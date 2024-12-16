Lauren Sánchez Slammed Over “Inappropriate” See-Through Outfit To Promote Children’s Book

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Sánchez became the subject of controversy after visiting the children’s section of a bookstore in a sheer outfit. The author, who is engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, attended the event to discuss her children’s book, The Fly Who Flew To Space.

For the talk, which took place at Godmothers bookstore in Montecito, California, Lauren donned burgundy pants paired with a matching see-through turtleneck, layered over a fitted top.

“I’m doing a talk later tonight. I’m so excited, a little nervous, but I just wanted to give you a little view of what this bookstore is all about,” the former journalist said.

“It’s, I have to say, a little piece of magic. You can bring your kids here, and they have authors that come and talk about their books for kids,” she continued.

“Oh my gosh! There’s Jennifer Aniston’s book right here. ‘I’ve heard all about this book! This is supposed to be amazing!” she added, before spotting another book by Eva Mendez. “Ugh, like I said, it’s like magic!”

However, many commenters on the throwback post couldn’t focus on the event or Lauren’s book, which was released on September 10. Instead, they criticized her outfit, claiming it was inappropriate for a setting meant for young children.

“I really love you, but that shirt is not appropriate for a kids’ bookstore or promoting a kids’ book. Just my opinion,” one critic wrote, adding, “I have a son and I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable having him meet you with that shirt.”

“The shirt, though. Not a good look for a children’s book store,” another user said.

A separate user commented: “Completely inappropriate….absolutely. Any other place I wouldn’t mind but a CHILDRENS BOOK STORE? She’s nuts.”

The author and philanthropist wore a sheer turtleneck top paired with burgundy pants

Meanwhile, others saw nothing obscene about the outfit. “There’s literally nothing Inappropriate about her shirt. She looks beautiful.”

“So children shouldn’t go to the beach or to a museum or a swimming pool. It’s a bit of a human body,” somebody else pointed out. “It’s not dirty or wrong.”

In April of this year, the 54-year-old made headlines for wearing a “disrespectful” red corset gown as she stepped out with her fiancé for a state dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House, Bored Panda previously reported.

Her book focuses on her struggles growing up with dyslexia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)



In September, during her book signing, the philanthropist spotted a very special attendee in the crowd: her El Camino Community College teacher, Lori.

“She completely changed my world. I have so much gratitude for you. Thank you so much for showing up today,” Lauren said after bringing her former teacher up on stage.

“I just want to say that all I did was show you a door,” Lori responded. “You walked through it and you were the one that changed your life. I just gave you an avenue to walk through and I’m so glad that I was able to do that for you.”

Share icon Lauren began dating Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in January 2019



In The Fly Who Flew to Space, a New York Times Best Selling book, Lauren discusses her struggles growing up with dyslexia.

Dyslexia is a learning disability that makes reading and language-related tasks harder. It happens because of disruptions in how your brain processes writing so you can understand it, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

For people with dyslexia, their brains have trouble processing what they read, particularly breaking words into sounds or relating letters to sounds when reading.

This learning difference affects approximately 7% of people worldwide, according to the medical center, although its causes are unclear. Genetics, differences in brain structure and chemistry, and toxic exposures that disrupt brain development can all increase the likelihood of dyslexia.

“Emmy-award winning journalist, pilot and philanthropist Lauren Sanchez takes readers on a high-flying space adventure with Flynn the Fly in her picture book debut,” the book’s synopsis reads.

“Inspired by her childhood battle with dyslexia and a lifelong love of flying, The Fly Who Flew to Space will have little readers learning about early STEM concepts and reaching for the stars.”

Many netizens said the top was “inappropriate” for promoting a children’s book

