Many of us rang in the New Year by partying hard, staying in, or simply taking a well-deserved break. Now that 2026 is officially here, there’s no better way to kick things off than with a few good laughs and a big smile. 

So today, we’ve rounded up some delightfully random and funny posts from the Amazing Humor Daily Facebook page. Think silly moments, unexpected snapshots, and humor that doesn’t try too hard. Scroll on, relax, and start the year on a cheerful note.

#1

Don't Mess With Bees

Cat making funny facial expressions in a random pics collection that make you laugh before you know why

    #2

    Not Mine But I Thought It Was Funny

    Text message exchange showing rhinestone heels on a cat’s paws in a funny moment from random pics that make you laugh.

    #3

    In A Stall At Work

    Bathroom door sign with humorous quote about everyone being a 3D printer, part of random pics that make you laugh.

    It’s the beginning of a brand-new year. New goals, fresh hopes, maybe a few resolutions we’ll try our best to keep. But one thing that often gets overlooked in all this planning is something incredibly simple—laughing. It sounds small, almost silly, but taking a moment to smile can change the entire tone of your day. We get so busy chasing productivity and progress that we forget how good it feels to just pause and enjoy something funny. Starting the year with laughter sets a lighter, happier mood. And honestly, that feels like a great place to begin.

    #4

    How Comforting

    Funny poster showing graduates with a humorous message about high unemployment featured in random pics that make you laugh.

    #5

    Can't Trust Cats

    Cat making a funny face in front of a closed door with phone unlock attempt notification, random pics that make you laugh.

    And she's so pleased with herself.

    #6

    A Customer At The Smoke Shop I Used To Work At Asked If He Could Show Me His Pride And Joy, And Pulled This Out

    Elderly man showing a humorous vintage image of dish soap labeled Joy and furniture wax Pride in random pics that make you laugh.

    That was ancient when I was in the Air Force interview '70s.

    There are plenty of ways to squeeze more laughter into your life. You could spend time with people who make you laugh without even trying. You could rewatch a comfort show you know will crack you up. Or you could do something as simple as scrolling through a bunch of random, funny photos like these. It doesn’t require planning or effort, just a few spare minutes. Sometimes, the easiest laughs are the ones that sneak up on you when you least expect them.

    #7

    My Lecturer Couldn't Find A Pointer

    Professor humorously holding a broken desk while pointing at a projected Sudoku puzzle in a classroom setting.

    #8

    When There’s A Group Project, But You Do All The Work

    Brick office building with the sign Allen Allen Allen and Allen and parked cars, a random pic that makes you laugh.

    And none of them are related.

    #9

    1st Year vs. 2nd Year

    Two University of Waterloo engineering undergraduate ID cards showing contrasting facial expressions, random pics that make you laugh.

    Need a little extra motivation to laugh more? Science has your back. Laughter helps lower stress hormones like cortisol, which means it literally tells your body to calm down. When life feels overwhelming—work deadlines, relationship drama, financial stress—laughing gives your nervous system a break. It also releases endorphins, the feel-good chemicals that naturally lift your mood. Even a short laugh can help reset your stress response. Think of it as a mini mental vacation.

    #10

    Turning In My Final Like

    Hand holding a red stapler stapling a dollar bill to a math homework page in random pics that make you laugh.

    #11

    My Cat Regretting Her Choice To Go Outside In The Rain

    Cat hanging on a glass door outside, a random funny pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    It has been shown that cats have up to 276 "facial" expressions, using their ears, eyes, whiskers and mouth. Our boy Rossi would sit and scowl at me if it was raining outside, he didn't like getting his fur wet, and it was apparently all my fault. Sigh.

    #12

    Blursed Protest

    Police officers lined up with donuts hanging on strings while people attempt to eat them hands-free in a humorous scene.

    Life isn’t always easy, and sometimes it throws truly hard things our way. Big setbacks, losses, or painful experiences can change how we see the world. Research suggests that humor can help us process those moments over time. Laughing doesn’t mean we’re ignoring the pain, it means we’re finding a way to keep it from consuming us. Humor helps create distance, allowing us to cope without feeling overwhelmed. It’s one of the ways the brain protects itself and keeps things in perspective.

    #13

    Hmmm

    Two cars parked closely with a line of rubber chickens clipped between bumpers in a funny random pic that makes you laugh.

    #14

    My Husband Found A New Family At Disney

    Man and children wearing colorful tie-dye shirts in a crowded outdoor area, part of random pics that make you laugh.

    #15

    Took A Pic Of The Cat Lookin Out The Window And Accidentally Turned Him Into Some Sort Of God

    White cat blending with clouds outside window, creating a random pic that makes you laugh with unexpected humor.

    Believe it or not, laughter can even have physical health benefits. Studies have found that activities like laughter yoga can reduce stress, body weight, and even body mass index over time. Participants who laughed regularly showed improvements in overall well-being. While it’s not a magic cure, it shows that something as simple as laughter can support healthier habits. Turns out, laughing really is good for you from the inside out.

    #16

    And They Said College Would Be Harder Than High School

    Quiz paper with a funny instruction to sit quietly, say it was easy, and turn in the quiz without speaking to others.

    #17

    One Of My International Law Lecturers Had This Slide A Few Years Ago

    A lecture slide humorously titled with no useful information, making people laugh before they know why in a classroom setting.

    #18

    Kyoto University In Japan, Allows Students To Wear Whatever They Want To Their Graduation Ceremony

    Three random pics showing people in unusual costumes on stage making the audience laugh before they know why.

    Laughter can also help ease pain. When you laugh, your body releases natural painkillers called endorphins. These chemicals can temporarily reduce discomfort and help you feel more relaxed. That’s why people often joke around even in tough situations—it genuinely helps them feel better. While it won’t replace medical care, laughter can make difficult moments a little more bearable.

    #19

    We All Know A Cat Like This

    Cat lying stretched out on a couch next to a remote, evoking random pics that make you laugh before you know why.

    #20

    Well That Escalated Quickly!😂

    Display of hammers hanging below a pink sign encouraging to surprise your valentine, a random pic that makes you laugh

    #21

    This Shirt

    Black t-shirt with a large female face print that appears distorted when worn, creating a funny optical illusion.

    That's the problem with wearing a t-shirt with a picture when you have curves. I have a men's Jim Morrison t-shirt, quite loose, but it still looks a bit weird on me.

    #22

    The First Apple Watch

    Green apple carved as a watch with clock numbers, worn humorously on a person's wrist in a random funny pic.

    The only kind of Apple Watch I can afford

    Beyond all that, laughter plays a huge role in building connections. Sharing a laugh with someone creates instant bonding. It breaks down walls, eases awkwardness, and makes people feel more comfortable around each other. Inside jokes, funny memories, and shared humor often become the glue that holds friendships together. Laughing together reminds us that we’re not alone, especially during challenging times.
    #23

    Thanks Trudeau

    Rare McDonalds French fry shaped like Cuba on wooden surface, a funny random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #24

    Wait...what?

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing Michael Jackson's Instagram with updated pronouns he/he, a random pic that makes you laugh.

    #25

    My Rug Has A Tail

    Fluffy cat lying on a round white rug in a bathroom with gray tiled floor, creating a random funny moment.

    #26

    Giant Eyebombing In Adelaide

    Large KFC bucket sign with cartoon Colonel Sanders wearing funny googly eyes in an urban setting, funny pics concept.

    Laughter truly has so many benefits, and sometimes all it takes is a few silly, random photos to spark it. These moments of humor might be small, but they add up. They brighten our mood, lighten our stress, and help us ease into the year with a smile. Scroll through, enjoy the chaos, and let yourself laugh a little. Which one of these made you chuckle? Share it with a friend who could use a smile too.
    #27

    My Cat May Be Getting Too Fat

    Black and white cat perched on an angled platform of a multi-level cat tree in a cozy room, funny random pics theme

    #28

    Spotted In Tesco

    Store sign promoting scan as you shop with a person whose eyes are edited for a random pic that makes you laugh.

    Googly eyes improve EVERYTHING.

    #29

    Think I’ll Skip That Adventure

    Blue bra with attached children's underwear featuring a cartoon character, creating a random funny visual surprise.

    #30

    Found This In The Ceiling At Work. Great Job Chris

    Handwritten note on wall directing where to put outlet with a metal outlet box already installed nearby in a random funny pic.

    #31

    Ok... Today Was My First Day At A New Job

    Mismatched shoes with different patterns worn by a person standing on a textured mat in a casual setting.

    #32

    University Students Hard At Work During Lecture

    Person lying on floor between theater seats watching laptop, surrounded by others napping in a random funny moment.

    #33

    I Don't Think My Coworker Has Noticed Yet

    Network port with googly eyes sticker creates a funny random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #34

    When All You Want To Do Is Sleep, But Attendance Counts For 15% Of Your Final Grade

    Person disguised under a blanket on the floor resembling a large head shape in a random funny situation.

    #35

    I Caught My Cat In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper

    Cat with tongue out seemingly trying to lick an object, a funny random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #36

    The Cat Loves To Show Her @ During The Daughter’s Virtual Classes

    Girl making a funny face as a cat blocks her laptop screen in a random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #37

    Mr Eggplant

    Eggplant with a nose-like protrusion and googly eyes, a funny random pic that makes you laugh unexpectedly.

    #38

    So... This Happened In Lecture Today

    Students in colorful full-body suits sitting in a classroom, creating a random picture that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #39

    I’m Remodeling My Basement And All The Ceiling Tiles Were Just Removed. I Found My Cat Like This

    Cat lying stretched out between wooden beams in a basement creating a random and funny visual moment.

    #40

    Wrong Person

    Text message exchange with a photo of two hands covered in peanut butter and sausages, a random funny moment.

    #41

    Somebody Said Black Cats Are Hard To Photograph For Social Media. Well Meet Thor

    Black cat with blurred face making a funny expression among books in a random funny pic that makes you laugh.

    #42

    My Cat Turned 3, She Was Not Impressed With The Celebrations

    Grumpy tabby cat wearing a colorful party hat sitting on a couch, one of the random pics that make you laugh.

    #43

    I Got A New Lamp... Then The Cat Did This

    Cat sitting on a cabinet casting a funny shadow that looks like a bat in random pics that make you laugh.

    #44

    Bought A Couch From Craigslist, Heard Noises Coming From It After Bringing It Home. Cut It Open And Found A Cat

    Cat hiding inside torn fabric with glowing eyes in a random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #45

    Ouch, That Hurts

    Funny random pic showing accidental compliment meant for another student in a humorous message exchange screenshot.

    #46

    That's All Folks

    Tree growing through a fence with googly eyes, creating a random funny image that makes you laugh unexpectedly.

    #47

    This Picture My Wife Captured At The Perfect Moment Of Our Cats 😂

    Two Siamese cats by an open window, one biting the other's back, creating a funny and random moment.

    #48

    When The Exam Is Too Hard, And You Gotta See If You’re Still Alive

    Student in classroom appearing to have an upside-down foot due to a visual trick in random pics that make you laugh.

    #49

    I Need To Know The Full Story For This Lecture

    Person standing in front of a projected funny multiple-choice question about Kanji's sexuality in a random pics collection.

    #50

    This Lovely Dress

    Person walking on snowy sidewalk wearing a brown hoodie and a skirt with a large random stain in a funny unexpected moment.

    #51

    College

    Toilet paper dispenser with humorous handwritten message referencing a $20,000 bribe for just one-ply paper in a random funny pic.

    #52

    “In Dublin’s Fair City….”

    Statue of a woman pushing a cart with baskets, humorously altered with googly eyes, in a stone courtyard setting.

    #53

    My Sister Took Her Cat For A Walk Last Fall. We Still Don't Know If He Was Enjoying Himself

    Gray cat wearing an orange harness clings to a tree in a park filled with fallen leaves in a random funny moment.

    #54

    Not Sure If I'm Into These Or Not

    White pointed toe shoes with elephant print detail worn with denim jeans, funny shoe style in random pics that make you laugh.

    #55

    College In A Nutshell

    Person relaxing in a hammock attached to a railing while using a laptop, capturing a random pic that makes you laugh.

    #56

    6 College Bros And One Brain Cell Between All Of Us

    Plaid couch stuck on a spiral staircase with a person observing, a random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #57

    Savvy Helps, When You Have No Money!

    Skateboard stuck on water cooler bottle in a hallway creating a funny random pic that makes you laugh before you know why.

    #58

    Blursed Ice Cream Flavour

    Green swirled ice cream labeled WhatsApp in an ice cream shop, a funny random pic that makes you laugh.

