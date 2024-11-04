Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It’s A New Album Hint: “Rock Era Loading”
Celebrities, Entertainment

Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

Fans are convinced that Beyoncé has been dropping hints about the genre of her next album. A series of photos posted on her Instagram, including a risqué topless shot, has members of the BeyHive speculating that the songstress may shift to a rock sound for her next record. 

The Love on Top singer dressed up as the late musician Prince for Halloween, donning a wig, his iconic purple coat and boots from Purple Rain, and holding a guitar.

Highlights
  • Beyoncé hinted at a rock sound for her next album with an edgy topless photoshoot.
  • Dressed as Prince and Betty Davis for Halloween, the singer fueled funk-rock album rumors.
  • Her upcoming album follows "Renaissance" and "Cowboy Carter" as the final installment of her trilogy project.

In addition to channeling the rock legend, the 32-time Grammy winner dressed as Apollonia Kotero, the actress who starred alongside Prince in the 1984 musical film, stunning in a black lace bodysuit, matching blazer, and purple tights.

    Beyoncé dressed up as both Prince and Betty Davis for Halloween, sparking speculation among fans that her new album may have a funk-rock sound
    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: Beyonce

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: Richard E. Aaron / Getty

    “PURPLE NASTY,” she captioned the Instagram post shared on Friday (November 1).

    But Queen Bey’s Halloween glam didn’t stop there. On Friday, the Texas-born star posted photos of herself in a third costume: Betty Davis, the singer and former wife of trumpeter Miles Davis.

    “BETTY DAVIS IN MY BONES,” Beyoncé wrote, adding an electric guitar emoji.

    The 43-year-old sported a zebra-print bodysuit, black-and-white high-heeled boots, and a wig—a tribute to Betty’s This Is It single cover from her 1975 funk album Nasty Gal.

    Beyoncé channeled Prince and Apollonia Kotero’s looks from the 1984 musical film Purple Rain

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: Beyonce

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: Harry Langdon / Getty

    In the comments on the posts, thousands of fans theorized that the singer may explore a funk-rock sound in the third installment of her trilogy project.

    “Dressed as ACT III soft launch I know that’s right,” one user wrote. 

    “IS ACT 3 ROCK/BLUES???” another asked.

    “So in love with this! Come on, rock era! I need this ’cause Black Girls Rock!” a third fan added, while a separate user said, “Never beating the Act III Rock allegations.”

    The Grammy winner announced in 2022 that Renaissance would be part of a trilogy, which she continued with the release of Cowboy Carter in March 2024

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)


    Beyoncé’s 2022 dance album Renaissance was the first in her trilogy project, while Cowboy Carter, her country- and gospel-tinged album released in March 2024, marked the second installment.

    The trilogy was recorded over three years, beginning during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time that the singer “found to be the most creative [period].” 

    Bored Panda has contacted Beyoncé’s representatives for comment.

    Fans expressed their enthusiasm for Beyoncé’s Halloween looks and her potential new rock album

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: tezedakzcena

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: TheEmpressTiff

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: CowboyKiing

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: Deepak_trends

    Beyoncé Goes Topless In Photoshoot, Fans Claim It's A New Album Hint: "Rock Era Loading"

    Image credits: WetKissesB

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

