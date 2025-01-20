Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Accused Of “Inappropriately” Wearing “Lingerie” To Presidential Inauguration
Jeff Bezos’ Fiancée Lauren Sanchez Accused Of “Inappropriately” Wearing “Lingerie” To Presidential Inauguration

Viewers had rough words for Lauren Sánchez, the fiancée of Amazon founder and multibillionaire Jeff Bezos, after she was seen wearing a striking white blazer with nothing but what seemed to be a bra underneath at President Trump’s inauguration.

“All that money and that’s the best you got?” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of hundreds who felt the outfit, which prominently displayed her breasts, was inappropriate for the occasion.

Highlights
  • Lauren Sánchez wore a revealing outfit to Trump's inauguration, sparking a wave of criticism from viewers.
  • Her provocative attire led some to question her taste and appropriateness for the event
  • Users left comments ranging from mild annoyance, to harsh insults.

“Didn’t someone tell her that wearing lingerie to an inauguration was inappropriate?! Unbelievable.”

Sánchez was photographed surrounded by high-profile tech executives such as Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Goggle’s Sundar Picai, and Tesla’s Elon Musk, which made her provocative outfit stand out even more.

Netizens slammed Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, for wearing a revealing outfit that showcased her breasts at the Presidential Inauguration

    Elegant woman in a black gown stands on a checkered floor at an event, surrounded by plants.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez

    Comments ranged from mild messages of annoyance to harsh insults, with one going as far as to ask, “Is there a bigger w–re than Lauren Sánchez?”

    The 55-year-old journalist had reportedly worn the same ensemble in December 2024, during a date night in New York City with Bezos. The outfit was featured in photos on her Instagram, where she wore it in a casual, yet equally revealing fashion.

    Lauren Sanchez in white attire alongside Jeff Bezos at an event.

    Image credits: Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images

    Netizens pointed out that using revealing outfits had become a pattern for Sánchez, with one user remarking how she looked like “a nun today” when compared to a red dress she had previously worn at a White House dinner.

    Lauren Sanchez in a white outfit at a formal event, sparking debate on appropriate attire.

    Image credits: brittanygadoury

    “Class can’t be bought,” one user said, expressing disbelief at what they believed to be a lack of taste and respect for an elegant, state ceremony such as the presidential inauguration.

    “She should’ve checked the dress code,” another lamented. “Yet another proof that money certainly doesn’t mean good taste.”

    Sánchez’ fans, on the other hand, praised her for looking seductive at 55, and dressing in whichever way she wants

    GIF with woman gesturing, text "Trashy!" Related to Lauren Sanchez inappropriately wearing lingerie.

    Image credits: kelliegrl99

    Some netizens, on the other hand, defended the journalist, praising her boldness and her “strategic” usage of her sex appeal to become involved with extremely rich and powerful individuals.

    “You don’t bag three top-5% men in one lifetime without being a bit strategic, transactional, and calculated about your love life,” one user wrote.

    Lauren Sanchez wearing a white outfit at an event, sparking discussions about her attire.

    Image credits: TeresaCrumpler

    Others defended her looks at 55, admiring her for maintaining an alluring image and refusing to conform to what’s expected of her considering her age and status. 

    “She is extremely fit, well-groomed, and stylish in a seductive way while most other women her age tend to ditch that kind of “bombshell” sex appeal for a more classy ‘wifey material’ look,” a fan stated.

    Woman in an elegant outfit sitting in a fashionably designed closet area.

    Image credits: laurenwsanchez

    Despite the divided opinions on her attire, one thing is clear: Lauren Sánchez continues to captivate the public’s attention.

    Whether through praise or criticism, she still managed to stand out in a room full of larger-than-life figures—for better or for worse.

    “Attention seeker.” Netizens expressed their distaste for Lauren Sánchez’ choice of attire

    Tweet criticizing Lauren Sanchez's attire at a presidential inauguration event.

    Image credits: ellie_hen

    Tweet criticizing Lauren Sanchez's outfit choice at the presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: Alphafox78

    Tweet criticizing Lauren Sanchez's attire at a presidential inauguration, mentioning it is harsh on the eyes.

    Image credits: Tu2Lu

    Tweet expressing an opinion about Lauren Sanchez's attire being inappropriate.

    Image credits: lizzyb720

    Tweet criticizing Lauren Sanchez's outfit as inappropriate for a presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: TheMarianNiche

    Tweet criticizing Lauren Sanchez’s attire at a presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: BeksnJeebies

    Tweet reacting to Lauren Sanchez's outfit choice at presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: PatriciaLWatts

    Twitter user comments on Lauren Sanchez's outfit choice at a presidential inauguration.

    Image credits: Silversprings63

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

