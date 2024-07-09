Woman Who Couldn’t Fit In Plane Seat Stuns Internet With Before And After Pics Of Body Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

OnlyFans model Gracie Bon has been sharing before and after pictures of her body transformation in response to haters.

Known for her commanding presence on Instagram, the Panamanian social media star said she is proud of the way her body looks and said it is “WHAT GOD GAVE” her.

The 27-year-old model, who has garnered an impressive following of 6.8 million on Instagram, has been surrounded by speculation about surgically or cosmetically altering her body to attain her current look.

Gracie Bon has been sharing before and after pics of her body transformation in response to haters

“WHAT GOD GAVE ME👑 you can clearly see in the first picture how my ‘natural’ body looked and GUESS WHAT in that time they looked at me strangely and got body shamed too because I look different and dress differently,” she wrote in the caption of a post last month.

“So because I’m a plus size girl I cannot wear whatever I want and go outside? Sorry I’m not ashamed anymore of my curves and I’ll not hate my body because you hate it‼️some of you normalise hating on girls for nothing, just for being themselves. mind you, the thighs match,” she continued.

The 27-year-old said her journey “started with loving [her] 300 pounds body,” and that meant taking care of it, pushing her to shed some weight

The model often gets targeted in speculations about having done butt lifts, lip injections, fillers, breast implants, and Botox to alter her appearance.

“Are you sure it’s not BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift)? Show old pics,” is a question she has been asked, while other comments like, “Nobody hates your body. They hate that you try to spin it like you didn’t alter it and then try to get sympathy” have also appeared in the comments section of her posts.

Gracie has spoken about going under the knife after losing weight to remove extra skin after shedding off some pounds.

She said her journey “started with loving [her] 300 pounds body,” and that meant taking care of it.

“Sorry I’m not ashamed anymore of my curves and I’ll not hate my body because you hate it,” the OnlyFans model shared in a post last month

“I wanted to take care of it and decided to save myself, I didn’t like my knee pain, not being able to breath properly or rejection from my ex-partner at that time so I did everything possible to lose weight,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “After losing weight, I removed some of the extra skin with surgeries.”

“Being skinny does not make you healthy; Not even being fit makes you superior… we all have our times, processes and no one knows the condition or health status of an overweight person,” she added. “Every journey is unique. Always show love and empathy to others, everyone is fighting a battle you may not understand.”

While she has not directly addressed speculations of other cosmetic surgeries, she said she has never done anything to her face.

“How life changes when you start loving yourself. Happy to have you who have seen all my evolution and also those who criticise and wish to be me. And no, I have never had face surgery,” she said in January, as quoted by Mirror.

Social media users constantly speculate whether the Panamanian content creator has had butt lifts, lip injections, fillers, breast implants, and Botox to alter her appearance

Speculation about her having a BBL spiked when she revealed that she couldn’t fit her derriere in an airplane seat.

“Buying two airplane seats don’t fix my problem. Airplanes are too small for big people. It’s 2024, bodies are changing, so planes should too. I won’t lose my b–t to fit on a plane. So give me another solution or just make the seats bigger,” read the text on the clip.

In another video where she complained about airplane seats being too small, she said in a petition to all airlines, “It’s not my fault I have an a– this big. Please just make them bigger.”

She later shared an update, saying she found her own solution to the problem by buying her own plane to travel around in.

“I just bought my first plane. The airlines won’t make their seats bigger, so I decided to take matters into my own hands,” she said, according to Marca.

In the past, Gracie said in a petition to all airlines: “It’s not my fault I have an a– this big. Please just make [seats] bigger”

The content creator also made headlines in the month of April when she shared a video about people making her uncomfortable while she was at Disneyland.

At the time, she revealed that she was there at the amusement park in Paris, France, to make some fun memories with her siblings. But the entire time, she felt people were staring and ogling at her due to the way she looked.

Earlier this year, she said her trip to Disneyland was “ruined by all the people [who] were making fun of the size of [her] body”

“It’s time to stop body shaming other people,” she said in the video.

“I was at Disneyland today,” she went on to say in the clip uploaded on June 3.

“I wanted to have fun with my siblings, but our day was ruined by all the people [who] were making fun of the size of my body,” she continued. “And the worst part is that they teach their kids to do the same. They kept taking photos of me, they gave me bad looks all the time or just kept laughing at me.”

The self-described “Panamanian plus-size model” said her body is “literally what God gave” her and that nobody should ever get bullied for their physical appearance or differences.

“I know you may think that I am exaggerating and that it’s my fault for being a big girl. But this is literally what God gave me. And I have to embrace every single part,” she said.

A number of people agreed that she looks “amazing,” while others continued to speculate whether her curves are the result of plastic surgery

