For an event known for its breathtaking fashion, with outfits that push the boundaries of what we know, we’d expect the creativity to be off the charts.

And they certainly are! But sometimes designers and celebrities can go a bit overboard with their accessories and fits. While this fits perfectly into what the Met Gala is all about, there are guaranteed to be a few entries that just aren’t that pleasing to the eye.

For this year, the dress code was labeled as “Tailored For You,” where guests are expected to wear something that represents menswear or suiting. But some stars decided to go a little over — or not follow the theme at all.

Here are our top picks for the looks that made us say one word: yikes.

#1

Halle Berry

Woman in a black sheer-striped dress with a trench coat and netted headpiece at the Met Gala fashion fails 2025 event.

Everything could’ve worked out so well if the stripes on her dress weren’t see-through. It feels a little bare and incomplete, and it doesn’t even cover her up decently — perhaps a nice silver would’ve been a good finish to the look.

    #2

    Helen Lasichanh

    Woman in black leather bodysuit, blazer, and patterned tights at an event showcasing biggest fashion fails Met Gala 2025.

    Did Helen Lasichanh forget to bring her pants?
    Don’t get us wrong, she definitely pulls it off, the all-black suits her well. But it seems a little bare with only sheer tights covering her bottom half.

    #3

    Colman Domingo

    Man wearing an ornate blue and silver cape among photographers and floral decorations at a fashion event with fashion fails theme.

    And for this year’s Met Gala, Colman Domingo decided to come as an extravagant curtain.
    It’s certainly a creative take on this year’s theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, but to us, the robe seems to cover a bit too much, and it definitely looks a little suffocating.

    DEW
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    His outfit looks like an outdoor umbrella. He just needs a crank at the bottom.

    #4

    Walton Goggins

    Man wearing a black and white stitched outfit posing on a floral carpet at the biggest fashion fails Met Gala 2025 event.

    The skirt and the patterns on the fabric don’t exactly save the look or make Walton Goggins stand out amongst what is surely a sea of black and white.

    #5

    Doja Cat

    Person wearing a bold animal print and oversized structured jacket posing on the carpet at Met Gala fashion fails 2025 event.

    Creativity is always something that’s applauded, especially at a fashion event like the Met Gala, but having a bulky seat and an even bulkier leopard print on the front of an outfit is hard to pull off — even for someone like Doja Cat.

    #6

    Kim Kardashian

    Woman in a black leather gown and hat posing on the Met Gala carpet among photographers, showcasing fashion fails.

    From the front, Kim Kardashian’s outfit actually looks quite good with the way it hugs her body, as well as the brief silver accessories. But the low-hanging skirt is making us worried it’ll cause a wardrobe malfunction the moment she sits down.

    #7

    Amelia Gray

    Model wearing a bold red lace outfit and blazer, one of the biggest fashion fails from the Met Gala 2025.

    Underwear is typically supposed to go beneath your clothing, and it definitely doesn’t look good if it’s the other way around. While the rest of Amelia Gray’s outfit isn’t half-bad, this is definitely proof of the former statement.

    DEW
    DEW
    DEW
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I don't like the beige panties.It looks like she is wearing a diaper.

    #8

    Cole Escola

    Person wearing bright floral suit with pink lapels at an event, showcasing bold style among biggest fashion fails Met Gala 2025.

    Cole Escola feels like an overwhelming dose of summer as the weather warms up — but not in a way that’s welcome. The colors are too bright, and the comedian’s hair has definitely seen better days.

    #9

    Jenna Ortega

    Woman wearing metallic silver gown posing on stairs at Met Gala 2025 showcasing one of the biggest fashion fails.

    Jenna Ortega can pretty much rock any look, but having so many metallic rulers dangling on her bare skin can’t be the warmest experience.

    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    This is beautiful but looks incredibly uncomfortable.

    #10

    Jessica Kayll

    Person wearing an avant-garde floral outfit and hat, showcasing one of the biggest fashion fails at the 2025 Met Gala.

    Jessica Kayll definitely stopped by a flower shop on her way to the Met Gala — and then proceeded to buy everything and stick it all to her white outfit.
    The petals are a nice touch, but maybe toning it down would’ve had a better effect.

    #11

    Lisa

    Young woman in a black lace jacket and patterned tights posing at the Met Gala 2025 fashion fails event.

    It’s a fabulous look on her, and she did a great job sticking to the theme. However, the no-pants look isn’t quite working for us just because it feels as if something is missing.

    #12

    Chappell Roan

    Person with bold red curly hair wearing a shimmering pink suit at an event highlighting biggest fashion fails Met Gala 2025

    Chappell Roan kind of looks like she’s going to a rock concert instead of the Met Gala. The colors fit her vibe and so does the makeup, but it isn’t exactly on theme here.
    But as one person said, “that is a femininomenon if i’ve ever seen one omfg.”

    #13

    Zuri Hall

    Woman in a black pinstripe gown posing at an event surrounded by floral decorations, highlighting Met Gala 2025 fashion fails.

    It’s just a headache to keep track of everything going on with the dress. The actress unsurprisingly looks stunning, but her outfit looks as if there are too many sleeves with not enough space to put them together.

    #14

    Sabrina Carpenter

    Woman with long blonde hair wearing a maroon blazer dress and heels posing at the biggest fashion fails Met Gala 2025.

    We’re just wishing the celebrities this year would invest in some pants. It does work well for Sabrina Carpenter’s leotard and blazer, but it could work even better with something to cover her legs.

    #15

    Natasha Poonawalla

    Woman in elaborate black and purple patterned gown with oversized white collar at Met Gala fashion fails 2025 event.

    The shape of Natasha Poonawalla’s dress looks exactly like a decorative fountain. With the flare tiers and the dangling pearls, it adds into that image even more.
    It also can’t be easy to look around or relax in that neckpiece.

    #16

    Nicki Minaj

    Celebrity posing in a dramatic striped gown with floral and bow details showcasing fashion fails at the Met Gala 2025 event.

    Balance doesn’t really exist with Nicki Minaj’s outfit. The right half of her outfit is too bare and the left half flourishes too much — mixing up the two would’ve helped.
    “She’s allergic to serving,” one critic wrote.

    #17

    Vittoria Ceretti

    Model at Met Gala 2025 wearing an oversized, avant-garde black outfit among attendees highlighting fashion fails.

    Is she cold? Is she hot? We really can’t tell based on the mixed signals the hood and the short skirt are sending.

    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Daniel Atkins
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    In case of a water emergency your coat can be used as a floatation device.

    #18

    Michael Braun

    Man wearing bold blue and polka dot outfit with graphic print, showcasing one of the biggest fashion fails from the Met Gala 2025.

    Close enough… welcome to the Met Gala, Mickey Mouse!
    Now, of course, the design isn’t actually the famous cartoon character but the black, white, and red certainly reminded us of such.

    #19

    Alicia Keys

    Woman wearing oversized red and black striped suit with dramatic padded sleeves at a 2025 event, showcasing fashion fails.

    The colors and the design are nice, but besides that, it’s a little too much.
    Her crazy headpiece and over-the-top scarf-like accessory should probably have been toned down a little.

    #20

    Pusha T

    Man in maroon suit with glitter details posing in front of floral backdrop showcasing fashion fails from the Met Gala 2025.

    The excessive jewels by the sleeves of Pusha T’s suit were honestly a genius addition to the whole look, but it looks so much like dandruff or snow that it’s throwing us off.

