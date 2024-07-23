MRI Of 33-Year-Old Woman’s Face Shows How Her Filler Could Block Lymphatic System

ADVERTISEMENT

A medical surgeon went viral for a second time this month after showing footage exposing the scary effects of hyaluronic acid fillers injected into a patient’s face. This time, results showed that such aesthetic fillers blocked the lymphatic system, leaving observers terrified.

Taking to his TikTok page on Friday (July 19), Beverly Hills, California-based Oculoplastic Surgeon Dr. Kami Parsa shared a clip of a patient’s darkened imagery with a fluorescent effect that revealed how injectables had evolved in her face.

The new video, which has amassed nearly 277,000 views, showed the evolution of the face of the patient who had received two syringes of hyaluronic acid fillers to the midface more than five years ago.

“One of the most common places we usually see complications related to HA (hyaluronic acid) fillers is around the eyes,” Dr. Parsa explained.

Beverly Hills, California-based Oculoplastic Surgeon Dr. Kami Parsa went viral for a second time this month

Share icon

Image credits: Dr. Kami Parsa

Dermal fillers are gel-like substances that are injected beneath the skin to restore lost volume, smooth lines and soften creases, or enhance facial contours, the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery states.

According to the board, more than 1 million men and women choose this popular facial rejuvenation treatment annually.

The most popular type of injectable fillers are made of hyaluronic acid and tend to be the most temporary option. Hyaluronic acid fillers typically last from 6 to 18 months.

As per the oculoplastic surgeon, people who receive fillers to the tear troughs or midface can develop swelling around the eyes.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kamiparsamd

“Although it is more common after multiple treatments, this can happen with just one treatment,” he said.

The patient’s imagery mapped the lymphatics using a fluorescent dye. The lymphatic system is a system of thin tubes and lymph nodes that run throughout the body, Cancer Research UK explains.

These tubes are called lymph vessels or lymphatic vessels. The lymph system is an important part of our immune system.

It plays a role in fighting bacteria and other infections. “[It’s] your body’s natural plumbing system,” Dr. Parsa said.

The doctor showed footage exposing the scary effects of hyaluronic acid fillers injected into a patient’s face

Share icon

Image credits: kamiparsamd

The medical expert further noted: “What you’re looking at is an imaging study that maps the lymphatics using a fluorescent dye.

“On a typical person without fillers, the fluorescent dye would disappear within 24 hours.

“However, she still displayed fluorescence for four to five days, signifying blocked lymphatics.”

The clip stunned people, as a TikTok user commented: “Never getting fillers. Thank you for confirming for me.”

Share icon

Image credits: kamiparsamd

A person asked: “Does Botox also ruin the lymphatic system?” to which the doctor replied: “No.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Botulinum toxin injections, such as Botox, relax the muscles in your face to smooth out lines and wrinkles, such as crow’s feet and frown lines, the NHS explains.

Overuse of both Botox and fillers can lead to negative effects. According to Nurse Gemavie, overdosing on Botox can lead to excessive muscle weakness, which can cause problems with facial expression and lead to an unnatural appearance.

“I have had under eye filler twice over the course of five years,” a viewer admitted. “This is terrifying. I think I will consider a minor facelift before more filler.”

The results showed that such aesthetic fillers blocked the lymphatic system, leaving observers terrified

Share icon

Image credits: kamiparsamd

A separate individual chimed in: “You’re doing important work! this is transparency ALL medical care should look like.”

Dr. Parsa previously went viral after showing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of a 33-year-old woman who had been injected with over 12 CC (the equivalent of 12 milliliters) and, therefore, 12 syringes of hyaluronic acid filler over the past six years.

In a video that he uploaded on July 12, which has amassed over 7.2 million views, the MRI showed a grey face with green spots lighting up in various areas, including the lips and the cheeks, representing where the hyaluronic acid filler was still located.

Dr. Parsa didn’t specify at the time what procedures the patient in question had undergone. However, he did explain that upon conducting a volumetric analysis, measuring the amount of the woman’s filler, the substance amounted to a total of 28 CC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Which is more than twice the amount of filler that was injected,” the doctor said in his video.

He further explained: “What this shows us is that hyaluronic acid fillers are hydrophilic.

“That means they love water and they also cause tissue expansion.”

Upon going viral, the MRI sparked concerns, as a TikTok user commented: “I just don’t see how this wouldn’t completely destroy the lymphatic system.”

Taking to his TikTok page on Friday (July 19), Dr. Parsa shared a clip of a patient’s darkened imagery with a fluorescent effect

Share icon

Image credits: kamiparsamd

“FINALLY THIS IS BEING TALKED ABOUT,” a person wrote. “The mass production and insane usage without WARNING. I need to know more. What about Botox?”

Dr. Parsa replied: “Botox has a long history and is safe if performed correctly.”

Someone retained: “Okay so water is key to keeping my filler.”

Last month, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes faced the wrath of social media beauty critics since photos comparing the couple’s older portraits with more recent ones started circulating online this year.

Taking to her Instagram page on March 29, Meredith West, a physician assistant with a Master of Science and 15 years of experience specializing in plastic surgery and injectables, posted a joint Reel with the Virginia-based (USA) Mountcastle Medical Spa.

In the video, “before and after” pictures of Ryan and Eva seemingly exposed a startling difference in their physical appearance, with the married pair looking somewhat “puffier” than they used to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My guess is they have both had some cosmetic work done recently,” Meredith wrote in the Reel’s caption.

She explained: “I think Eva might have had facial surgery (possibly a facelift +/- fat grafting) and they both have likely had Botox and facial fillers.”

The new video showed the evolution of the face of the patient who had received two syringes of hyaluronic acid fillers

Profile Balancing to improve projection & proportions of the Lip, Nose & Chin ratio. Treatments done: Chin Filler, slight Facial Balancing & Lip Fillers. How does it look? pic.twitter.com/msPwo8xgcZ — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) June 29, 2024

“We see a good amount of [overdone filler], unfortunately,” Dermatologist Jessica Weiser told Allure in March 2023. It presents as “that classic pillow-face appearance — very puffy with strange anatomic proportions.”

While a myriad of factors contribute to the condition, poor judgment on the part of select injectors is, no doubt, a root cause, Allure reported.

Meredith further detailed in the caption of her Ryan-Eva cosmetic procedure speculative Reel: “I think they both looked amazing before and didn’t need anything other than a little preventative tox and maybe some biostim (ie sculptra) for collagen stimulation.

“Plus of course, medical grade skincare and laser/micro-needling/radiofrequency/co2 for maintenance and prevention.”

You can catch her outside… without all her Fillers 💉 Bhad Barbie dissolved all the filler she had on her Lips, Cheeks & Chin in an effort to avoid pillow face. pic.twitter.com/zxrrplmfkX — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) May 2, 2024

Other medical experts have weighed in on the Barbie star’s physical change, such as Jonny Betteridge, an aesthetics doctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 28, Jonny posted a Reel, which received 2.2 million views, where he discussed the 43-year-old actor’s facial transformation over the years.

“He’s always had very masculine-looking features, well-structured, cheekbones, a squared, jawline, and a wide chin,” the doctor admitted as he analyzed Ryan’s pictures from earlier years.

Jonny continued: “The certain part of his face which is very characteristic of his appearance and that’s this mid-face flatness.”

“One of the most common places we usually see complications related to HA fillers is around the eyes,” Dr. Parsa explained

Wait, Ryan Gosling got some cheek fillers? 😳 pic.twitter.com/qlHQhwxb8i — mizge (@mihailo____) March 12, 2024

“Again, you can see this here where the face has a sunken-like appearance.

“Most patients that I see for dermal filler treatments need some form of mid-face restoration and I carry that out by placing dermal filler in these four points.

“Aiming to restore the cheekbone structure and restoring volume.”

The doctor went on to claim that the actor had likely received filler injections around 2021, observing: “Notice a change in this area of the face where it looks much fuller and less sunken.”

The aesthetics expert went on to claim that in more recent years, the Canadian native’s look started to be “overfilled.”

“It’s clear to see the change in his facial proportions and the fullness to his mid-face and cheeks,” Jonny said. “This is further exacerbated [by] dynamic movement of the face when someone smiles, and this appearance is classic of what I see when someone’s had too much filler put in this area.”

Dr. Parsa’s new video continued to draw different reactions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon