57 Pics That May Crack You Up If Your Sense Of Humor Is Funny And Unhinged Screenshots (New Pics)
You can find pretty much anything on social media these days. If you’re wondering how to use up those poppy seeds sitting in your fridge, there are hundreds of recipes out there to choose from. And if you’re wondering why your cat won’t use their litter box, there are plenty of videos that can help explain their behavior.
But if you’re purely seeking entertainment, there’s no shortage of that either, especially if your sense of humor is a bit eclectic. Bored Panda has scoured social media to find the stupidest yet most hilarious screenshots out there. From satirical posts that viewers have taken seriously to funny observations about everyday life, this list is very random yet equally amusing. Enjoy scrolling through these funny posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you chuckle!
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I'm In. Where's This Website?
Valid Reason For Divorce
Ghost
The screenshots featured on this list might seem a bit strange. They’re random, quirky, and sometimes even confusing. But the point of them is to make you laugh, so if they achieve that, who cares that they don’t make sense? The unfortunate reality is that most of us probably aren’t getting enough humor into our everyday lives, so we’ve compiled this list to help you get your daily dose today!
We’ve all heard that laughter is the best medicine, but HelpGuide says there’s scientific evidence to back that up. Apparently, laughter can benefit your entire body, as it’s a wonderful way to relieve stress and tension. At the same time, laughter boosts your immune system, so it might help prevent or fight off infections.
Not Worth It Tbh
The Real Culprit Is Always That One Person Who Tapped Their Brakes 10 Miles Ago
Real
The first few times I went apartment hunting (~18-23 years ago), I swear I looked at worse. At least one wasn't entirely indoors. In Canada.
There’s nothing better than the feeling after enjoying a hearty laugh, and that’s because the action releases endorphins. These chemicals simply make us feel amazing. And they can simultaneously improve a person’s sense of well-being and sometimes even relieve pain.
Many people are worried about heart health, as cardiovascular disease takes more lives worldwide than any other illness. But along with eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly, including plenty of laughter in your daily routine can go a long way in combatting heart disease. Chuckling improves the function of blood vessels, lowers blood pressure, and increases blood flow. So your doctor should be prescribing you comedy shows!
Times Were Tough For The Sorting Hat After The School Closed
Gotta Do What You Gotta To Keep Sane
In the same vein, if you’re trying to lose weight, you might want to add giggling to your gym routine. Obviously, laughing isn’t going to be enough to shed pounds without exercise and a balanced diet, but HelpGuide notes that it does burn calories. Apparently, laughing for 10 to 15 minutes each day can burn about 40 calories. That adds up to 280 calories in a week and 1240 calories in a month. Over time, you might actually notice the difference!
Perfect For Introverts
How To Fail Your Driver's Test
I remember this from the news, last August in Sarnia, ON (not too far from me in Toronto, closer to my daughter). Driver was a 73yo woman attempting to park whose foot accidentally slid from the brake pedal to the gas; she was ultimately charged with careless driving. Fortunately, only minor injuries to one male bystander inside the building caused by falling glass. Unclear if either were actually involved in taking a driving test that day, but it certainly does make for a great image, especially knowing that both humans and the building were repairable (I'm guessing the vehicle was less lucky).
Just Seen That An American In London Posted This Last Week
Something else that laughter is amazing for is reducing anger. There’s plenty to be frustrated about in this day and age, pandas. We get it. But holding onto anger can take a huge toll on your mental and physical health, so you might want to utilize humor to lighten that load. Cracking a joke is a wonderful way to ease tension during an argument or to remind yourself (and others) not to take life too seriously. Not every situation calls for humor, of course, but there are plenty of times when it will be welcome.
Juice Box
Old People Youtube
Huh?
Given how much of life takes place online these days, it’s incredibly easy to feel isolated. In fact, more than 60% of Americans admit to feeling lonely. But if you want to strengthen your relationships and ensure that your friends want to spend time around you, laughter is the best way to bond. Go see a funny movie with your friends, send them hilarious memes, and always show up to your hangouts with some jokes ready to go. The more you make people laugh, the more they’ll want to spend time with you. Laughter is contagious!
How You Know The Conversation Was Good
Live Stream
Ah Yes, North Carolina's Sister States
If you’re wondering how to get more laughter into your life, Gill Harrop, PhD, has some advice. First, she notes that you have to actively seek it out. Don’t expect humor to magically find you. Put in the effort, and you’ll reap the rewards! You also have to look for laughter in everyday situations. I guarantee that your boring commute to the office includes something humorous; you just have to be on the lookout for it. And once you get used to keeping your eyes open to situations like that, it’ll become easier to spot more and more.
Equity Nails
Well, Well, Well
Wait This Isn’t Normal?
Dr. Harrop also urges people not to feel self-conscious about being silly or playful. Sure, you might feel like a child at times. But what’s wrong with that? Most of us laughed every single day as kids, and we deserve to do the same throughout our entire lives. There’s nothing wrong with bringing that childlike playfulness back; in fact, you might find that it greatly improves your life.
Lawn
Imagine A Burger
Are you enjoying these bizarre yet hilarious screenshots, pandas? We hope that they’re bringing a smile to your face, and please keep upvoting all of your favorites. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve seen anything equally as amusing on social media recently, and then you can check out another article from Bored Panda featuring funny screenshots right here!
He's A Frequent Customer
Do This Exercise
If I was that flexible, I guess I would use this skill for... Let's just say other things...