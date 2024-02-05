The Most Stunning Celebrity Looks From The 66th Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Last night (February 4), the red carpet was rolled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to host the 66th Grammy Awards. The ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of the music industry, held for the first time in 1959, saw major historical firsts, with Taylor Swift becoming the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times.
The popstar had previously been tied for three best album wins with none other than Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.
Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G also became the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her “Mañana Será Bonito” record.
Additionally, Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, became the youngest nominee in Grammy history after she was nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Hollywood."
But before these history-making moments took place, everyone’s favorite stars graced the red carpet in their best head-turning looks.
Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most eye-catching outfits from the annual music ceremony.
Victoria Monét In Versace
Monét received the award for Best New Artist at the ceremony, beating Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, and The War And Treaty.
“My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen, for so long, and I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground,” the rising R&B star said upon accepting the gilded gramophone.
The On My Mama singer donned a structured copper mermaid dress by Versace, accessorizing the gown with a silver Bulgari Serpenti necklace.
Taylor Swift In Schiaparelli
On top of beating Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra and becoming the artist with most Album of the Year wins in history, the 66th Grammys were especially memorable for Swift, as she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to be released April 19.
The star, who amicably took host Trevor Noah’s jokes about her NFL coverage, stunned in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with peek-a-boo leg slit and black opera gloves. Of course, she opted for her characteristic red lips to add a pop of color to her look.
Miley Cyrus In Maison Margiela
If there’s one celebrity who doesn’t mind taking risks with her fashion choices, it’s Miley Cyrus. The bold singer took home the first Grammy of her career for her hit song Flowers, receiving the award from Mariah Carey, and she gave an emotional speech, recalling the story about a young boy and a butterfly.
The 31-year-old singer wore a daring see-through dress made entirely of gold safety pins designed by Maison Margiela.
She paired the look with gold Tabi heels, letting her dress take center stage by going accessory-free.
For her hair, Cyrus teased it into a sky-high style, similar to her godmother Dolly Parton’s signature style.
Dua Lipa In Custom Courrèges
The British pop star opened the ceremony by performing a dance-heavy medley of her songs, which included her latest hits, Training Season and Houdini. The singer was nominated for two awards—Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media— for her Barbie song “Dance the Night.”
“I feel a bit (of) Joan of Arc energy in it,” Dua said of her look, a chainmail-style custom Courrèges gown with small cut-outs at the hip.
The elegant dress was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a necklace featuring rubellites, diamonds, and an orange sapphire.
Lenny Kravitz In A Sheer Rick Owens Look
The four-time Grammy winner and actor teased his 12th studio album, titled Blue Electric Light, while speaking to Laverne Cox for the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show.
“It’s kind of like the record I didn’t make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule,” Kravitz said. “So it’s really fun.”
The 59-year-old artist joined Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, and other stars in the heartfelt In Memoriam segment of the ceremony, paying homage to the late talents of the music industry.
Kravitz rocked the red carpet in a leather crop jacket, sheer black top, and pants by Rick Owens, accessorized with several silver cross necklaces and a large pair of sunglasses.
Ellie Goulding In Zuhair Murad Couture
Halle Bailey In Gucci
Tyla In Rene Caovilla
Christina Aguilera In Standing Ground
Lionel Richie And Lisa Parigi In Alexander Mcqueen And Schiaparelli
Billy Joel Kept It Classic With Wife Alexis And Daughters Della Rose And Remy
Beyoncé Supported Jay-Z In A Louis Vuitton Pharrell Look
Olivia Rodrigo In Vintage Versace
Madison Beer In Marmar Halim
Fantasia Barrino In Cong Tri
Jacob Collier In A Colorful Patchwork Suit
Dawn Richard In Khosrov
Kelly Clarkson In Jason Wu
Jon Batiste In Atelier Versace
Ayra Starr In Frederick's Of Hollywood
Joni Mitchell In Johnny Was
Alessandra Ambrosio In Avellano
Lana Del Rey Opted For A Classic Black Floral Gown With A Bow
Summer Walker In A Feathery White Gown And Matching Oversized Hat
Maluma In Dolce & Gabbana
Babyface In Versace
Ed Sheeran In A Casual Stella Mccartney Suit
Calvin Harris In A Retro-Inspired Tan Suit
Laufey In Chanel
John Legend In Alexandre Vauthier Couture
Alex Ritchie Stunned In A Green Suit And Long Flowing Cape
Caroline Polachek In Vintage Olivier Theyskens
Lauren Daigle In A Colorful Country-Inspired Look
Pentatonix In Black And White Ensembles
Laverne Cox In Comme Des Garçons
Precious Perez In A Bright Pink Gown And Shimmery Purse
Bebe Rexha In Robert Wun
Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus And Julien Baker Of Boygenius In Thom Browne Suits
Ice Spice In Baby Phat
Billie Eilish In Chrome Hearts
Doja Cat In Dilara Fındıkoğlu
