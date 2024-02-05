ADVERTISEMENT

Last night (February 4), the red carpet was rolled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to host the 66th Grammy Awards. The ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of the music industry, held for the first time in 1959, saw major historical firsts, with Taylor Swift becoming the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times.

The popstar had previously been tied for three best album wins with none other than Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G also became the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her “Mañana Será Bonito” record.

Additionally, Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, became the youngest nominee in Grammy history after she was nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Hollywood."

But before these history-making moments took place, everyone’s favorite stars graced the red carpet in their best head-turning looks.

Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most eye-catching outfits from the annual music ceremony.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Victoria Monét In Versace

Victoria Monét In Versace

Monét received the award for Best New Artist at the ceremony, beating Gracie Abrams, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, and The War And Treaty.

“My roots have been growing underneath ground, unseen, for so long, and I feel like today, I’m sprouting, finally above ground,” the rising R&B star said upon accepting the gilded gramophone.

The On My Mama singer donned a structured copper mermaid dress by Versace, accessorizing the gown with a silver Bulgari Serpenti necklace. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Taylor Swift In Schiaparelli

    Taylor Swift In Schiaparelli

    On top of beating Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra and becoming the artist with most Album of the Year wins in history, the 66th Grammys were especially memorable for Swift, as she announced her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to be released April 19.

    The star, who amicably took host Trevor Noah’s jokes about her NFL coverage, stunned in a white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with peek-a-boo leg slit and black opera gloves. Of course, she opted for her characteristic red lips to add a pop of color to her look.

    Stewart Cook/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    31points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Miley Cyrus In Maison Margiela

    Miley Cyrus In Maison Margiela

    If there’s one celebrity who doesn’t mind taking risks with her fashion choices, it’s Miley Cyrus. The bold singer took home the first Grammy of her career for her hit song Flowers, receiving the award from Mariah Carey, and she gave an emotional speech, recalling the story about a young boy and a butterfly.

    The 31-year-old singer wore a daring see-through dress made entirely of gold safety pins designed by Maison Margiela.

    She paired the look with gold Tabi heels, letting her dress take center stage by going accessory-free.

    For her hair, Cyrus teased it into a sky-high style, similar to her godmother Dolly Parton’s signature style.

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    31points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaelnone avatar
    Michael None
    Michael None
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG she closed her mouth! Honestly I think this is the first picture I've seen of her with her mouth closed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Dua Lipa In Custom Courrèges

    Dua Lipa In Custom Courrèges

    The British pop star opened the ceremony by performing a dance-heavy medley of her songs, which included her latest hits, Training Season and Houdini. The singer was nominated for two awards—Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media— for her Barbie song “Dance the Night.”

    “I feel a bit (of) Joan of Arc energy in it,” Dua said of her look, a chainmail-style custom Courrèges gown with small cut-outs at the hip.

    The elegant dress was accessorized with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including a necklace featuring rubellites, diamonds, and an orange sapphire.

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    30points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Lenny Kravitz In A Sheer Rick Owens Look

    Lenny Kravitz In A Sheer Rick Owens Look

    The four-time Grammy winner and actor teased his 12th studio album, titled Blue Electric Light, while speaking to Laverne Cox for the E! Live from the Red Carpet pre-show.

    “It’s kind of like the record I didn’t make in high school before I made my first album, Let Love Rule,” Kravitz said. “So it’s really fun.”

    The 59-year-old artist joined Stevie Wonder, Jon Batiste, and other stars in the heartfelt In Memoriam segment of the ceremony, paying homage to the late talents of the music industry.

    Kravitz rocked the red carpet in a leather crop jacket, sheer black top, and pants by Rick Owens, accessorized with several silver cross necklaces and a large pair of sunglasses.

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    29points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Ellie Goulding In Zuhair Murad Couture

    Ellie Goulding In Zuhair Murad Couture

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Halle Bailey In Gucci

    Halle Bailey In Gucci

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    23points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Tyla In Rene Caovilla

    Tyla In Rene Caovilla

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Christina Aguilera In Standing Ground

    Christina Aguilera In Standing Ground

    Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Lionel Richie And Lisa Parigi In Alexander Mcqueen And Schiaparelli

    Lionel Richie And Lisa Parigi In Alexander Mcqueen And Schiaparelli

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Billy Joel Kept It Classic With Wife Alexis And Daughters Della Rose And Remy

    Billy Joel Kept It Classic With Wife Alexis And Daughters Della Rose And Remy

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Beyoncé Supported Jay-Z In A Louis Vuitton Pharrell Look

    Beyoncé Supported Jay-Z In A Louis Vuitton Pharrell Look

    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elev avatar
    Ele V
    Ele V
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why she looks so much like Kim Kardashian in this picture

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Olivia Rodrigo In Vintage Versace

    Olivia Rodrigo In Vintage Versace

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Madison Beer In Marmar Halim

    Madison Beer In Marmar Halim

    Stewart Cook/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Fantasia Barrino In Cong Tri

    Fantasia Barrino In Cong Tri

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Jacob Collier In A Colorful Patchwork Suit

    Jacob Collier In A Colorful Patchwork Suit

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Dawn Richard In Khosrov

    Dawn Richard In Khosrov

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Kelly Clarkson In Jason Wu

    Kelly Clarkson In Jason Wu

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Jon Batiste In Atelier Versace

    Jon Batiste In Atelier Versace

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Ayra Starr In Frederick's Of Hollywood

    Ayra Starr In Frederick's Of Hollywood

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Joni Mitchell In Johnny Was

    Joni Mitchell In Johnny Was

    Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Alessandra Ambrosio In Avellano

    Alessandra Ambrosio In Avellano

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Lana Del Rey Opted For A Classic Black Floral Gown With A Bow

    Lana Del Rey Opted For A Classic Black Floral Gown With A Bow

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindy_lee avatar
    Lindy Lee
    Lindy Lee
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This dress makes her calves look fat. She looks so much better in other outfits she's worn.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    Summer Walker In A Feathery White Gown And Matching Oversized Hat

    Summer Walker In A Feathery White Gown And Matching Oversized Hat

    Stewart Cook/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerowync avatar
    The Veil of Fire
    The Veil of Fire
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok look its the big Oscar hat thing again. Hope she checked her hat at the door.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Maluma In Dolce & Gabbana

    Maluma In Dolce & Gabbana

    Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Babyface In Versace

    Babyface In Versace

    Stewart Cook/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kerowync avatar
    The Veil of Fire
    The Veil of Fire
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Off topic...when did Baby Face get old? Which means I'm old. Oh well...age happens.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Ed Sheeran In A Casual Stella Mccartney Suit

    Ed Sheeran In A Casual Stella Mccartney Suit

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Calvin Harris In A Retro-Inspired Tan Suit

    Calvin Harris In A Retro-Inspired Tan Suit

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Laufey In Chanel

    Laufey In Chanel

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    John Legend In Alexandre Vauthier Couture

    John Legend In Alexandre Vauthier Couture

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Alex Ritchie Stunned In A Green Suit And Long Flowing Cape

    Alex Ritchie Stunned In A Green Suit And Long Flowing Cape

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Caroline Polachek In Vintage Olivier Theyskens

    Caroline Polachek In Vintage Olivier Theyskens

    Stewart Cook/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Lauren Daigle In A Colorful Country-Inspired Look

    Lauren Daigle In A Colorful Country-Inspired Look

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Pentatonix In Black And White Ensembles

    Pentatonix In Black And White Ensembles

    Stewart Cook/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Laverne Cox In Comme Des Garçons

    Laverne Cox In Comme Des Garçons

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Precious Perez In A Bright Pink Gown And Shimmery Purse

    Precious Perez In A Bright Pink Gown And Shimmery Purse

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Bebe Rexha In Robert Wun

    Bebe Rexha In Robert Wun

    Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus And Julien Baker Of Boygenius In Thom Browne Suits

    Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus And Julien Baker Of Boygenius In Thom Browne Suits

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Ice Spice In Baby Phat

    Ice Spice In Baby Phat

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Billie Eilish In Chrome Hearts

    Billie Eilish In Chrome Hearts

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lindy_lee avatar
    Lindy Lee
    Lindy Lee
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Billie, you look so much better in a nice regular dress than this oversized awful stuff!

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #41

    Doja Cat In Dilara Fındıkoğlu

    Doja Cat In Dilara Fındıkoğlu

    Gilbert Flores/Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!