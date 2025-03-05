ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian was called “egocentric” and “obnoxious” after a gigantic and “terrifying” blow-up version of what appeared to be her showed up in New York.

Landing smack in the middle of Times Square, the 60-foot balloon seemed to be part of the launch campaign for her new SKIMS swimwear line.

The blow-up figure was clad in a blue bikini, similar to a set worn by the reality TV star in a recent beachside photoshoot.

Kim recently shared photos and videos of herself posing in the Bahamas, wearing pieces from the new collection, set to drop on March 6.

The bikinis come in five different colors and animal prints—champagne leopard, champagne tiger, snow, tide, and SKIMS’ original onyx.

SKIMS described the collection as the “passport to a s*xy getaway wardrobe.”

In the lead-up to the March 6 launch, the 60-foot blow-up figure was placed in Times Square, leaving commuters wide-eyed on the street.

“SKIMS Swim takes over Times Square,” the shapewear and clothing brand wrote on Instagram.

The massive swimsuit spectacle sparked mixed reactions, with some calling Kardashian “obnoxious,” while others called her a “Marketing Goat.”

“Everyone on the marketing team deserves a raise!” said one fan.

“Can this be in the thanksgiving day parade this year?” another asked.

Other comments took a different tone, saying it was “Violating [a] public place.”

“This so beyond weird,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “This is so repulsive.”

“How is this great marketing?” one questioned. “Seems desperate!? & a complete eye sore”

“Tacky AF, tone deaf, ego centric. Maybe the worst product campaign launch ever,” a person said about the supersized woman sprawling across the street.

Another quipped, “It looks embarrassed to be there.”

“Such an unrealistic representation of a women’s [sic] body,” one said.

“To whomever at the city council who approved this: are you ok?”

Another said, “I love skims and this is so awful.”

Some pointed out that it was not an appropriate figure to have in an area frequented by numerous commuters and tourists.

“Nah there’s children around,” one said. “This ain’t it.”

While speaking about the collection, Kim said the pieces are all about “feeling confident and amazing,” whether it’s during a vacation or at the beach.

“I absolutely love how this collection has something for everyone,” she said in a press release.

The SKIMS founder previously said she has “imposter syndrome” over the success of the brand, launched in 2019.

The growth of SKIMS “exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” The Kardashians star told TIME in 2023.

Admitting she sometimes feels the imposter syndrome, she told the magazine, “I never dreamed that this would be my life.”

She also reflected on how aging might affect her brand’s imagery, given that she models for many of SKIMS’ campaigns.

“I love being a part of the campaigns, but I am very realistic that it’s not sustainable forever to be in every single one of them,” she said.

The entrepreneur admitted she would do anything to look as young as she can but remains “realistic,” knowing that there will be a “time when I might do certain campaigns that are pajamas and robes and more covered up.”

In December, Kim celebrated the opening of the first SKIMS physical store in New York City.

She called it a “crazy, crazy honor” for SKIMS to be on Fifth Avenue.

“I picked out all of our materials and all of our everything, from the hangers to the bays where all of our clothes are in,” she told L’OFFICIEL.

The landing of the blow-up figure in Times Square comes on the heels of the KUWTK alum being brutally roasted for her appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Kardashian wore a white sleeveless Balenciaga ball gown that featured a voluminous skirt.

But the color and texture of the dress had social media users calling it a “gigantic roll of toilet paper.”

“What in the wrinkled sheet nightmare is she wearing?” asked one social media user.

“Toilet paper and a terrible tan,” one said.

Another agreed with the tan comment, saying she looked “orange.”

Others compared her to Bianca Censori, who is currently married to rapper and Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West.

“At least she’s wearing clothes, unlike the present Mrs. West,” one user said.

Another wrote, “If she were still married to Kanye, she’d be wearing a napkin.”

