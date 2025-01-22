ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Zuckerberg’s infatuation with Lauren Sánchez’ “attributes” continues to make the internet laugh as they now discovered that not only was he unable to resist looking at her in person, but he continued to do so online.

Netizens noted that, just a day after the inaugural event, the Meta CEO had liked a “provocative” photo of the journalist on Instagram, a platform his company owns, providing plenty of meme fuel.

“Will Zuck lose his Amazon Prime now?” one user asked, anticipating a feud between the man behind Facebook and Jeff Bezos, Sánchez’s fiancé.

Others joked about how the “like” is going to cause Zuckerberg to have problems with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

“You guys are literally gonna get him killed by his wife!” another stated.

Netizens noticed Mark Zuckerberg “liked” a photo of Lauren Sánchez, just one day after he became a meme for ogling at her cleavage

Image credits: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

The “liked” photo sees the 55-year-old dressed in a silky white dress, posing in a hallway decorated by flowers and classic decorations.

The post was captioned “Starlight Ball,” a reference to the final event in the five-part Presidential Inauguration celebration.

The event came with a performance by 47-year-old Gavin DeGraw, who became famous with his song I Don’t Want to Be from his debut album Chariot, released on July 22, 2003.

Image credits: cb_doge

Despite Sánchez looking appropriately elegant and composed, netizens wasted no time and soon connected Zuckerberg’s like with his, now famous, ogling of Sánchez bust at President Trump’s inauguration.

“Zuck staring at y’cans was so funny!” one user wrote. “He’ll probably make likes private soon,” another replied.

Sánchez’s more elegant “Starlight Ball” look did little to make viewers forget about the outfit she wore to Trump’s inauguration

Mark Zuckerberg was caught fact-checking 😂 pic.twitter.com/guiFdmCOvR — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 20, 2025

Apart from making fun of the Meta CEO, Sánchez’s post was filled with comments from disappointed fans who believed her outfit at the inauguration event was “inappropriate.”

“I usually love her outfits but the inauguration was a massive failure. The outfit looked trashy,” one of her followers said.

Image credits: laurenwsanchez

The sentiment was shared not only by netizens, but also popular media personalities within Trump’s sphere.

For instance, former Fox News and NBC anchor, Megyn Kelly, labelled her as a “narcissist” who “believes she’s American royalty,” and “dresses like a hooker.”

“Everything about this woman is fake,” Kelly added. “I don’t get how you can be engaged to one of the richest men in the world and still be this needy of attention!”

Lauren Sánchez has long been a controversial figure, not only for her relationship, but also for the image she’s cultivated over the years

Image credits: growing_daniel

“You don’t bag three top-5% men in one lifetime without being a bit strategic, transactional, and calculated about your love life,” one of her fans wrote.

Sánchez and Bezos met in 2018, when the former TV anchor and helicopter pilot was hired to film aerial shots for Bezos’ space exploration company, Blue Origin.

Their relationship became public in early 2019, shortly after the CEO’s high-profile divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott.

Image credits: zuck

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, on the other hand, met in 2003 while they were both students at Harvard University.

Image credits: zuck

According to Chan, who was studying biology at the time, she was drawn to Zuckerberg’s sense of humor and “nerdy” charm.

Chan supported the Meta CEO in his decision to drop out of Harvard to develop Facebook. They married in May 2012, and have remained a supportive and solid couple ever since.

Image credits: Mark Zuckerberg

Sánchez and Bezos’ affair was exposed through leaked intimate texts and led many to label Sánchez as an opportunist.

The journalist’s preference for figure-hugging and revealing outfits has drawn as much criticism as it has praise, with her fans defending what they believe to be a show of confidence—and to detractors, a lack of taste.

Image credits: Crazymoments01

The 55-year-old’s reputation, coupled with the apparent stability of Zuckerberg’s marriage, was fertile ground for trolls to start creating jokes and memes about the situation.

Netizens laughed at Zuckerberg’s apparent infatuation with the 55-year-old, with many unable to blame him due to the “prominence” of Sánchez’s “assets”

Image credits: slam581

“He’s a male and female goods were on display next to him. He took a look, so what?” one reader asked.

“He has the money for a high-end silicone filled blow-up doll. Why doesn’t he just buy one ? It would be the same thing,” another wrote.

“Why not admire the remarkable achievement of a brilliant surgeon? A work of art should be appreciated,” a user joked.

“Lauren Sanchez is more silicon and filler than a real human. She looks like a cartoon.”

“He’s gonna be in so much trouble!” Netizens laughed, imagining the trouble awaiting Zuckerberg after his ogling of Lauren Sánchez went viral

Image credits: THEFREEB0Y

Image credits: mintotsai

Image credits: melissakentucky

Image credits: dmsimon

Image credits: itsblakesnow

Image credits: DhalgrenMarquis

Image credits: MarketsDotFM

Image credits: _B0nZai

Image credits: _im_akash_

Image credits: BurtMaclin_FBI

Image credits: Thoughtproof

Image credits: BenHolfeld

Image credits: HPNnetwork

Image credits: joelrunyon

Image credits: chris_ulreich