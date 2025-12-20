ADVERTISEMENT

It is said that pain is inevitable. And unfortunately, there are many types: physical, emotional, mental. Then there's a special kind of pain. The one that hits you right in the brain when you hear, see or read something utterly stupid.

Sometimes, the beauty of stupidity lies in the sheer confidence with which it's delivered. No shame, no hesitation. Just a powerful belief that a certain thing totally makes sense and needs to be shared with the world.

Speaking of sharing, there's an entire corner of the internet dedicated to documenting the outrageously dumb stuff we are being subjected to. Aptly called More stupidity should be painful!!! 2.0, it boasts an impressive 90,000 members, all of whom have a low tolerance for two brain cells. They gather on the Facebook page to mock and poke fun "at pretty much anything and everything under the sun." And they warn that their community isn't for anyone who is easily offended.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of their most hilariously silly posts for you to scroll through as you come to the realization that common sense is not common, proofreading is optional and thinking things through is clearly not for everyone. So take a deep breath, lower your standards of humanity and be glad you didn't make it onto this list. Don't forget to upvote the ones that made you gasp!

#1

Funny meme text about meeting someone and instantly knowing you want to spend your life without them for dark winter days.

Rick Caballero

Lee Gilliland
Lee Gilliland
2 days ago

Frequently and often.

    #2

    Vintage rotary phone with caption about slamming phone down, a funny meme brightening dark winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    2 days ago

    And A LOT MORE FUN!

    View more comments
    #3

    Newly hatched electrician meme showing a worker in a nest, perfect for brightening dark and cold winter days with humor.

    Inge Toonen

    #4

    Funny meme with a witty quote about walking in shoes and spending time in someone's head during dark winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Ask CrystalWitch.

    #5

    Funny meme showing a burrito box with a drawing of angry bread holding a no olives sign for winter days humor.

    Jshyne ChillGang

    #6

    Funny meme text about eyebrow hair not growing back in 1994 versus chin hair regrowing quickly in 2025 for winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    40s means ear...LOBE...hair. W*F

    #7

    Tabby cat lying on couch backrest with paw on counter, funny meme capturing playful pet behavior during winter days.

    Indah Murningsih Muchsinin

    #8

    Text meme about a girl explaining to her teacher why she didn't write a diary entry about the Roman army, a funny dark winter meme.

    Rick Caballero

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Give that lass an A+.

    #9

    Clear tape roll with funny text humorously repeating I’m here, illustrating one of the funny memes to brighten winter days.

    MB Pembroke

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    No, im around the corner, come find me

    #10

    Man jailed story meme featuring a man with long hair and beard, related to funny memes brightening cold winter days.

    MB Pembroke

    #11

    Text meme about humorously recording an audiobook with breathing and page turning in funny memes for winter days.

    MB Pembroke

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Brilliant 👏 👏 👏

    #12

    Vintage computer lab with old desktop PCs, nostalgic scene from funny memes brightening dark and cold winter days

    Jshyne ChillGang

    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Flashbacks of Oregon Trail

    #13

    Funny meme text about a series of unfortunate events being a book and not real life, brightening winter days.

    Inge Toonen

    #14

    Man holding an oversized bouquet of roses on crowded public transport, a humorous scene from funny memes collection.

    Axelo Barayev

    #15

    Funny meme about cats ignoring humans despite hearing better, perfect for brightening dark and cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    slbimrie avatar
    GlassHalfWay
    GlassHalfWay
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Ignores me, but still stares at me relentlessly

    #16

    Funny meme text about buying fireworks and a salesman giving a supportive wink, perfect for brightening cold winter days.

    MB Pembroke

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Great line.

    #17

    Rhino close-up in natural habitat, featured in funny memes to brighten dark and cold winter days with humor.

    AdamCSharp

    #18

    Outdoor bar sign humor at The Sextant Bar & Galley, a funny meme to brighten dark and cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    The people who misread this sign gave themselves a b*m steer. But it turned out to be all steer and no b*m.

    #19

    Vintage TV with humor about walking uphill in snow to change channels, illustrating funny memes to brighten cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    borismohar avatar
    Boris Mohar
    Boris Mohar
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    There should be a pair of vice grips clamped on the tuner shaft.

    #20

    Text message conversation with a funny meme about smoking from a window, adding humor to dark winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    No notes, 10/10 on that reply.

    #21

    Funny meme of dogs showing excitement, perfect for brightening dark and cold winter days with humor and warmth.

    Mah Radit

    #22

    Funny meme about Apple products and account balance, adding humor to dark and cold winter days with funny memes.

    Inge Toonen

    #23

    Pair of boots placed under large road roller machine as a funny meme for dark and cold winter days.

    Kiyara Lin

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    "You guys got a boss with a heart?"

    #24

    Man taking care of granddaughter holding a doll while her mother is busy taking selfies funny memes winter days brightening.

    Chris Ciarlo

    #25

    Funny meme showing a "No People" sign with text about wanting to steal it, brightening dark winter days.

    Nia Karlina

    #26

    Handwritten resignation note on a paper towel, a funny meme that might brighten dark and cold winter days.

    Nia Karlina

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Quilted...lost a cozy job....

    #27

    Two dogs with one stuck in a hammock and the caption go get mom, funny memes brightening dark winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    banzhee76 avatar
    Fransanchez
    Fransanchez
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    You've got to love dogs, poor thing is all embarrassed and "mom" is just taking photos And the wee terrier looks like "well, you asked me to call mom" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #28

    Funny meme with text about unstable network connection humor, perfect for brightening dark and cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    #29

    Funny meme showing a tilted dump truck, illustrating the feeling of cold hands touching your neck in winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    #30

    Text message conversation showing a humorous exchange about a computer issue during a dark, cold winter day.

    Markku Tanninen

    #31

    Funny meme on a glass door with red text saying I identify as a wall, asking to use the other door.

    Nia Karlina

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    LGB&Q (UK joke)...edit: ok... UK versions of Home Depot is B&Q.

    #32

    Alice in social anxiety land meme featuring the Cheshire Cat saying we are all mad here in a forest setting

    Rick Caballero

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    We are all mad here, omg I found my people

    #33

    Two dogs side by side, one with wrinkled skin and one smooth, humorously illustrating funny memes about winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    #34

    Graffiti on a bathroom door latch showing funny p**p alone and p**p with friends faces in a meme style.

    Mah Radit

    #35

    Meme showing humorous therapist conversation with a blank couch, perfect for funny memes to brighten cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    I have a feeling a lot of people here aren't gonna like this one...

    #36

    Caution sign reading fire is hot on a metal fence with people and a fire burning behind, funny memes concept.

    Barbara Pixley

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    WARNING - Redundancy Is Repetitive.

    #37

    Funny meme with a dog responding to being told it barks too much, brightening dark and cold winter days.

    Michael Freeman

    #38

    Yellow caution sign with a humorous out of order toilet notice, a funny meme to brighten dark and cold winter days.

    Cece Vio

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Not a bother, I've gone in worse places

    #39

    Humorous sign saying well behaved children welcome, rest made into pies, a funny meme for dark and cold winter days.

    Nia Karlina

    michaelchock avatar
    michael Chock
    michael Chock
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Augustus gloop flavored pie would taste terrible, no one would buy it.

    #40

    Funny meme showing a non-stick fry pan with its label stuck inside, highlighting trust issues in winter days humor.

    Rick Caballero

    #41

    Flooded road with visible road closed sign surrounded by water under a partly cloudy sky, funny memes for dark cold winter days.

    Resta Padpan

    cara_6 avatar
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Blue Bunny of Happiness
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    There will still be someone who attempts to go through it because that’s what their sat nav says…

    #42

    Three cartoon stone wells with water inside shown with text look what we have here in a funny meme for brightening dark cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    #43

    Bananas labeled as curved yellow fruit with humorous text suggesting a better name in a grocery store display, funny memes.

    Barbara Pixley

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Giving us a good gauge of the scale of their vocabulary.

    #44

    Funny meme showing a sandwich ad with the text "Other subs call it 'sir'" highlighting dark and cold winter day humor.

    Nia Karlina

    #45

    Funny memes sign at truck yard with humorous text about weather and being a nicer person on a bright winter day.

    Inge Toonen

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited)

    I'm seriously confused by the statue top right. I really hope it's two frogs waltzing, because the alternatives are making my mind boggle....

    #46

    Funny meme showing a confusing notice sign about front and back doors on a cloudy day.

    Rob Eagy

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Strangely, my house is like that.....

    #47

    Man with a hairstyle shaped like a cap, illustrating funny memes to brighten dark and cold winter days.

    Rick Caballero

    #48

    Two friends sitting on wooden steps above water, capturing a funny meme for dark and cold winter days.

    Nurhasanah Nur

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Nothing together is better than nothing alone

    #49

    Sign on window reading we buy used men 29 and up, a funny meme for dark and cold winter days humor.

    Nia Karlina

    #50

    Hamster with a backpack looking out the window, a funny meme to brighten dark and cold winter days.

    MB Pembroke

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    Going to do a KIA commercial.

