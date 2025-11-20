Having the right amount of confidence is great for you. Too little of it and you might find it hard to fulfil your goals, have positive relationships, and do well at work. Too much of it and it can end up biting you on the behind.

As the BBC points out, a bit of overconfidence can be useful. “Success often comes from taking risks and stretching ourselves to the limits of our abilities or beyond. If you display confidence in yourself, you inspire confidence in others. You are more likely to be believed, trusted, and promoted if you express your views confidently.”

However, too much overconfidence is harmful. As the iconic Dunning-Kruger effect notes, people who overestimate their abilities the most tend to be the worst when they actually have to do something.