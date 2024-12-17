Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kim Kardashian’s Tiny Faux Fur Bikini ‘Winter Heat’ Gets Hilariously Trolled
Celebrities, News

Kim Kardashian’s Tiny Faux Fur Bikini ‘Winter Heat’ Gets Hilariously Trolled

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
Kim Kardashian is bringing the heat on this cold December day with her latest social media post. 

Just yesterday, the mother-of-four gave her Instagram followers a peek of her campaign with her shapewear and clothing brand SKIMS in a series of spicy photos.

And of course, with the internet being the internet, fans weren’t shy to voice how they felt about her designs.

  • Kim Kardashian's SKIMS winter collection and post was hilariously trolled by fans online.
  • Some fans were amused at the impractical designs. while others were unimpressed.
  • SKIMS recently faced backlash for their nude-colored ski designs.
RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian’s recent racy SKIMS promo post has some netizens raising their eyebrows

    Kim Kardashian's Tiny Faux Fur Bikini 'Winter Heat' Gets Hilariously Trolled

    Image credits: SKIMS

    In addition to the social media star’s personal Instagram, the official SKIMS account posted the 44-year-old in various outfits, including a tiny faux fur triangle bra and thong set.

    “WINTER HEAT drops Wednesday, December 18 at 9AM PT /12PM ET. Get the SKIMS app for early access,” Kim wrote. 

    Users flocked to her comments section, including her younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

    Kim Kardashian's Tiny Faux Fur Bikini 'Winter Heat' Gets Hilariously Trolled

    Image credits: SKIMS

    “Oh my wow,” she penned while another echoed a similar sentiment, saying, “Kim honey, give me a second to breath[e] 🥵

    “It’s a lil cool outside for this but I’ll take it!” a user gushed.

    Stylist Mimi Cuttrell additionally said, “FAUX FUR IS HOT.” 

    Others, however, weren’t as impressed

    Kim Kardashian's Tiny Faux Fur Bikini 'Winter Heat' Gets Hilariously Trolled

    Image credits: SKIMS

    A few comments pointed out how unlikely it was for someone to wear a bikini in the dead of winter — and questioned why Kim didn’t look entirely like herself.

    “Kim where the h–ll we wearing this to?” one user asked.

    “Does this mean we can stop shaving?” another jokingly quipped.

    The roasts didn’t stop on the reality star’s personal account.

    “Why are you dressed up like Beyoncé lol,” was the top comment, with over 6,000 likes.

    Kim Kardashian's Tiny Faux Fur Bikini 'Winter Heat' Gets Hilariously Trolled

    Image credits: SKIMS

    Someone else wrote, “The wig is atrocious 😢”

    “That is not your damn skin tone girl 🙄” scolded a third.

    “Now Kimberly knowles this looks ridiculous 😂😂” a user laughed.

    SKIMS had previously been the center of backlash for their stylistic choices

    Kim Kardashian's Tiny Faux Fur Bikini 'Winter Heat' Gets Hilariously Trolled

    Image credits: SKIMS

    Earlier in December, SKIMS had partnered with North Face to deliver a limited edition collection of jackets, ski suits, and base layers that launched on December 10. 

    But what caused backlash was the design of the clothing, as the nude colors were impractical in case of an emergency.

    “If you actually go on a mountain, everyone knows you’re supposed to wear colors — where if you fall in the snow, if there’s an avalanche, people will find you,” said a content creator. 

    To many consumers, it was seen as “dangerous” and unnecessary as skiers may see the shades as similar to bark, rocks, dirt, or sticks. 

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    rdougherty666 avatar
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Ryan-James O'Driscoll
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is impossible to quantify how little value this trash gives to anyone's life.

