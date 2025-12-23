67 Hilarious Posts That Have No Reason To Exist, Except To Make You Laugh
The internet is an entire universe in its own right. It’s huge, pretty much endless, and packed with everything people could possibly want, from cute cats to weird recipes and brilliant memes. Whatever you’re in the mood for, it’s out there somewhere—often right next to something you definitely didn’t ask to see.
That’s because the web doesn’t just deliver what makes sense. Sometimes it hands you something so random and unnecessary that the only reasonable response is laughing. So we gathered a collection of random, hilarious gems from all over the internet, with no theme beyond the hope that they’ll brighten your day. Find them below and upvote your favorites!
Fat Husband
And now Diana and her husband are forever enshrined in the Internet Hall of Fame. Oops!
Super Power
And here's your superhero name: Crookshanks. I dunno, it just sounds right.
Orange In Mcdonald’s
Lipstick
She is not impressed.
I saw this post yesterday on BP with the exact same wording, but a completely different cat
This Is The Best Youtube Comment Ever
Dunno about best, but certainly the most useful!
We've only got Ikea in my country within the past month. Please re-post in 2030, when I'll get this.
It has nothing to do with Ikea. She has a sock under her chair, that's all. Don't know why the commentor had to specify that it was from Ikea.
Coldplay
Coltplay.
He would sing himself but he is a little horse
The stars shine for him and everything he does.
New York, New York
Well, it must be the city twic3. Because it's so good, they named it twice....
Coraline
Coraline actually looks like the embodiment of demonic possession at this point.
Polite
Toadally fine to have that pet. To say otherwise would mean I amphibian.
The Machine Spirit Craves Noroushment
But now the internet feeds you! What do you think cookies are for?
Heehoo Peenut
What immediately came into my head was Homer Simpson with the cymbal clapping back-flipping wind-up monkey thought process.
Opposum
His little peets!
It's a broccossum!
Good use of resources
At Least He's Honest
No It Doesn’t
Not just commas. Question marks are important too (From someone who invariably forgets to use them!)
At least there's an apostrophe.
Should Have Been More Accurate
I bet this wouldn't happen if the conversation were in any language other than English.
Nah, it would work in German too.
Headache
Are They?
Eye don't know what to say about this. 👁️👁️
You don't want to be whatted? Bad start!
Man, I Hate Facebook
Is it still available now?
Are you interested?
It's a 2004 Chrysler Crossfire. So, yeah, it's still available.
Am I the only person left alive who reads "yea" not as "yeh" but as "yay" in "yea though I walk in the valley of the shadow of death"?
Capture It
Foul
Photos
Well Played Chemistry Textbook
What Happened To This Country
Rude comment.
You watch your fūcking mouth
Even ruder reply back...
Angry reply
Swearwords!
Rat
Please explain. I don't get this one.
They're both characters Willem Dafoe played. Rat in Fantastic Mr Fox and Jesus the The Last Temptation of Christ.
Who Will I Use To Enact My Evil Plans? The Nefarious Henchmen
Is one of them Willem Dafoe?
Guess which one can cook?
Little Rascals
The little one reminds me of Dobbie, the House Elf.
The look on the Bernese face...
Password
I have a complicated password of completely random numbers, letters and symbols. 1l0v3@na!
My goodness. That is so random.
That's sweet xx
A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car
Brazil
🇨🇨 here's a better option. Less well known flag, more green area.
🇲🇴 🇳🇬 🇸🇦 🇹🇲 🇿🇲 More options.
Shrimp
That looks like a Steve.
I hate it when that happens. As it does, periodically.
Sorry Irish People
Can You Do It?
Worth Every Penny
No Thanks
Sorry, Wrong Image
Is that fan fic to plants vs zombies? whyTF does it exist?
No, the image is correct.
No
This Is Funny
Something smells funny about this.
Does Beano still exist ?
How Hard Does It Have To Be To Cut A Banana To Warrant Manufacturing This
To Infinity, And Beyond
Picture Taken Moment Before Disaster
Peacock
I'm guessing that this is in the US. It wouldn't be allowed in many other countries. Fortunately, in these countries, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few. It's called democracy. Which means rule of the majority.
Probably Shouldn’t Have
... and the palms?
You have to keep going, remove the lot.
So The Real Question Is Did The Cops Like The New Haircut?
Bite
I depends on her species.
Depends. Did she take a chunk out of you?
Mayonnaise Documentary
Lol I work in the film industry, and anytime someone comes up to you on the street to ask what you're filming the standard response is "mayonnaise commercial". I don't know where it came from, but literally everyone in the industry says it.
Ugly Dog?
Yes. And vicious.
Your dog just stole my soul. Give it back. Now!
Crime Pickle
Well, at least he answers the tax preparers questions honestly; Wonder if the IRS will give him credit for that?
I Think I Would Prefer To Scrub The Counter And Eat From There
no ketchup?
Well. Strictly speaking, it is sanitary.