“Mama Needs Her Coins”: Kim Kardashian Slams ‘Momager’ Kris Jenner Over Poorly Timed Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian called out her “momager” Kris Jenner on social media for promoting a product that competed with her own.

Kim recently announced a collaboration between her shapewear brand SKIMS and Nike—a partnership designed to revive the sport company’s sales and appeal to women.

“Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform,” the 44-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram.

Highlights Kim Kardashian called out her "momager" Kris Jenner for an ad post amid her NikeSKIMS launch.

NikeSKIMS is set to debut this spring, focusing on athletic clothing for women.

The SKIMS partnership marks Nike's first collaboration with an outside company.

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian held nothing back when her “momager” Kris Jenner posted a poorly timed ad

Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

However, a few hours later, Kris posted a photo of herself wearing the LA-based athletic apparel brand Alo Yoga.

“Cozy days in my @alo,” she wrote, posing in her dark gray tracksuit and white sneakers.

Kim held nothing back when commenting on her mother’s ad. “Did you really have to post this on the same day as my NikeSKIMS announcement?!?!?!” thebusinesswomanwrote.

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner

While Kris has yet to respond to Kim’s playful comment, many people have shared their thoughts on the mother’s marketing move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where do you think you get that hustle muscle from? You are NOT stopping momma Kris,” one user wrote.

“And here we all thought you were her fav,” another joked.

“Your mom is the boss. She could do what she wants🥰🤣” added a third.

“I don’t think you’ll fire mommy manager,” noted someone else. “@kimkardashian I guess there goes her 10%, huh? 😂😂” another user quipped.

Kim called out her mom for promoting the athletic apparel brand Alo Yoga after she announced her company SKIMS’ collaboration with Nike

Share icon

Image credits: krisjenner

Share icon

Image credits: ELLEmagazine

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kris supported her daughter’s deal by sharing articles that announced the NikeSKIMS collaboration.

Kim launched SKIMS in 2019. The shapewear brand, valued at over $4 billion, has previously collaborated with the Italian fashion house Fendi and outdoor performance clothing brand The North Face.

It is also the official underwear partner of the Women’s National Basketball League (WNBA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The collection with Nike, announced on Monday (February 18), will debut this spring in select stores before being launched internationally in 2026.

The collaboration, called NikeSKIMS, is part of the sportswear giant’s effort to appeal to female customers

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

“This partnership brings together the best of both brands and unlocks an incredible opportunity to disrupt the industry with our shared passion and commitment to innovation,” said Nike President of Consumer, Product and Brand Heidi O’Neill.

“We will invite even more athletes into sport and movement with product that makes them feel strong and sexy.

SKIMS practices inclusive sizing. Kim said the collaboration will feature athletic clothing “designed to sculpt and perform for every body.”

NikeSKIMS will include training apparel, footwear, and accessories for women.

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

The launch is part of the sportswear giant’s effort to appeal to female customers. Their “So Win” Super Bowl ad—the first in nearly three decades—was also targeted at women, highlighting the rise of female athletes and featuring basketball star Caitlin Clark and sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women’s activewear market is currently dominated by major players such as Canada-based Lululemon, Alo Yoga, and Vuori.

Launched in 2019, SKIMS is valued at around $4 billion

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

“The women’s business has faster growth and it has more potential growth in the future. Nike missed out on that opportunity that Lululemon exploited over the last 10-15 years,” Morningstar analystDavid Swartz said.

“The Skims partnership is an effort to grow a little bit faster in that area.”

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, the collaboration also benefits a newer brand like SKIMS.



“While Nike has an opportunity to leverage Skims’s brand equity and cult following, the move also allows Skims to enter the realm of sport in a more serious way,” noted Krista Corrigan, retail analyst at EDITED.

The new collaboration will include training apparel, footwear, and accessories for women

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kimkardashian

The new collection is a first for Nike, which hasn’t partnered with an outside company before to create a new brand, as per CNN.

Instead, the brand relied on acquisitions or tapping popular athletes like Michael Jordan for apparel.

According to the outlet, Nike reported an 8% drop in sales in its most recent quarter. After announcing its deal with SKIMS, shares rose nearly 3% in early trading.

“Time to have mom sign a non-compete,” one fan joked

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon