Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Accused Of “Inappropriately” Wearing “Lingerie” To Presidential Inauguration

Viewers had rough words for Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder and multibillionaire Jeff Bezos, after she was seen wearing a striking white blazer with nothing but what seemed to be a bra underneath at President Trump’s inauguration.

“All that money and that’s the best you got?” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of hundreds who felt the outfit, which prominently displayed her breasts, was inappropriate for the occasion.

Highlights Lauren Sánchez wore a revealing outfit to Trump's inauguration, sparking a wave of criticism from viewers.

Her provocative attire led some to question her taste and appropriateness for the event

Users left comments ranging from mild annoyance, to harsh insults.

“Didn’t someone tell her that wearing lingerie to an inauguration was inappropriate?! Unbelievable.”

Sánchez was photographed surrounded by high-profile tech executives such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Goggle’s Sundar Picai, and Tesla’s Elon Musk, which made her provocative outfit stand out even more.

Netizens slammed Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, for wearing a revealing outfit that showcased her breasts at the Presidential Inauguration

Comments ranged from mild messages of annoyance to harsh insults, with one going as far as to ask, “Is there a bigger w–re than Lauren Sánchez?”

The 55-year-old journalist had reportedly worn the same ensemble in December 2024, during a date night in New York City with Bezos. The outfit was featured in photos on her Instagram, where she wore it in a casual, yet equally revealing fashion.

Netizens pointed out that using revealing outfits had become a pattern for Sánchez, with one user remarking how she looked like “a nun today” when compared to a red dress she had previously worn at a White House dinner.

“Class can’t be bought,” one user said, expressing disbelief at what they believed to be a lack of taste and respect for an elegant, state ceremony such as the presidential inauguration.

“She should’ve checked the dress code,” another lamented. “Yet another proof that money certainly doesn’t mean good taste.”

Sánchez’ fans, on the other hand, praised her for looking seductive at 55, and dressing in whichever way she wants

Some netizens, on the other hand, defended the journalist, praising her boldness and her “strategic” usage of her sex appeal to become involved with extremely rich and powerful individuals.

“You don’t bag three top-5% men in one lifetime without being a bit strategic, transactional, and calculated about your love life,” one user wrote.

Others defended her looks at 55, admiring her for maintaining an alluring image and refusing to conform to what’s expected of her considering her age and status.

“She is extremely fit, well-groomed, and stylish in a seductive way while most other women her age tend to ditch that kind of “bombshell” sex appeal for a more classy ‘wifey material’ look,” a fan stated.

Despite the divided opinions on her attire, one thing is clear: Lauren Sánchez continues to captivate the public’s attention.

Whether through praise or criticism, she still managed to stand out in a room full of larger-than-life figures—for better or for worse.

“Attention seeker.” Netizens expressed their distaste for Lauren Sánchez’ choice of attire

