Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Expert Reveals What Will Happen To Lauren Sanchez’s Filler During Space Mission Alongside Katy Perry
Celebrities, News

Expert Reveals What Will Happen To Lauren Sanchez’s Filler During Space Mission Alongside Katy Perry

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

19

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Sánchez is headed for the stars—literally as part of a groundbreaking all-female spaceflight crew that includes other celebrities such as Katy Perry and Gayle King, as well as three other trailblazers.

The Emmy-winning journalist and fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will soon board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket for a trip to the edge of space. However, with the launch being imminent, netizens have turned their attention from the mission’s historic nature to a more “superficial” question:

Highlights
  • Lauren Sánchez joins historic all-female spaceflight with Katy Perry.
  • Concerns arise about effects of space travel on Sánchez's alleged fillers.
  • Doctor revealed the impact of space travel on implants and fillers.
  • Proper cosmetic procedures essential for safety in space travel.

What’s going to happen to Sánchez’ rumored plastic surgery when exposed to the atmospheric pressures of space travel?

To separate fact from fiction, Bored Panda spoke with Gediminas Samulėnas, a plastic surgeon at Nordclinic and PhD in medicine from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, who gave an exclusive breakdown of what really happens to facial fillers and breast implants in space.

RELATED:

    Plastic surgeon revealed the dangers awaiting Lauren Sánchez’ alleged implants in outer space

    Two women posing at an event, related to space mission cosmetic discussions.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill / Lester Cohen / Getty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Sánchez has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic work, speculation has long surrounded her lips, cheek, and jawline—features which are commonly enhanced via the use of hyaluronic acid fillers.

    With filler “horror stories” making headlines in recent years, featuring women sharing how the injectables have started moving around their faces, distorting them, and refusing to dissolve for many years, netizens have grown keenly aware of the less glamorous side of these enhancements.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

    As the launch approaches, many have asked what would happen to Sánchez’s alleged fillers if launched at breakneck speed into suborbital space.

    “Filler is a free gel,” Dr. Samulėnas explains. “It doesn’t have a sheath or capsule like an implant.”

    Lauren in Blue Origin suit, contemplating effects of filler during space mission.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    However, he adds, “In areas like the lips, lower face, or temples—places with fewer ligamentous boundaries—migration can occur over time. But it’s driven by prolonged pressure, not quick bursts of acceleration.”

    The microgravity environment has been known to impact the way fluids work on the body, causing changes in blood flow and loss of muscle and bone mass. It is likely to impact fillers—but only after a long time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in a cockpit wearing a headset and sunglasses, looking outside, related to Lauren Sanchez's filler in space.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez

    In other words, Sánchez’s alleged injections are likely to remain where they are, even if she experiences the drastic changes in pressure and gravity of her space trip.

    “Protective factors here would be having injected subtle amounts and proper filler placement,” the Doctor said before giving his verdict.

    “I wouldn’t bet on a dramatic shift.”

    Breast implants are likely to rupture, but only when the material has severely deteriorated and placed by unskilled hands

    Person in black outfit posing under "Road to Space" sign at a space launch site, highlighting space mission theme.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez

    Rumors have also circulated that Sánchez has had breast augmentation, which raises the question of potential rupturing in space.

    “The short answer here would probably be no,” the Doctor explained.

    “The only well-known risks to implant integrity is either a contact with a sharp object or direct excessive pressure due to any traumatic impact.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Implants are extremely high-quality products, and they’re tested to sustain certain elevated pressure before they’re released from the factory.”

    Throughout his career, Dr. Samulènas has been able to work with dozens of implant manufacturers and personally attests to the quality and durability of the material.

    Katy Perry in Blue Origin spacesuit, preparing for space mission with expert analysis on fillers.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    “I’ve actually tried to intentionally cause pressure damage to freshly unpacked new implants of various manufacturers multiple times just because of plain curiosity,” he said, laughing. 

    “I did not manage to cause any ruptures. Implants are very durable.”

    Nevertheless, he recognized that implants become more vulnerable over time and that rapid acceleration could cause the rupture of an implant inserted decades ago. 

    The Doctor urged patients to forego more extreme enhancements, as they may increase the risk of being damaged

    A woman with dark hair in an intricate beaded outfit, with Lauren Sanchez's space mission as a background context.

    Image credits: katyperry

    For Dr. Samulènas, most cosmetic interventions—including fillers and breast implants—carry the risk of displacement or other unwanted outcomes, but he clarified that it often comes down to the professional in charge of the procedure, not the material itself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Having implants must not limit the person’s ability to undergo sports or other pleasant activities, so it’s not about medical certification, but about properly done surgery,” he said.

    Individual in a space mission setting, lying back in a spacecraft seat, wearing a dark jacket.

    Image credits: blueorigin

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In these situations, the same principles apply. Badly placed or severely deteriorated implants are likely to misplace and rupture, but a skilled professional will be able to ensure the implants are securely positioned, and the surrounding tissues are adequately supported to withstand external stressors.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Blue Origin (@blueorigin)

    Ultimately, whether one is diving into the ocean’s depths or soaring into the stratosphere, the key lies in thoughtful, well-executed procedures guided by expertise.

    “Plastic surgery must be sensible; it should be silently aesthetic,” the Doctor added before wishing Sánchez and her teammates a “nice voyage to outer space.”

    “Enough plastic.” Netizens poked fun at the traveler’s alleged interventions, wondering how they’d handle space travel

    Tweet by Reality By Ashley questioning space mission selection, mentioning filler and space travel concerns.

    Image credits: RealityByAshley

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet joking about Katy Perry's space mission, referencing her latest album.

    Image credits: DannyWxo

    Tweet expressing doubt about Lauren Sanchez's filler during space mission.

    Image credits: PunksWorldd

    Tweet about Lauren Sanchez's filler during space mission with Katy Perry, wishing it moves around.

    Image credits: popbyjoe

    Tweet by The Artful Man about space travel, comparing it to Disneyland.

    Image credits: TheArtfulMan1

    Tweet referencing Lauren Sanchez's filler in space mission context.

    Image credits: popeyecubs68

    Tweet discussing Lauren Sanchez's filler in context of space mission with humorous intent.

    Image credits: CryptoRalfy

    Tweet screenshot about space mission with Lauren Sanchez and Katy Perry.

    Image credits: ItsThatCoolSoul

    Tweet pondering effects of fillers and botox on faces during space travel.

    Image credits: ShaneMcIntosh15

    Tweet by The Electric Redneck on space mission effects on Lauren Sanchez's filler, timestamped April 14, 2025.

    Image credits: Kingkongcarper

    Tweet about space mission experiments with Botox and silicone in zero gravity.

    Image credits: troubadour210

    Tweet discussing the impact of weightlessness on silicone, related to Lauren Sanchez's space mission.

    Image credits: valhalla_guy

    Tweet by HumanDutyActivist joking about plastic in space, relevant to Lauren Sanchez's fillers during mission.

    Image credits: DutyBeforeRight

    Tweet questioning the behavior of plastic in outer space, related to Lauren Sanchez’s space mission.

    Image credits: RoadDogUSA

    Tweet about filler reaction in space during Lauren Sanchez's mission.

    Image credits: SenBeauClaghorn

    Tweet questioning the fashion versus science aspect of a space mission with Lauren Sanchez and Katy Perry.

    Image credits: subyroy

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    19

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    19

    Open list comments

    0

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda