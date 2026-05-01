Luckily, r/Frugal is full of people who know exactly how to stretch a dollar without making life miserable. We’ve rounded up some of their best frugal wins, clever tips, and money-saving ideas . Scroll down to check them out, and maybe steal a few for yourself.

These days, it feels like even breathing air costs money. So if you want to make it through without your bank account crying for help, you have to be smart with your finances. And sometimes, that means getting a little creative.

#1 Butter Lettuce Replenishes Itself Every 1-2 Weeks, So You Can Grow One Little Plant And Have Salad For Free I bought butter lettuce from the grocery store for less than $5, it still had the roots attached (due to butter lettuce being fragile, it’s often packaged this way for grocery stores). Then I put it in a planter with drainage holes and placed that inside of an insulated shopping bag. I put it under a grow light on the kitchen counter and it grows enough new lettuce for me to pull off enough for a salad every 1-2 weeks for totally free! It’s as fresh as it gets and you’ll never need to buy bag lettuce again.



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#2 Almost A Full Bottle Of Body Lotion, That I Scraped Out Of My Empties…

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#3 Don't Sleep On Used Office Furniture Warehouses! TLDR: If you need office furniture, consider used.



I've been researching quality office chairs for a couple of weeks, the one I had was on it's last leg and I decided that I'd spend some real money on a quality chair. I've probably bought 5 different office chairs for around $200 over the last 10-15 years and they never last.



I was looking at Hermann Miller or Steelcase, and someone on a different reddit suggested checking Used Office furniture warehouses in my area.



So I went on Saturday and found a nice high-back, heavy, memory foam cushioned one with tons of adjustment settings, very sturdy, but I was not familiar with the brand (LifeForm). There was no price tag on it, so I flagged down the sales guy and he said their used office chairs can go anywhere from $149US to $179US.



I was so hyped up because I had prepared to spend $500-$800. He said he could let me have it for $149, so I told him to ring me up!



He said I'll have a guy shampoo/steam clean it, I told him that's okay I didn't want to wait and that I had a fabric cleaner at home. He knocked $10 off the price.



I rolled out of there for $150 including sales tax.



Here's the chair at full retail. SCORE!!!



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#4 When I Got Married, I Bought My Wedding Dress At A Thrift Shop. I Paid Only 40 Dollars For A Gown Made Of Real Silk. It Fit Perfectly Right Off The Rack. This Secondhand Purchase Shaved Probably 2 Grand Off The Cost Of Our Wedding

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#5 Support Your Local Libary Book Sales. Grabbed All Of This For $61 Today And It Helps One Of The Best Causes In Your Community :) Look At All Those Books!!! Plus Two Full Great Courses And Some Nice Jazz Vinyls

#6 I've Used The Same "Disposable" Razorblade For 2+ Years Now After finding out you can resharpen vintage carbon steel double edge razorblades and in theory reuse them indefinately I started a little experiment. I've used this same PAL blade for 2-3 years now and it still gives smooth shaves. I restrop it every shave using the drinking glass metod, dry it thoroughly and put it into it's special wooden box after every use. Basically free shaving.



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#7 I Bought 300’ Of Sisal Rope For $17 And Redid My Cats Scratching Tree Instead Of Buying A New One. I Also Fixed The Top Bed That Fell Off

#8 This Much Chicken For $12. Food For The Next Two Weeks Food Lion rotisserie chickens. $5.99 each with free food lion rewards number. I’ve been buying canned chicken for months this is so much better value.



Method my mom showed me - put still hot chickens into big ziploc, use your hands on the outside to slide meat off all bones, wasting almost no meat.



Plate on right is the bones/extra skin. Bag on the left is my food for the next two weeks.



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#9 Free Raised Beds So I Can Grow A Some Food Just wanted to share a lil project I was able to do without buying anything. It's not the prettiest but I think it'll work!



For the raised beds I got logs from the side of the road. I did a log on either side with a big layer of leaves in the bottom and then some free mulch I got last fall which is mostly compost now! I may end up adding a bit of garden soil on top if it looks like it needs it.



I have some herb and vegetable seeds thay im hoping so grow this summer and some fresh greens and herbs to supplement the food I have. I hope quite a bit of rice and beans, enough to last for months. Fresh tomatoes and herbs would really add a lot to the food!



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#10 My Dishwasher Broke Last November. Was Saving To Buy New, But Decided To Try And Fix It My dishwasher has been broken since Thanksgiving. I decided to try and fix it instead of buying new.



I’m a 35f and have no idea how appliances work. I have done simple DIY repairs around my house but nothing too crazy.



My dishwasher broke in November and I didn’t want to spend the money on a new one. We’ve been hand washing since. I’ve been getting into frugality and anticonsumption since the beginning of the year. I just read it’s more efficient to have a washing machine to do your dishes and it saves water! So I decided to do some research and get to work.



After 3 hours of research, YouTube videos, and frankly just unscrewing bits and bobs on my machine, I was able to figure out the problem. My circulation motor had gone bad. $90 later on eBay (yeah, eff you Amazon) I have the part on the way!! I am going to deep clean all the parts in vinegar and get the hard water and calcium buildup off, and my goal is to have my dishwasher fully functional within the week.



Might not seem a big deal to many, but in the past my appliances stop working and I just buy a new one. I did fix my washing machine drain pump late in 2024 and was successful, and this inspired me to stop being scared of my appliances and just try to fix them! Worst case scenario I can call someone with experience to help, or ultimately buy “new” if I have to. Even if a new dishwasher was $200, I’ve saved my appliance from ending up in landfill. Im determined to fix more of my things from now on instead of just tossing and buying new.



TLDR; dishwasher broke, would usually buy new but with some youtube and research I was able to diagnose and fix on my own and save this from ending up in a landfill.



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#11 After Being Fed Up With $110 Oil Changes, I'm Changing My Oil For The First Time (Parts Were $65, And I Got A Socket Set Already)

#12 My Wife Just Introduced Me To This Black Magic… This little thing basically restores “tired” looking “bobbled” clothes to their near original state. No idea where you buy these things from but my wife had one and I was like “woah” when I saw its effects. Only downside is it takes AA batteries and I think I need something more industrial since I don’t like spending time and money on new clothes. I’m sure you folks have these too, if so please drop a line on your favourite tools for this kind of restorative work.



#13 Doggy Bag Dispenser Repurposed To Spool Random Rope I buy doggy bags in bulk and the package always comes with this bag dispenser. I don't need a new one every time, and the best deals I can find usually comes with one, so they keep piling up. I typically recycle them, but I'm trying to find ways to reuse them. One example includes winding old bits of string, yarn, rope, or twine that I have laying around, into an easy to use container. It didn't take too long to wind up since the rope bits are scrap pieces to begin with.



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#14 Before And After Of Me Trimming The Broom Head All I have done was taken a pair of kitchen shears and cut the misaligned and frayed strands as close to the bottom as possible. Looks a whole lot better right? This helps me sweep in tighter corners and stops dirt and hair from tangling with on the edges of the broom. I am stretching to reach the character limit but try it yourself!



#15 Scored This Washer And Dryer Set Moved into our first home this past Monday. We were planning on splurging and buying a brand new washer and dryer. Randomly came across this washer and dryer set for under 550 with included delivery. The guy who was selling it happens to own an appliance and repair business. I hope it at least lasts a couple of years. Anyone else score a second hand appliance for a steal?



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#16 Name Brand Cereal Almost Triple The Store Brand Price I was at Aldi today and noticed this. I seldom buy cereal, and never buy toxic crap like this, but I was stunned at the price difference. Perhaps that’s typical, but the gap seems wider than I would have expected. I guess advertising works. The ROI on the advertising must be tremendous. I’m glad that I almost never buy the name brand. I inherited that practice from my Mom and never thought about it much.



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#17 Every Year I Make Most Of My Xmas Ornaments From Crafty Stuff I Have Around The House. This Year's Theme Is Cats!

#18 Homemade Christmas Gifts Are Underrated If you’re on a tight budget this season, homemade gifts can be thoughtful and go a long way. In my family, baked goods and homemade gifts have always been better received than store-bought desserts or gifts.

I’ve also done crocheted hats and scarves, small paintings, and things like homemade bath bombs, sugar scrubs, and salt soaks.



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#19 Chip Prices Are Absolutely Insane. So I Made Them Myself. Way Tastier And Way Cheaper! Never Going Back To Lays

#20 Before&after Of My Local Food Pantry. Filled Entirely With Unwanted Food From My Coworkers/Peers My coworkers and I have established a system where if we don't like or don't want a good we bring it in to share amongst each other. At the end of week if unclaimed/untouched I collect it and donated (unopened) items to the local pantry. I'm able to fo this about every other month with their help!



Not pictured is all the food I keep and cook for myself that they have given me. It's really helped reduced my overall food waste!



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#21 Took This Group's Advice And Unlocked A Whole New World, Thank You!!! I always put "Reddit" at the end of my search engine content and found these great threads of different ways to combine old soap pieces laying around that I felt too guilty to toss. So wasteful. Many were "Just wet them a bit and press them together, it's not difficult..." but I wanted a more refined product. Cheese grater, a bit of water, patience with 'Power Level 1' in the microwave and voila! Yes, I'm proud of myself.



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#22 Went From Jar Spices, To Bulk, To Just Making My Own This was one seed I dropped in the ground and watered once in awhile. I cut it out then, tied bushels together, then hung them to dry for a few weeks.

The entire process was easy and resulted in an entire mason jar full of Thyme.

Now I am planting more and more spices to dry since they are quite easy to make where I live. If you have the option to even use a few planter pots, I recommend giving it a try!



#23 The Amount Of Laundry Detergent Left In An “Empty” Container The way the container was designed made it impossible to get all the laundry detergent out, even though I could see there was still some left.



I poked a few holes in the side and used pliers to create a mini funnel. This got almost all the detergent out, enough for a medium - large load ! Not a pretty process but it worked.



I hope this helps someone. And if you try this, pls be careful! I nicked my finger pretty good.



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#24 Turned An Old Crib Into A Movable Green House Here in the north east temperatures are still to low to place seedling outside unless you happen to have a green house. I don't. What I have is an old crib and a $1.59 roll of clear plastic wrap. Notice the thermometer. Outside temp is 62F inside the green house is 77F.

Since the crib has wheels we can chase the sun around the porch to keep the temp at an optimal level for growth.



#25 Don’t Bother Buying Iced Tea - Here’s My Cheat Sheet I cannot believe how easy this was. I feel an idiot for spending money on it. Please share your own recipes.



My method:

I boil my kettle which is 800ML I add 3 tea bags to a mason jar and pour the hot water over I let it sit for 4 minutes Add 3-6 tea spoons of sugar I remove the tea bags Leave it to cool with lid on Add the lemon (half juiced half sliced) Put it in the fridge with the lid on.



Now I have iced tea for the whole weekend.



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#26 I Never Thought I’d Be This Excited Over Used Furniture Just scored this beautiful Crate & Barrel AXIS couch. It has been meticulously maintained and was barely used by the seller. I could not stomach spending the amount that this couch goes for. We did drive to a much higher class area to get it (about an hour drive from us, but so worth the trip.)It is 6 years old and still looks brand new. Not only does it look pretty, it is SO comfortable! The best part about it? It only cost us $300. We. Are. PUMPED!!!



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#27 Buy Your Luggage At Thrift Shops If You Don't Travel Often. $24 For Both Bags I travel internationally for 3 weeks to a developing country once every 1-1.5 years to visit family, so I don't need the newest luggage.



The bottom is a Swiss gear Zurich roller duffel that retails for $150. It was also nearly new and looks like it may have only been used once. It's great for a carry on bag or 3rd bag as you can roll it and also carry it like a duffel bag.



The bottom was an older vintage 28" Skyway/Eddie Bauer roller. Has some cosmetic blemishes but pretty clean inside otherwise. I would say it's in good to fair condition. I like how it has 2 big wheels instead of 4 smaller wheels and a T shaped handle. The 2 wheels are much better for the hard roads my bags usually travel on, as with 4 wheels, the 2 front wheels wear out a lot quicker.



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#28 Magnet Soap Hanger Surprisingly Make The Soap Last Forever*! *a long time! I have been using this thing for 15+ years already and it's incredible how the soap last on that thing.



It dries quickly and it avoid wasting half the bar glue to the sink.



I got the hanger in a secret xmas gift exchange. I bought it because I liked the concept... Everybody laughed and I ended with the gift nobody wanted!



Also in the picture, you can see the automatic faucet, I got it online for cheap, works with AA batteries. It help to keep the sink and faucet clean.



#29 Shoutout To The Dollar Store For Keeping Me Fed Shoutout to the dollar store for keeping me fed for a few weeks. Went to the dollar store earlier and found a section of (non expired) food for 25 cents a piece. Mostly hotdogs and breakfast sandwiches there were also like 20+ breakfast cheeseburgers for 50 cents but I already had a ton of food so I thought I’d leave that to other people.



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#30 It’s Always Worth Keeping Up With The Local Store’s Ad 12 bucks worth of pasta sauce. Got it from my local supermarket who in my estimation is consistently more expensive than the local Walmart and Target. They were running a one day sale for .99/jar with no quantity limit and we stocked up.



Not for everyone, but if you put in the time and effort there are still good prices to be found. If you have the space, stocking up a little can save a lot of money versus buying what you need for the next week.



#31 Favorite Way To Save Money And Time

#32 Cooking Instead Of Dining Out Saves Me Money I started cooking not too long ago. So I only do simple cooking. Now I enjoy cooking & saving money at the same time.

chicken tender ($ 7.46) + 5 eggs + Flour. + Panko bread crumbs ($2.99) + salt + pepper = 15 pieces of chicken katsu.

I love chicken katsu so much but it costs $12-18 at the restaurant for 2 pieces. So I decided to make myself and it was super easy. (Got receipt from googling).

Looking forward to packing this as my lunch tomorrow.



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#33 Silver To Golden Details In Shoes I Only Need To Wear Once I'm attending a casual (dressy but not formal) morning event for which I purchased a beautiful second-hand jumpsuit, because I needed something I could wear with the booties I already own.

The jumpsuit is navy blue, which looks beautiful with golden jewelry. So I was bummed that the booties have silver details.

That is, until 5 minutes ago, when I remembered I have a golden permanent marker lol

It dried and can be touched. I only need it to last a couple of hours.



#34 You Can Reuse Mail Packaging When Sending Out Decluttered Items

#35 I Bought This Boot Dryer At A Garage Sale For $10. It Has Saved Me From Buying New Shoes It's great for all weather, especially the mud we get here. I'm not afraid of scrubbing up my shoes in the sink, because I pop them on the boot dryer and they're ready to go for work the next morning. All of my shoes/boots are looking great because I'm not afraid to take care of them anymore. Helps keep them feeling "new" and not like I have to buy a new pair.

Also: warm boots when I go outside in the snow lol.



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#36 Hit Up Your Library. Free Video Games 🤘🏼 Please utilize your local library. I know this is posted daily, but many of you still don't capitalize on it. They have an immeasurable amount of books, movies, computers, printers, scanners, 3D printers, supplies and video games. It is all there for the taking, might as well use it. There has never been a better public institution in this country. Period.



Save $70 and rent video games for free. It is a no brainer.



#37 Here’s How I Save Money While Buying A High-Quality Item One of my favorite hacks



I hike and walk a lot (average 10 miles a day everyday) and the shoes I prefer around about $170 a pair. I’m not willing to compromise on buying a lower quality shoe as I like how these perform and they’re better for my feet and body overall, I wear out a pair of shoes about every 2 to 3 months.



The sounds so simple but I wait for them either to go on sale or for REI to run their 20% off special and I stock up. As I don’t really care about the color, it makes it a lot easier. My shoes are usually dust covered by the third walk anyway.



I buy these for as inexpensive as $80 but usually closer to 120 or $130.



The other advantage is I always have a ready supply. The shoes on the right are worn out and I’m feeling it. This morning I simply walked to my closet and I had two pair waiting for me.



Yes, it does add up buying 2 to 4 pair at a time, but the overall benefit, at least to me, is well worth it.



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#38 Anyone Else Save Their Product Bags For Cleaning Out Kitty Litter?

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#39 Heated Blanket Massive Savings Lp Ever since I bought a $40 heated blanket rather than heating up the whole of my house using electricity, I have saved a crazy amounts of money. I have gone from having usage of about 54 kWh a typical day to about 4kwh. My projected bill this month is about $38, down from $120 the previous month. Definitely one of my most solid purchases, highly recommend for low density households.



#40 Free Fan! Before And After. New Blades Cost $16!

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#41 Our $1.25 Weekend Brunch French toast with banana and almonds. The photo here is of my smaller portion; the husband had more of an appetite.



Baked a baguette to go with dinner last night. Saved the unused half of the baguette and let it dry on the countertop overnight because French toast is at its best with slightly stale bread.



Most of the ingredients here were inexpensive bulk purchases (50 lbs of bread flour, etc.). Made the syrup last month by caramelizing sugar, adding water and lemon juice and vanilla extract and a pinch of salt.



Used a sifting wand to sprinkle powdered sugar on top. Sliced half a banana. Almond slivers are inexpensive in our area because they're grown locally.



Served with Costco coffee brewed in a French press.



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#42 Moka Pot Coffee Hack: $0.14/Shot Of Espresso, Saving $990/Year vs. Nespresso I was gifted a moka pot, figured out how to use it, and I’m never going back to my Nespresso machine! Now, I make the perfect americanos daily and am saving over $990/year.

The numbers:

Bialetti express moka pot = $29 on Amazon, one time purchase. Makes ~2-3 shots of espresso at a time

Ground espresso = $6.44 at Walmart. I buy the cafe bustelo 10oz canister, which makes ~45 shots of espresso total, so ~$0.14/shot of espresso. Added bonus: You can get ground espresso refills for closer to $4 per 10oz, which is great

Nespresso pods = $1.50/pod on average (depends on batch, brand and purchase date - I’m not loyal, I just try to go for cheap). Cost savings per shot of espresso = $1.36/shot ($1.50 for Nespresso - $0.14 for moka pot)

I typically have two shots of espresso / day. Cost savings = $992/year! ($1.36 savings per shot x 2 shots per day x 365 days per year)

Cost savings = $992/year! ($1.36 savings per shot x 2 shots per day x 365 days per year)

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#43 I Actually Remembered To Cancel A Free Subscription Before My Trial Period Ended, Give It Up For Me!

#44 I Can’t Tell If I’m Finally “Frugal” Or The World Has Lost Its Gd Mind I stopped doing balayages bc the cost and time commitment was getting outrageous the longer my hair got. A year later I reached out to my last stylist about getting a trim (“no layers or anything — truly just whatever is needed to clean up my ends”) and she directed me to her new online booking platform with this pre-selected.



So anyway, I told her none of her times worked but thank you!, sectioned my hair off into 10 groups, and went out on my deck with a pair of scissors. 2 mins later I had clean ends AND my 115 USD in pocket.



But now I can’t decide if I’ve finally crossed into being frugal after years of YOLOing it up, or the world really has lost its god mind.



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#45 Finding Mispriced Goods Is One Of My Talents! As one cashier rang me up the manager said, “I am going to remove that sign right now!” The sticker price was $9.99. My price, $2.



The sign was supposed to say that the cheese is two dollars off. Originally 1199 and on sale for 999. I knew it was a typo so I took a photo and brought it up to the service desk and it’s usually their policy to honor what is advertised. They just go ahead and change it later.



#46 Look How Much Shaving Cream Was Left In The Can I got on discount canned shaving cream, the blue can from gillette. It ran out of air pressure, so I used tin snips to see how much was left. It actually comes in a bag, and had a lot left that I can just squeeze out on my hand and rub on my face. It feels like there is a lot left. At least six more shades worth of cream. Waste not want not. I'm probably going with gel in the future.



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#47 Reminder To Use Your Local Butcher Shops! Since I have been laid off, we are utilizing SNAP benefits and trying to stretch it as far as possible. I was able to get all of this for 53$ at my local butcher shop, vs going to a large chain supermarket. You can get great deals on your meat there! We are lucky that our butcher has a great 5 for $25 deal, which includes thin cut ribeyes and NY Strips. $53 in my local kroger, would get us nothing close to this!



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#48 Dinners Planned For The Entire Month. To Avoid Takeout/Restaurant Trips I made magnets for every dinner we ever make, and plan a month at a time so we are less likely to go to a restaurant to get takeout because we can't decide what we feel like having. Not every meal has meat, most are chicken based, and there's no repeats so we don't get bored of having the same thing every week.



When the day is done I take the magnet off and put it down in the rows at the bottom of the image so I can easily see what's for dinner that night without having to look for what day it is.



Rows on the bottom are organized by type, such as chicken, beef, meatless & other, soup, pizza.



The magnets make it super easy to rearrange for any reason instead of erasing and re-writing things. It also keeps me from forgetting a recipe even exists, which is something I do a lot.



Sorry I don't have a better picture, this is from last year as I'm currently in the process of moving and the calendar is packed up.



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#49 I Just Discovered These Shoe Repair Patches For $6 You can buy shoe patches on Amazon for $6, then apply them to shoes with a hair dryer. They work great.

This isn’t an ad, I’m not affiliated with this product but I hope it helps. I wish I’d known about these sooner. One of the many cruel aspects of aging is how feet can keep growing. My huge Peggy Hill feet have gone from a women’s 10 to 11.5 in the last few years so new shoes suck to find. Plus it seems like shoes are not made as well anymore. So instead of trashing a few pairs that had become worn out I fixed them!



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#50 $1.71 For Dinner And Heating My Place At The Same Time! It was 29 degrees inside when I got home from work so as usual I got a fire going in my woodstove and set about to the nights dinner, which was a 1.79lb acorn squash that I bought for $1.71. I scooped out the seeds and put a splash of water in the cavity, wrapped in foil and chucked in the woodstove for 30-40 mins turning regularly. When it’s squishy it’s done. A little butter ( ok a lot if I’m being honest) and salt and I am completely stuffed with a good nutritious meal. I planned on only eating half but man it was so good that I ate it all 😂. Cheap, easy, healthy, hard to beat.



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#51 Made Christmas Gifts This Year Instead Of Purchasing Had some air dry clay, acrylic paint, and a dream! My husband and I lived in Portugal for a bit last year and fell in love with the azulejos. Decided to take a spin at making our own for holiday cheer. We also had the small bags lying around and carved a snowflake stamp to make them festive.

Not pictured: the presents sitting under our Christmas monstera (we just decorated the biggest plant we had instead of buying an artificial)



#52 The Right Tool For The Right Job Saves Sanity And (Hopefully) Money We buy our Dawn dish soap in bulk from Sam Club. Admittedly, somewhat out of laziness, I would just put the whole jug in this spot and pump soap as needed from it. But I’m pretty sure I wasted a lot of soap because it was nearly impossible not to over-dispense. Over time I concluded I should get a dispenser that would make it easier to control the dispense amount, but didn’t want something so small that I’d be refilling it “constantly” (plus, the openings of “normal” soap dispensers were always so small it was a pain in the butt to refill). I finally realized a quart-jar size would be perfect and managed to find one that I liked the look of. We’ve had it a couple days (got it for myself for Christmas), and so far I’m loving it. And the husband even agrees it’s a good change!



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#53 You Can Join Three Used USPS Mailing Tubes And Make A Free Cat Tunnel I collect and sell posters. The USPS delivered my mailing tubes in the rain, so they got all damp and mushy.

I was about to throw them out when I realized three of them make a large tube.

Behold: the priority meowspress tube!

They just slot into each other. You can fold the tops in and they make the corners strong.

These tubes aren't available in the post office you have to order them from the web site.



#54 Tip For Healthier Lunch Meat From Rotisserie Chicken For A Quarter Of The Price You can get about 40 oz of chicken meat after removing the bones and skin.

I would love a deli slicer, but don't have the space. I was recommended a cheap sushi knife that I only use for this purpose (Thanksgiving turkey leftovers as well). Letting the bird chill helps get thin cuts, too.

Partitioning with parchment paper and freezing makes it easy to section off as needed. You can use a butter knife to wedge in there and release each section. Or I'll plop the water-tight container in some warm water to free it.

Oscar Meyer Carving Board Chicken with painted-on grill marks

$0.67 /oz

[warehouse] Rotisserie Chicken ($5)

$0.13 /oz - and you can make stock from the scraps

Even if you buy the free-range organic option from the fancy store, it is only double that. $0.26 /oz.



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#55 I Replaced Expensive Protein Bars With This $2.70 Meal That Contains 50g Protein And 8g Fiber

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#56 Was In Need Of A Standing Desk, But Didn't Have Hundreds Of Dollars To Buy One. Brick To The Rescue!

#57 Homemade Cheez-Its With Ingredients I Had At Home! My vegan friend came to visit a few weeks ago and bought a big bag of nutritional yeast and left it with me, so I decided to see what I could make with it using ingredients I already had on hand. I discovered I could make homemade Cheez-Its with nutritional yeast, shredded cheddar cheese, olive oil, flour, and ice water, so I made a small batch as an experiment - and they are delicious! Not quite as crispy as the real thing, but still tasty, easy, and free!



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#58 Dad Win. $6 Redswitch Mechanical Keyboard From Goodwill. My Son Is Very Happy With It My son was happy with his old keyboard. Saw this at goodwill and it weighed a lot. Looked it up and normally goes for $60 new. It was barely used and it cleaned up really nice. Came with cable, just not pictured.

He loves the clicky sounds and responsiveness of the keys. Love making my kids happy.

For $6 it was a steal and he understands the value of reusing and thrifting.



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#59 Broke My Smartphone The Same Week I Needed New Brakes, So I Switched My Sim To This Nokia I Bought A Few Years Ago For $50 And Learned How To Do My Own Brakes ~$200 for parts plus $100 (partially spent on beer and lunch) for my brother for teaching me and letting me borrow his tools for a day, he tried to refuse but I insisted because I saved so much not going to my dealership



Used the Nokia for a couple weeks until my cell provider had a trade in deal, got an upgrade from my broken Google Pixel 7 (screen broken and not functioning but phone still turned on) to a brand new Pixel 10 for free with trade in.



Saved approx $2500 all together (brakes would have been ~$2000, new phone ~$800)



Bonus: I actually really enjoyed working on my car and will probably keep doing it!



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#60 Every Thrift Store In America Has HDMI Cords

#61 (USA) Bought A Broken Bombay Cabinet For $20 Solely For The Fixtures I found an old damaged Bombay chest. I bought it for $20 so I could strip the fixtures off of it. I hung the big pieces in my bedroom. I think they are vintage brass but I'm not entirely sure. The metal feels soft or pliable yet weighty, if that makes sense. There is also signs of oxidation in a few spots. As of right, I'm leaving them in the natural state I found them. The rest of the pieces are going on a cabinet I'm redoing. I'm not sure what style era the fixtures are from but I do love how they look hanging in my bedroom.



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#62 Day 2 Of My “No Groceries” Challenge I’m eating my freezer/pantry/fridge in a no-buy month challenge!



Meal 1 - smoothie! My freezer has SO much frozen yogurt. I make greek yogurt with on-sale milk when I find it and freeze it in 1-cup Supercube shapes. I added a scoop of protein powder and a handful of frozen banana slices.



meal 2 - thanksgiving-era turkey soup! I cooked a half serving of protein noodles from the pantry to add in.



Meal 3 - I have a bunch of meals worth of meaty vegetable-y pasta sauce a while ago. It’s starting to get a little freezer burnt so I thawed a “cube” and cooked a serving of this cauliflower-based noodle I bought a while ago. I have plenty more boxes of these noodles.



Not pictured: half a string cheese and some apple slices



#63 Breakfast Sandwiches For $1.01 Breakfast sandwiches this morning made with brioche English muffins, shredded cheese, sausage patties & a fried egg! Using some of my clearance finds.



The cost for one of these sandwiches is $1.01. Way cheaper than fast food and we have the stuff on hand to make them for breakfast 2-3 more times!



Brioche English muffin - .33 Sausage patty - .27 Egg - .24 Shredded cheese - .18



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#64 No One In My Life Appreciates The Thrill Of Not Buying Something Because I Made It Instead I know this sub isn't very keen on paper towel, but some things require it (namely bacon grease, and cat vomit).

I had saved the ribbon handles from a gift bag, because metal aglets!

I had eye screws.

I had an idea to keep the paper towel roll off of my very limited counter space.

I am quite chuffed with myself, and I would like a proper pat on the head for my genius, please.



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#65 Food Tip: Make Sushi At Home To Save 30-40$ Paid about 4$ for that Plate, could be 3$ if made / stretched with Avocado or Cucumber.



The Key here is to buy sushi rice in Bulk and use smoked samlon instead of raw salmon which is pretty expensive considering the Perfect cooling chain it needs. (tastes 99% the same).



Recipe: Cook Sushi Rice according to packaging, add rice vinegar. Roll with these green seaweed papers and some fillings inside. Cut it up and enjoy! Really easy to save 30-40$ compared to eating out at a fancy japanese place.



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#66 Lentils With Caramelised Onion! I Eat This Everyday! Really Cheap And Delicious!

#67 Don't Throw Those Yogurt Glass Jars My kids love this oui yogurt brand. They are sold in these nice little glass jars. Every month I get quite a few empty jars. They work great organizing my electronic/diy parts. The only problem is they don't come with a lid but that's easily solveable with a 3d printer.



I'm wondering if anyone doing the same here like what I'm doing. And what are the other uses you have for these little jars because I'm getting a bit too many already. They look so nice and I hate throwing nice things away.



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#68 My Win For The Day, 12kg Of Freshly Roasted Coffee My win for the day

I work for a cafe/coffee roastery and we unfortunately (or not) have to get rid of a 12kg of coffee because 6kg is caffeinated and 6kg is decaf. They got slightly mixed although most of it is fine, just a little bit of each through the other.

Boss is happy for me to take it all home, freezer is gonna be stocked for months! I can just take out a bit at a time when I need it and it will last



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#69 My First Time Using The Too Good To Go App-Bagel Beauties I live for a good NY bagel. It's a small luxury that I really just cannot go without. I will thrift 90% of my items, I will take public transportation, and I will even walk as far as I can to avoid paying for the bus. While I'm not a perfect frugal person (I have struggled with overconsumption...quite a bit), I am dedicated to improving: Being deinfluenced, project pan, avoiding most forms of going out to eat, etc.



But bagels and I...we have a special bond. I literally only found out about the Too Good to Go app a couple days ago, so I'm a little late. I saw that there was a bagel place about a 15 minute walk from my apartment. For $5.99, I figured it was worth a shot. I used to allowed myself about 1-2 bagels with cream cheese a week. That's about $40 a month and it adds up.



For this small price, I can now slice them up and freeze them. Lucky for me, I don't discriminate so all bagel varieties are heaven to me. There's nothing wrong with them, and they'll be perfectly preserved when I decide to take them out and enjoy them.



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#70 Public Service Announcement: If You Re-Use The Better Than Bouillon Jars (Bc They’re Awesome) But The Lids Rust Out, The Lids From Skippy Peanut Butter And Jack’s Cantina Salsa Fit Perfectly

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#71 Wig Tape Turns A 15-Day Pack Of Magnetic Nasal Strip Tabs Into 45 Days I use magnetic nasal strips (the ones with steel discs that open your nostrils from outside). Game changer for breathing if you haven't tried them. But if you have oily skin or sweat a lot, the tabs fall off really quick. The 30pcs for a 15-day use lasted me 5 days max.

So I tried different ways to deal with the tabs losing adhesion:

Remove steel disk then 3M tape + hole puncher method. Works, but way too time-consuming for the negligible amount saved. Not worth it. Pros-Aide / lash glue. Decent hold, but the residue is annoying. Tried lash glue (gentler version of pros-aide) and still didn't like the cleanup. What actually works:

Wig tape. The roll kind you get for like $4. When the tab starts losing stick, cut a small piece of wig tape and press it on. Tab easily lasts another full day. I do this twice before tossing the tab, so a 15-day pack now lasts ~45 days.

The other thing nobody talks about is the original tabs use a sandwich method where the steel disc sits between two layers so when the strip pulls, it lifts the skin with it instead of tenting up. When you use 3M tape alone, you lose that. Wig tape restores it because it adds that second contact layer.

$4 roll lasts 3–6 months. Took me way too long to figure this out. Hope this helps.

Wig tape. The roll kind you get for like $4. When the tab starts losing stick, cut a small piece of wig tape and press it on. Tab easily lasts another full day. I do this twice before tossing the tab, so a 15-day pack now lasts ~45 days.The other thing nobody talks about is the original tabs use a sandwich method where the steel disc sits between two layers so when the strip pulls, it lifts the skin with it instead of tenting up. When you use 3M tape alone, you lose that. Wig tape restores it because it adds that second contact layer.$4 roll lasts 3–6 months. Took me way too long to figure this out. Hope this helps.

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#72 Like Once A Week I Make These Snack Boxes For My Picky Toddlers And I And We Have A Picnic To Use Up Whatever Is In The Fridge

#73 Pro Tip. Do Not Cheap Out On Products That Have The Potential To End You I bought the cheapest set of jumper cables from Walmart. They melted and the handles became hot to the touch. Went back and bought the middle tier of jumper cables and not only did my car charge, I lived to tell the tale.



After hooking up the jumper cables they started to smoke. Touching the handles were extremely hot. I had to run inside and luckily I had some gloves close my. Managed to disconnect everything without dying. For a second there was exposed copper cables with live current going through them after the plastic melted off of them.



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#74 My Flip Flops Kept Blowing Out. Simple Cheap Fix I’ve had these cheap flip flops for years. I love them but they keep blowing out. I fixed them with washers with an inner diameter slightly smaller than the strap plug. I soaked the strap plugs in boiling water for a couple of minutes to soften the rubber and then pulled the plugs through the washer with needle nose pliers. I’ve worn them around quite a bit and they’ve been holding great.



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#75 These Pies Are The Best And Only Priced 82 Cents A Piece! Bought It From Walmart Nearby The Bakery Section

#76 The Butcher About An Hour Away Had A Deal On Chicken Leg Quarters. 40lbs For $25 I had to wait in line for nearly an hour amidst a sea of people. I’m not big on crowds so this was honestly the hardest part. It took about two hours to break them into legs and thighs but I just put on an audiobook and went to town. After all was said and done I got 48 of each and put them in vacuum seal bags for the deep freeze. Came out to a little over 27 cents each after tax.



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#77 Grocery List And Dinner List That Saved Me Money