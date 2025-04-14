Expert Reveals What Will Happen To Lauren Sanchez’s Filler During Space Mission Alongside Katy Perry

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Sánchez is headed for the stars—literally as part of a groundbreaking all-female spaceflight crew that includes other celebrities such as Katy Perry and Gayle King, as well as three other trailblazers.

The Emmy-winning journalist and fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will soon board Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket for a trip to the edge of space. However, with the launch being imminent, netizens have turned their attention from the mission’s historic nature to a more “superficial” question:

What’s going to happen to Sánchez’ rumored plastic surgery when exposed to the atmospheric pressures of space travel?

To separate fact from fiction, Bored Panda spoke with Gediminas Samulėnas, a plastic surgeon at Nordclinic and PhD in medicine from the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences, who gave an exclusive breakdown of what really happens to facial fillers and breast implants in space.

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Lester Cohen / Getty

While Sánchez has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmetic work, speculation has long surrounded her lips, cheek, and jawline—features which are commonly enhanced via the use of hyaluronic acid fillers.

With filler “horror stories” making headlines in recent years, featuring women sharing how the injectables have started moving around their faces, distorting them, and refusing to dissolve for many years, netizens have grown keenly aware of the less glamorous side of these enhancements.

As the launch approaches, many have asked what would happen to Sánchez’s alleged fillers if launched at breakneck speed into suborbital space.

“Filler is a free gel,” Dr. Samulėnas explains. “It doesn’t have a sheath or capsule like an implant.”

Image credits: blueorigin

However, he adds, “In areas like the lips, lower face, or temples—places with fewer ligamentous boundaries—migration can occur over time. But it’s driven by prolonged pressure, not quick bursts of acceleration.”

The microgravity environment has been known to impact the way fluids work on the body, causing changes in blood flow and loss of muscle and bone mass. It is likely to impact fillers—but only after a long time.

Image credits: laurenwsanchez

In other words, Sánchez’s alleged injections are likely to remain where they are, even if she experiences the drastic changes in pressure and gravity of her space trip.



“Protective factors here would be having injected subtle amounts and proper filler placement,” the Doctor said before giving his verdict.

“I wouldn’t bet on a dramatic shift.”

Breast implants are likely to rupture, but only when the material has severely deteriorated and placed by unskilled hands

Image credits: laurenwsanchez

Rumors have also circulated that Sánchez has had breast augmentation, which raises the question of potential rupturing in space.

“The short answer here would probably be no,” the Doctor explained.

“The only well-known risks to implant integrity is either a contact with a sharp object or direct excessive pressure due to any traumatic impact.”

“Implants are extremely high-quality products, and they’re tested to sustain certain elevated pressure before they’re released from the factory.”

Throughout his career, Dr. Samulènas has been able to work with dozens of implant manufacturers and personally attests to the quality and durability of the material.

Image credits: blueorigin

“I’ve actually tried to intentionally cause pressure damage to freshly unpacked new implants of various manufacturers multiple times just because of plain curiosity,” he said, laughing.

“I did not manage to cause any ruptures. Implants are very durable.”

Nevertheless, he recognized that implants become more vulnerable over time and that rapid acceleration could cause the rupture of an implant inserted decades ago.

The Doctor urged patients to forego more extreme enhancements, as they may increase the risk of being damaged

Image credits: katyperry

For Dr. Samulènas, most cosmetic interventions—including fillers and breast implants—carry the risk of displacement or other unwanted outcomes, but he clarified that it often comes down to the professional in charge of the procedure, not the material itself.

“Having implants must not limit the person’s ability to undergo sports or other pleasant activities, so it’s not about medical certification, but about properly done surgery,” he said.

Image credits: blueorigin

In these situations, the same principles apply. Badly placed or severely deteriorated implants are likely to misplace and rupture, but a skilled professional will be able to ensure the implants are securely positioned, and the surrounding tissues are adequately supported to withstand external stressors.

Ultimately, whether one is diving into the ocean’s depths or soaring into the stratosphere, the key lies in thoughtful, well-executed procedures guided by expertise.

“Plastic surgery must be sensible; it should be silently aesthetic,” the Doctor added before wishing Sánchez and her teammates a “nice voyage to outer space.”

“Enough plastic.” Netizens poked fun at the traveler’s alleged interventions, wondering how they’d handle space travel

