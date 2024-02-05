ADVERTISEMENT

Last night (February 4), the red carpet was rolled at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles to host the 66th Grammy Awards. The ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of the music industry, held for the first time in 1959, saw major historical firsts, with Taylor Swift becoming the first solo artist to win Album of the Year four times.

The popstar had previously been tied for three best album wins with none other than Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

Colombian singer and songwriter Karol G also became the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her “Mañana Será Bonito” record.

Additionally, Victoria Monét’s two-year-old daughter, Hazel, became the youngest nominee in Grammy history after she was nominated alongside her mother for best traditional R&B performance for the track "Hollywood."

But before these history-making moments took place, everyone’s favorite stars graced the red carpet in their best head-turning looks.

Bored Panda takes a look at some of the most eye-catching outfits from the annual music ceremony.