Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Exact Details Of Breast Augmentation Surgery After Fan Asked

Kylie Jenner is being hailed as a “girl’s girl” for her open and honest response to a woman who asked for the exact details of her breast augmentation surgery.

Taking to TikTok, Rachel Leary addressed the reality star, saying she was considering the same procedure and that Kylie had “the most perfect, natural-looking” results.

“They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants — if they are implants or if you had fat transfer — to me, it is perfection,” Rachel shared.

She continued: “I don’t actually expect you to see this TikTok. I don’t expect you to share who did the work, I understand.”

“But in terms of what it is that you actually had done… Was it a teardrop implant? Or a high-profile implant? Under the muscle? Over the muscle? Can you just share what it is that you had?”

Maintaining a respectful tone, Rachel said she hoped Kylie would share more information, as the star had been “quite open” about her breast enhancement in the past.

“Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner 🥺 i just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully 🙏🏼” the fan captioned her video.

To her surprise, the TikTok reached Kylie, who chose to share everything about her surgery—from the surgeon who performed it to the size she requested.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!!” she wrote in the comments, adding, “Hope this helps lol.”

Rachel, the fan, said she wanted to undergo the procedure and asked Kylie to share the secrets behind her “perfect, natural-looking” results

Rachel thanked the 27-year-old for her response, writing, “This is why she’s for the girls 🩷 love u thank u.”

In the comments, many fans agreed with Rachel, praising Kylie’s transparency and her decision to share personal information to help another woman.

“Kylie is the ultimate girl’s girl they could NEVER made me hate her 🥹” one person wrote.

“Not Kylie actually responding 😭 lmao I never expected this in a million years,” another shared.

“Kudos to her for being able to be honest and talk about it,” commented a third. “She sounds down to earth like KK. She even mentions how she regrets it to be a better role model for her daughter.”



However, others slammed the Kylie Cosmetics founder for initially denying that she had undergone breast surgery. Before admitting to it in a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, she attributed her voluptuous cleavage to a Victoria’s Secret Bombshell push-up bra.

Asked about the change on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “TMI but it’s that time of the month,” People magazine reported in 2016.

“How about all the years she DENIED having b**b (and lip) implants? 🙄” reminded one netizen.

“How is this inspiring? This woman has done multiple things to alter her body to the point where she’s hardly recognizable from when she was a kid,” commented someone else.

The reality star responded by naming her surgeon, specifying the size, and detailing the exact placement of the implants she requested

“That family is the FARTHEST thing from being ‘girls girls’ lmfaoo. Like they are literally the opposite 💀💀,” noted an additional user.

The debate continued, with fans noting that Kylie was only 19 years old when she had the procedure and suggesting that she likely kept it a secret to avoid criticism for her decision.

On The Kardashians, Kylie said that she got her “breasts done” before welcoming her daughter, Stormi, with her ex, rapper Travis Scott.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi, not thinking I would have a child when I was 20. Like, they were still healing,” she explained.

The mom of two expressed regret over her cosmetic procedure, saying, “I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with.

“I would recommend anyone thinking about it to wait until after children.”

Kylie also discussed the importance of being “the best mom and best example” for her daughter, saying she would feel “heartbroken” if Stormi chose to undergo plastic surgery at 19, as she had.

“I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn’t touch anything,” the Khy founder concluded.

Kylie has also opened up about changes to her face on The Kardashians, saying,” One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false.

“I’ve only gotten fillers. I don’t want that to be part of my story.”

Kylie confirmed she had gotten a breast enhancement in 2023, saying she regretted the procedure

The beauty mogul, who launched a successful makeup brand in 2015, shared that she felt very insecure about her lips as a teenger, and called enhancing that part of her face the “best thing [she’s] ever done.”

Her insecurity, Kylie revealed, was triggered when a boy she liked made a hurtful comment about her thin lips.

“I had really small lips, and I didn’t ever think about it until I had one of my first kisses and a guy said to me, ‘Oh my God, you’re such a good kisser, but you have such small lips,’ or something like that. From then on, I felt unkissable,” she said in 2021.

In 2017, she explained that she “didn’t feel desirable” with her natural lips.

She had previously attributed the change to Victoria’s Secret Bombshell bra

“I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like, this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done.”

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner Klan who have spoken candidly about plastic surgery include Kourtney, who revealed that she underwent breast surgery at 22, and Khloé, who had a rhinoplasty after her daughter’s first birthday—a procedure she had “always wanted.”

Their “momager,” Kris Jenner, recently underwent facial surgery with Dr. Steven Levine. She had previously admitted to getting an earlobe reduction.

As for Kim, she revealed that she has had “a little bit of Botox” between her eyebrows.

