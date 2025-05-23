Kris Jenner’s Plastic Surgeon Goes Viral After Her New Look Had Her Mistaken For Kim Kardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Kris Jenner, as the matriarch of the Kardashian family, is no stranger to plastic surgery, but her latest transformation had the internet doing double takes.

“Is that Kim?” one viewer asked, echoing the sentiments of many that, while recognizing the effectiveness of her latest batch of surgeries in making her look younger, were stunned by how similar mother and daughter look now.

Highlights Kris Jenner's recent facelift surprised fans who believe she now looks exactly like Kim.

The procedure was done by Dr. Levine, known as the “facelift maestro" in celebrity circles.

Kris was in Paris supporting her daughter as she testified against 10 men who robbed her at gunpoint in 2016.

“I thought that was Kim posing as Kris at first,” a shocked fan wrote under a post by Jenner’s longtime hairstylist Chris Stapleton, who was seemingly instructed to do Kris’ hair to deliberately mimic Kim’s trademark slicked back look.

Seeing how positive his work had been received, the doctor responsible for the intervention broke his silence, wishing to dip his toes into the well of viral fame.

krisjenner

The surgeon behind the transformation is Dr. Steven M. Levine, a New York-based plastic surgeon reportedly known in elite circles as the “facelift maestro.”

Dr. Levine is no stranger to famous faces. A 2020 interview with People Magazine praised his work for its subtlety, revealing that his improvements “grace some of the most famous faces and figures in the world.”

His clientele reportedly includes A-listers like Brad Pitt, Lindsay Lohan, and Demi Moore.

krisjenner

Now, thanks to Jenner’s viral transformation, Levine is enjoying a fresh wave of public acclaim and free publicity.

“Who’s your doctor? This is amazing!” one commenter said. “The doctor deserves an award!” another replied.

Others went as far as to beg Kris to name Levine directly. “I need to know who to go to in 30 more years,” a fan joked.

Dr. Levine is a famous plastic surgeon known to operate on famous movie stars, celebrities, and models

kimkardashian

Described as a “mini facelift,” the procedure is said to “restore youth and shape to the lower part of the face and neck,” with a shorter recovery when compared to more invasive interventions and results that are more subtle and natural.

stevenlevinemd

As Levine explains in his website, his technique works by “re-suspending the deeper tissue in its correct anatomical position and removing excess skin,” which explains the dramatic, yet well-received change in Kris’ face.

This is far from the first time the TV personality has gone under the knife.

Aliah Anderson / Getty

For instance, in 2011, cameras captured the nervous momager ahead of her facelift just one month before daughter Kim’s wedding to Kris Humphries. “I don’t want to die,” she said tearfully before the surgery. Afterward, Kim reassured her: “Mom, you look fab. So gorgeous.”

Jenner has also admitted getting breast augmentation, earlobe surgery, and a regular regimen of “Botox and fillers and lasers and things like that.”

Kris was in Paris to support her daughter as she testified against the men who robbed her in 2016

Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The Kardashian “Momager,” had flown to Paris to support her daughter Kim Kardashian as she faced, for the first time in nearly a decade, several of the men who tied her up at gunpoint and robbed her of millions in jewelry.

krisjenner

In October 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, five masked men disguised as police officers entered Kim’s private hotel suite in the early hours of the morning. They forced the hotel concierge, who was already handcuffed, to lead them to Kardashian’s room.

Once inside, they held her at gunpoint, bound her wrists and ankles with zip ties, gagged her, and threw her into the bathroom. They stole more than $6 million in valuables, including a $4 million diamond ring.

krisjenner

A panel of three judges and six jurors delivered the verdict today (May 23) finding eight of the ten defendants guilty.

The sentences—ranging from three years to a maximum of eight years—were considered insufficient by Kardashian’s lawyers, however, they said Kim was satisfied with the outcome and does not plan to appeal.

“She looks like AI.” Netizens took to social media to share their thoughts on Jenner’s facelift

