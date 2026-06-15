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You can find pretty much anything on social media these days. If you’re wondering how to use up those poppy seeds sitting in your fridge, there are hundreds of recipes out there to choose from. And if you’re wondering why your cat won’t use their litter box, there are plenty of videos that can help explain their behavior.

But if you’re purely seeking entertainment, there’s no shortage of that either, especially if your sense of humor is a bit eclectic. Bored Panda has scoured social media to find the stupidest yet most hilarious screenshots out there. From satirical posts that viewers have taken seriously to funny observations about everyday life, this list is very random yet equally amusing. Enjoy scrolling through these funny posts, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you chuckle!