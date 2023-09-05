 Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times
35points
Travel

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Mantas Kačerauskas and
Rokas Laurinavičius

When Canadian dad-of-two Mario Zelaya took his family to Disneyland Paris, he thought they were going to the Happiest Place on Earth.

However, the man had a terrible time, and turned to TikTok to explain why.

Zelaya attributed most of his disappointment to high ticket prices and long wait times for rides, calling Disney the “biggest money printing machine.”

More info: TikTok

This dad went to Disneyland Paris with his family, but says it was a huge disappointment

Image credits: Bastien Nvs (not the actual photo)

I made a huge mistake. I went to Disneyland in Paris. I’m almost embarrassed at how much money I spent. Just the tickets alone, that’s 1100 euros. For Americans, that’s 1200 bucks. For Canadians, that’s $1,600.

Why the hell did I do that? The regular tickets were 112 and then we upgraded and got the premier passes for 160 euros per person.

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Image credits: supermariozelaya

Now, why the hell did I do it? I did it because of this – the lineups. That’s why I paid all the money. It is crazy how overflowing Disney is. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, if it’s in Orlando, or if it’s in California, it is like this all the time.

Image credits: supermariozelaya

This is a crappy ride, like, this isn’t an exciting ride at all. It’s these kind of miniature cars that you stay on track. You’re not really accelerating, you kind of are. But it’s nice, it’s nothing great, it’s nothing spectacular.

An hour and 15 minutes. We skipped the lineup.

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Image credits: supermariozelaya

This ride is called ‘It’s A Small World.’ It’s basically the song and it’s just this long musical and it’s pretty cool, you go through this journey. And this was over an hour wait, I think it was an hour and a half.

Image credits: supermariozelaya

Now if you total up all the rides that we did, when we did all of the rides, we would have been waiting in line for over 25 hours. 25 hours in line.

I think the math works out that you’re better off buying the Disney access pass to bypass the line than you are to buy a three-day park stay, because if you buy the three-day park stay and you don’t upgrade, you’re basically waiting in line.

Image credits: supermariozelaya

We were there from the beginning to the end and we didn’t even do all the rides and even still there was 25 hours. The crowds are just endless. My advice: Don’t go to Disney. If it’s your kids’ lifelong dream or if it’s yours, fine, go do it. But get the line bypass.

Image credits: Meg Landrito (not the actual photo)

The father’s video has since gone viral

@supermariozelaya Here’s the Disney rules: 1) Expect crazy long wait times 2) if you dont want to wait in line, expect a huge bill to upgrade to a Premier Pass. 3) if you decide to wait in line instead because the Premier pass doesnt cover ALL the rides, expect a huge bill regardless 😭 #disney #disneylandparis #paris #longlineup #expensive ♬ original sound – Mario Zelaya

And has received plenty of reactions

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
Anthony Kiousopoulos
Anthony Kiousopoulos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You only go to Eurodisney, during the week, offseason and make sure there is no religious holiday (Muslim, Christian, etc). We went 5 year ago, just as French schools had started in September, on a Tuesday and the waiting lines were bearable (avg 20-30 mins). We did the Aerosmith ride 3 times!!

4
4points
reply
Sebastian J.
Sebastian J.
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FL resident here, it's simliar at Disney World with regards to timing. There are a number of resources that can be taken advantage of as well: unsure if this can be found at Disneyland Paris, but a few Disney World queues have a single rider line that typically gets you on quickly (Aerosmith is one of them). Some rides will just have long lines, but timing is key when planning.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We went to Disneyland Paris in the 90ies when I was around eight or nine years old. We enjoyed it back then. My parents were always frugal and I remember them being shocked at the price of ice cream and that the balls were huge. We ate only each.

1
1point
reply
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disney Paris looks good time/money value, if you've ever gone to Legoland Windsor.

1
1point
reply
Just_for_this
Just_for_this
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want to feel better about Legoland Windsor, go to Oakwood in Pembrokeshire! Folly Farm on the other hand is worth every penny.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
POST
Anthony Kiousopoulos
Anthony Kiousopoulos
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You only go to Eurodisney, during the week, offseason and make sure there is no religious holiday (Muslim, Christian, etc). We went 5 year ago, just as French schools had started in September, on a Tuesday and the waiting lines were bearable (avg 20-30 mins). We did the Aerosmith ride 3 times!!

4
4points
reply
Sebastian J.
Sebastian J.
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

FL resident here, it's simliar at Disney World with regards to timing. There are a number of resources that can be taken advantage of as well: unsure if this can be found at Disneyland Paris, but a few Disney World queues have a single rider line that typically gets you on quickly (Aerosmith is one of them). Some rides will just have long lines, but timing is key when planning.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
VioletHunter
VioletHunter
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We went to Disneyland Paris in the 90ies when I was around eight or nine years old. We enjoyed it back then. My parents were always frugal and I remember them being shocked at the price of ice cream and that the balls were huge. We ate only each.

1
1point
reply
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Disney Paris looks good time/money value, if you've ever gone to Legoland Windsor.

1
1point
reply
Just_for_this
Just_for_this
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you want to feel better about Legoland Windsor, go to Oakwood in Pembrokeshire! Folly Farm on the other hand is worth every penny.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda