Entitled Woman Pressures Stranger Into Giving Her A Guest Room While She Gets A Booty Job, Expects To Be Fed And Driven Around Too

The subreddit ‘Choosing Beggars‘ is a place where people share stories and experiences of individuals who make outrageous or entitled demands, often in exchange for little or no effort on their own part. And if it had a hall of fame, this woman would definitely end up there.

Recently, she booked a butt job in another city and contacted Reddit user Mother_Customer7570 through her sister-in-law, demanding they give her a place to stay, drive her around, and feed her during the period leading up to the surgery and the recovery afterward.

This person was contacted by a stranger who had booked a butt job in their hometown and wanted them to allow her to crash at their place

Image credits: Porapak Apichodilok (not the actual photo)

However, that was just the tip of the demand list

Image credits: philippe spitalier (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Alexander Dummer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/Mother_Customer7570

A Brazilian butt lift is a specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants. During it, excess fat is removed from the hips, abdomen, lower back, or thighs with liposuction, and a portion of this fat is then strategically injected into the buttocks.

While pain is typically minimal and easily controlled with medication, the patient isn’t allowed to sit or lie directly on their buttocks for about 2 weeks after the “lift.”

During this time, the patient needs to sleep on their stomach or side, and either lie this way or stand for all activities except using the toilet. When they are ready, the cosmetic surgeon will allow them to sit in a modified position, using a “donut” seat or placing a pillow under their thighs to avoid pressure on the buttocks. Normal sitting activity is typically allowed after 8 weeks or so.

Following the surgeon’s instructions, the patient should be able to resume light daily activities within 1 week after surgery and return to work within 10 to 14 days.

So the choosing beggar would have definitely been a handful if the Redditor agreed to take her in.

As the story went viral, the original poster (OP) shared an update on the conflict

Image credits: Mother_Customer7570

And while people expressed their outrage, the person provided more details in the comments