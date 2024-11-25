Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview
Celebrities, News

Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About “Mistakes” Following Awkward Interview

Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez shared a cryptic message to her Instagram story after an awkward interview discussing her upcoming wedding with the founder of Amazon.

The note read, “There is no shame in making mistakes while trying to figure things out. The goal is to live a fulfilling life, not a perfect one.”

Fans are unsure if there is a hidden meaning behind the quote, wondering if it may hint at her true feelings about tying the knot with Bezos.

Highlights
  • Lauren Sanchez shares a cryptic post about mistakes after an awkward interview.
  • Fans speculate the cryptic post hints at doubts about her wedding with Bezos.
  • Sanchez is keeping wedding plans private but expresses adoration for Bezos.

Lauren Sanchez sparked speculation with a cryptic post on social media, days after an awkward interview discussing her wedding

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: laurenwsanchez

This past Wednesday, Sanchez appeared on the Today show with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie when the latter asked how wedding preparations were going.

After appearing a bit hesitant, she said, “So you asked?” which was met with laughter from both co-hosts.

“Very excited about it,” she revealed. “Thinking about the dress… I do have a Pinterest, I’m just like every other bride.”

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: laurenwsanchez

The media personality also gushed, “I never thought at, I’m going to be 55, that, you know, I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married, I mean life is just beginning.”

Sanchez reassured audience members that the mindset of life being “over at 50” was a complete lie: “Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It just gets better and better.”

The bride-to-be has kept her wedding plans mostly private but isn’t afraid to show her adoration for her fiancé

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: TODAY

In recent months, Sanchez has gushed about what life with Bezos is like and showed off her love for her partner.

Back in September, she told Extra TV what she was looking forward to the most.

“You know what I’m most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams,” she said.

Additionally, she posted a mirror selfie on social media where an unmistakable diamond necklace adorned her neckline, with the letter “B” in the center.

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: laurenwsanchez

The pair were first spotted together in October 2018 for a helicopter ride. Three months later, People confirmed they were in a relationship.

The news came after Bezos and Sanchez had ended their marriages with Mackenzie Scott and Patrick Whitesell, respectively, after 25 and 13 years.

On May 22, 2023, the outlet announced they were engaged

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: TODAY

“He proposed last week,” a source said. “They’re on cloud nine — so happy and madly in love.”

While nothing is set in stone, reports suggest the big day will take place during the winter in Aspen, Colorado.

Fans are throwing in their guesses as to what the Instagram post may mean

Some netizens are convinced Sanchez’s message relates to her upcoming wedding.

“What does this even mean?!” one user wrote. “I think it means there is no forthcoming wedding. It’s a permanent engagement for as long as it lasts.”

Another agreed, “There is no upcoming wedding. That is why she can’t talk about it specifically.”

A reply to the comment read, “Yep. If they break up the reaction is going to be that Jeff has come to his senses and Lauren is discarded. So this is PR they agreed on to soften the impact on her image.”

Image credits: TODAY

One frustrated reader groaned, “It’s easy for her to say now that Jeff Bezos is the man of her dreams, because he’s a billionaire. How can someone be the man of one’s dream, when they’re married to someone else. She’s so disingenuous and shallow.”

Other users suspect Bezos may also be backing out of the lifelong commitment

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: Voiceoftru62364

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: traveljunkie21

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: TomHarr48216803

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: MarcoRizzolo

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Image credits: Cornpop690U812

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Jeff Bezos' Fiancée Shares Cryptic Post About "Mistakes" Following Awkward Interview

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Lei RV

Lei RV

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

