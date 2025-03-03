Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For “Toilet Paper” Dress And “Terrible Tan” At Oscars After Party
Celebrities, News

Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For “Toilet Paper” Dress And “Terrible Tan” At Oscars After Party

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party sparked an online frenzy, but not exactly for the reasons she had hoped.

The 44-year-old reality TV star was ruthlessly mocked by viewers who felt her luxurious outfit resembled a “gigantic roll of toilet paper” instead of an intricately made piece of high-fashion.

Highlights
  • Kim Kardashian's Oscar gown mocked for resembling 'a giant roll of toilet paper'.
  • Fans and critics also debated her 'flawless skin' vs 'terrible tan'.
  • Critics noted that Kardashian's gown clashed with the event's atmosphere.

The Balenciaga white sleeveless ball gown came complete with a fitted bodice that flared dramatically into a voluminous skirt—the main focus of the accusations. 

The dress’ color and texture provided a nice contrast to Kardashian’s tanned skin but allowed netizens to make an unsavory comparison to the bathroom item.

“What in the Quilted Northern Ultra Plush Toilet Paper is she wearing?” one viewer joked.

RELATED:

    Kim Kardashian’s voluminous gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was mocked by netizens for looking like “a gigantic roll of toilet paper”

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    More reserved critics pointed out that the outfit, light on jewelry and accessories, was meant to provide an elegant and classy look for the occasion, but its wedding-inspired appearance ended up clashing with the party’s overall atmosphere.

    Most attendants opted for darker, lighter fabrics that allowed them to dance and move around the venue comfortably, whereas Kardashian’s large skirt made it difficult for her to navigate the crowded space and left her struggling to maneuver gracefully throughout the event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Image credits: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    In contrast, her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, appeared at the event accompanied by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, wearing a provocative and busty, skintight, semitransparent lace gown.

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    Kardashian’s look was also unfavorably compared to a bedding disaster, with one user commenting, “What in the wrinkled sheet nightmare is she wearing?”

    The reality star’s skin tone was also a point of conversation, with many of her fans praising her for her “flawless skin” and detractors arguing that she had “jumped into a vat of self-tanner” that made her look “orange.”

    One user summarized the outrage by writing, “Toilet paper and a terrible tan.”

    The reality star’s large dress provided a stark contrast to Bianca Censori’s controversial “nude” look at the Grammy Awards

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some users were quick to compare her to Bianca Censori, Kanye West’s current girlfriend, who stole the spotlight at the 67th Grammy Awards ceremony on February 2, 2025, by wearing a skin-colored, see-through outfit that left almost nothing to the imagination.

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Image credits: superrrdani

    “At least she’s wearing clothes, unlike the present Mrs. West,” one user wrote.

    “If she were still married to Kanye, she’d be wearing a napkin,” another replied.

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: superrrdani

    As Bored Pandapreviously reported, Kardashian was far from the only one being compared to Bianca Censori.

    Actress Julia Fox, who dated West for a few months in 2022, was accused of “channeling” the model by wearing a similarly translucent, nude-colored, and form-fitting fabric. 

    The main difference was that Fox used strategically placed wavy locks from a brown wig to cover her private areas.

    Users commented on what they believed to be a trend of female celebrities donning increasingly revealing outfits to get attention, wondering when it will end.

    “Bianca will have to up the ante now,” one user commented. “Kanye opened Pandora’s box.”

    “What happened to modesty? Leave something to the imagination!” another said. “They should’ve turned her around at the door.”

    “Making toilet paper look good.” Netizens felt the dress didn’t do the reality TV star any favors

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kim Kardashian Brutally Roasted For "Toilet Paper" Dress And "Terrible Tan" At Oscars After Party

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    3

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michellecarlson avatar
    Michelle Carlson
    Michelle Carlson
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I'm no fan of any Kardashian, but I think she looks lovely. Haters gonna hate, i swear.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    candidtamara518 avatar
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like people just want to hate on the Kardashians. That dress is stunning.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on ! She's stunning and her dress is better than some outfits. People will take every opportunity they have to just hate the Kardashians. (I was one of those people before, then I realised that I hated them just because it was what everyone was doing. I watched a season of their show and loved it, and realised I was stupid.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    michellecarlson avatar
    Michelle Carlson
    Michelle Carlson
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, I'm no fan of any Kardashian, but I think she looks lovely. Haters gonna hate, i swear.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    candidtamara518 avatar
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    SweetCheesySpaghetti
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like people just want to hate on the Kardashians. That dress is stunning.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh come on ! She's stunning and her dress is better than some outfits. People will take every opportunity they have to just hate the Kardashians. (I was one of those people before, then I realised that I hated them just because it was what everyone was doing. I watched a season of their show and loved it, and realised I was stupid.)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda