9 Details You Didn’t Notice In William & Kate’s 15th Anniversary Portrait
Prince William and Kate Middleton marked 15 years of marriage on April 29 with a portrait that felt more like a family snapshot than a royal statement.
With their children by their side, the image captured not just a moment, but the quiet passage of time, visible in small but telling details.
From Prince George’s noticeable growth to Princess Charlotte’s manicured nails, several subtle touches made the portrait feel like a reminder that, behind the constraints of royal protocols, a family is growing up together in front of the world.
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The Family Going Barefoot
Prince William and Kate Middleton moved away from the tradition of posed portraits, commonly defined by regal attire, ornate palace settings, and manicured gardens.
They, alongside their children, opted for a more candid feel instead, dressing in casual beach fits, lying on sunlit grass, and going barefoot.
The latter detail was also observed in a 2024 birthday snap for Prince William.
This relaxed approach is seen by many as the future king’s attempt to remodel royalty, allowing people to feel he is one of their own.
Speaking to actor Eugene Levy on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William said he “enjoys” feeling like he can bring change to the royal family and “doesn’t fear” it.
Charlotte's Nail Polish
According to the prominent American lifestyle magazine Southern Living, Queen Elizabeth II wore Essie’s nail polish in the shade Ballet Slippers throughout her sixty years as England’s monarch.
This led many to believe that royals were not permitted to experiment with darker colours.
However, both Kate and Meghan Markle have been seen sporting shades of red and pink on several occasions.
Now, Princess Charlotte seems to be following in the senior royals’ footsteps, as she was seen with funky blue nail polish in her parents’ anniversary picture.
The first time Charlotte was seen wearing nail polish in public was at Wimbledon last July.
She showed off her bubblegum pink manicure at the game between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.
The Dogs
The Wales family did not leave their pets behind when getting the picture clicked. The family’s black cocker spaniel, Orla, was seen receiving affectionate strokes from Prince William.
Another brown dog was also seen in the photo, but its name is not yet known.
Earlier this year, Kate confirmed that her family had welcomed a new furry friend.
After being asked how old the new member was, she said he was only eight months old.
Orla, gifted by Kate’s brother, James Middleton, is five.
Orla was featured in Princess Charlotte’s 2022 and 2023 birthday portraits.
Before Orla, the family had Lupo, who passed away in 2020.
Cornwall Holiday Which Captured Louis' Birthday Portrait
The Waleses enjoyed their 2026 Easter break in Cornwall, and that is where and when Prince William and Kate Middleton’s sun-soaked anniversary portrait was taken.
The vacation also produced Prince Louis’s eighth birthday (April 23) montage.
Louis was filmed playing cricket in the sand and running along the beach.
He was also seen diving into the sea from a height.
Tall Prince George
Prince George surprised royal fans with his height during the royal family’s Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel in April.
Dressed in a navy suit, the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton appeared to match his mother’s height even when she was in heels.
“He is gonna surpass Kate by Christmas,” a netizen wrote at the time.
George offered another glimpse of his striking stature in the latest portrait, appearing nearly as tall as his father as they lay side by side.
William's Laidback £90 Polo
Prince William sported a lowkey look for his anniversary portrait.
He chose a khaki polo shirt priced at £90, which he paired with shorts from mid-market brand Hackett.
Siblings Wearing Matching Colours
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were all wearing shades of blue.
While the eldest wore a navy button-up, the youngest wore a turquoise shirt. Their sister matched her blue manicure to her tee.
The siblings also took cues from their father’s style, opting for shorts for the bottom.
Kate's Sophisticated £417 Ensemble
The Princess of Wales rocked a £298 striped cashmere sweater from American fashion designer Veronica Beard for her anniversary portrait.
Her white trousers were from British luxury house Holland Cooper, priced at £119.
Kate seems to have a fondness for striped looks.
She wore a ME+EM cobalt Breton striped T-shirt for a fun family day at the Beaufort Polo Club with William and George in June 2015.
In 2017, the princess wore a Hugo Boss Tamarini blue striped shirt for a summer engagement in Germany.
In July 2022, she looked athletically chic in a white shorts-and-sneakers ensemble, paired with an Erdem Lotus Knit sweater in navy.
She also sported a striped top when announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.
The Family Captured By Their Favourite Photographer
Matt Porteous captured Kate and Prince William’s anniversary portrait.
The photographer has taken pictures of William, Kate, and their children dozens of times.
To celebrate Prince Louis’s recent birthday, the royal family released a picture of him in a blue zip-up, standing with his arms crossed.
Porteous received credit as the photographer.
He also captured behind-the-scenes moments from Prince Louis’s christening in 2018.
Additionally, he photographed Prince George on his third and fifth birthdays, as well as the Wales family Christmas card for 2022.
Porteous is based in Jersey, where he runs his photography company, Studio_M.