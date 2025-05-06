ADVERTISEMENT

For an event known for its breathtaking fashion, with outfits that push the boundaries of what we know, we’d expect the creativity to be off the charts.

And they certainly are! But sometimes designers and celebrities can go a bit overboard with their accessories and fits. While this fits perfectly into what the Met Gala is all about, there are guaranteed to be a few entries that just aren’t that pleasing to the eye.

For this year, the dress code was labeled as “Tailored For You,” where guests are expected to wear something that represents menswear or suiting. But some stars decided to go a little over — or not follow the theme at all.

Here are our top picks for the looks that made us say one word: yikes.