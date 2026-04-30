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Prince William and Kate Middleton marked 15 years of marriage on April 29 with a portrait that felt more like a family snapshot than a royal statement.

With their children by their side, the image captured not just a moment, but the quiet passage of time, visible in small but telling details.

From Prince George’s noticeable growth to Princess Charlotte’s manicured nails, several subtle touches made the portrait feel like a reminder that, behind the constraints of royal protocols, a family is growing up together in front of the world.