured her making a splash in a white swimsuit with her sister Kendall Jenner.

Highlights Kylie Jenner was recently captured at the beach during a holiday in Saint-Tropez, France.

Netizens zoomed in on what appeared to be a plastic surgery scar.

“You can see her underboob scar in the second pic,” one commented online.

Last month, the beauty mogul shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon.

Image credits: kyliejenner

Social media users quickly noticed the scar’s peekaboo moment.

“You can see her underboob scar in the second pic,” one said.

Netizens speculated about it, saying, “I actually don’t think this is from putting in the implants. It looks too long. It might be a mastoplexy (breast lift) scar.”

Image credits: kyliejenner

Another wrote, “As someone who has had their breasts done, my scar is TINY and way less noticeable than this. This looks fresh.”

Others wondered how they hadn’t noticed scars before.

“I used to wonder how she didn’t have any scars on her social media because she clearly had a boob job early on. Then I realized, duh, they’re edited,” read one comment.

“It disturbs me how she got implants too big for her and has so much money and yet can’t get a probably fitting bra top,” one commented online

Image credits: kyliejenner/kyliejenner

Image credits: KUWTKsnark

“Imagine paying thousands and thousands on all that surgery and still not be able to show your unedited and un photoshopped body in public,” one harshly said.

“That’s a nasty-looking scar,” said another. “I can’t imagine doing all that and continually messing with it.”

Image credits: BACKGRID

The apparent surgery scar was spotted just weeks after Kylie casually spilled the tea on her breast augmentation procedure.

“Girl, please can you just tell us what it is that you asked for when you had your b**bs done?” said TikToker Rachel Leary, who made a video last month to talk about the reality TV star getting the most “perfect, natural-looking b**b job ever.”

“This looks fresh,” one speculated online after her beach outing in Saint-Tropez, France

Image credits: BACKGRID

Not only did Kylie come across Rachel’s video, but she also shared the breast implant order she gave her plastic surgeon.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! Hope this helps lol,” she commented on the video.

As for the plastic surgery 101, her specs meant she got silicone implants, which were 445cc (cubic centimeters) in size, placed half under the chest muscle.

Image credits: kyliejenner

The “profile” would refer to how far the implant projects outward from the chest wall when viewed from the side.

“When it comes to profiles, there are different types, such as low, moderate, and high, which are decided upon based on the patient’s anatomy and the goal they’re trying to achieve,” Lyle Leipziger, MD, chief of plastic surgery at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center, told Elle.

Kylie’s choice of a “moderate” profile is normally considered to be one of the most natural profiles to get.

In a candid admission, the beauty mogul recently revealed the specs of her breast implants

Image credits: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

“Half under the muscle” refers to the dual-plane placement of the implants.

“Many breast augmentations today are dual plane, meaning part under the muscle and part under the lower breast tissue,” Lyle told the outlet.

To achieve a natural-looking placement, the dual plane breast augmentation includes inserting below the pectoral muscle, while the lower part is just under the breast tissue.

Image credits: rachleary

Kylie confirmed in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she got her “breasts done” at the age of 19.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing,” she said at the time.

The mother-of-two also expressed regret over the procedure and called her natural assets “gorgeous.”

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said on the show. “[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after children.”

The reality TV previously expressed regret over the procedure, calling her natural asses the “perfect size”

Image credits: kyliejenner

Kylie isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to confidently embrace cosmetic procedures.

Khloé Kardashian recently revealed a whole list of procedures she underwent, all while responding to an Instagram video shared by Dr. Jonathan Betteridge.

Jonathan’s video included speculations about her going under the knife to alter her appearance.

Khloé Kardashian also made a frank revelation about the list of cosmetic procedures she underwent over the years

Image credits: khloekardashian/khloekardashian

Topping her list was her 2019 nose job, which she previously said she always wanted.

“My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner,” she said on X in 2022.

The Good American founder’s cosmetic choices also included Botox, filler, Salmon sperm facials (a treatment that uses polydeoxyribonucleotides (PDRN) extracted from salmon sperm to improve the skin’s appearance), and more.

Image credits: drjb.aesthetics

Sister Kim Kardashian has also long been the subject of headlines, dissecting every inch of her face and her figure. Many have claimed she has had butt implants as well.

The Skims founder has admitted she had her post-pregnancy stretch marks removed and her belly button tightened after the birth of her children.

In 2016, she admitted during an Instagram livestream that she had to get butt injections to treat her psoriasis.

Kim Kardashian once explained why she had a “huge indent” on her backside

“I went to go get a cortisone shot in my butt. One of my neighbors was a dermatologist at Cedars. I go in there and he’s like, ‘There’s a one in a billion chance that you will get a huge indent in your butt.’ Of course, I get a huge indent on my butt,” she said, trying to explain why paparazzi pictures of her sparked butt implant rumors.

“There is a picture of me in Miami wearing an electric blue dress, and another picture of me walking down Robertson,” she went on to say. “You see the indent. And I think that’s when the rumors started: ‘She’s had implants.”

“It looks so painful,” one commented online about Kylie Jenner’s apparent scar

