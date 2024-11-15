Billionaire Trying To Reverse Aging Injected Fat Into His Face—Reveals “Disturbing” Results

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryan Johnson, from Utah, US, is a tech tycoon who spends a whopping $2M a year in hopes of reversing the aging process. But things took an unexpected turn when he underwent a procedure to inject fat into his face.

In order to achieve his goal, Bryan said he was advised to do the injection since he was losing substantial amounts of fat in the rest of his body.

“As Blueprint grew into a global movement, the scrutiny increased,” he wrote on Twitter. “Facial fat, we discovered, is pretty important for how people perceive youth. It didn’t matter how good my biomarkers were if I didn’t have face fat.”

However, Bryan’s initial plan fell to ruin after he was forced to use a donor’s fat for the procedure.

These operations tend to use the patient’s body fat, but experts called in a donor because Bryan couldn’t afford to lose any more of his own.

“Immediately following the injections, my face began to blow up,” the 47-year-old recalled. “And then it got worse, and worse, and worse until I couldn’t even see. It was a severe allergic reaction.”

He added, “It was a promising technology, we were excited about it, and we thought it might be a really good path to revolumize, but because I reacted so profoundly, we just couldn’t continue it, so that stopped after one therapy.”

A week later, his face was “back to normal,” but they were also back to square one, reformulating plans for their next attempt.

“Building a product is one thing; being the product is a whole different thing,” Bryan said.

The tech entrepreneur is going through the grueling process of cheating death

Bryan is on a mission to get his teenage body back and wants to keep all 70 of his internal organs operating youthfully.

Self-dubbed as “the world’s most measured human,” his journey started back in 2020 when his health was “in a pretty bad place.” This became known as Project Blueprint.

After four years of rigorously ingesting dozens of pills daily and enforcing a strict diet, he claims his “cardiovascular fitness ranks in the top 1.5 percent of 18-year-olds,” adding that he celebrates his “birthday every 19 months because we’ve dramatically slowed my speed of aging.”

But it doesn’t stop there: the Utah native has set a goal of making sure his face looks equally young, in what has now been deemed “Project Baby Face.”

Last year, Bryan enlisted his family to help with a blood transfusion

In May 2023, the tech genius went to Dallas with his 70-year-old father, Richard, and 17-year-old teenage son, Talmage, for a tri-generational blood-swapping treatment, as reported by Bloomberg.

Talmage gave a liter of his blood, which was then broken down into a batch of liquid plasma and another containing red and white blood cells and platelets.

A team of 30 doctors oversaw the procedure as Talmage’s plasma was fed into Bryan’s veins. As the oldest, Richard went last and received the same treatment as his son.

The tech mogul is using the advancements of modern technology to his advantage

Bryan became an extremely rich man in 2013 when he sold Braintree—a payment gateway company—to Paypal for $800 million.

This was the catalyst for his current journey—one that no human has ever successfully been on.

The goal, he said, is to “make death optional.”

“We are currently in the midst of the biggest transition of our species, where we’re going from death being inevitable to having some unknown horizon of how long and how well we can live,” he said in an interview with Good Morning Britain.

“And I’m the first example of that in the world.”

While it may sound like a taxing lifestyle to others, Bryan doesn’t seem to mind, saying he even enjoys it.

“I guess it depends on how you define hard. I personally find it a tremendous joy,” he said to GQ. “I derive tremendous pleasure from the entire process of what we’re trying to do. Pioneering the cutting edge of science and showing the future of human possibility.”

Overall, he feels as if he’s standing on more stable ground and is able to make better decisions.

“My mind has never been as clear,” he added. “So there are a lot of benefits there.”

Bryan has shared much of his journey online, and it’s caused a flurry of mixed reactions

The tech billionaire documented his process on social media, including a comparison series of three photos from 2018, 2023, and 2024. He subsequently asked his followers to indicate which year he “peaked.”

The results did not go in his favor, with 51% of votes crowning 2018 as the best year.

As he shared more photos, followers quickly clarified why they weren’t fans of his new look.

“He literally looks his age,” one person on X said. “He looks tired. I don’t see what the hype is.”

Someone else wrote, “It’s still like uncanny valley.”

Others, however, came to his defense and showed their admiration.

“You’re gorgeous, angel,” said a netizen, as another individual added, “Honestly you look great, drop the skincare routine, king.”

A few netizens didn’t approve of Bryan’s methods, saying there was nothing wrong with the natural aging process