Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted Over “Ridiculous” Look While In Paris For Jewelry Heist Trial

Kim Kardashian turned the sidewalks of Paris into her own personal runway. But fans just couldn’t decide what theme she was going for.

After her emotional testimony in court about being robbed at gunpoint during a 2016 heist, Kim stepped out for lunch with her mother Kris Jenner, 69, and her friends on Wednesday, May 14.

The 44-year-old reality TV star’s outfit had everything, including feathers, a wrap-around gown, and a baseball cap that seemed like it didn’t get the memo for the dress code.

“Really don’t get this outfit,” one said online about her appearance.

The singer also attended Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Katy Perry and Eva Longoria while in France.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of potential exploitation that might be distressing to some.

“A day in Paris,” Kim wrote on Instagram as she shared pictures of her outing in the French capital on Wednesday, May 14.

The Skims founder and momager Kris were captured roaming around Paris just a day after Kim took the stand on Tuesday, May 13, to testify about two masked men barging into her Paris hotel room, taping her mouth shut, and stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Some netizens expressed their disapproval over her ensemble, saying they “really don’t get this outfit.”

“Who told you to wear that hat?” one asked.

Another said, “Sorry, this literally style only looks good on Rihanna.”

“Couture show at 5, baseball game at 6,” one social media user commented

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

“What a stupid outfit?” questioned another.

“I don’t get it a hat with an elegant dress,” said another. “She’s beautiful though.”

Kim broke down in court as she recalled the harrowing details of the 2016 heist

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

For her testimony on May 13, Kim wore a black suit with glitzy jewelry as she and her mother pulled up to the court.

She revealed in court that her sister Kourtney Kardashian had accompanied her during the 2016 holiday but was not with her during the hotel robbery.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was asked in court whether she believed her life would end on the night of the heist.

“I absolutely thought I was going to d*e,” she said in response.

“I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack,” she said after taking the stand

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim revealed that she was wearing nothing but a bathrobe and had nothing underneath when the masked men barged in.

The influencer-turned-icon said one of the men taped her hands and mouth, while another had a weapon pointed at her.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

“He grabs by legs and pulls me,” she said. “ … I’m naked and my everything is exposed.”

“I was sure that I was going to be r*ped,” she added.

The Skims founder said she only had a bathrobe on when the masked men barged in and taped her mouth shut

Kim Kardashian is stepping out to go shopping with mom Kris Jenner today in Paris after testifying in robbery trial yesterday pic.twitter.com/DDRMYnldtD — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 14, 2025

Investigators believed the suspects followed Kim using her photos, geotags and timestamps shared with her constant updates on social media.

The assailants arrived at her hotel room in the guise of police officers.

Kim initially thought it was “some sort of terrorist attack” when they gagged her and bound her.

Around $9 million of jewelry was stolen from her hotel room in Paris

Image credits: ABC News / YouTube

Most of the suspects, part of a seasoned criminal gang, were in their 60s and 70s and were given the title “grandpa robbers” by local media.

The suspects could be given a sentence of life imprisonment, as they face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and membership in a criminal gang.

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

The traumatizing incident led to Kim keeping between four and six guards at home, she said in court.

“I started to get this phobia of going out,” she said. “This experience really changed everything for us.”

During her escapades in Paris, Kim also attended the bachelorette party thrown by Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Kim attended Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party with guests like Katy Perry and Eva Longoria

Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

Lauren was part of the Blue Origin spaceflight that took Katy Perry, Gayle King, and others to space.

The bride-to-be had a star-studded guest list for her bachelorette party, including Kim, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

“The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian,” a source told People about the event. “It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13.”

Kim was reportedly “glad” to have some “girl time” after testifying in the Paris courtroom

Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez and Kris Jenner tonight in Paris. pic.twitter.com/d2JsCmzcoT — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) May 15, 2025

Reports claimed Kim was glad to attend the children’s book author’s bachelorette party on Friday, May 16, after taking the stand in a Paris courtroom.

“Spending girl time at Lauren’s bachelorette was a great way to end the week after testifying,” one source told the Daily Mail. “She’s glad it’s over but thankful she was asked to testify as part of the trial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

The guests reportedly sipped on espresso martinis and danced on a river cruise before ending their meal with a vanilla meringue cake for Lauren.

“That’s a wrap. To my girls…thank you for surprising me, lifting me up, and reminding me how much I needed this moment,” Lauren wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of the revelry online. “I love your hearts and your beautiful energy more than words can say.”

Netizens had strong reactions to Kim’s outfit during her Paris escapades

