Angry Dad Drags Disneyland Over Astronomical Prices And Wait Times

When Canadian dad-of-two Mario Zelaya took his family to Disneyland Paris, he thought they were going to the Happiest Place on Earth.

However, the man had a terrible time, and turned to TikTok to explain why.

Zelaya attributed most of his disappointment to high ticket prices and long wait times for rides, calling Disney the “biggest money printing machine.”

This dad went to Disneyland Paris with his family, but says it was a huge disappointment

I made a huge mistake. I went to Disneyland in Paris. I’m almost embarrassed at how much money I spent. Just the tickets alone, that’s 1100 euros. For Americans, that’s 1200 bucks. For Canadians, that’s $1,600.

Why the hell did I do that? The regular tickets were 112 and then we upgraded and got the premier passes for 160 euros per person.

Now, why the hell did I do it? I did it because of this – the lineups. That’s why I paid all the money. It is crazy how overflowing Disney is. It doesn’t matter if it’s in Paris, if it’s in Orlando, or if it’s in California, it is like this all the time.

This is a crappy ride, like, this isn’t an exciting ride at all. It’s these kind of miniature cars that you stay on track. You’re not really accelerating, you kind of are. But it’s nice, it’s nothing great, it’s nothing spectacular.

An hour and 15 minutes. We skipped the lineup.

This ride is called ‘It’s A Small World.’ It’s basically the song and it’s just this long musical and it’s pretty cool, you go through this journey. And this was over an hour wait, I think it was an hour and a half.

Now if you total up all the rides that we did, when we did all of the rides, we would have been waiting in line for over 25 hours. 25 hours in line.

I think the math works out that you’re better off buying the Disney access pass to bypass the line than you are to buy a three-day park stay, because if you buy the three-day park stay and you don’t upgrade, you’re basically waiting in line.

We were there from the beginning to the end and we didn’t even do all the rides and even still there was 25 hours. The crowds are just endless. My advice: Don’t go to Disney. If it’s your kids’ lifelong dream or if it’s yours, fine, go do it. But get the line bypass.

