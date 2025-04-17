Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hilarious Video Satirizes Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Flight By Mocking “How They Thought” Public Would React
Celebrities, News

Hilarious Video Satirizes Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Flight By Mocking “How They Thought” Public Would React

24

8

Actress and comedian Caitlin Reilly brutally mocked Blue Origin’s first all-female flight that took Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, and others to space.

In a now-viral video, Caitlin slammed the “yaaas queen” energy that surrounded the space mission, which took place on Monday, April 14.

“Are you trying to tell me that six b***hes went [to] space this morning?” Caitlin said with an exaggerated squeal.

Highlights
  • Caitlin Reilly brutally mocked Blue Origin’s first all-female flight in a sarcastic parody.
  • “How they thought we would react to the all female Blue Origin flight,” read the text on Caitlin’s video.
  • Netizens not only found the video hilarious but also agreed with the sentiment.
    Actress and comedian Caitlin Reilly brutally mocked Blue Origin’s first all-female flight

    Women in Blue Origin suits on metal platform, smiling and posing for satirical video about flight reactions.

    Image credits: blueorin

    The Blue Origin spaceflight this week was touted as a milestone mission, marking the first all-women crewed flight in commercial space travel.

    Pop diva Katy Perry, philanthropist and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, TV host icon Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen made up the crew for the 11-minute journey.

    Rocket launching from desert base, satirizing Blue Origin flight.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    The move was meant to be a win for female representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), but many felt it was more of a PR stunt and less about true progress.

    Siding with the critics, Caitlin joined the chatter about the space mission with a scathing parody.

    “How they thought we would react to the all female Blue Origin flight,” read the text on Caitlin’s video

    Person in car humorously mimicking public reaction to Blue Origin flight, emphasizing satire and comedy.

    Image credits: hicaitlinreilly

    “How they thought we would react to the all female Blue Origin flight,” read the text on her video.

    She hit peak levels of sarcasm and mercilessly roasted the women who were part of the mission.

    Woman in car energetically mocking public's reaction to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight.

    Image credits: hicaitlinreilly

    “This is going to be an amazing f***ing week for women. We love you Gayle King,” she said.

    “I’m sure Oprah’s nearby. Maybe space is one of Oprah’s favorite things,” she sarcastically added.

    Caitlin mercilessly roasted Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, and Gayle King in her video

    Two people in blue flight suits in a spacecraft interior, satirizing Blue Origin flight reactions.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    The comedian even reserved a quip for the Roar singer, who was captured kissing the ground after the New Shepard rocket’s touchdown.

    “Katy Perry! Yes B**ch,” Caitlin said. “Let us know when the next album is. I’m sure it’s going to be about space.”

    A woman humorously reacts in a car, satirizing public reactions to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight.

    Image credits: hicaitlinreilly

    Netizens not only found the video hilarious but also agreed with the sentiment.

    “This is so spot on,” read one comment on the video. “They were a hop skip and a jump away from a ‘space isn’t ready for us’ caption.”

    “This made my morning. We all rolled our eyes at this news story but you named the violence of it!” another said.

    “This made my morning,” fans said as they praised Caitlin’s video

    Group of people in blue flight suits humorously mimicking reactions to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight in a satirical video.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    “The way I have this monologue completely memorized already…thank you,” one said.

    “Let them eat space,” read another comment.

    “No but for real…we’re too tired for them and their antics,” said another.

    It wasn’t just social media users who criticized the space mission. Celebrities like Amy Schumer, Olivia Munn, and Olivia Wilde also questioned the need for such a launch.

    Fast food chain Wendy’s jokingly commented on a picture of Katy from the space mission and said, “Send her back.”

    Celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn criticized the all-women space crew

    Satirical meme humorously mocking public reactions to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight.

    Image credits: oliviawilde

    Kesha later shared a picture of herself sipping from a Wendy’s cup with a big grin on her face.

    While the space mission fueled a storm of memes, it also triggered widespread conspiracy theories online.

    Many claimed the crew “faked” the spaceflight after spotting the capsule door being opened from the inside, then hastily being shut so Jeff Bezos could appear to open the hatch from the outside.

    Fast food chain Wendy’s joined the online chatter and teased Katy Perry

    Social media reaction to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight satire, captioned "Can we send her back?

    Image credits: Wendys

    Tweet humorously reacting to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight, showing Katy seemingly kissing the ground.

    Image credits: Wendys

    This could have been part of an orchestrated photo-op, but it was enough for some people to weave their own theories.

    “It was fake. The girls opened the door to begin with from the inside with no tools,” one said on social media.

    “They then waited a few minutes, and Jeff Bezos stepped up with some sort of tool and acted like he unlocked the latch.”

    Person in sunglasses smiling and drinking from a Wendy's cup, evoking humor related to Katy Perry's Blue Origin satire.

    Image credits: KeshaRose

    “This s*** is so fake,” one said. “Watch the door be opened from the inside; then they need a tool to open it from the outside.”

    “Doesn’t look like a pressurised hatch to me, more like a flimsy door,” another wrote.

    Several netizens spun conspiracy theories after the New Shepard rocket’s touchdown

    Person in a blue "Origin" suit humorously crouching by a ladder, satirizing Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    The crew members of Blue Origin’s space flight addressed the backlash, with rocket scientist Aisha saying, “I wish those who were criticizing the mission could read the messages in my inbox.”

    “I am seeing boys and girls around the world say, ‘I’m inspired, and I see myself in this crew,’” she added.

    Image credits: Blue Origin

    Gayle also addressed “haters” in a press conference and said, “I’m not going to let you steal our joy, but most people are really excited and cheering us on and realize what this mission means to young women, young girls, and boys, too.”

    Lauren, who is likely to marry billionaire Jeff this year, said she “would love” for the critics to “come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle.”

    She said the mission was “a big deal” for the employees of Blue Origin—the company her fiancé founded.

    Caitlin’s parody video was widely praised by viewers online

    A comment highlighting women's roles in STEM in response to Katy Perry's Blue Origin satire.

    Comment on video satirizing Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight, critiquing public reaction expectations.

    Comment praising Caitlin's humorous characters, linking to a satirical video on Blue Origin flight.

    Comment comparing celebs' lockdown video to reactions to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight satire.

    Screenshot of a comment about how a video satirizes public reaction to a Blue Origin flight.

    Screenshot of a comment satirizing Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight, highlighting public perception issues.

    Comment referencing a humorous look, related to a satirical video on Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight reaction.

    Comment referencing Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight satire video: “I really hope Katy Perry sees this lmao.”

    Commenter finds satire of Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight hilarious, giggle-snorting in office.

    Satirical comment mocks public reaction to Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight with humor.

    StephanieL comment on video satirizing Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight reaction.

    Comment highlights humor about Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight reactions.

    Comment mocking Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight with humor.

    Comment by Maximum_Internet93 on satire of Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight, predicting 2023 public reaction.

    Text reads, "Her impressions are legitimately way too good," discussing a video satirizing Katy Perry's Blue Origin flight reaction.

    24

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Agat
    Agat
    Agat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    “I’m not going to let you steal our joy, but most people are really excited and cheering us on and realize what this mission means to young women, young girls and boys, too.” - seriously? What exactly does it change? A bunch of rich women went to space for a couple of minutes in a private genital-shaped rocket. What exactly should motovate us to cheer them on or be happy? How much did they increase their carbon footprint with this stunt? Is there really even a single smart person that sees this as something good?

    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Rinso The Red
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They were not CREW. They were passengers on a very expensive ride.

    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    they really thought this was a moment for women in STEM??? how far from reality do you have to be to think that ladies? great video - RAWR!

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Lol these ladies probably don't know what STEM stands for.

