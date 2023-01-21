I Created A Photography Project, Exploring The Effects Of Social Media And Filters On Young Women’s Self-Image

In my job as a photographer, and in daily life, on and offline, I hear so many self-hating, negative comments about people’s appearances, coming from millennial and Gen Z women. I’m 33 years old myself, and find it really concerning on a societal level. Since the popularity of Zoom especially since the pandemic, people have been staring at their own (mirrored) faces for potentially hours each day, picking their flaws apart. And then there are all the selfie filter apps that are so easy to use… after a while, it feels like everyone looks so amazing, but what many forget is that everyone is using the filters!

I wanted to create a project that explores these experiences, and also normalizes filter-free looks.

So I found some brave women to take a phone selfie and edit it as they wished. Then I photographed them too, so that we could compare their chosen and controlled angles with an unretouched portrait, taken by me, using a lens that closely mimics the angles and detail seen by the human eye.

More info: barbasboth.com

The setup

Viewers are invited to consider the similarities and differences between how each woman prefers to portray herself (whether that’s using filters or not) and how an impartial stranger/photographer (aka me) sees them.⁠

I also interviewed each woman about her personal experiences with selfies and whether her self-confidence was affected in any way by the wide availability of filters to enhance appearances

These interviews give a diverse and honest insight into the women’s individual experiences, which I thought was very eye opening.

Half of the women were found online in advance, and half of them I asked to come in off the streets of London on the shoot days!

The ladies I chose in advance seemed either passionate about self-love and acceptance, were heavy selfie takers/filter users, or admitted to struggling with their self-image and wanted to step outside their comfort zone. I wanted to represent a good range of all these facets of selfie culture through the photos.

Here are some of the interview quotes and fully unretouched portraits. The only thing I adjusted on the photos was the contrast and some tones to be true to life.

Laila, 29

“The only way I can represent myself in a comfortable way is when I’m in control. On social media, there is no personality and looks are the only way you can represent yourself.”

Cheri, 43

“Most often other people’s selfies look good, but I wonder what’s been done to them. You see people in reality and they don’t look like that.”

Isabella, 25

“I grew up in the ballet world, so from a very young age, my friends and I had a very hyper-focused vision of body image. We’d look through magazines and talk about the dancers with their beautiful cheekbones and say, ‘if only we could change that about ourselves.’”

Ayumi, 30

“I do feel there’s an expectation to present yourself a certain way. The picture has to be good and it has to look like you’re having fun. It has definitely become a lot of work.”

Alexandra, 31

“You can see all my imperfections here, which you can’t in the selfie, but this is my face. This is how I look. This is what I see in the mirror.”

Esther, 21

“Mostly, I just want to be okay with how I am, rather than how I am with a filter.”

Megan, 26

“When you’re looking at people’s images, even though you know they’re their most perfect images, it’s still hard not to get influenced by what you see. I try to remind myself that you’re not seeing all the ones that were deleted. But it’s also hard when you think someone’s best is still 10x better than your best.”

Rachel, 19

“Selfies are a very raw picture. I see many very beautiful girls who edit theirs. It seems kind of backwards. But I think they’re reaching for perfection while I’m just trying to be me.”

Ginger, 19

“There are unattainable standards that people are putting out and that’s kind of terrifying. I have body dysmorphia, so I can’t really register what I look like within my brain.”

Swathi, 35

“I don’t think I’m perfect, but I’ve accepted everything I’ve got.”

Kat, 27

“I’ve used some filters every now and then. It’s usually smoothing filters. Being in the photo industry, we tend to know what’s real and what’s not, so I have the knowledge that other people are doing it, and I know what I’m seeing isn’t always real.”

Xin Yi, 21

“People have the right to change their own photos to feel how they want it to feel, even if it’s very different to the original.”

I must note that the project was made possible with the help of the FUJIFILM UK team

They allowed me to use of their studio in London at the House of Photography, provided an amazing medium format camera to use, and an assistant to capture BTS photos of the shoots. Thank you to the team for this.

I hope I will be able to create another round of this project… what do you think?