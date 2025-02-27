Kardashian Dinner Turns Awkward As Bryan Johnson Boasts About His Nighttime “Muscle Contraction”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest development in their quest for eternal youth, the Kardashian family had dinner with anti-aging mogul Bryan Johnson on The Kardashians’ latest episode—an encounter that quickly became uncomfortable.

The 47-year-old tech entrepreneur started discussing his ambitious anti-aging project, explaining the treatments he had gone through before boasting in detail about his nighttime erections.

“My erections are better than the average 18-year-old,” Johnson stated, explaining how he’s been undergoing what he referred to as a “penis rejuvenation therapy” since 2023.

The procedure involves focused electric shockwaves to the crotch area, costing upwards of $2,000 and delivering 4,000 shocks per session.

Image credits: kimkardashian

Johnson, known for his work in the anti-aging space and as the founder of Project Blueprint, seeks to slow down the aging process through rigorous physical and biological testing.

While the family initially seemed intrigued by his work, both Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner laughed at Johnson’s statement about his private parts. Kim, sensing that their guest had been offended, tried to diffuse the situation.

“I mean, listen, it’s like a scientific thing. I’m not judging,” she said before referring to herself and her family as “losers” for giggling about the topic.

Image credits: bryanjohnson_

Johnson then doubled down on his explanation, mentioning that erections were a key biological marker of youth and health.

The mogul then told the family how he became obsessed with nighttime erections after experimenting with an “electromagnetic device for muscle contraction,” commonly used by women after giving birth.

“I thought ‘I might as well sit on it here,’ and it seemed like every time I woke up, I was erect,” he recounted, the discovery sending him into a “rabbit hole” of trying to establish a connection between his private parts and biological age markers.

The conversation became even more serious after the mogul claimed that death “was no longer inevitable,” stumping the family

Image credits: Hulu

The Kardashians were perplexed by the turn the conversation had taken, with Kris awkwardly commenting that she “didn’t necessarily need to know everything about what happens to someone in the middle of the night.”

Khloe then asked if it was “healthy” to have multiple erections at night, to which Johnson enthusiastically replied, “Yeah, it’s a significant marker of health overall.”

“I have no idea what to do with that information,” Khloe replied.

Image credits: Hulu

The longevity expert then claimed that the speed of his aging had slowed down to 99.9% of that of an 18-year-old, adding that he had become the “most biologically measured human in history.”

Image credits: bryan_johnson

The mogul then invited the family to what he referred to as a “super veggie” dinner, which included specifically selected items that weren’t “cool, fun, or nice to have,” according to Johnson, as every vegetable had to have a “specific objective.”

“Every calorie has to fight for its life and every calorie has to do a specific job inside the body, and if it doesn’t, it can’t belong,” he said.

Allowing no time for small talk, the mogul continued by delivering a statement that stumped the family.

“We figured out that death was no longer inevitable,” Johnson said. “What I’m trying to demonstrate is the future of being human.”

