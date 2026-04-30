ADVERTISEMENT

Prince William and Kate Middleton marked 15 years of marriage on April 29 with a portrait that felt more like a family snapshot than a royal statement.

With their children by their side, the image captured not just a moment, but the quiet passage of time, visible in small but telling details.

From Prince George’s noticeable growth to Princess Charlotte’s manicured nails, several subtle touches made the portrait feel like a reminder that, behind the constraints of royal protocols, a family is growing up together in front of the world.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Family Going Barefoot

Bare legs and feet of adults and children on green grass, evoking a relaxed, natural feel perfect for William & Kate's anniversary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton moved away from the tradition of posed portraits, commonly defined by regal attire, ornate palace settings, and manicured gardens. 

They, alongside their children, opted for a more candid feel instead, dressing in casual beach fits, lying on sunlit grass, and going barefoot. 

The latter detail was also observed in a 2024 birthday snap for Prince William.

This relaxed approach is seen by many as the future king’s attempt to remodel royalty, allowing people to feel he is one of their own.

Speaking to actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William said he “enjoys” feeling like he can bring change to the royal family and “doesn’t fear” it.

Matt Porteous Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Charlotte's Nail Polish

    Close-up of Princess Charlotte with pink nails, covering her mouth in surprise. Notice William & Kate anniversary details.

    According to the prominent American lifestyle magazine Southern Living, Queen Elizabeth II wore Essie’s nail polish in the shade Ballet Slippers throughout her sixty years as England’s monarch.

    This led many to believe that royals were not permitted to experiment with darker colours.

    However, both Kate and Meghan Markle have been seen sporting shades of red and pink on several occasions.

    Now, Princess Charlotte seems to be following in the senior royals’ footsteps, as she was seen with funky blue nail polish in her parents’ anniversary picture.

    The first time Charlotte was seen wearing nail polish in public was at Wimbledon last July.

    She showed off her bubblegum pink manicure at the game between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

    Matt Porteous , Getty/Karwai Tang Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    The Dogs

    William & Kate's portrait: William lying in grass with a black dog, and then holding a chocolate puppy.

    The Wales family did not leave their pets behind when getting the picture clicked. The family’s black cocker spaniel, Orla, was seen receiving affectionate strokes from Prince William. 

    Another brown dog was also seen in the photo, but its name is not yet known.

    Earlier this year, Kate confirmed that her family had welcomed a new furry friend.

    After being asked how old the new member was, she said he was only eight months old.  

    Orla, gifted by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, is five.

    Orla was featured in Princess Charlotte’s 2022 and 2023 birthday portraits.

    Before Orla, the family had Lupo, who passed away in 2020. 

    Matt Porteous , princeandprincessofwales Report

    8points
    POST
    #4

    Cornwall Holiday Which Captured Louis' Birthday Portrait

    A happy boy in a wetsuit looks up, smiling with missing teeth, William & Kate style portrait, by the water.

    The Waleses enjoyed their 2026 Easter break in Cornwall, and that is where and when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sun-soaked anniversary portrait was taken.

    The vacation also produced Prince Louis’s eighth birthday (April 23) montage.

    Louis was filmed playing cricket in the sand and running along the beach.

    He was also seen diving into the sea from a height.

    Matt Porteous Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tall Prince George

    William & Kate's anniversary portrait shows William, son, and dogs relaxing on grass. A charming family moment.

    Prince George surprised royal fans with his height during the royal family’s Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in April.

    Dressed in a navy suit, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to match his mother’s height even when she was in heels.

    “He is gonna surpass Kate by Christmas,” a netizen wrote at the time.

    George offered another glimpse of his striking stature in the latest portrait, appearing nearly as tall as his father as they lay side by side.


    Matt Porteous , Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    William's Laidback £90 Polo

    William and Kate's Anniversary portrait shows William in a green polo, beside a model in the same shirt.

    Prince William sported a lowkey look for his anniversary portrait.

    He chose a khaki polo shirt priced at £90, which he paired with shorts from mid-market brand Hackett.

    Matt Porteous , Polo Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Siblings Wearing Matching Colours

    William & Kate's kids, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, smiling and relaxing on grass for their 15th anniversary portrait.

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all wearing shades of blue.

    While the eldest wore a navy button-up, the youngest wore a turquoise shirt. Their sister matched her blue manicure to her tee.

    The siblings also took cues from their father’s style, opting for shorts for the bottom.

    Matt Porteous Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Kate's Sophisticated £417 Ensemble

    Kate, in a striped top, smiling while lying on the grass next to William & Kate's child, with matching outfit pieces.

    The Princess of Wales rocked a £298 striped cashmere sweater from American fashion designer Veronica Beard for her anniversary portrait. 

    Her white trousers were from British luxury house Holland Cooper, priced at £119.

    Kate seems to have a fondness for striped looks.

    She wore a ME+EM cobalt Breton striped T-shirt for a fun family day at the Beaufort Polo Club with William and George in June 2015.

    In 2017, the princess wore a Hugo Boss Tamarini blue striped shirt for a summer engagement in Germany.

    In July 2022, she looked athletically chic in a white shorts-and-sneakers ensemble, paired with an Erdem Lotus Knit sweater in navy.

    She also sported a striped top when announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

    Matt Porteous , Veronica Beard Shana Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    The Family Captured By Their Favourite Photographer

    Black and white photo of Kate Middleton smiling, wearing a blazer, scarf, and jeans. William & Kate anniversary portrait.

    Matt Porteous captured Kate and Prince William’s anniversary portrait. 

    The photographer has taken pictures of William, Kate, and their children dozens of times.

    To celebrate Prince Louis’s recent birthday, the royal family released a picture of him in a blue zip-up, standing with his arms crossed. 

    Porteous received credit as the photographer. 

    He also captured behind-the-scenes moments from Prince Louis’s christening in 2018.

    Additionally, he photographed Prince George on his third and fifth birthdays, as well as the Wales family Christmas card for 2022.

    Porteous is based in Jersey, where he runs his photography company, Studio_M.

    Matt Porteous Report

    2points
    POST
    Follow