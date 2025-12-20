ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that pain is inevitable. And unfortunately, there are many types: physical, emotional, mental. Then there's a special kind of pain. The one that hits you right in the brain when you hear, see or read something utterly stupid.

Sometimes, the beauty of stupidity lies in the sheer confidence with which it's delivered. No shame, no hesitation. Just a powerful belief that a certain thing totally makes sense and needs to be shared with the world.

Speaking of sharing, there's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to documenting the outrageously dumb stuff we are being subjected to. Aptly called More stupidity should be painful!!! 2.0, it boasts an impressive 90,000 members, all of whom have a low tolerance for two brain cells. They gather on the Facebook page to mock and poke fun "at pretty much anything and everything under the sun." And they warn that their community isn't for anyone who is easily offended.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their most hilariously silly posts for you to scroll through as you come to the realization that common sense is not common, proofreading is optional and thinking things through is clearly not for everyone. So take a deep breath, lower your standards of humanity and be glad you didn't make it onto this list. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you gasp!