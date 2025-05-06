Biggest Fashion Fails From The Met Gala 2025
For an event known for its breathtaking fashion, with outfits that push the boundaries of what we know, we’d expect the creativity to be off the charts.
And they certainly are! But sometimes designers and celebrities can go a bit overboard with their accessories and fits. While this fits perfectly into what the Met Gala is all about, there are guaranteed to be a few entries that just aren’t that pleasing to the eye.
For this year, the dress code was labeled as “Tailored For You,” where guests are expected to wear something that represents menswear or suiting. But some stars decided to go a little over — or not follow the theme at all.
Here are our top picks for the looks that made us say one word: yikes.
Halle Berry
Everything could’ve worked out so well if the stripes on her dress weren’t see-through. It feels a little bare and incomplete, and it doesn’t even cover her up decently — perhaps a nice silver would’ve been a good finish to the look.
Helen Lasichanh
Did Helen Lasichanh forget to bring her pants?
Don’t get us wrong, she definitely pulls it off, the all-black suits her well. But it seems a little bare with only sheer tights covering her bottom half.
Colman Domingo
And for this year’s Met Gala, Colman Domingo decided to come as an extravagant curtain.
It’s certainly a creative take on this year’s theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, but to us, the robe seems to cover a bit too much, and it definitely looks a little suffocating.
Walton Goggins
The skirt and the patterns on the fabric don’t exactly save the look or make Walton Goggins stand out amongst what is surely a sea of black and white.
Doja Cat
Creativity is always something that’s applauded, especially at a fashion event like the Met Gala, but having a bulky seat and an even bulkier leopard print on the front of an outfit is hard to pull off — even for someone like Doja Cat.
Kim Kardashian
From the front, Kim Kardashian’s outfit actually looks quite good with the way it hugs her body, as well as the brief silver accessories. But the low-hanging skirt is making us worried it’ll cause a wardrobe malfunction the moment she sits down.
Amelia Gray
Underwear is typically supposed to go beneath your clothing, and it definitely doesn’t look good if it’s the other way around. While the rest of Amelia Gray’s outfit isn’t half-bad, this is definitely proof of the former statement.
Cole Escola
Cole Escola feels like an overwhelming dose of summer as the weather warms up — but not in a way that’s welcome. The colors are too bright, and the comedian’s hair has definitely seen better days.
Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega can pretty much rock any look, but having so many metallic rulers dangling on her bare skin can’t be the warmest experience.
Jessica Kayll
Jessica Kayll definitely stopped by a flower shop on her way to the Met Gala — and then proceeded to buy everything and stick it all to her white outfit.
The petals are a nice touch, but maybe toning it down would’ve had a better effect.
Lisa
It’s a fabulous look on her, and she did a great job sticking to the theme. However, the no-pants look isn’t quite working for us just because it feels as if something is missing.
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan kind of looks like she’s going to a rock concert instead of the Met Gala. The colors fit her vibe and so does the makeup, but it isn’t exactly on theme here.
But as one person said, “that is a femininomenon if i’ve ever seen one omfg.”
Zuri Hall
It’s just a headache to keep track of everything going on with the dress. The actress unsurprisingly looks stunning, but her outfit looks as if there are too many sleeves with not enough space to put them together.
Sabrina Carpenter
We’re just wishing the celebrities this year would invest in some pants. It does work well for Sabrina Carpenter’s leotard and blazer, but it could work even better with something to cover her legs.
Natasha Poonawalla
The shape of Natasha Poonawalla’s dress looks exactly like a decorative fountain. With the flare tiers and the dangling pearls, it adds into that image even more.
It also can’t be easy to look around or relax in that neckpiece.
What's the story? I can see people and horses in the dress
Nicki Minaj
Balance doesn’t really exist with Nicki Minaj’s outfit. The right half of her outfit is too bare and the left half flourishes too much — mixing up the two would’ve helped.
“She’s allergic to serving,” one critic wrote.
Vittoria Ceretti
Is she cold? Is she hot? We really can’t tell based on the mixed signals the hood and the short skirt are sending.
In case of a water emergency your coat can be used as a floatation device.
Michael Braun
Close enough… welcome to the Met Gala, Mickey Mouse!
Now, of course, the design isn’t actually the famous cartoon character but the black, white, and red certainly reminded us of such.
Alicia Keys
The colors and the design are nice, but besides that, it’s a little too much.
Her crazy headpiece and over-the-top scarf-like accessory should probably have been toned down a little.
Pusha T
The excessive jewels by the sleeves of Pusha T’s suit were honestly a genius addition to the whole look, but it looks so much like dandruff or snow that it’s throwing us off.
Another example of way too much money and far too little common sense. I understand it’s meant to be flamboyant and over the top but most just look cheap and tacky.
I get it, this event is supposed to be over the top but seriously, some of these outfits are awful. Some of the fabric from the super broad shoulders should have been used to create pants or skirts for some of the others, and I pray, someone gave Vera W**g a mint so she didn't fall over from malnourishment.
