“Barbaric” BBL Surgery Costs Young Mom Her Life As Staff Tried Reviving Her With Cucumber Slices

The never-ending search for a better, more beautiful body ended in tragedy for Demi Agoglia, a 26-year-old mother, who passed away after subjecting herself to a Brazilian butt lift procedure in Istanbul, Turkey.

Agoglia traveled from Salford, UK, to the Middle Eastern country with her partner, Bradley Jones, on January 4, ignoring her mother’s pleas not to go as she was already beautiful.

Highlights Demi Agoglia, 26, died after a Brazilian butt lift in Turkey due to a fat embolism.

The surgery was labeled 'barbaric' with major pre and post-op care failings.

Unqualified clinic staff bizarrely tried to revive Agoglia with cucumber slices.

BBL has the highest mortality rate among aesthetic procedures, yet it's rising.

The day following the surgery, Agoglia wrote to her mother stating that she finally had “the bum she always wanted,” but the day after that, she received a second message, this time from Jones, which read: “She’s gone.”

A post-mortem determined that the passing was the result of a microscopic fat embolism—a condition where injected fat enters the bloodstream, clogging it.

John Pollard, the coroner in charge of the case, labeled the procedure as a “barbaric medical practice,” made worse by severe failings in both pre and post-operative care.

A 26-year-old tragically passed away after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift procedure in Turkey that was described as “barbaric” by investigators

Image credits: Weverton Oliveira/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Agoglia’s death raised serious concerns about the standards of care in foreign clinics. “I do feel something further needs to be done to stop this practice being conducted to such low standards that would certainly not be tolerated in the UK,” Pollard stated.

“The care in total fell well below the standard expected of this type of treatment, and the lack of care contributed significantly to Demi’s death,” he added.

Image credits: Beckie New

As fat entered the 26-year-old’s bloodstream due to the botched surgery, she started feeling “extreme discomfort.” Her condition worsened, and she started feeling cold and shaking as her blood pressure plummeted.

The coroner’s investigation revealed the extent of the lack of care by staff at the Turkish clinic named Comfort Zone, who were not qualified medical professionals and incompetently tried to revive the woman using cucumber slices.

Image credits: Chloe Agoglia

Dr. Omar Tillo, an expert witness, described their actions as “bizarre” and was dumbfounded by the clinic’s total failure to monitor the patient’s vitals properly.

Agoglia was taken to Avrasya Hospital, but it was already too late. She died on January 8.

Demi Agoglia left behind a devastated family in her quest to obtain a “perfect body” after being influenced by social media celebrities

Image credits: comfortzonesurgeryofficial

For the 26-year-old, the affordable prices offered by the Turkish clinic were all the motivation she needed. According to her family, Agoglia had always been self-conscious about her appearance, and her self-esteem was further damaged by social media.

“She was a good-looking girl and didn’t need the operation,” Christine Tydd told local media, recounting how she tried, and failed, to dissuade her daughter from going through with the surgery.

Image credits: Anna Shvets/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Chloe, Agoglia’s sister, delivered a heartbreaking statement: “Our Demi was a beautiful, outgoing, very confident girl, and she didn’t need the surgery at all. She went because she felt like she wasn’t good enough in herself.”

“Our Demi hasn’t just left her family behind; she has left the most beautiful little boys. Forever and always in our hearts, Demi. Sleep tight,” she added.

According to Bradley Jones, Agoglia’s partner, social media greatly motivated their trip to Turkey. Demi had reportedly been inspired by a celebrity promoting the procedure on their profile.

Despite having the highest mortality rate among aesthetic procedures, the Brazilian butt lift has become increasingly popular in recent years

Image credits: Anna Shvets/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

A 2023 study conducted by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found that not only is the Brazilian butt lift (BBL) the “fastest growing aesthetic surgical procedure over the past decade,” but it also has the “highest mortality rate” among them.

Image credits: farilla_official

The leading cause of death, as shown by Agloglia’s harrowing experience, is fat cells entering the bloodstream, complicating the functions of vital organs.

The paper also singled out South Florida as the state with the highest mortality rate in the nation, experiencing 25 fat emboli deaths between 2010 and 2022.

Image credits: Plastic Surgery Clinics Turkey

Dr. Pat Pazmiño, one of the authors, interestingly attributes this surge to a change in what women consider the “ideal body” in recent years.

“This surge was driven by the evolving aesthetic ideals of US women from the thin, athletic, ‘hard bodies’ of the 1990s to the fuller, more voluptuous figures exemplified by several well-known celebrities,” he stated.

Image credits: Georgina Agoglia

“In addition, many women now choose to emphasize aesthetically attractive ethnic traits such as wider hips and fuller buttocks. Social media has also played a major role in popularizing these silhouettes.”

Netizens lamented the 26-year-old mother’s passing, expressing concern over what they consider to be an ever-increasing pressure to be perfect for social media

Image credits: Demi Agoglia New

“It’s sad, she should have thought about her kids, but instead the vanity won and her kids are left without a mother,” one said.

“I just don’t get this obsession with having bigger bums if that is not natural for you. Do we have to blame Kim K for this?” another asked.

Others reflected on the dangers posed by the procedure.

“The thing is, even if you have the best possible surgeon ever here in the UK, a BBL is one of the most deadly plastic surgeries. Many plastic surgeons have refused to do the procedure now because the complication & fatality rate is unacceptable,” a reader wrote.

“Those Bum-lift ops have caused many deaths. They should be looked into.”

“Just horrendous, a little baby now motherless. The price of what society or celebrity says is beauty, either mental health like body dysmorphia or vanity.”

“She was beautiful.” Netizens lamented the passing of the mother, reflecting on the self-esteem of women in today’s world

ADVERTISEMENT

