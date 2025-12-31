“What Should Your New Year’s Resolution Be?”: Answer 27 Questions And We’ll Help You Find Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Every turn of the calendar comes with the same question: what “fresh start” slogan should you actually adopt this year? If you haven’t asked that question yourself, chances are someone else has. Even if you don’t believe in New Year’s resolutions, it’s good to look back at the year that’s passed and at the year that’s just in front of you and look for the best direction.

Today, we’re looking at different aspects of your daily life in order to determine what your New Year’s resolution should (or could) be. Is it finally going to bed at a reasonable time, or climbing Mount Everest? Answer 27 questions, and we’ll give you the answer. Make sure to let us know if we hit the nail on the head, or if your real resolution is far more intricate than that.

Ready? The clock is ticking louder than an over-caffeinated New Year’s Eve countdown.

