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You can find pretty much anything on social media these days. If you’re wondering how to use up those poppy seeds sitting in your fridge, there are hundreds of recipes out there to choose from. And if you’re wondering why your cat won’t use their litter box, there are plenty of videos that can help explain their behavior. 

But if you’re purely seeking entertainment, there’s no shortage of that either, especially if your sense of humor is a bit eclectic. Bored Panda has scoured social media to find the stupidest yet most hilarious screenshots out there. From satirical posts that viewers have taken seriously to funny observations about everyday life, this list is very random yet equally amusing. Enjoy scrolling through these funny posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you chuckle!

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#1

I'm In. Where's This Website?

Funny money wish website idea for anonymous gift from rich people

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    #2

    Valid Reason For Divorce

    Funny argument story with glasses locked and held by a lock

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    #3

    Ghost

    Person in 1920s clothing with funny story about being mistaken for a ghost or lesbian

    zlatan__Ani Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I cannot possibly explain how much I love this!

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    The screenshots featured on this list might seem a bit strange. They’re random, quirky, and sometimes even confusing. But the point of them is to make you laugh, so if they achieve that, who cares that they don’t make sense? The unfortunate reality is that most of us probably aren’t getting enough humor into our everyday lives, so we’ve compiled this list to help you get your daily dose today!

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    We’ve all heard that laughter is the best medicine, but HelpGuide says there’s scientific evidence to back that up. Apparently, laughter can benefit your entire body, as it’s a wonderful way to relieve stress and tension. At the same time, laughter boosts your immune system, so it might help prevent or fight off infections. 
    #4

    Not Worth It Tbh

    Cooking at home instead of buying burger with ingredients and dishes

    Damiancarmine14 Report

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    #5

    The Real Culprit Is Always That One Person Who Tapped Their Brakes 10 Miles Ago

    Funny traffic meme confused about what causes traffic jams on highway

    Curvin98 Report

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    #6

    Real

    Humorous image of a dilapidated shack representing affordable apartments

    baseballscenefromtwilight Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first few times I went apartment hunting (~18-23 years ago), I swear I looked at worse. At least one wasn't entirely indoors. In Canada.

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    There’s nothing better than the feeling after enjoying a hearty laugh, and that’s because the action releases endorphins. These chemicals simply make us feel amazing. And they can simultaneously improve a person’s sense of well-being and sometimes even relieve pain.

    Many people are worried about heart health, as cardiovascular disease takes more lives worldwide than any other illness. But along with eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, including plenty of laughter in your daily routine can go a long way in combatting heart disease. Chuckling improves the function of blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, and increases blood flow. So your doctor should be prescribing you comedy shows! 
    #7

    Times Were Tough For The Sorting Hat After The School Closed

    Bent orange construction cone next to pole humor screenshot

    jafatime Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Harry Potter and the Chamber of Concrete

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    #8

    Kids Say The Darndest Things

    Man shares funny story about daughter not seeing his work boss

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    #9

    Gotta Do What You Gotta To Keep Sane

    Humorous revenge meme with paper dolls and hammer on carpet

    _CaptainAmerica__ Report

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    In the same vein, if you’re trying to lose weight, you might want to add giggling to your gym routine. Obviously, laughing isn’t going to be enough to shed pounds without exercise and a balanced diet, but HelpGuide notes that it does burn calories. Apparently, laughing for 10 to 15 minutes each day can burn about 40 calories. That adds up to 280 calories in a week and 1240 calories in a month. Over time, you might actually notice the difference! 
    #10

    Perfect For Introverts

    Person skiing with humorous text about learning to ski in your 30s and meeting paramedics

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    #11

    How To Fail Your Driver's Test

    Red truck crashed into driver examination center humor screenshot

    The-SecondAccount Report

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember this from the news, last August in Sarnia, ON (not too far from me in Toronto, closer to my daughter). Driver was a 73yo woman attempting to park whose foot accidentally slid from the brake pedal to the gas; she was ultimately charged with careless driving. Fortunately, only minor injuries to one male bystander inside the building caused by falling glass. Unclear if either were actually involved in taking a driving test that day, but it certainly does make for a great image, especially knowing that both humans and the building were repairable (I'm guessing the vehicle was less lucky).

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    #12

    Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week

    Confused text about British clocks with no numbers funny humor

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    Something else that laughter is amazing for is reducing anger. There’s plenty to be frustrated about in this day and age, pandas. We get it. But holding onto anger can take a huge toll on your mental and physical health, so you might want to utilize humor to lighten that load. Cracking a joke is a wonderful way to ease tension during an argument or to remind yourself (and others) not to take life too seriously. Not every situation calls for humor, of course, but there are plenty of times when it will be welcome.  
    #13

    Juice Box

    Basketball shadow looks like bald man drinking juice box humorous

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    #14

    Old People Youtube

    Grandparents funny YouTube search history on mobile phone

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    #15

    Huh?

    Woman in car with text about dementia patient humorously refusing to sell her

    ElderberryDeep8746 Report

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    Given how much of life takes place online these days, it’s incredibly easy to feel isolated. In fact, more than 60% of Americans admit to feeling lonely. But if you want to strengthen your relationships and ensure that your friends want to spend time around you, laughter is the best way to bond. Go see a funny movie with your friends, send them hilarious memes, and always show up to your hangouts with some jokes ready to go. The more you make people laugh, the more they’ll want to spend time with you. Laughter is contagious!      

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    How You Know The Conversation Was Good

    Woman tucking hotdog in waistband with funny humor caption

    pacrackz Report

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    #17

    Live Stream

    Stream of water with text about watching a live stream in a funny screenshot

    lilcasper.v2 Report

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    #18

    Ah Yes, North Carolina's Sister States

    Excel flash fill glitch with funny misspellings of North Carolina

    ObberGobb Report

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    If you’re wondering how to get more laughter into your life, Gill Harrop, PhD, has some advice. First, she notes that you have to actively seek it out. Don’t expect humor to magically find you. Put in the effort, and you’ll reap the rewards! You also have to look for laughter in everyday situations. I guarantee that your boring commute to the office includes something humorous; you just have to be on the lookout for it. And once you get used to keeping your eyes open to situations like that, it’ll become easier to spot more and more. 
    #19

    Equity Nails

    Funny image showing extremely long nails with engagement ring caption

    Chaunc2020 Report

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    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You said yes, and I’m asking WHY!?

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    #20

    Well, Well, Well

    Man complains kids get bible names but no bible lessons in funny screenshot

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    #21

    Wait This Isn’t Normal?

    Man with social anxiety caption wearing helmet and safety glasses indoors

    PudgyOutreach Report

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    Dr. Harrop also urges people not to feel self-conscious about being silly or playful. Sure, you might feel like a child at times. But what’s wrong with that? Most of us laughed every single day as kids, and we deserve to do the same throughout our entire lives. There’s nothing wrong with bringing that childlike playfulness back; in fact, you might find that it greatly improves your life. 
    #22

    Lawn

    Screenshot joking about putting a different country flag on lawn to confuse Geoguesser players

    the_princess_frog Report

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    #23

    Imagine A Burger

    Funny meme comparing perfect burger to life with headphones humor

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    #24

    Aura

    Funny job interview humor about hungry for success caption on woman's selfie

    Low-Major-5486 Report

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    Are you enjoying these bizarre yet hilarious screenshots, pandas? We hope that they’re bringing a smile to your face, and please keep upvoting all of your favorites. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything equally as amusing on social media recently, and then you can check out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny screenshots right here!
    #25

    He's A Frequent Customer

    Funny jacket with many pockets at street food stall humor meme

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    #26

    Do This Exercise

    Person doing backbend exercise with caption about exercise preventing back pain

    -MorimaRu- Report

    11points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I was that flexible, I guess I would use this skill for... Let's just say other things...

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    #27

    Good Job

    Funny screenshot about losing 8 pounds since July with a glowing face overlay and stars

    _raouldukee Report

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    #28

    I Am Getting Ideas

    Comedy image of microwave with forks and caption about boss and going home

    memed.fyi Report

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    #29

    Why Y'all Always Hiding Behind This Gate? I Won't Tell Anyone

    Green construction site fence with gap humor screenshot

    JollySimple188 Report

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    #30

    Its A Good Movie Tho

    Image of a small TV in a tire shop showing a movie scene with humorous caption

    philosophysubboy Report

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    #31

    It’s Like A Progress Bar Filling Up 100%

    Skateboarder with text praising genius toilet paper design that changes color when done wiping

    itsnotsoez Report

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    #32

    This Is Why They Want Everybody Back In Office. There's No Way To Get That Table Out Without Tearing The Entire Office Apart

    Man at meeting puzzled about fitting a big table through a door

    gigagaming1256 Report

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    #33

    Need That

    Funny screenshot of person holding cake with text about humor taking the edge off

    grahamcrackers Report

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    ghtqbmfs5q avatar
    ghtqbmfs5q
    ghtqbmfs5q
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Laugh all you want, but it works 🍰

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    #34

    This Is Peak Performance

    Watermelon pot covered with lid in fridge humor screenshot

    snulstyceep Report

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    #35

    Wth

    Public transit seat with text about being suspicious of a brand new seat funny screenshot

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    #36

    Thank Goodness

    Man with blue eyes claiming to disable nuclear weapons with sorcery

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    #37

    Convenient

    Man replacing chandelier with a traffic light in living room humor screenshot

    realVelocont Report

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    #38

    Never Take Diet Tips From TikTok

    Funny health advice meme joking about opposite of government recommendations

    psipolnista Report

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    #39

    Badminton

    Man lifting heavy weights with chains caption training for badminton humor

    inedible_gassy Report

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    #40

    I Know Right

    Humorous math test with calculator showing STAT error message

    Wonderful_Cap6941 Report

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    #41

    They Staying Silly

    Screenshot of a warning message about printer vulnerability to internet exploits

    Trpepper Report

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    #42

    About Horsing

    Large horse lying on a bed with text about not horsing around funny screenshot

    lilcasper.v2 Report

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    #43

    Tyre Puncture

    Couple's first tire puncture with bolt in tire and selfies

    chinesebulk Report

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    #44

    How?

    Humorous screenshot showing a Facebook post asking how to delete a post

    Galifrae Report

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    #45

    Awesome

    Screenshot list of bird species with caption about getting into birdwatching

    baseballscenefromtwilight Report

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    #46

    The Quirks Of Motherhood

    Free birthed baby lying on ground near buried placenta

    pussycatkittycat Report

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    #47

    Wait… That’s Not What It Means?

    Person reacting to rain chance misunderstanding meme

    slambox342 Report

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    anna-crockerrose avatar
    Chilli
    Chilli
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wh what the hell does it mean then???

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    #48

    Swedish

    Humorous Google search screenshot about number of Swedish speakers

    reddit.com Report

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    #49

    You Should Add Some Onions

    Onions cooking in multiple pans with text meal prep in funny screenshot

    lilcasper.v2 Report

    9points
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    #50

    Men

    Humorous screenshot listing what makes men feminine on phone with social media comment

    Known_Breakfast_1801 Report

    9points
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    #51

    Lumos Maxima

    Bright phone screen shining in dark room with funny caption

    shashasha0t9 Report

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    #52

    Blue Jeans, White Shirt

    White t-shirt with fake jeans printed and humorous thrift store find text

    lilcasper.v2 Report

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    #53

    Thankless Job But Someone Has To Do It

    Pool brick hydration full time job hands splashing water on brick edge

    No_Detective9533 Report

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    #54

    Drink Not Included

    Spooky burger with black bun and Halloween promotion sign

    Anhalir Report

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    #55

    Smartest Tiktoker

    Humorous realization about case sensitive passwords and phone case

    FigOk2290 Report

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    #56

    Educate Yourself

    Funny screenshot about Jesus being a transgender man

    sexypanini6 Report

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    #57

    They’re Spreading To TikTok

    Funny screenshot announcing having a massage today with confetti emojis

    liatvronyt Report

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