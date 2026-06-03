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Some people joke that the oldest child is the family’s unofficial test version, and I’ve heard close friends who are firstborn children say the same. Apparently, they’re the ones that comes with bugs, glitches, and a lot of unexpected updates.

However for today’s Original Poster (OP), that joke stopped being funny a long time ago. After spending his entire childhood watching his younger siblings enjoy freedoms, support, and opportunities he never received, he finally decided he’d had enough.

More info: Reddit

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Being the first child often comes with expectations that no one really warns you about

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

As the oldest of five children, the author grew up under much stricter rules than his younger siblings and was repeatedly told he was his parents’ “practice child”

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Image credits: bearfotos / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Over the years, he watched his siblings receive more freedom, fewer punishments, lower expectations, and greater financial support while his parents never eased up on him

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Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The unequal treatment continued throughout his childhood and adolescence, leaving him feeling overlooked and resentful as his parents openly admitted they had learned from raising him

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Image credits: Master_Window974

After moving in with his grandparents, he refused to give his parents tickets to his graduation ceremony and told them he was done being their “practice kid”, sparking a heated confrontation

The OP explained that he is the oldest of five children and spent much of his childhood under rules that his younger siblings never had to follow. While they were allowed to visit friends, attend social events, and enjoy more freedom from a young age, he was expected to stay home and accept strict limitations. His parents admitted that he was their “practice child” and that they had learned from raising him.

The strict standards extended into everyday life as well. He described being forced to finish every bite of food on his plate, facing punishment for grades below an A, and dealing with rules that remained rigid throughout his teenage years. Meanwhile, his younger siblings were given far more flexibility. Still, he kept hearing that his parents had simply learned from their mistakes.

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For him, that explanation became increasingly difficult to accept because the improvements never seemed to apply to him personally. During a discussion about college with a guidance counselor, his parents revealed they had nothing saved for him to go. Whereas, the OP knew his parents were putting money aside for his younger siblings.

When graduation tickets became available, he chose to invite his grandparents instead as he also moved in with them. However, that didn’t sit well with his parents as they felt excluded. The OP emphasized that he was done being treated as the family’s “practice kid” and no longer wanted to play the role that had defined much of his childhood.

Image credits: artursafronovvvv / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The OP’s story touches on a dynamic that exists in many families. According to Parents, firstborn children are often raised under stricter rules because parents are still learning how to navigate parenthood and tend to be more cautious and discipline-focused with their oldest child. As parents gain experience and confidence, they frequently become more relaxed with younger children, resulting in different freedoms among siblings.

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However, when those differences become significant or persist over many years, they can have lasting consequences. BBC reports that children who believe their parents favor one sibling over another often experience lower self-esteem, sibling conflict, and more strained relationships with their parents. They also linked perceived favoritism to anxiety, depression, and behavioral difficulties during childhood and adolescence.

That may help explain why the OP reacted so strongly to years of being called the family’s “practice child.” According to Psych Central, children who feel consistently criticized, neglected, or treated unfairly by their parents can carry those experiences with them long after childhood ends. Studies cited by the publication suggest that perceived parental rejection may affect self-worth, trust, and future family relationships.

Netizens felt the OP was justified in distancing himself from his parents, arguing that he had endured years of unfair treatment and double standards. They also argued that improving as parents should have meant changing how they treated him as well. If you were in the OP’s shoes, would you have invited your parents to graduation, or would you have made the same choice? We would love to hear from you!

Netizens were particularly frustrated that the parents acknowledged learning from their mistakes but never adjusted their behavior toward the author

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