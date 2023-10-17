On the bright side, this isn’t necessarily an unfortunate occurrence, as some people admitted that despite all the effort, finances, pressure, etc. involved in planning the wedding, breaking off their engagement was their best decision - whether due to incompatibility with their partner, or realization that it wasn’t what they wanted.

People shared their stories of the latter experience online, answering one Redditor’s question: “People who were engaged at one point but never got married, what happened?”

Many people feel on cloud nine after expressing their intention to marry each other and this often becomes a starting sign for the wedding preparations to begin, yet it doesn’t always lead to such a resolution.

#1 The night he proposed he left my house and went straight to his ex’s for a ‘catch up dinner’ but slipped and fell and accidentally f****d her.

#2 He decided to recommit to his faith (he's JW) and tried to get me to convert. I refused. He then tried to tell me I couldn't go out with my friends. I went out and he had a temper tantrum that would put my 3 year old niece to shame. He trashed the house and drove to his parents house 2 states away.



I got all the deposits back that I could. He texted me on what would have been our wedding day to remind me what a mistake I made. I sent him a picture of me and several of my friends that I was told I was not allowed to see having a very fancy sushi dinner with the deposit money.

#3 We graduated from kindergarten to grade 1. Biggest heartbreak of my life.

#4 We’re still technically engaged, but we never wanted a wedding. We met way late in life (I’m 50, she’s in her mid 40’s), no kids, and if we get legally married the gov’t f***s with her disability assistance so she is my spouse, my partner, and my soul mate. But we don’t feel the need to get married. But I do have a living will just in case.



We will be celebrating our 10 year anniversary early next year.

#5 We had like 6 miscarriages.



At the end of the relationship he said something to me like “it’s just so hard… I look at your face and I feel like i SEE nothing but 6 dead babies”



Can’t really come back from that one. I mean some people can. We couldn’t.

#6 He left me six months before the wedding. In his defense he did pass away and one day I will probably be really angry with him for it.

#7 She moved home to Germany to care for her dying mother.



And by dying mother, she meant some oil sheik she met in Dubai.

#8 It was toxic, and a month before we were supposed to get married I broke my foot at an event I was helping, she was there too but just partying. When I told her I probably broke my foot, she said I shouldn't be a little baby and just walk home since the party was over. I couldn't stand on it. She helped me a couple meters forward and then she just pushed me. That night my mother took me to the hospital, and that night I decided all the lies and mental abuse was enough, and ended it. Best decision of my life. 3 months ago and I'm finally getting back to being me.

#9 She died due to seizures. 3am: she was home alone. She woke up and got the seizure and unfortunately hit her head against a wall… 7am: she was supposed to show up at her parents house to drop off the dog before work. She didn’t. 9am: her parents went to check on her, dog was fine, but she was unresponsive. 9:30am she was declared deceased in the scene. 10am: I was at work and I got a call from her father… I lost it right there. It was back on 2012 but still I’m not over it yet…

#10 He wasn't participating in the wedding planning at all and I realised he didn't actually want to get married. There was a lot of pressure from his family and admittedly, me as well. I just wanted a family and to be married and hadn't really paid attention to his reluctance up until that point.



It was 3 months before the wedding and I sat down and reviewed our relationship. We were incompatible in several crucial points, even though we loved each other a lot. So I called off the wedding and ended it and while we were both sad, we were also relieved.



This was more than a decade ago and whenever we run into each other we catch up and there are no hard feelings at all. He's married and a father now and I couldn't be happier for him.

#11 I finally left him after he hit the dog. Years of hitting me both physically and emotionally were ignored, but the moment I heard my dog yipe, I smartened up.

#12 Married once, divorced, and engaged 3 other times. I ended the engagements specifically at the points where we sat down to discuss finances. Always split 50/50 as per his request, which I agreed to. The problem is that the men's jaws would hit the ground when I took out the list of household and child rearing chores to also split 50/50. They could not understand that if you want modern-day values of 50/50 on finances, it will not be combined with 1950's gender roles for the home ( with me carrying 100% of the home and child care on top of working full time.).

#13 I was going to say “Dave happened” But use the actual name of the chap she cheated in me with. But I cannot. Because I cannot remember his name.



This is a great moment for me.



[immediate update: it was Patrick. Damn it!]

#14 He refused to get a job after 5 years together, and I realized I would be paying for everything on my measly teacher salary. Was able to buy my own condo a month after breaking it off.

#15 He cheated before we got married and I found out. I thank the stars every f*****g day I didn’t marry him

#16 He left me for a coworker he claimed for over a year was "like a sister" to him. They have a kid now. I have a better boyfriend.

#17 I lost the love of my life because I was too selfish to change my toxic behaviors. I was toxic and controlling, I couldn’t put my selfishness aside for us. It cost me the only person I’ve ever met who understood me. Single handedly my biggest failure in life, things are getting better but I can’t change the past, I can only be the best person I can be today, even if she’s no longer with me.

#18 I realized he wasn’t the right partner for me (he had anger issues and I was naive and young). So once I graduated grad school, I moved out when he was gone for the day and never saw him again. I did it this way because I was afraid of his reaction.

#19 His wife called me.

#20 She came home one day and said I no longer love you. This was 15 days before my birthday. She moves out and come to find out she is developing feelings for her coworker. We meet up for lunch the day or 2 days after my birthday and she tells me all these wild sex experiences she’s having with this coworker of hers. I enter a depressed state for 2 months… but it’s all better now! I’m better now than I ever could have imagined and I’m so thankful to be out of the toxic relationship and free from the heartbreak! Living life and traveling the world and happy all on my own!

#21 Katie and I were in 2nd grade. We were as happy. But then James moved to town. He offered her some of his caipre sun and it was all over for me.

#22 Turns out she liked vagina as much as I did.

#23 I had a friend who was engaged. One day, she had a fight with her fiancé and drove from his house mad. On her way home, she ended up in a bad car accident. She tried to call him several times. Wouldn’t pick up. Her family tried. Nothing. Her friends tried. Nothing. HIS friends tried. Nothing. His family tried. Nothing. Dude was quite serious about giving her the silent treatment.



Needless to say, she didn’t think he handled that well and broke it off.



Edit: I should add that after he found out what had happened, he just kind of went “oh ok” instead of apologizing or asking if she was alright. It wasn’t just that he went to bed or something at the wrong time.

#24 The longer we lived together leading up to the wedding, the more he showed his true colors. One day while I was cooking dinner for us he started screaming at me, like an inch from my face and called me a (see you next Tuesday.) Something about it snapped some sense into me. I walked out and never went back.

#25 He had a baby with my friend.

#26 I was only 18 and about to head off to college. It dawned on me that he wanted a ring on my finger to ‘mark’ me as his. He was 24 years old. I gave him his ring back. I didn’t marry until I was 36 and am so glad.

#27 The Holy Spirit came to him in a dream and told him that he couldn’t marry me because I wasn’t a virgin.

#28 Cancer took her before we got married. It will be 10 years in December.

#29 I got sober and recognized some things that helped me realize I didn’t want to marry that person. Still sober and happily married to the love of my life.

#30 Got sick and then disabled after 2 brain surgeries. I couldn’t work and wasn’t getting much money from disability. I quickly became a burden according to her. I moved out and then back home with my folks. I had to leave all my friends behind as well as I moved out of state. It was good timing though for me to help my parents as they were old and sick. I became my folks full time caretaker and have no clue what my ex is doing.

I have no ill will towards my ex and understand why we had to part ways.

#31 I got engaged after 4 years, mostly just to do something nice (or so I thought) for my mother who was dying of cancer. 8 years later, mother is long dead, still not married, and I finally see the light and decides to walk away from this abusive relationship.



I say "so I thought" because it turns out that my mother knew there was something wrong about the b*tch, didn't like her, but didn't have the heart to tell me because she thought I was happy... And I never told her about the reality of the relationship either.

#32 I’m married to someone else now, but in 2016 I got engaged and pregnant, in that order. I had a miscarriage and he broke up with me about 5 minutes after I fainted from the blood loss at a family garden party (my family, not his) that he told me to suck it up and go to during it. He started dating my cousin, who he met at the party, about six weeks later. They’re married now.

#33 She had been fighting depression and went to stay with her family a little bit before marriage. But she started having horrible fights with her family and had a mental breakdown 2 months before the wedding and said she wasn't able to handle being a wife or in a relationship and ran. To be single and disappear.

#34 She left me for our young lecturer.

#35 Cheated on me…a lot

#36 Fiance died day before Christmas 2009. After that, I just stopped caring about having relationships anymore. I am mostly over it now, but I know I will never be emotionally capable of being with anyone ever again.



I just accept that, for some of us, we are meant to be single, old, smartasses later in life, where we can spoil our friends and families children, and get them jacked up on sugar, before sending them home.

#37 After my dad died, my mom “got engaged” to another guy. She told me years later that she never intended to marry him, but she was a bit traditional and thought it would make her look better if she were engaged to a guy she was living with. No idea if the guy had the same idea, they broke up seven years later and I haven’t talked to him since

#38 He started hanging out with the people from work and he decided to start using. So, I left.

#39 I procrastinated on both our lives, spending more time convincing myself I'll get there without actually getting there.



I regret wasting her time.

#40 We had a threesome with my best friend at the time. My best friend and her decided they liked each other more than they liked me.



EDIT: I am not a boy lol. I’m nonbinary and I use they/them pronouns