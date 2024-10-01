Beyoncé Strips Off Her Jeans, Washes Them With Diamonds In New Video Campaign

ADVERTISEMENT

When Beyoncé hits the laundromat, you know it’s not going to be an average day on the internet.

The music megastar was captured strolling into a business and taking off her skintight Levi’s 501 jeans for the brand’s latest Reiimagine campaign.

Wearing a denim cowboy hat, the Halo singer tossed some diamonds into the washer along with her jeans, showing viewers how even laundry can be done in style.

Image credits: Levi’s

Image credits: Beyoncé

Her hit song with Post Malone, Levii’s Jeans, which appeared on her latest album Cowboy Carter, also played throughout the commercial.

Marking “Chapter 1” of the campaign, the Levi’s ad with the 43-year-old singer was a reimagination of the brand’s classic 1985 “Launderette” ad, which featured model Nick Kamen in his underwear.

Subsequent “chapters” in the campaign are expected to be released as modern “reinterpretations” of the brand’s most iconic advertisements, according to a press release shared on Monday, September 30.

The 43-year-old singer was captured taking off her jeans to recreate the denim-making brand’s classic 1985 “Launderette” ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Image credits: Beyoncé

“My song ‘Levii’s Jeans’ celebrates what I believe is the ultimate Americana uniform—something we all wear with pride,” the Grammy winner said in a statement.

“I am honored to work with Levi’s to create quintessential American iconography. Denim-on-denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me,” her statement continued. “I look forward to exploring innovative ways for our visions to align in empowering women and honoring their strength.”

Fans were delighted to see the CUFF IT singer’s latest entrepreneurial endeavor, with one calling it “PERFECTYONCE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levi’s (@levis)

“I want the jeans after they come out the dryer,” one said while another quipped, “Wouldn’t be able to focus at all if I were in that laundromat.”

“Washing your clothes in diamonds makes sense,” another wrote.

“NEVER WANTED TO BE A BUCKET OF QUARTERS BEFORE,” joked another.

The denim-making brand was also proud to debut their latest global campaign starring Queen Bey.

“Best levis commercial ever!” read one fan’s comment on the campaign. “Washing the jeans in diamonds becuz she is LUXURY!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

“The Levi’s brand has and always will be the unofficial uniform for those moving forward in the pursuit of better. We believe a key part of that is continuously breaking and building the codes of culture,” said Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of the Levi’s brand at Levi Strauss & Co.

“In collaboration with Beyoncé, we explore the power of reimagination through this campaign, helping us to connect with our fans in new ways and supporting the growth of our women’s business as the definitive denim lifestyle brand,” he added.