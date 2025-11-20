ADVERTISEMENT

It’s great if you’re confident, but too much of a good thing can be toxic. When someone doesn’t bother to question whether they’re right or wrong, they can start spreading complete nonsense. And we should all know by now that opinions aren’t the same as facts. Tell that to a narcissist, though!

That’s where the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ online community comes in. Its members call out delusional people who share completely incorrect things online. We’re featuring some of their biggest fails, and they are cringy as heck. Scroll down to check them out, but beware, the secondhand embarrassment is real.

#1

"No Nation Older Than 250 Years"

Social media post confidently incorrect about nation's age with a witty roast in replies in an online group discussion.

Anon-Zer0-Quazar Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
I love this one! FFS the USA doesn't even predate indoor plumbing.

    #2

    South Africa Isn't Africa According To This Numbnuts

    Online discussion roasting confidently incorrect individuals on citizenship and African identity in a social media post.

    GoredTarzan Report

    Fox
    Lol thank you for incorrecting me. Love it.

    #3

    Someone Got Their History Tests Handed Back Face Down🤭

    Screenshot of a social media reply correcting a confident but incorrect claim about Canada’s role in WWII.

    VillageGoblin Report

    Kate Johnson
    The American educational system obviously leaves a lot to be desired.

    Having the right amount of confidence is great for you. Too little of it and you might find it hard to fulfil your goals, have positive relationships, and do well at work. Too much of it and it can end up biting you on the behind.

    As the BBC points out, a bit of overconfidence can be useful. “Success often comes from taking risks and stretching ourselves to the limits of our abilities or beyond. If you display confidence in yourself, you inspire confidence in others. You are more likely to be believed, trusted, and promoted if you express your views confidently.”

    However, too much overconfidence is harmful. As the iconic Dunning-Kruger effect notes, people who overestimate their abilities the most tend to be the worst when they actually have to do something.
    #4

    Biodiversity Conference In Hawaii Canceled Because Usda Secretary Thought It Was Dei

    Text post about the secretary of agriculture canceling a biodiversity meeting, showing a confidently incorrect claim.

    Icelandia2112 Report

    Kate Johnson
    Trumpsters are all mentally defective.

    #5

    Silly Marsupial

    Online discussion roasting confidently incorrect statements about opossums being mammals versus marsupials.

    irrelephantIVXX Report

    Jumping Jellyfishes
    They do have a lower body temperature that makes it difficult for the rabies virus to survive in their bodies, and they are marsupials. Two out of three, I guess?

    #6

    $15 An Hour = $100k Per Year

    Screenshot of online discussion roasting confidently incorrect wage claims with clear salary math and hourly pay debate.

    TheLuciusGraham Report

    Kate Johnson
    MAGA's stopped math in 4th grade like Trumpster

    According to the BBC, your personality has a big impact on your misplaced confidence. If you tend to have more narcissistic tendencies, you’re more likely to have an overly inflated sense of self-worth and confidence. What’s more, broadly speaking, men also tend to display more overconfidence than women.

    The issue with being way too confident about your abilities is that it can hurt you and others around you. For instance, if you have to face a grizzly bear or land a plane, an honest assessment of your skills is best. Don’t get in a fight when you can avoid it. And don’t claim that you can land a plane when someone else might be more knowledgeable than you.
    #7

    Bacteria Don’t Exist?

    Screenshot of a social media post roasting a confidently incorrect claim about bacteria and raw meat with added educational context.

    Intrepid_Employ_9962 Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Raw foodists are some of the weirdest people in the whole world. Also I know bacteria exist. I have seen them and I learned to identify many of them when I was in college getting my FOOD SCIENCE degree.

    #8

    Assuming A Bestselling Australian Author Would Use American Spelling & Grammar

    Screenshot of a social media roast showing a confident correction of spelling errors in an online cooking group.

    ChrisMMatthews Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    How insulated from reality do you have to be to not know about the British Empire or where the English language came from?

    #9

    Numbers

    Online comments roasting confidently incorrect individuals debating Arabic numbers and educating each other in a lively discussion.

    Trutteklapper Report

    Meanwhile, Verywell Mind explains that too much confidence can lead to missed opportunities. For example, if you think that a project is beneath your abilities, it can end up harming your career. On the other hand, being overconfident can mean that you take on too much work when you don’t have the right skills.

    Furthermore, excessive confidence can alienate your friends (they’ll think you’re arrogant), result in relationship issues (individuals with over-the-top self-esteem tend to blame their partners more), and put you in awkward situations at work.
    #10

    Red Has Clearly Never Set Foot On A Farm

    Cartoon showing farmers holding signs for farm help jobs in 2025 with comment about AI crop picking in a roast thread.

    PirateJohn75 Report

    Colleen Glim
    No. No they’re not. And the US is in for a very rude wake up call this winter

    #11

    It’s Called The “Water Cycle” Pal

    Social media users roasting confidently incorrect claims about water recycling and data center water usage.

    TrixoftheTrade Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    They're called cooling towers. They use evaporative cooling like swamp coolers. They consume massive amounts of water. They also work most efficiently in arid climates with little water to begin with. Just google "map of data centers" and you'll see a serious problem. They are building them in the deserts. So where's the water coming from?

    #12

    White Women Can’t Procreate

    Online group roasting confidently incorrect individuals in a humorous social media comment exchange.

    LadyLaw23 Report

    Kaedyn Walsh
    I wonder if the really ridiculous ones like these are just ppl playing dumb. Surely no one is this stupid....

    As WebMD points out, the most common signs of narcissism include:

    1. A sense of entitlement and demanding special treatment
    2. Manipulative and controlling behavior
    3. The constant need for admiration, praise, and recognition, often bragging or exaggerating one’s accomplishments
    4. A lack of empathy and avoiding taking responsibility for one’s own behavior
    5. Arrogance and the belief in being superior to others
    #13

    That *Sounds* Good

    Twitter post discussing road grids and curvature with image of an aerial view of country roads, part of confident incorrect roasts.

    Sporch_Unsaze Report

    Torben Møller-Nielsen
    He should try driving on country roads in Denmark. Once in a blue moon I come upon one that is straight for more then 200 meters.

    #14

    Puberty Blockers Have Absolutely No Use

    Online conversation roasting confidently incorrect views about puberty blockers in an active social media thread.

    Firecrakcer001 Report

    StrangeOne
    Well... puberty blockers have been used to offset precocious puberty (when a very young child starts puberty earlier than considered normal.) /js

    #15

    Birthdays

    Online comments roasting confidently incorrect individuals about waiting a year for birthdays in a humorous social media exchange.

    renegade_prince Report

    Kaedyn Walsh
    NO one can be this stupid. No one.

    Everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But how you react to being wrong says a ton about your values and character. The healthy thing to do is to admit to having messed up, apologize, and (if you can!) laugh it off. People see you as more down-to-earth if you’re not afraid of admitting your flaws.

    Besides, when you’re humble, you show everyone that you’re open-minded and focus on growth, instead of protecting your ego. And mistakes can be great opportunities to grow and learn something new.

    On the other hand, if you double down when you’re wrong or try to pretend you never messed up in the first place, you’re going to push a lot of people away.

    #16

    On A Video About Dissolving Pills In Water Using A Syringe

    Online discussion roasting confidently incorrect claims about how pills dissolve in the body, highlighting enteric coating facts.

    -SgtSpaghetti- Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    You don't have to be a Gastroenterologist to know that! Also how TF did I spell "Gastroenterologist" correctly the first time?

    #17

    "Nothing And Nobody Are Made Of Stardust"

    Screenshot of a social media comment confidently incorrect about stars and stardust, shared in a roasting group online.

    npqqjtt Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    They are actually tens of TRILLIONS of miles a but this guy hasn't' even been to a second McDonalds in his city.

    #18

    Guy Who Has Never Seen An Orchestral Performance Before Is Mad About A Woman Conductor

    Tweet exchange roasting a self-serving conductor during an orchestra rehearsal in a confident online group roast.

    nwbrown Report

    During a previous interview, Bored Panda got in touch with redditor ShadowAlchemy, the founder of the entire ‘Confidently Incorrect’ community. They told us that they had decided to create the subreddit “on a whim,” after seeing a video of Conan interviewing Jennifer Garner.

    “I scrolled through the comments and saw someone who thought stuff like that would make a great community of its own. It was super late at night when I saw that, so I made a subreddit really quick for no reason, posted a video or two, then went to bed.”

    They had no idea that the sub would soon go viral.

    #19

    All Art Is Benign As Mayo Apparently

    Online group roast of confidently incorrect individual debating art and its political role in history with sarcastic replies.

    Legion_of_ferret Report

    #20

    “Temperature”

    Online roast of confidently incorrect individual about lighting and temperature confusion on a train and dentist setting.

    MosaicLitigation Report

    Boris Long-Johnson
    #21

    The Water Is Not Afraid Of The Feathers

    Comment thread roasting confident incorrect claim about duck feathers' water repellency with video demonstration.

    CallPhysical Report

    Jumping Jellyfishes
    I read this accidentally as “Duck feathers and their hydroponic properties” and thought this was about some fool trying to grow duck feathers…

    “I wake up with probably 1,000 or so notifications, apparently the sub had blown up overnight! Tons of people were talking about the ridiculously fast growth of the sub, I think we got around 30k members in our first day. It was super popular its first week,” the founder said.

    They added that the group’s growth slowed down after the initial burst, but had been steady since then.
    #22

    Whats Tofu Made Of, Bud?

    Online group roasting confidently incorrect individuals debating Crohn's disease and tofu digestion in social media comments.

    generalking008 Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Tofu is made from the tofu plant, of course! /s XD

    #23

    Bro Thinks His Insurance Payments Only Cover His Expenses

    Online group roasting confidently incorrect individuals debating universal health and insurance costs in social media comments.

    NotYourAverageYana Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    There are far too many people in this world who don't understand how insurance works.

    #24

    Apparently Both Parents Need To Be Citizens For You To Be A Natural Born Citizen... Scotus Was Apparently Wrong... There's A Lot But These Are Some Highlights

    Screenshot of Twitter conversation roasting confidently incorrect claims about US citizenship and presidential requirements in an online group.

    TinderSubThrowAway Report

    Kate Johnson
    Most Trumpsters couldn't pass a sixth grade civics test.

    Bored Panda also asked the founder of ‘Confidently Incorrect’ for their perspective on confidence and the lack of it. From their point of view, confidence is a vital part of people’s personalities. “Without confidence, we're nothing. Confidence is what gets us out of bed, what gets us out the door to face life. People definitely listen to those who show confidence," ShadowAlchemy told us earlier.

    Meanwhile, confidence has a direct impact on society and other people’s lives. "Just look at politics. Politicians are probably some of the most confident people on the planet, and a pretty large [number] of people just listen to what they say,” the founder said.

    They added: “No one's gonna listen to a shy person with all the facts.”
    #25

    Primary Colors

    Online discussion roasting confidently incorrect color theory claims about primary colors with upvotes and downvotes shown.

    TheGamingMackV Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Additive vs. Subtractive color theory. Additive works for TV screens. Subtractive works for paint. And for printing we use CYMK. Cyan, Yellow Magenta, and blacK. There's more than one way to display color.

    #26

    Anti Vaxxer Logic

    Screenshot of an online roast where someone corrects vaccine misinformation by explaining injection into muscle.

    Melodic_Abalone_2820 Report

    Rick Murray
    There are risks to putting *anything* in the body, from peanuts in the mouth to smoke in the lungs to tampons you-know-where, because the body is extremely complex, kind of weird, and we're all just a little bit different from each other.

    #27

    My Brain Hurts

    Online group roasting confidently incorrect individuals debating language double negatives in a social media comment thread.

    Educational-Saucy Report

    Ripley
    Yeah, sneaking in an extra "not" there . . .

    The ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit has been going strong since early 2020. Its members call out people who are “way too smug” about giving the wrong answers. At the time of writing, the online group gets 187k visitors and 4k contributions every single week.

    The moderators ask internet users not to share any interactions that are scripted. Instead, focus on sharing genuine examples of egocentric people embarrassing themselves with how very wrong they are. Just keep in mind that you shouldn’t post any online conversations that you’re a part of, either.
    #28

    He Didn't Do His Research

    Text post roasting a confident but incorrect individual quoting Fight Club, with comments mocking the misunderstanding.

    ElfOverlord Report

    #29

    Classic Flat Earther

    Illustration of rocket propulsion misconception, highlighting confident incorrect individuals roasting with science facts online.

    Key_Bread Report

    cugel.
    It really is classic; they do it all the time. A lot of people only have a superficial knowledge of physics, so if you dig just slightly deeper, you might get someone to bite.

    #30

    Watches A Clip From A Legal Drama, Thinks It’s Real

    Online discussion roasting confidently incorrect individuals about courtroom cameras and TV show confusion.

    DTPVH Report

    Rick Murray
    Introduce this guy to Ally McBeal...

    We’d love to get your perspective, Pandas. Which of these pics genuinely made you wince, cringe, or facepalm with secondhand embarrassment? What do you do when you spot someone overly confidently spreading complete nonsense online? Do you call them out or flat-out ignore them? Let us know in the comments!
    #31

    Blood Nearlyboiling But Heart Rate Normal

    Screenshot of an online roast where someone confidently answers a health question incorrectly in the online group.

    luigi517 Report

    cugel.
    Posts like this nearly make my blood boil.

    #32

    Open Your Mind, “But Not So Open That Your Brains Fall Out.” -Walter Kotschnig

    Online conversation roasting confidently incorrect swimming claim between Argentina and Antarctica with map and comments.

    sangamjb Report

    Torben Møller-Nielsen
    No problem swimming that far in that area. You can just rest on the ice floes and technically still be in water. Bear in mind, it would take you about 14 days without rest...

    #33

    This Comment

    Online comments roasting confidently incorrect individuals about sponges made of plastic fibers with laughing emojis.

    Indie_Dragon-897 Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Well, with the amount of microplastic flowing into the ocean...

    #34

    Wireless PC's Don't Exist

    Screenshot of a confident roast from an online group humorously correcting the misunderstanding about wireless PCs.

    dimerocks Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    I have said this before and i have no choice than to do it again. This should actually be called 'slower thoughts'

    #35

    The Moon Doesn't Reflect Light

    Confidently incorrect claim about the moon and rocks reflecting light, roasted in an online group discussion.

    4xtsap Report

    cugel.
    I wondered who and when this was first realised, Anaxagoras about 450 BCE, a likely candidate.

    #36

    Thinking That The Abe Coin Can’t Be Called A Penny

    Image showing a user confidently roasting a common coin confusion with British pennies and US cents.

    lobotech99 Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    We got it from YOU! We learned it from YOU! Thumbs up if you know the commercial I'm paraphrasing.

    #37

    His Friend Refused To Accept A $5000 Raise Because He Thought He Would Earn Less Overall After Tax

    Text message debate illustrating confident but incorrect understanding of tax brackets in a roast from an online group.

    plutot_la_vie Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    If the people you're working for know this, they should know this and make the raise worth it.

    #38

    Your Average Fox News Commenter

    Comment claiming only the president can decide funding allocation, showing confident but incorrect online opinion.

    Theoretical-Panda Report

    Cloud Ryn
    So he's a dictator glad that's finally cleared up

    #39

    Quick Maths

    Humorous roast of a confidently incorrect time expression featuring a white rabbit and clock in an online group discussion.

    ikindaloveradiohead Report

    SCP 4666
    In Britain it would be "a quoh'ah till ayht" 😉

    #40

    Ok Buddy

    Screenshot of an online group conversation roasting confidently incorrect geography statements about Spanish and Dutch origins.

    StrengthFabulous3492 Report

    #41

    'Big Brain' Move From This Fella

    Online comments roasting confidently incorrect individuals about geography in a humorous and witty exchange.

    batstewart Report

    Spidercat
    "You are allowed to be wrong" is an inspired way of calling someone thick...

    #42

    It’s A Form Of Democracy, But It Isn’t A Democracy

    Screenshot of a confident but incorrect statement about democracy and republic from an online roast group.

    TinderSubThrowAway Report

    #43

    Doesn't Know How Alphabetical Order Works

    Clock showing numbers rearranged humorously with a social media comment roasting the incorrect alphabetical time concept.

    Firespark7 Report

    #44

    So Close!

    People roasting confidently incorrect math conversion in online comments under queue waiting time post.

    TheGayestOfTheGays7 Report

    #45

    Two People Confidently And Incorrectly Correcting The Dictionary

    Tweet conversation roasting confidently incorrect language use about the word stan in an online group.

    pears_htbk Report

    cugel.
    So apparently "stan" is a word now?

    #46

    Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything

    Person surrounded by dense white vapor outside, illustrating a confident roasting in an online group discussion.

    YaBoiJones Report

    SCP 4666
    That's weigh to hi for me

    #47

    Not Only Wrong But Delusional Too

    A woman confidently roasting a confidently incorrect comment about male honeybees in an online group discussion.

    irishwan24 Report

    Colleen Glim
    As I recall, male honeybees don’t do a bloody thing except mate with the queen and die. I could be wrong

    #48

    On A Meme About Optimus Prime Supporting Queer Folk, Someone Mentioned The Bible

    Online comment confidently incorrect, stating no evil acts in the Bible, part of roasting in this online group discussion.

    LittleQuarantine Report

    Cloud Ryn
    Bhahahaha 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    #49

    Someone Failed Economics 101

    Screenshot of a confident but incorrect economic debate with Howard Lutnick, illustrating online roasting of misinformation.

    DMX8 Report

    #50

    Genuinely One Of The Biggest Whiffs I've Seen

    Screenshot of an online roast where a math riddle about pills is confidently answered incorrectly by a group participant.

    rkaminky Report

    cugel.
    Very carefully. Trying to halve the very small pills I take daily, quite a task for a blind person.

    #51

    Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5tb Of Ram?!?

    Screenshot of online conversation where people roasted confidently incorrect claims about 1.5TB RAM in a computer hardware discussion.

    olly1999 Report

    #52

    Physics Is Hard

    Commenters debating bike placement on a car rack, illustrating confident incorrect roasting in online discussions.

    AlcoholPrepPad Report

