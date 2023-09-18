Dolly Parton Claims She Was “Heartbroken” Elvis Couldn’t Cover Hit Song ‘I Will Always Love You’

Dolly Parton, the beloved country music icon, and Elvis Presley, the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, represent two titans in the world of music, each with their unique styles and legacies.

While they may have emerged from different genres, their paths crossed in a series of intriguing encounters that have left an indelible mark on music history.

Dolly Parton made a surprising revelation about her hit song and Elvis Presley

Image credits: Dolly Parton

In fact, one of the more interesting intersections of their career is rooted in one of Dolly’s hit songs, I Will Always Love You.

In a conversation with BBC Radio 2, the 77-year-old country star disclosed that Priscilla Presley had shared with her that Elvis had sung I Will Always Love You to Priscilla during their divorce proceedings in 1973.

Priscilla told Dolly that Elvis sang I Will Always Love You during their divorce proceedings

Image credits: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Dolly told BBC Radio, “Elvis loved the song. In fact, I talked to Priscilla not very long ago. She said to me, ‘You know, Elvis sang that song to me when we walked down the courthouse steps when we got divorced. He was singing to me I Will Always Love You.’”

Moreover, the glamorous musician revealed that Elvis had expressed interest in recording the song himself, but she declined the offer.

During that period, Elvis’s infamous manager, Colonel Tom Parker, informed her that they would require at least half of the song’s publishing rights.

Elvis loved Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You

Despite feeling “heartbroken” by the decision, the Tennessee native deemed it the “most important copyright in her whole publishing company.”

“He said, ‘Well, we can’t do it.’ And I was heartbroken. I always wanted to hear how Elvis did it,” Dolly added.

Almost five decades after Elvis’ passing, the award-winning songstress is commemorating him and that significant musical juncture with a track on her forthcoming album, Rockstar.

Scheduled for release on November 17, the album encompasses a previously unreleased composition titled I Dreamed About Elvis.

Ronnie McDowell, whose voice sounds like Elvis’, will feature in Dolly’s new album

Dolly revealed that she penned this song two decades ago, and although she has performed it live, it has never been officially published.

In this rendition, Ronnie McDowell, renowned for his striking vocal resemblance to Elvis, is reportedly joining Dolly, culminating in a long-awaited duet on this cherished track.

The album Rockstar will also boast a star-studded lineup featuring talents like Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Stevie Nicks, Pink, Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and several others.

Much like her late musical counterpart, Dolly is a legendary singer-songwriter and cultural icon, whose journey from a humble upbringing to global stardom has been a notable testament to her unwavering dedication to music and storytelling.

Elvis and Dolly are both Southern music legends with a lot of similarities

She has written countless timeless songs, including the iconic song Jolene. Beyond her music, the country star has also been celebrated for her philanthropy, literacy initiatives, and her vibrant, larger-than-life persona that has endeared her to generations of fans worldwide.

Elvis was also known for his philanthropy, as he notably donated more than 200 Cadillacs to others during his lifetime, and gave to more than 50 charities every Christmas.

While both Southern music icons may have pursued different musical paths, their enduring legacies, charisma, and contributions to the world of entertainment have made them two of the most beloved and celebrated artists in music history.

Following Elvis, the 2022 biopic movie based on Elvis Presley’s life, which starred Austin Butler as the singer and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, it is now the love story of Priscilla and Elvis that has become the subject of a new film.

Priscilla Presley’s love story with Elvis will feature this year in a new movie

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla premiered earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival.

At the event, Priscilla Presley told reporters that her relationship with Elvis — which started when she was 14 — wasn’t about sex.

Priscilla will be released in the United States by American independent entertainment company A24 on November 3.

Elvis’ former wife reportedly said: “People think, ‘Oh, it was sex,’ ‘It was this.’ Not at all.

“I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, and very loving, but he also respected the fact that I was 14 years old.

“We were more in mind and thought, and that was our relationship.”

People’s opinion on Elvis and Priscilla were divided