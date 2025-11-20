52 Times People Roasted Confidently Incorrect Individuals In This Online Group (New Pics)
It’s great if you’re confident, but too much of a good thing can be toxic. When someone doesn’t bother to question whether they’re right or wrong, they can start spreading complete nonsense. And we should all know by now that opinions aren’t the same as facts. Tell that to a narcissist, though!
That’s where the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ online community comes in. Its members call out delusional people who share completely incorrect things online. We’re featuring some of their biggest fails, and they are cringy as heck. Scroll down to check them out, but beware, the secondhand embarrassment is real.
"No Nation Older Than 250 Years"
I love this one! FFS the USA doesn't even predate indoor plumbing.
South Africa Isn't Africa According To This Numbnuts
Someone Got Their History Tests Handed Back Face Down🤭
The American educational system obviously leaves a lot to be desired.
Having the right amount of confidence is great for you. Too little of it and you might find it hard to fulfil your goals, have positive relationships, and do well at work. Too much of it and it can end up biting you on the behind.
As the BBC points out, a bit of overconfidence can be useful. “Success often comes from taking risks and stretching ourselves to the limits of our abilities or beyond. If you display confidence in yourself, you inspire confidence in others. You are more likely to be believed, trusted, and promoted if you express your views confidently.”
However, too much overconfidence is harmful. As the iconic Dunning-Kruger effect notes, people who overestimate their abilities the most tend to be the worst when they actually have to do something.
Biodiversity Conference In Hawaii Canceled Because Usda Secretary Thought It Was Dei
Silly Marsupial
They do have a lower body temperature that makes it difficult for the rabies virus to survive in their bodies, and they are marsupials. Two out of three, I guess?
$15 An Hour = $100k Per Year
According to the BBC, your personality has a big impact on your misplaced confidence. If you tend to have more narcissistic tendencies, you’re more likely to have an overly inflated sense of self-worth and confidence. What’s more, broadly speaking, men also tend to display more overconfidence than women.
The issue with being way too confident about your abilities is that it can hurt you and others around you. For instance, if you have to face a grizzly bear or land a plane, an honest assessment of your skills is best. Don’t get in a fight when you can avoid it. And don’t claim that you can land a plane when someone else might be more knowledgeable than you.
Bacteria Don’t Exist?
Raw foodists are some of the weirdest people in the whole world. Also I know bacteria exist. I have seen them and I learned to identify many of them when I was in college getting my FOOD SCIENCE degree.
Assuming A Bestselling Australian Author Would Use American Spelling & Grammar
How insulated from reality do you have to be to not know about the British Empire or where the English language came from?
Numbers
Meanwhile, Verywell Mind explains that too much confidence can lead to missed opportunities. For example, if you think that a project is beneath your abilities, it can end up harming your career. On the other hand, being overconfident can mean that you take on too much work when you don’t have the right skills.
Furthermore, excessive confidence can alienate your friends (they’ll think you’re arrogant), result in relationship issues (individuals with over-the-top self-esteem tend to blame their partners more), and put you in awkward situations at work.
Red Has Clearly Never Set Foot On A Farm
No. No they’re not. And the US is in for a very rude wake up call this winter
It’s Called The “Water Cycle” Pal
They're called cooling towers. They use evaporative cooling like swamp coolers. They consume massive amounts of water. They also work most efficiently in arid climates with little water to begin with. Just google "map of data centers" and you'll see a serious problem. They are building them in the deserts. So where's the water coming from?
White Women Can’t Procreate
I wonder if the really ridiculous ones like these are just ppl playing dumb. Surely no one is this stupid....
As WebMD points out, the most common signs of narcissism include:
- A sense of entitlement and demanding special treatment
- Manipulative and controlling behavior
- The constant need for admiration, praise, and recognition, often bragging or exaggerating one’s accomplishments
- A lack of empathy and avoiding taking responsibility for one’s own behavior
- Arrogance and the belief in being superior to others
That *Sounds* Good
He should try driving on country roads in Denmark. Once in a blue moon I come upon one that is straight for more then 200 meters.
Puberty Blockers Have Absolutely No Use
Well... puberty blockers have been used to offset precocious puberty (when a very young child starts puberty earlier than considered normal.) /js
Birthdays
Everyone makes mistakes from time to time. But how you react to being wrong says a ton about your values and character. The healthy thing to do is to admit to having messed up, apologize, and (if you can!) laugh it off. People see you as more down-to-earth if you’re not afraid of admitting your flaws.
Besides, when you’re humble, you show everyone that you’re open-minded and focus on growth, instead of protecting your ego. And mistakes can be great opportunities to grow and learn something new.
On the other hand, if you double down when you’re wrong or try to pretend you never messed up in the first place, you’re going to push a lot of people away.
On A Video About Dissolving Pills In Water Using A Syringe
You don't have to be a Gastroenterologist to know that! Also how TF did I spell "Gastroenterologist" correctly the first time?
"Nothing And Nobody Are Made Of Stardust"
They are actually tens of TRILLIONS of miles a but this guy hasn't' even been to a second McDonalds in his city.
Guy Who Has Never Seen An Orchestral Performance Before Is Mad About A Woman Conductor
During a previous interview, Bored Panda got in touch with redditor ShadowAlchemy, the founder of the entire ‘Confidently Incorrect’ community. They told us that they had decided to create the subreddit “on a whim,” after seeing a video of Conan interviewing Jennifer Garner.
“I scrolled through the comments and saw someone who thought stuff like that would make a great community of its own. It was super late at night when I saw that, so I made a subreddit really quick for no reason, posted a video or two, then went to bed.”
They had no idea that the sub would soon go viral.
All Art Is Benign As Mayo Apparently
“Temperature”
Am I missing the issue here? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Color_temperature
The Water Is Not Afraid Of The Feathers
I read this accidentally as “Duck feathers and their hydroponic properties” and thought this was about some fool trying to grow duck feathers…
“I wake up with probably 1,000 or so notifications, apparently the sub had blown up overnight! Tons of people were talking about the ridiculously fast growth of the sub, I think we got around 30k members in our first day. It was super popular its first week,” the founder said.
They added that the group’s growth slowed down after the initial burst, but had been steady since then.
Whats Tofu Made Of, Bud?
Tofu is made from the tofu plant, of course! /s XD
Bro Thinks His Insurance Payments Only Cover His Expenses
There are far too many people in this world who don't understand how insurance works.
Apparently Both Parents Need To Be Citizens For You To Be A Natural Born Citizen... Scotus Was Apparently Wrong... There's A Lot But These Are Some Highlights
Most Trumpsters couldn't pass a sixth grade civics test.
Bored Panda also asked the founder of ‘Confidently Incorrect’ for their perspective on confidence and the lack of it. From their point of view, confidence is a vital part of people’s personalities. “Without confidence, we're nothing. Confidence is what gets us out of bed, what gets us out the door to face life. People definitely listen to those who show confidence," ShadowAlchemy told us earlier.
Meanwhile, confidence has a direct impact on society and other people’s lives. "Just look at politics. Politicians are probably some of the most confident people on the planet, and a pretty large [number] of people just listen to what they say,” the founder said.
They added: “No one's gonna listen to a shy person with all the facts.”
Primary Colors
Additive vs. Subtractive color theory. Additive works for TV screens. Subtractive works for paint. And for printing we use CYMK. Cyan, Yellow Magenta, and blacK. There's more than one way to display color.
Anti Vaxxer Logic
There are risks to putting *anything* in the body, from peanuts in the mouth to smoke in the lungs to tampons you-know-where, because the body is extremely complex, kind of weird, and we're all just a little bit different from each other.
My Brain Hurts
The ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit has been going strong since early 2020. Its members call out people who are “way too smug” about giving the wrong answers. At the time of writing, the online group gets 187k visitors and 4k contributions every single week.
The moderators ask internet users not to share any interactions that are scripted. Instead, focus on sharing genuine examples of egocentric people embarrassing themselves with how very wrong they are. Just keep in mind that you shouldn’t post any online conversations that you’re a part of, either.
He Didn't Do His Research
Classic Flat Earther
Watches A Clip From A Legal Drama, Thinks It’s Real
Blood Nearlyboiling But Heart Rate Normal
Open Your Mind, “But Not So Open That Your Brains Fall Out.” -Walter Kotschnig
No problem swimming that far in that area. You can just rest on the ice floes and technically still be in water. Bear in mind, it would take you about 14 days without rest...
This Comment
Well, with the amount of microplastic flowing into the ocean...
Wireless PC's Don't Exist
I have said this before and i have no choice than to do it again. This should actually be called 'slower thoughts'
The Moon Doesn't Reflect Light
Thinking That The Abe Coin Can’t Be Called A Penny
We got it from YOU! We learned it from YOU! Thumbs up if you know the commercial I'm paraphrasing.
His Friend Refused To Accept A $5000 Raise Because He Thought He Would Earn Less Overall After Tax
If the people you're working for know this, they should know this and make the raise worth it.
Your Average Fox News Commenter
Quick Maths
Ok Buddy
'Big Brain' Move From This Fella
It’s A Form Of Democracy, But It Isn’t A Democracy
Doesn't Know How Alphabetical Order Works
Two People Confidently And Incorrectly Correcting The Dictionary
Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything
Not Only Wrong But Delusional Too
As I recall, male honeybees don’t do a bloody thing except mate with the queen and die. I could be wrong
On A Meme About Optimus Prime Supporting Queer Folk, Someone Mentioned The Bible
Someone Failed Economics 101
Genuinely One Of The Biggest Whiffs I've Seen
Nobody Could Ever Have 1.5tb Of Ram?!?
Physics Is Hard
I had to stop reading these. I must be at least slightly masochistic 'cos I keep doing this to myself.
