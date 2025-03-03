Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For “Toilet Paper” Dress And “Terrible Tan” At Oscars After Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party sparked an online frenzy, but not exactly for the reasons she had hoped.

The 44-year-old reality TV star was ruthlessly mocked by viewers who felt her luxurious outfit resembled a “gigantic roll of toilet paper” instead of an intricately made piece of high-fashion.

Fans and critics also debated her 'flawless skin' vs 'terrible tan'.

Critics noted that Kardashian's gown clashed with the event's atmosphere.

The Balenciaga white sleeveless ball gown came complete with a fitted bodice that flared dramatically into a voluminous skirt—the main focus of the accusations.

The dress’ color and texture provided a nice contrast to Kardashian’s tanned skin but allowed netizens to make an unsavory comparison to the bathroom item.

“What in the Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper is she wearing?” one viewer joked.

Kim Kardashian’s voluminous gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was mocked by netizens for looking like “a gigantic roll of toilet paper”

Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

More reserved critics pointed out that the outfit, light on jewelry and accessories, was meant to provide an elegant and classy look for the occasion, but its wedding-inspired appearance ended up clashing with the party’s overall atmosphere.

Most attendants opted for darker, lighter fabrics that allowed them to dance and move around the venue comfortably, whereas Kardashian’s large skirt made it difficult for her to navigate the crowded space and left her struggling to maneuver gracefully throughout the event.

Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

In contrast, her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, appeared at the event accompanied by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, wearing a provocative and busty, skintight, semitransparent lace gown.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Kardashian’s look was also unfavorably compared to a bedding disaster, with one user commenting, “What in the wrinkled sheet nightmare is she wearing?”

The reality star’s skin tone was also a point of conversation, with many of her fans praising her for her “flawless skin” and detractors arguing that she had “jumped into a vat of self-tanner” that made her look “orange.”

One user summarized the outrage by writing, “Toilet paper and a terrible tan.”

The reality star’s large dress provided a stark contrast to Bianca Censori’s controversial “nude” look at the Grammy Awards

Some users were quick to compare her to Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s current girlfriend, who stole the spotlight at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 2, 2025, by wearing a skin-colored, see-through outfit that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Image credits: superrrdani

“At least she’s wearing clothes, unlike the present Mrs. West,” one user wrote.

“If she were still married to Kanye, she’d be wearing a napkin,” another replied.

As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Kardashian was far from the only one being compared to Bianca Censori.

Actress Julia Fox, who dated West for a few months in 2022, was accused of “channeling” the model by wearing a similarly translucent, nude-colored, and form-fitting fabric.

The main difference was that Fox used strategically placed wavy locks from a brown wig to cover her private areas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Users commented on what they believed to be a trend of female celebrities donning increasingly revealing outfits to get attention, wondering when it will end.

“Bianca will have to up the ante now,” one user commented. “Kanye opened Pandora’s box.”

“What happened to modesty? Leave something to the imagination!” another said. “They should’ve turned her around at the door.”

“Making toilet paper look good.” Netizens felt the dress didn’t do the reality TV star any favors

