Even the most perfect songs are nothing compared to the best-selling albums of all time. They include around six or more brilliant songs from the same singer or a group that is compiled into one 30-minute (at least) product. There is something special about a best-selling album that encourages people to buy it and listen to its tracks. This specialness stems from several factors, like including popular singers or having a lineup of brilliant songs.

Singers sing the songs, so the more popular the performer, the higher the chance a listener will buy the album. Thus, it is not strange that Michael Jackson’s Thriller, the best-selling album of all time, was able to sell an astonishing 70 million copies since its release in 1982. While the songs themselves were good, by the 1980s, Jackson’s reputation as a pop star was big enough to attract the attention of listeners.

On the other hand, the songs themselves are what make the albums so successful. Their replayability, catchiness, and the overall quality of the tracks might get stuck in our minds, thus increasing the chance of us buying the album. Hotel California, by the group The Eagles, is one of the best-selling albums full of these tracks. From the titular Hotel California to The Last Resort — the songs from this album are perfect to listen to throughout your day.

If you are looking for the best music albums to listen to (and maybe acquire), look no further. In the list below, we have put the albums that sold the most copies in the world. Since they might include popular songs you might have already heard, upvote the albums you can easily recognize. On the other hand, if you have another album you like from the group or a singer, share it in the comments below.