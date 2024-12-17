Kim Kardashian’s Tiny Faux Fur Bikini ‘Winter Heat’ Gets Hilariously Trolled

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian is bringing the heat on this cold December day with her latest social media post.

Just yesterday, the mother-of-four gave her Instagram followers a peek of her campaign with her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS in a series of spicy photos.

And of course, with the internet being the internet, fans weren’t shy to voice how they felt about her designs.

Highlights Kim Kardashian's SKIMS winter collection and post was hilariously trolled by fans online.

Some fans were amused at the impractical designs. while others were unimpressed.

SKIMS recently faced backlash for their nude-colored ski designs.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian’s recent racy SKIMS promo post has some netizens raising their eyebrows

Share icon

Image credits: SKIMS

In addition to the social media star’s personal Instagram, the official SKIMS account posted the 44-year-old in various outfits, including a tiny faux fur triangle bra and thong set.

“WINTER HEAT drops Wednesday, December 18 at 9AM PT /12PM ET. Get the SKIMS app for early access,” Kim wrote.

Users flocked to her comments section, including her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

Share icon

Image credits: SKIMS

“Oh my wow,” she penned while another echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Kim honey, give me a second to breath[e] 🥵”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a lil cool outside for this but I’ll take it!” a user gushed.

Stylist Mimi Cuttrell additionally said, “FAUX FUR IS HOT.”

Others, however, weren’t as impressed

Share icon

Image credits: SKIMS

A few comments pointed out how unlikely it was for someone to wear a bikini in the dead of winter — and questioned why Kim didn’t look entirely like herself.

“Kim where the h–ll we wearing this to?” one user asked.

“Does this mean we can stop shaving?” another jokingly quipped.

The roasts didn’t stop on the reality star’s personal account.

“Why are you dressed up like Beyoncé lol,” was the top comment, with over 6,000 likes.

Share icon

Image credits: SKIMS

Someone else wrote, “The wig is atrocious 😢”

“That is not your damn skin tone girl 🙄” scolded a third.

“Now Kimberly knowles this looks ridiculous 😂😂” a user laughed.

SKIMS had previously been the center of backlash for their stylistic choices

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: SKIMS

Earlier in December, SKIMS had partnered with North Face to deliver a limited edition collection of jackets, ski suits, and base layers that launched on December 10.

But what caused backlash was the design of the clothing, as the nude colors were impractical in case of an emergency.

“If you actually go on a mountain, everyone knows you’re supposed to wear colors — where if you fall in the snow, if there’s an avalanche, people will find you,” said a content creator.

To many consumers, it was seen as “dangerous” and unnecessary as skiers may see the shades as similar to bark, rocks, dirt, or sticks.