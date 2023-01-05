When you look back on the early 2000s, what comes to mind? Do you immediately start singing “Oops!...I Did It Again”? (Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah) Are you transported back to the days of low-rise jeans, crop tops, cargo pants, and mini skirts? Or does your nose immediately fill with the scent of Japanese Cherry Blossom body spray from Bath & Body Works that was a cherished Christmas present to you when you were in middle school? Looking back on the early 2000s can be extremely nostalgic for many of us, but it can also be triggering.

If you ever happened to take a glance at the tabloids at the time, the headlines were ruthless, brutally mocking women for their weight, their relationship status and any other personal details they could get their hands on (or simply fabricate). Misogyny ran rampant through films, TV shows and the way we treated celebrities, so many millennials grew up being exposed to these sexist messages at impressionable ages. That’s why, now, women are speaking up about how this toxic era of media affected them, in hopes that their children's generations won’t have the same experiences.

Tara Watson sparked a conversation on Twitter last week, by calling out the 2001 film Bridget Jones’s Diary for portraying the lead character as “fat” and allowing that to be a running joke in the film. Plenty of other women then joined in on the conversation, so below, you’ll find some of their criticisms for the media of the time.

Keep reading to also find an interview with Tara about what inspired her to start this conversation, as well as interviews with a few of the women who chimed into the conversation on Twitter: the hosts of the Read, Watch or DNF podcast and blogger and content creator Magali Vaz. Be sure to upvote all of the posts that encapsulate how you felt during the early 2000s, and let us know in the comments if this era of media had any impact on you. Then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article calling out blatant sexism that still happens today, you can find that right here!

After Tara Watson called out the film Bridget Jones's Diary for giving women "trust issues", many others shared how the media of the early 2000s negatively affected them

