Who Is Kris Jenner? Kris Jenner is an American media personality and businesswoman renowned for her strategic acumen and matriarchal influence. She guides a vast family empire built on entertainment and entrepreneurial ventures. She rose to international fame by starring in and executive producing the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show’s widespread success cemented her role as a prominent figure in pop culture.

Full Name Kris Jenner Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Corey Gamble Net Worth $170 million Nationality American Ethnicity White (English, Scottish, Irish, German, Dutch, Welsh) Education Clairemont High School Father Robert True Houghton Mother Mary Jo Shannon Siblings Karen Casey, Steven Shannon Kids Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Robert Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Early Life and Education Kristen Mary Houghton was born in San Diego, California, where her early life included attending Clairemont High School. Her parents, Robert True Houghton and Mary Jo Shannon, divorced when she was seven years old. After graduating, Jenner developed an early interest in family life, which later transitioned into managing the burgeoning careers of her children.

Notable Relationships Kris Jenner was married to lawyer Robert Kardashian from 1978 until their divorce in 1991, with whom she had four children. She then married Olympian Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner, in 1991, and they divorced in 2015. Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble since 2014, and she co-parents six children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Career Highlights Kris Jenner achieved global recognition as the executive producer and star of the reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which ran for 20 seasons. This show, and its subsequent spin-offs, generated significant viewership and propelled her family into massive entrepreneurial success. Beyond television, Jenner established Jenner Communications, her own production and management company, where she oversees the careers of her children. She also played an instrumental role in launching numerous successful family brands.