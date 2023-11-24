Dolly Parton Performs At Thanksgiving Halftime Show In “Sexy” Dallas Cowboys Cheer Uniform

ADVERTISEMENT

Dolly Parton is always working 9-5, even on Thanksgiving.

Following the release of her new album Rockstar, Dolly kicked off the 133rd annual Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, taking the stage during The Kickoff Halftime Show for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders.

The country superstar wore her own sexy version of the Cowboys’ iconic cheerleader uniform, which always comes with a white vest with blue stars, a chest-baring blue crop top, and the quintessential white shorts.

Naturally, Dolly’s cheer uniform was just a *tad* more extravagant, as her body appeared to be entirely bedazzled with sparkly mesh.

A stunning crystal star covered the singer’s belly button, and more shiny material seemingly complimented the tights she wore.

Dolly commenced the halftime show with her hitmaking song Jolene, before transitioning to another classic, 9 to 5, as per People.

The 77-year-old philanthropist went on to perform her cover of Queen’s We Are the Champions.

Her performance was much appreciated by fans, who rushed to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share their admiration for the musician.

A person wrote: “How ’bout that Dolly Parton.

“Talk about dressing for the occasion. Now that is is impressive.”

Another person commented: “Joe Biden is 81. Donald Trump is 77.

“If we have to elect an old person, let it be Dolly Parton.”

A separate individual went on to call Dolly a “queen”, while another fan labeled her a “national treasure”.

Tomy Romo and Jim Nantz, who were reportedly commenting from the CBS booth, chimed in on Dolly’s halftime Thanksgiving performance as Tomy first said: “She was wearing the… Cowboys cheerleading outfit.

“You saw that coming, didn’t you?

“You said, ‘I think she’s going to go with a liiiittle cheerleading outfit tonight’, and I was like, ‘wow, pretty good’.”

Jim went on to ask: “What do you think we’re going to see second half?” to which Tomy, seemingly still starstruck over Dolly, replied: “I mean, she looks amazing, right? She’s wonderful.

“Who doesn’t like Dolly Parton?”

It would appear that Dolly’s mouth-dropping outfit successfully cheered the team, as Dallas won 45-10 on Thursday night (November 23).

Almost five decades after Elvis’ passing, the award-winning songstress commemorated him with a track on Rockstar.

Elvis and Dolly’s careers have intersected in one of her hit songs, I Will Always Love You.

In a conversation with BBC Radio 2, the country star disclosed that Priscilla Presley had shared with her that Elvis had sung I Will Always Love You to Priscilla during their divorce proceedings in 1973.

Dolly told BBC Radio, “Elvis loved the song. In fact, I talked to Priscilla not very long ago.

“She said to me, ‘You know, Elvis sang that song to me when we walked down the courthouse steps when we got divorced. He was singing to me I Will Always Love You.’”

Moreover, the glamorous musician revealed that Elvis had expressed interest in recording the song himself, but she declined the offer.

During that period, Elvis’s infamous manager, Colonel Tom Parker, informed her that they would require at least half of the song’s publishing rights.

You can watch the full performance below

Despite feeling “heartbroken” by the decision, the Tennessee native deemed it the “most important copyright in her whole publishing company.”

“He said, ‘Well, we can’t do it.’ And I was heartbroken. I always wanted to hear how Elvis did it,” Dolly added.

Fans quite enjoyed Dolly’s halftime show performance

