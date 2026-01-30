ADVERTISEMENT

More than anything else, my phone is filled with screenshots of funny pictures and jokes that I love sharing with friends — and revisiting whenever I need a laugh.

Anything I see online that hits the right combo of funny, odd and relatable becomes screenshot worthy.

It can be a random picture of a weird-looking animal or a photo of when someone accidentally left the bread in the oven for too long — the dumbest pictures juxtaposed with the most hilarious captions.

This kind of humor has found a huge space online, where screenshots stand on their own as punchlines.

Bored Panda has compiled a list of the funniest ones that don’t need no context — the randomness of the picture with the cleverness of the text is exactly what makes these kinds of memes so irresistible.

#1

Adult Field Trips Should Be A Thing

Funny screenshot with a nostalgic caption about enjoying a day off work to learn how an 1800s watermill works.

Petal_Baby_Kiss Report

    #2

    That's The Little Hole I Miss The Most

    Illustration showing a person lying underground with a headphone jack and plug near each other, funny screenshot.

    Fhoxyd22 Report

    #3

    At Least He Doesn’t Have To Learn A New Language To Talk To Other Flies After It Arrives

    A funny screenshot showing a fly on a plane vent with a humorous caption about its upcoming trip from Houston to London.

    Slash_maybe Report

    If you, just like us, are a meme connoisseur, then it’ll be pretty easy for you to picture the famous Doge memes — the Shiba Inu dog with the sideways look and Comic Sans text like “much wow” “very excite” that became one of the internet’s most iconic meme faces.

    While these classics still make us laugh even today, screenshot memes have evolved so much more and become unpredictable over time.
    #4

    The Humble Reminders Life Gives Us

    Person chopping onion on a wooden board with a humorous caption about garlic and onion smell in funny screenshots.

    melonade_juice Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rub your hands on the stainless steel sink or faucet.

    #5

    It's Important To See Things From A Different Angle

    Screenshot of a nighttime animal photo with a fox tilting its head, capturing one of the funniest screenshots people took.

    Sleepy_weeb_AOT Report

    #6

    It’s All Fun And Games Until One Of Those Weights Falls On Your Pinky Toe While Getting Out Of Bed

    Person sleeping under a blanket with weight plates as a funny screenshot demonstrating weighted blanket humor.

    reddit.com Report

    In an era of endless feed on your phone and low attention span, online jokes have adapted to match the mood of the new generations. They spread quickly and remix constantly.

    The screenshots also mold ordinary images into odd, sometimes nonsensical, narratives — think Skibidi Toilet memes or the new Shrek edits.

    The humor in these images does not follow any logic, and that’s what makes them relatable to the younger generations — they mirror the chaos of the world and the digital space.
    #7

    Gliding Kitties

    Funny screenshot of a speculative evolution meme showing cats gliding like flying squirrels with a playful slap gesture.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    #8

    Lipstick

    Funny screenshot of a cat with lipstick kisses asking for advice after washing with cat shampoo without success.

    YoWoody27 Report

    armacarmac avatar
    Armac
    Armac
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will get revenge for this Janice.

    #9

    Fun Fact I Put Dry Spaghetti In My Hotdog When I Was 6

    Close-up of a hot dog with spaghetti pieces inserted, shared as a funny screenshot life hack idea.

    MrRoboto12345 Report

    Screenshot memes show what’s trending, what people find funny, or how we’re all feeling. They’re a super easy way to connect with others online.

    They also take everyday life, even the most frustrating or awkward parts, and turn it into something funny or entertaining.

    A study found that memes that make people laugh get shared the most, more than cute, gross, or angry ones.

    #10

    Just Sayin

    Coin operated corndog ride with a saddle and humorous text about kissing, a funny screenshot people took.

    Trick_Telephone4487 Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... How? I find the logistics of this truly baffling to contemplate.

    #11

    Do Not Recommend

    Pouring milk into coffee with text overlay illustrating a funny screenshot about unlocking the 25th hour.

    repostlocker Report

    #12

    Thrown Under A Bus Every Damn Time

    Man watching his mom share a deepest secret with a relative, a funny screenshot capturing a relatable awkward moment.

    WithThisPenIBeWed Report

    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Turn about is fair play. See how much she likes it.

    Memes also get remade and remixed so much that they have the power to make us forget what the original picture or idea meant, we just retain the meme instead.

    “Internet memes are one of the clearest manifestations of the fact there is such a thing as digital culture,” says Paolo Gerbaudo, director of the Centre for Digital Culture at Kings College London. “Memes are sort of a ready-made language with many kinds of stereotypes, symbols, situations. A palette that people can use, much like emojis, in a way, to convey a certain content.”

    #13

    Peacock

    Passenger on a plane brings a whole peacock, highlighting one of the funniest screenshots people took in a travel setting.

    phoenix-007 Report

    #14

    Bro Sees All

    A funny screenshot showing a very hairy dog whose snout looks like a single eye due to its fur.

    doggomemes__ Report

    #15

    Blue Screen Of Drink

    Slurpee machine screen showing a BIOS error next to Mountain Dew flavor dispenser with humorous caption about BIOS flavor.

    kewlboy9 Report

    These screenshots capture chaos and randomness in ways simple jokes just can’t.

    Whether it’s a cat judging your life decisions or a GPS leading you on a wild goose chase, memes remind us that the internet’s sense of humor is somehow relatable across cultures and countries.
    #16

    Sisyphus, The Boundless

    Concrete ball resting in an empty elevator with text Sisypus got tired, one of the funniest screenshots people took.

    Blackout_M Report

    #17

    Naughty Tap

    Bathroom sinks with one faucet stuck in the down position, a funny screenshot capturing a restroom fail moment.

    repostlocker Report

    #18

    I Don’t Even Watch Movies Anymore Because I Don’t Have The Attention Span For Them

    Man in pajamas using laptop on bed with text about phone a*******n, a funny screenshot people took moment.

    gigagaming1256 Report

    According to recent data, 75% of people aged 13-36 share memes regularly, and the average millennial views 20-30 memes daily.

    The global meme industry was $2.3 billion in 2020 but increased to $6.1 billion by 2025.

    Studies show that Instagram remains a primary hub for meme culture, with users sharing over 1 million memes daily.
    #19

    Cheating On My Essay By Combining And Paraphrasing My Sources Until My Professor Won’t Think It’s Plagiarism

    Young man contemplating in a dorm room with a funny screenshot about cheating on an exam by memorizing content beforehand.

    TheGhost5322 Report

    #20

    Molten Bread

    Burnt bread glowing like molten lava on a kitchen counter, showcasing one of the funniest screenshots people took.

    sillylildude157 Report

    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you by any chance ever had some little people with hairy feet come by your house to throw some jewelry into your oven?

    #21

    No More Mr Nice Guy

    Funny screenshot of a person using a wolf filter while lifting weights during a squat session in a gym.

    doyouevenlift Report

    Screenshot humor doesn’t always need an explanation, sometimes the randomness itself is the joke.

    “Simple formats that allow people to participate without too much work are usually much more enduring than complicated nuanced memes,” says Dr Jamie Cohen, who holds a PhD in Media and Cultural Studies with a focus on memes and digital culture.
    #22

    Looks Like The Professor From Powerpuff Girls

    Shadow of a person resembling a dog stands by a DoorDash delivery bag outside a building in a funny screenshot.

    Unfair-Extension1245 Report

    #23

    I Love Nature

    Funny screenshot of a colorful caterpillar on a plant with caption about nature's beauty and emojis.

    kirby_enthusiast Report

    #24

    Delightful

    Funny screenshot of Snickers and Twix iced coffee bottles with text about free healthcare on a store shelf.

    Report

    #25

    My Mario Lings

    Three red robot dogs with Mario faces standing on a city sidewalk in a funny screenshot.

    fathersday2017 Report

    #26

    Maps Showed A Fun Fact

    GPS map screenshot showing a route that is 8 minutes slower with text cool thanks and crying and heartbroken emojis.

    Right-Assignment3759 Report

    #27

    It's An Awkward 30 Seconds

    Funny screenshot of a person in a bright costume waiting outside after texting their friend saying they are here.

    kajiggerful3000 Report

    #28

    Poor Thing

    Cat staring longingly through a glass door at food and drink outside in a funny screenshot moment.

    Laughing_Stalking Report

    isabellawells240 avatar
    Maddy
    Maddy
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that poor cat is so overweight

    #29

    "First Time Calculating, Kinda Nervous"

    Calculator showing incorrect answer of 21 divided by 29 with caption Bro and broken heart emoji in funny screenshots.

    -TheMidpoint- Report

    #30

    Mood

    Humorous screenshot of a boat approaching a large cargo ship with text about ignoring tariffs and retrieving goods.

    JosephPolitano Report

    #31

    She Should Try Women

    Handwritten pros and cons list with funny caption about a partner, showcasing humorous screenshots people took.

    ChihuahuaOwner88 Report

    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One what? Miles? Tomatoes? Ring to rule them all...?

    #32

    Any Good Trash Recommendations?

    Trash can highlighted by sunlight in a school cafeteria with humorous caption, showcasing funny screenshots people took.

    LocalBateman Report

    #33

    We All Were Told That There Will Be Treasure At The Ends Of A Rainbow

    Rainbow appearing to end at The Beer Store with humorous text about leprechauns hiding something good, funny screenshot moment.

    unzuckable Report

    #34

    How To Make Muffouts

    Overbaked muffins spilled over the tray, humorously labeled muffouts in a funny screenshot people took.

    Memedroid Report

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen people do this (or something similar) with cookie dough, making little cups to put ice cream in

    #35

    Real

    Young woman looking stressed sitting on bed with text about not relaxing due to minor commitment in funny screenshots collection.

    coleisw4ck Report

    #36

    Now Make Eyecontact With Them While She Breaks The News

    Funny screenshot of a plush toy with a nervous expression captioned about meeting wife's parents after pregnancy news.

    Odd-Photograph-2093 Report

    #37

    Proud Of His Craftsmanship

    Man crouching inside kitchen cabinet he just built to prove its sturdiness in a funny screenshot moment

    BirthdayBoyStabMan Report

    #38

    Most Of Us Are, At Best, A Few Missed Paychecks Away From Homelessness

    Man in a hoodie looking serious with a caption about relating to a homeless man's life story meme screenshot.

    Curvin98 Report

    #39

    I'm Pretty Sure A Bayleaf Is Supposed To Evolve Into Meganium

    Woman adding a bay leaf to a pot of soup cooking in a kitchen in one of the funniest screenshots people took.

    eLlllsyyyyy Report

    #40

    So Pretty

    Man taking a funny screenshot selfie outdoors with blurred city skyline and text feeling gatekeepie visible.

    instagram.com Report

    #41

    Low Key Looks Cool Though

    Hand holding a Heinz ketchup bottle filled with water, highlighting a funny screenshot about using ketchup as a water bottle.

    A-SALAM-K-II Report

    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still better than a Stanley Cup.

    #42

    Hate When This Happens

    Blurry photo of a person with purple skin walking outside, captioned about a neighbor being purple in funny screenshots.

    lilcasper.v2 Report

    isabellawells240 avatar
    Maddy
    Maddy
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and then you see a robot climb out of him into the sewer and are traumatized

    #43

    Do You All Do This At Your Meat Market/Butcher Shop?

    Peanut butter packaged in trays with text humorously stating it's sold by the splat, a funny screenshot capture.

    Cocoa_Pug Report

    #44

    Dripped Out To The Claw

    Ostrich wearing a purple sweater indoors with metal containers in the background in a funny screenshot.

    Sock_Dizzy Report

    #45

    What A Save

    Funny screenshot of a Spider-Man cake with a figure saving the top, showing a humorous cake fail moment.

    x.com Report

    #46

    Not The First Time

    Child crawling on the fridge at night, one of the funniest screenshots people took showing a humorous moment in a dark kitchen.

    instagram.com Report

    #47

    The 90 Cent Bowl Makes It Better

    Instant noodles boiling in a bowl heated by candles, a funny screenshot capturing creative cooking without power.

    eclipsegotban Report

    #48

    Top Ten Knowledge

    Screenshot of a humorous search history about knowing everything and common knowledge, part of funny screenshots collection.

    fathigue Report

    #49

    Because You Have L A M P

    Funny screenshot of a bug flying inside a house with a caption about bugs preferring the whole outside to indoors

    IndicationBrief5950 Report

    #50

    I See You

    Screenshot of a woman with edited cartoon eyes in a chat window, showcasing funny screenshots people took.

    happyme720 Report

    #51

    Now All Of Your Guy Friends Are Going To Be Hitting You Up About Your Ladder

    Tall ladder wrapped like a Christmas gift next to a decorated tree, a funny screenshot people took for holiday humor.

    Consistent_Peace3181 Report

    #52

    Running Out Of Ideas, Steve?

    Bright orange tent mounted upside down on a wall inside a building, a funny screenshot people took with humorous text.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Sir, It Has Been A Pleasure

    Cherry tomato with a tiny hat stuck at the bottom of a bowl, illustrating a funny screenshot people took moment.

    shamelesspodcast Report

    #54

    Sadly No Cartoons On TV To Educate Them

    Small mouse hole in a wall baseboard with text humor about how mice don’t make holes like these anymore.

    Perspii7 Report

    #55

    Become Ungovernable

    Long receipt printout showing a funny screenshot of someone putting the entire Shrek 1 script in special instructions.

    inkican Report

    #56

    Bro Opened A Portal To Heaven

    Bright phone screen at the movies disturbing others as person orders Domino's, captured in one of the funniest screenshots.

    hard.images Report

    #57

    Boomers Feared Robot Uprisings. Millennials Fear Robot Weddings

    Man wearing a cap outdoors with a humorous screenshot about future boomer attitudes and AI chatbot marriage.

    graystone777 Report

    #58

    Anon Tries The Loophole

    Neon red engine warning light with humorous text about wishing for infinite wishes causing engine explosion in funny screenshots.

    TwoTimeToj Report

    #59

    Is This Allowed?

    Funny screenshot of a chess tip advising to use a mirror behind your opponent to cheat and see their moves.

    Several-Injury-7505 Report

    #60

    Must Be Pretty Light, When It Tips Over In Storm They Can Just Tilt It Back Up

    House distorted by perspective illusion with text about math width calculation, a funny screenshot people took online.

    TheLastMemenator Report

