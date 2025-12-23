ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is an entire universe in its own right. It’s huge, pretty much endless, and packed with everything people could possibly want, from cute cats to weird recipes and brilliant memes. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s out there somewhere—often right next to something you definitely didn’t ask to see.

That’s because the web doesn’t just deliver what makes sense. Sometimes it hands you something so random and unnecessary that the only reasonable response is laughing. So we gathered a collection of random, hilarious gems from all over the internet, with no theme beyond the hope that they’ll brighten your day. Find them below and upvote your favorites!

#1

Fat Husband

Customer review at Outback Steakhouse humorously describes missing blooming onion and husband eating it, highlighting hilarious posts to make you laugh.

MothersMiIk Report

24points
POST
randykilgore avatar
Ghostchaplain16
Ghostchaplain16
Community Member
Premium 5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now Diana and her husband are forever enshrined in the Internet Hall of Fame. Oops!

5
5points
reply
    #2

    Super Power

    Elderly hand humorously pointing around a corner in a hallway, illustrating hilarious posts meant to make you laugh.

    Al_Jazzar Report

    22points
    POST
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And here's your superhero name: Crookshanks. I dunno, it just sounds right.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    Orange In Mcdonald’s

    Social media post humor about someone eating a fresh orange at McDonald's, shared in hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    20points
    POST
    #4

    Lipstick

    A white cat with multiple lipstick kiss marks on its face with a humorous caption about washing it with cat shampoo.

    YoWoody27 Report

    20points
    POST
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw this post yesterday on BP with the exact same wording, but a completely different cat

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    This Is The Best Youtube Comment Ever

    Young woman in glasses reacting to a funny comment about a lost sock under a red Ikea chair, capturing hilarious posts laughter.

    trumpdump409 , HumansNoContext Report

    20points
    POST
    evienola avatar
    Shesa
    Shesa
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, IKEA Poäng

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dunno about best, but certainly the most useful!

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We've only got Ikea in my country within the past month. Please re-post in 2030, when I'll get this.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think if you missed it now you're unlikely to get it in five years time. Hint: it's nothing to do with the Ikea reference.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Coldplay

    Small horse standing inside a living room watching a Coldplay concert on TV in a hilarious unexpected moment.

    natedawggy27 Report

    20points
    POST
    robert8096 avatar
    Robert Cosgrove
    Robert Cosgrove
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He would sing himself but he is a little horse

    1
    1point
    reply
    joseph_mcj avatar
    badmotorfinger
    badmotorfinger
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The stars shine for him and everything he does.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    New York, New York

    Reddit post questioning if Frank Sinatra’s New York lyrics refer to city, state, featured in hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    noOne000Br Report

    20points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is such a good joke! I never would have thought of it.

    2
    2points
    reply
    evienola avatar
    Shesa
    Shesa
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I am stuck with this!

    0
    0points
    reply
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it must be the city twic3. Because it's so good, they named it twice....

    0
    0points
    reply
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They "named it twice" because it's the name of the city and the name of the state, so when you say it IRL as you would say "Las Vegas, Nevada", you say "New York, New York". It's a kind of joke.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #8

    Coraline

    Black cat standing on staircase with arched back and wide eyes, one of 67 hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    reddit.com , reddit.com Report

    20points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bad enough they came in. But they were empty-handed. Not a trace of catnip among them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Coraline actually looks like the embodiment of demonic possession at this point.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #9

    Polite

    Text message exchange about no pets allowed, followed by a photo of a polite-looking frog, part of hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    quasargoboom Report

    19points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Toadally fine to have that pet. To say otherwise would mean I amphibian.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #10

    The Machine Spirit Craves Noroushment

    Funny social media post joking about feeding computers VHS tapes and missing physical media, a hilarious meme.

    Meteorstar101 Report

    19points
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But now the internet feeds you! What do you think cookies are for?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Heehoo Peenut

    Funny monkey escape story from a viral Reddit post, one of many hilarious posts meant to make you laugh.

    johnpetrucci Report

    19points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What immediately came into my head was Homer Simpson with the cymbal clapping back-flipping wind-up monkey thought process.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Opposum

    Broccoli and mashed potatoes arranged on a plate to look like a humorous food opossum animal sculpture.

    CoSMiiCBLaST Report

    19points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too cute to eat.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #13

    At Least He's Honest

    Reddit post humorously discussing bear activity and grizzly hairy men with a funny camping-related comment.

    KrystalWolfyAlt , Cupcake_in_Acid Report

    19points
    POST
    #14

    No It Doesn’t

    Chat message exchange about what rhymes with orange, part of hilarious posts meant to make you laugh.

    reddit.com Report

    18points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not just commas. Question marks are important too (From someone who invariably forgets to use them!)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Should Have Been More Accurate

    Text message exchange where buyer asks for a photo of a Mercedes car but gets a selfie instead, showing hilarious posts humor.

    Triplou Report

    18points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet this wouldn't happen if the conversation were in any language other than English.

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't see why not. Could easily go exactly the same way in French or German, almost certainly lots of other languages too.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Headache

    Text interaction with a grandmother featuring a humorous meme of a cat with a fiery headache in hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    phoenix-007 , mippness Report

    18points
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He does indeed have a headache

    3
    3points
    reply
    #17

    Are They?

    Reddit post showing close-up image of brown eyes with comments, part of hilarious posts meant to make you laugh online.

    iKnowItsTwisted Report

    18points
    POST
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eye don't know what to say about this. 👁️👁️

    1
    1point
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't want to be whatted? Bad start!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    Man, I Hate Facebook

    Conversation screenshot about a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire showing a funny no-interest response in a hilarious post.

    isshootamai Report

    17points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it still available now?

    1
    1point
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only person left alive who reads "yea" not as "yeh" but as "yay" in "yea though I walk in the valley of the shadow of death"?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #19

    Capture It

    Improvised frog escape setup with microwave, wooden ramp, chair, and window, featured in hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    davoid116 Report

    17points
    POST
    #20

    Foul

    Text message from grandma saying your car is on fire as an April Fool joke in a hilarious post for laughs.

    nylajd Report

    16points
    POST
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh grammy, you rascal! 😏

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Photos

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about Spider-Man with funny animated scenes, highlighting hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    MobilePhoneRedditor Report

    16points
    POST
    #22

    Well Played Chemistry Textbook

    Illustration of two moles inside a measuring container as a funny science joke from hilarious posts collection.

    reddit.com Report

    16points
    POST
    #23

    What Happened To This Country

    Graffiti on a wall with the phrase swear words and text about Canadian gangsters, showcasing hilarious posts humor.

    CanadianBacon9001 Report

    16points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rude comment.

    6
    6points
    reply
    #24

    Rat

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange defining the word range with funny Willem Dafoe comparisons in hilarious posts.

    yourfriendlyneighbur Report

    16points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Please explain. I don't get this one.

    0
    0points
    reply
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dafoe has great range as an actor. Meaning, he can play a multitude of different characters, from a rat to Jesus. Hence, this defines his range.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #25

    Who Will I Use To Enact My Evil Plans? The Nefarious Henchmen

    Two rats held by a person showing size difference, featured in hilarious posts that have no reason to exist to make you laugh

    Ok-Statement-7750 Report

    16points
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rose would make a lovely hot water bottle (as in due to her size, not to skin her or anything lol)

    2
    2points
    reply
    katrinahunt0816 avatar
    Lottie
    Lottie
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I want the small one to be the henchman

    1
    1point
    reply
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is one of them Willem Dafoe?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #26

    Little Rascals

    Two dogs indoors, a small white dog sitting on the back of a larger black dog, funny pet moment from hilarious posts.

    username0734 Report

    16points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The little one reminds me of Dobbie, the House Elf.

    5
    5points
    reply
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, then you're not alone!

    1
    1point
    reply
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The look on the Bernese face...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Password

    Funny social media password meme with multiple characters and humorous comments making users laugh online.

    boh045 Report

    15points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a complicated password of completely random numbers, letters and symbols. 1l0v3@na!

    3
    3points
    reply
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! We have the same EXACT password!!! What are the odds?!?!!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car

    Text message exchange humorously negotiating a trade involving a riding mower, highlighting hilarious posts that make you laugh.

    FaulerHund Report

    15points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This will never fail to make me laugh.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #29

    Brazil

    Twitter exchange shows a humorous misunderstanding involving Brazil flags in hilarious posts that have no reason to exist.

    FjordOfBatanes Report

    15points
    POST
    abbeygolder09 avatar
    Silly Dino
    Silly Dino
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🇨🇨 here's a better option. Less well known flag, more green area.

    1
    1point
    reply
    dinemellon avatar
    RamiRudolph
    RamiRudolph
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🇲🇴 🇳🇬 🇸🇦 🇹🇲 🇿🇲 More options.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Shrimp

    Hand-drawn red shrimp with humorous post and comments making people laugh in hilarious posts online.

    Nic-River Report

    15points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate it when that happens. As it does, periodically.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #31

    Sorry Irish People

    Funny posts about immigrants and Irish humor shared on social media, capturing hilarious and absurd interactions.

    waffleste Report

    15points
    POST
    #32

    Can You Do It?

    Reddit post in r/NoStupidQuestions humorously discussing how people get stabbed in the heart despite the ribcage protection, a hilarious post.

    MobilePhoneRedditor Report

    15points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "That's animal abúse! And you still haven't answered my question"

    4
    4points
    reply
    #33

    Worth Every Penny

    Fake stage puff cigarettes product with humorous user review praising its realistic look in hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    Existing-Ad-3391 , reddit.com Report

    15points
    POST
    #34

    No Thanks

    Social media post showing a humorous conch shell with a mouth, featured among hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    byrobot Report

    15points
    POST
    #35

    Sorry, Wrong Image

    Cartoon of a zombie and a plant in grass, illustrating humor in hilarious posts meant to make you laugh online.

    reddit.com Report

    14points
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that fan fic to plants vs zombies? whyTF does it exist?

    3
    3points
    reply
    #36

    No

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about Hideo Kojima voicing his own character, from hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    orchid_breeder Report

    14points
    POST
    #37

    This Is Funny

    Screenshot of a humorous Reddit post about frequent farting near HR, showcasing hilarious posts for laughs and entertainment.

    ku3ah Report

    14points
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Something smells funny about this.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does Beano still exist ?

    1
    1point
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm thinking more Viz, with Johnny Fartpants. 'There's always a commotion going on in his underpants'

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    How Hard Does It Have To Be To Cut A Banana To Warrant Manufacturing This

    Yellow plastic banana slicer on a peeled banana on a plate, humorous and perplexing post that makes you laugh.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wanna see this person try to climb up a ladder.

    7
    7points
    reply
    lesliebudge avatar
    les
    les
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    pro tip, ladders are much easier and safer to climb when laid flat on the ground

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    To Infinity, And Beyond

    Funny social media post joking about animals sent to space and a reply about astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

    SummerAndTinkles Report

    13points
    POST
    kkermes avatar
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had superpowers before they went to space

    2
    2points
    reply
    #40

    Picture Taken Moment Before Disaster

    Screenshot of a hilarious social media post humorously describing an unexpected surprise midday nap experience.

    katiebug586 Report

    13points
    POST
    #41

    Peacock

    Passenger on airplane carrying an entire peacock, illustrating one of the hilarious posts that have no reason to exist.

    phoenix-007 Report

    13points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm guessing that this is in the US. It wouldn't be allowed in many other countries. Fortunately, in these countries, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. It's called democracy. Which means rule of the majority.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Probably Shouldn’t Have

    Shaved hands shown with hair only on the wrist, a humorous post from hilarious posts meant to make you laugh.

    MobilePhoneRedditor Report

    13points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shave a little bit further and then wear a watch over the borderline.

    4
    4points
    reply
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to keep going, remove the lot.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    So The Real Question Is Did The Cops Like The New Haircut?

    Snapchat post humor showing a surprising message followed by a funny police misunderstanding, part of hilarious posts to make you laugh.

    comradicalcaleb Report

    13points
    POST
    #44

    Bite

    Reddit post humorously questioning if playful biting from a coworker is a sign of romantic interest in hilarious posts.

    IloveRamen99 , imagesaicouldnt Report

    13points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends. Did she take a chunk out of you?

    1
    1point
    reply
    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have you developed a craving for brains? This may just be an indication she's a zombie.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Mayonnaise Documentary

    Reddit post from r/StrangerThings featuring a boy holding a GI Joe lunchbox, humorously discussing filming a mayonnaise documentary.

    Idroxyd Report

    13points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will start to use this as a cover anytime I need to hide something.

    4
    4points
    reply
    louise-diana avatar
    Louise
    Louise
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mayonnaise hides most things.

    1
    1point
    reply
    joandrews avatar
    highwaycrossingfrog
    highwaycrossingfrog
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol I work in the film industry, and anytime someone comes up to you on the street to ask what you're filming the standard response is "mayonnaise commercial". I don't know where it came from, but literally everyone in the industry says it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #46

    Ugly Dog?

    Dalmatian dog making a funny face, one of 67 hilarious posts that have no reason to exist except to make you laugh.

    ghost_cathedrals Report

    12points
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your dog just stole my soul. Give it back. Now!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #47

    Crime Pickle

    Funny social media exchange about procrastinating taxes with a joke referencing tax fraud in hilarious posts.

    reddit.com Report

    12points
    POST
    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least he answers the tax preparers questions honestly; Wonder if the IRS will give him credit for that?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #48

    I Think I Would Prefer To Scrub The Counter And Eat From There

    Funny social media posts showing a humorous debate about eating chicken wings off a sanitary pad with ranch dressing.

    Key-Specialist-9314 Report

    12points
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A pack of pads might be more expensive than a plate in poundland!!

    2
    2points
    reply
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well. Strictly speaking, it is sanitary.

    1
    1point
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017