Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted Over “Ridiculous” Look While In Paris For Jewelry Heist Trial
Kim Kardashian wearing a feathered jacket and cap, posing indoors amid Paris jewelry heist trial attention.
Celebrities, News

Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted Over “Ridiculous” Look While In Paris For Jewelry Heist Trial

Kim Kardashian turned the sidewalks of Paris into her own personal runway. But fans just couldn’t decide what theme she was going for.

After her emotional testimony in court about being robbed at gunpoint during a 2016 heist, Kim stepped out for lunch with her mother Kris Jenner, 69, and her friends on Wednesday, May 14.

The 44-year-old reality TV star’s outfit had everything, including feathers, a wrap-around gown, and a baseball cap that seemed like it didn’t get the memo for the dress code.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian was spotted roaming the streets of Paris with her mother Kris Jenner.
  • “Really don’t get this outfit,” one said online about her appearance.
  • A day before the outing, she testified in a Paris courtroom about being held at gunpoint and robbed during a 2016 heist.
  • The singer also attended Lauren Sánchez's bachelorette party with Katy Perry and Eva Longoria while in France.
RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian sparked wild reactions online after an interesting outfit choice for her outing in Paris

    Kim Kardashian posing in a black dress with bows, featured in Paris during jewelry heist trial fashion controversy.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of potential exploitation that might be distressing to some. 

    “A day in Paris,” Kim wrote on Instagram as she shared pictures of her outing in the French capital on Wednesday, May 14.

    The Skims founder and momager Kris were captured roaming around Paris just a day after Kim took the stand on Tuesday, May 13, to testify about two masked men barging into her Paris hotel room, taping her mouth shut, and stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

    Kim Kardashian in a beige dress with feather details and a blue cap walking on cobblestone street during jewelry heist trial in Paris

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Some netizens expressed their disapproval over her ensemble, saying they “really don’t get this outfit.”

    “Who told you to wear that hat?” one asked.

    Another said, “Sorry, this literally style only looks good on Rihanna.”

    “Couture show at 5, baseball game at 6,” one social media user commented

    Kim Kardashian wearing a feathered outfit and cap, sitting next to a woman in sunglasses and a maroon suit.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian in Paris at jewelry heist trial, wearing a bold outfit that received harsh criticism.

    Kim Kardashian attending Paris jewelry heist trial, facing criticism over her unusual and ridiculed fashion look.

    Comment stating she looks ridiculous wearing a baseball cap with fur boa taped to a sheet, related to Kim Kardashian Paris jewelry heist trial.

    What a stupid outfit?” questioned another.

    “I don’t get it a hat with an elegant dress,” said another. “She’s beautiful though.”

    Kim broke down in court as she recalled the harrowing details of the 2016 heist

    Kim Kardashian wearing a feathered outfit and cap, sitting indoors, linked to jewelry heist trial in Paris.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    For her testimony on May 13, Kim wore a black suit with glitzy jewelry as she and her mother pulled up to the court.

    She revealed in court that her sister Kourtney Kardashian had accompanied her during the 2016 holiday but was not with her during the hotel robbery.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a dark cap and natural makeup in Paris amid jewelry heist trial and fashion criticism.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim Kardashian wearing a bold outfit in Paris, receiving harsh criticism for her look during jewelry heist trial visit.

    The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was asked in court whether she believed her life would end on the night of the heist.

    “I absolutely thought I was going to d*e,” she said in response.

    “I thought it was some sort of terrorist attack,” she said after taking the stand

    Kim Kardashian wearing a feathered beige outfit and cap while sitting, linked to Paris jewelry heist trial appearance.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Kim revealed that she was wearing nothing but a bathrobe and had nothing underneath when the masked men barged in.

    The influencer-turned-icon said one of the men taped her hands and mouth, while another had a weapon pointed at her.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a feathered beige dress and baseball cap while attending jewelry heist trial in Paris.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    “He grabs by legs and pulls me,” she said. “ … I’m naked and my everything is exposed.”

    “I was sure that I was going to be r*ped,” she added.

    The Skims founder said she only had a bathrobe on when the masked men barged in and taped her mouth shut

    Screenshot of online comment criticizing Kim Kardashian's style during Paris jewelry heist trial for a ridiculous look.

    Investigators believed the suspects followed Kim using her photos, geotags and timestamps shared with her constant updates on social media.

    The assailants arrived at her hotel room in the guise of police officers.

    Kim initially thought it was “some sort of terrorist attack” when they gagged her and bound her.

    Around $9 million of jewelry was stolen from her hotel room in Paris

    Kim Kardashian wearing a black dress and sunglasses, walking with a companion in Paris during jewelry heist trial.

    Image credits: ABC News / YouTube

    Most of the suspects, part of a seasoned criminal gang, were in their 60s and 70s and were given the title “grandpa robbers” by local media.

    The suspects could be given a sentence of life imprisonment, as they face charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and membership in a criminal gang.

    Kim Kardashian posing with a man, wearing a black outfit and large jewelry during Paris jewelry heist trial.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    The traumatizing incident led to Kim keeping between four and six guards at home, she said in court.

    “I started to get this phobia of going out,” she said. “This experience really changed everything for us.”

    During her escapades in Paris, Kim also attended the bachelorette party thrown by Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

    Kim attended Lauren Sánchez’s bachelorette party with guests like Katy Perry and Eva Longoria

    Kim Kardashian and companion in stylish outfits walking in Paris during jewelry heist trial event.

    Image credits: kimkardashian / Instagram

    Lauren was part of the Blue Origin spaceflight that took Katy Perry, Gayle King, and others to space.

    The bride-to-be had a star-studded guest list for her bachelorette party, including Kim, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria.

    “The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian,” a source told People about the event. “It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13.”

    Kim was reportedly “glad” to have some “girl time” after testifying in the Paris courtroom

    Reports claimed Kim was glad to attend the children’s book author’s bachelorette party on Friday, May 16, after taking the stand in a Paris courtroom.

    “Spending girl time at Lauren’s bachelorette was a great way to end the week after testifying,” one source told the Daily Mail. “She’s glad it’s over but thankful she was asked to testify as part of the trial.”

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

    The guests reportedly sipped on espresso martinis and danced on a river cruise before ending their meal with a vanilla meringue cake for Lauren.

    “That’s a wrap. To my girls…thank you for surprising me, lifting me up, and reminding me how much I needed this moment,” Lauren wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of the revelry online. “I love your hearts and your beautiful energy more than words can say.”

    Netizens had strong reactions to Kim’s outfit during her Paris escapades

    Kim Kardashian in Paris, facing criticism over her outfit during the jewelry heist trial coverage.

    Comment calling Kim Kardashian's outfit ridiculous while attending the Paris jewelry heist trial.

    Comment on social media criticizing a fashion style, mentioning Rihanna, related to Kim Kardashian jewelry heist trial in Paris.

    Comment on social media criticizing Kim Kardashian's outfit during Paris jewelry heist trial coverage.

    Comment on social media questioning Kim Kardashian’s outfit during Paris jewelry heist trial coverage.

    Comment about Kim Kardashian's look, mentioning hat and elegant dress, discussing the jewelry heist trial in Paris context.

    Kim Kardashian wearing a controversial outfit in Paris during the jewelry heist trial, receiving harsh public criticism.

    User comment criticizing a fashion look, referencing Kim Kardashian and a ridiculous style during Paris jewelry heist trial.

    Comment about Kim Kardashian's look being criticized during Paris jewelry heist trial discussion on social media platform.

    Comment on Kim Kardashian's appearance during Paris jewelry heist trial, calling her look ridiculous and brutally roasted.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
