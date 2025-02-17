ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian surprised her fans with a controversial message by uploading a photoshoot where she looked exactly like Bianca Censori, right on Valentine’s Day Eve (February 13).

In the sultry images, Kardashian is seen wearing white, one-piece lingerie adorned with colorful hearts and paired with fluffy white heels.

With her hair slicked back and her eyebrows noticeably lighter, Kardashian’s look drew immediate comparisons to Censori, who is rumored to be inching closer to a divorce from her husband, Kanye West.

Adding insult to injury, the last of the three-set photos features a close-up of Kardashian’s lingerie, allowing users to get a closer look at its hearts, which seemed to bear playful Valentine’s messages like “Text Me” and “Call Me.”

RELATED:

Kim Kardashian surprised and confused her fans by uploading a sultry photoshoot in which she looked “identical” to Bianca Censori

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

Fans were quick to connect the dots, joking about being confused over who they were looking at. For instance, one fan commented, “I thought this was Bianca at first glance.”

“Bro. Seriously? The resemblance is uncanny,” one user added. “Omg, I thought it was her.”

The timing of Kardashian’s post comes amid swirling rumors about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship, with fans feeling the photos served as a not-so-subtle jab at the couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

After their much-discussed appearance at the Grammys earlier this month, where Censori turned heads by wearing an almost nude see-through outfit, speculation intensified around the couple’s dynamic, with many accusing West of being controlling and using his wife for publicity.

Following the controversial red carpet moment, rumors began circulating that West and Censori had finalized their divorce just two weeks later, with reports claiming Censori had received a $5 million settlement.

According to insiders, Censori wishes to distance herself from West, especially after the latter tried to sell a t-shirt with a swastika online

Share icon

Image credits: angelinacensori

The rumors spread to the point that a representative of the couple, Milo Yiannopoulos, had to put out a statement denying any speculation about the relationship being in trouble.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: biancacensorigram

“Is this the fifth or the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”

Despite Yiannopoulos’ claims, sources have reached out to news outlets to reaffirm that Censori has distanced herself from West. According to them, the rapper’s latest antics have become too much for the model, who doesn’t want to be associated with controversy anymore.

“She’s had enough,” an unnamed source allegedly told Page Six. “The swastika shirt was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and she can’t be associated with that.”

Share icon

Image credits: kimkardashian

The shirt in question was available from the rapper’s store, Yeezy.com, selling for $20 and featuring a black swastika over a white background. The item led to his store going offline on February 11, 2025.

“[The store] did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify,” a representative of a company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kardashian fans immediately recognized Kim’s “uncanny” resemblance to Censori

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon