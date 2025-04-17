Hilarious Video Satirizes Katy Perry’s Blue Origin Flight By Mocking “How They Thought” Public Would React

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress and comedian Caitlin Reilly brutally mocked Blue Origin’s first all-female flight that took Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez, and others to space.

In a now-viral video, Caitlin slammed the “yaaas queen” energy that surrounded the space mission, which took place on Monday, April 14.

“Are you trying to tell me that six b***hes went [to] space this morning?” Caitlin said with an exaggerated squeal.

Highlights Caitlin Reilly brutally mocked Blue Origin’s first all-female flight in a sarcastic parody.

“How they thought we would react to the all female Blue Origin flight,” read the text on Caitlin’s video.

Netizens not only found the video hilarious but also agreed with the sentiment.

RELATED:

Actress and comedian Caitlin Reilly brutally mocked Blue Origin’s first all-female flight

Share icon

Image credits: blueorin

The Blue Origin spaceflight this week was touted as a milestone mission, marking the first all-women crewed flight in commercial space travel.

Pop diva Katy Perry, philanthropist and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, TV host icon Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen made up the crew for the 11-minute journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

The move was meant to be a win for female representation in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), but many felt it was more of a PR stunt and less about true progress.

Siding with the critics, Caitlin joined the chatter about the space mission with a scathing parody.

“How they thought we would react to the all female Blue Origin flight,” read the text on Caitlin’s video

Share icon

Image credits: hicaitlinreilly

“How they thought we would react to the all female Blue Origin flight,” read the text on her video.

She hit peak levels of sarcasm and mercilessly roasted the women who were part of the mission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: hicaitlinreilly

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is going to be an amazing f***ing week for women. We love you Gayle King,” she said.

“I’m sure Oprah’s nearby. Maybe space is one of Oprah’s favorite things,” she sarcastically added.

Caitlin mercilessly roasted Lauren Sánchez, Katy Perry, and Gayle King in her video

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

The comedian even reserved a quip for the Roar singer, who was captured kissing the ground after the New Shepard rocket’s touchdown.

“Katy Perry! Yes B**ch,” Caitlin said. “Let us know when the next album is. I’m sure it’s going to be about space.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: hicaitlinreilly

Netizens not only found the video hilarious but also agreed with the sentiment.

“This is so spot on,” read one comment on the video. “They were a hop skip and a jump away from a ‘space isn’t ready for us’ caption.”

“This made my morning. We all rolled our eyes at this news story but you named the violence of it!” another said.

“This made my morning,” fans said as they praised Caitlin’s video

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way I have this monologue completely memorized already…thank you,” one said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let them eat space,” read another comment.

“No but for real…we’re too tired for them and their antics,” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Reilly (@hicaitlinreilly)

It wasn’t just social media users who criticized the space mission. Celebrities like Amy Schumer, Olivia Munn, and Olivia Wilde also questioned the need for such a launch.

Fast food chain Wendy’s jokingly commented on a picture of Katy from the space mission and said, “Send her back.”

Celebrities like Olivia Wilde and Olivia Munn criticized the all-women space crew

Share icon

Image credits: oliviawilde

Kesha later shared a picture of herself sipping from a Wendy’s cup with a big grin on her face.

While the space mission fueled a storm of memes, it also triggered widespread conspiracy theories online.

Many claimed the crew “faked” the spaceflight after spotting the capsule door being opened from the inside, then hastily being shut so Jeff Bezos could appear to open the hatch from the outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast food chain Wendy’s joined the online chatter and teased Katy Perry

Share icon

Image credits: Wendys

Share icon

Image credits: Wendys

ADVERTISEMENT

This could have been part of an orchestrated photo-op, but it was enough for some people to weave their own theories.

“It was fake. The girls opened the door to begin with from the inside with no tools,” one said on social media.

“They then waited a few minutes, and Jeff Bezos stepped up with some sort of tool and acted like he unlocked the latch.”

Share icon

Image credits: KeshaRose

ADVERTISEMENT

“This s*** is so fake,” one said. “Watch the door be opened from the inside; then they need a tool to open it from the outside.”

“Doesn’t look like a pressurised hatch to me, more like a flimsy door,” another wrote.

Several netizens spun conspiracy theories after the New Shepard rocket’s touchdown

Share icon

Image credits: Blue Origin

The crew members of Blue Origin’s space flight addressed the backlash, with rocket scientist Aisha saying, “I wish those who were criticizing the mission could read the messages in my inbox.”

“I am seeing boys and girls around the world say, ‘I’m inspired, and I see myself in this crew,’” she added.

Image credits: Blue Origin

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Gayle also addressed “haters” in a press conference and said, “I’m not going to let you steal our joy, but most people are really excited and cheering us on and realize what this mission means to young women, young girls, and boys, too.”

Lauren, who is likely to marry billionaire Jeff this year, said she “would love” for the critics to “come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don’t just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle.”

She said the mission was “a big deal” for the employees of Blue Origin—the company her fiancé founded.

Caitlin’s parody video was widely praised by viewers online

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon