There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ human being: we all mess up and make mistakes from time to time. However, that’s not to say that all errors are equal or anything like that. Some mess-ups are worse than others. The cherry full of dramatic irony on top? If someone who is clearly in the wrong is super confident that they’re right. This can lead to a lot of unintended humor.

The ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect’ Facebook group is dedicated to internet users who want to gently poke fun at anyone who is incredibly incorrect on the internet. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most off-the-hook posts to amuse and confuse you, Pandas. Scroll down for a good laugh!

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the awesome group, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about learning to laugh at the mistakes we all make.

#1

Confidently incorrect post claiming the moon is more useful than the sun.

Prithvi Raj Report

johannazamora_1 avatar
Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s not the stupid that is the problem, it’s the boldness.

According to the founder of ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect,' you "have to laugh" when you realize that you've been incredibly confident about something that turns out to be completely incorrect.

"We all make mistakes, but you can either let it ruin your day or make your day," they said.
    #2

    Confidently incorrect person mistakes badger for blue heeler puppy, humorous text overlay in car.

    Sheeva Haura Report

    #3

    Text message humor: A classic confidently incorrect grammar correction.

    SuLe HasSan Report

    "This page helps us laugh at ourselves and shows just how easy it is to mess up. Some people let it drag them down a hole where they get more and more upset and ends with no one winning."

    They added that "it’s okay to be incorrect, you just have to learn to admit it." It's something that many of us can work on.

    As it turns out, this isn't the first social media project that the founder has run. Before creating ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect,' they'd been running 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People' for years!

    "But, sadly, ownership changed and the group started getting overrun by bots," they opened up.
    #4

    Confidently incorrect comment exchange on language usage in a humorous social media thread.

    Wicked Wit Report

    #5

    A sign humorously warns violators they will be towed and "find" $50; example of confident fails.

    Anamajoris Report

    #6

    Confidently incorrect post showing 99.54 work hours with humorous comment "You're a victim."

    Justin Adriel Diaz Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Breaks down to around $11 US an hour. Hope it was worth it.

    "This was my alternative to run a similar group the way I want it to run," the founder said.

    "And I think a lot of people enjoy it because we all need to laugh right now, even if it’s at our own silly mistakes."

    The ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect’ group, which was first created on Facebook in early December 2023, has grown by leaps and bounds over the months.

    Currently, this group, which positions itself as “a place for all things incorrect,” has 128.2k members who enjoy posting or reacting to the amusing content.
    #7

    Confidently incorrect text about an aunt's living situation, highlighting a humorous misunderstanding.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #8

    Confidently incorrect tweet about mammals and Wales, humorously highlighting a factual fail.

    Ryan Sutton Report

    purplezebra avatar
    SillyPandaBunny
    SillyPandaBunny
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Welsh are not fish - lol Also whales are not fish, they are indeed mammals.

    #9

    Chess board with a funny tip about using a mirror to see your opponent's moves, showcasing a confidently incorrect idea.

    Greg Hill Report

    The administrators and moderators who keep the community running smoothly ask everyone to be as specific about the context of their posts as possible so that everyone’s in on the joke.

    “Make sure it is clear to everyone what is incorrect if not obvious. Just because you understand doesn’t mean the people who weren’t in the conversation will,” they suggest. What’s more, they urge everyone to avoid “long stories or petty debates” and to instead focus on photos and videos for the sake of fun.
    #10

    Bridge sign with incorrect capacity translation, allowing 10 people or 3 Americans.

    Nhaeyni Report

    johannazamora_1 avatar
    Pyla
    Pyla
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope they keep a medic on hand to treat those burns.

    #11

    Confidently incorrect brand parody socks labeled Spripe, CocoCola, and Peepi from Wish.

    Anamajoris Report

    #12

    Cat with different colored eyes, surrounded by leaves, showing a confident yet incorrect meme.

    I'm no doctor, but I think they meant hypoglycemia. 🤔

    Justin Adriel Diaz Report

    Making mistakes—whether by being overconfidently incorrect, wildly unlucky, or simply having major knowledge gaps—is not the end of the world, even if it sometimes feels like it. If someone corrects you or you realize that you’ve been wrong, it’s usually best to be humble and admit to having messed up.

    When you show that you’re mildly embarrassed after making an error, others can relate to you because they see you as more down-to-earth. Showing humility is relatable because, like it or not, everyone makes mistakes.

    On the other hand, if you pretend that you didn’t mess up or try to hide your blunder in the hope of appearing ‘perfect,’ it can push others away. In short, it’s healthy to embrace and lean into your embarrassment rather than trying to run away from it.
    #13

    Confidently incorrect layout shown in a property map with mismatched building numbers and legend.

    John Sarra Report

    #14

    Confidently incorrect Reddit post about euthanasia in tattoos, highlighting a humorous misunderstanding.

    John Fujimagari Report

    #15

    White shirt with "GIRLS" acronym: Gifted, Intelligeant, Real, Lovely, Strong. Confidently incorrect spelling displayed.

    Aaron Robinson Report

    #16

    Car with sticker showing humorous language fail, featuring Yankees logo.

    So close, yet so far.

    Ira Apriyani Report

    Confidently incorrect text message exchange about a funeral, with humorous misuse of emojis.

    Bundanya Salwa Azizah Report

    #18

    Confidently incorrect substitution: Lemons 2 lb bag replaced with Granny Smith apples 3 lb bag.

    Well that's NOT how substitutions work Walmart.

    Skylar Gilbert Estes Report

    A sincere apology means having the empathy to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and really getting to grips with how your behavior has affected them.

    Maybe you’ve said something harsh about their perspective on a topic. Maybe you’ve been spouting incorrect information and then arrogantly defended yourself while putting others down.

    The point is that emotional intelligence and the ability to relate to others never goes out of style.
    #19

    Sign reading "Closed due to personal circumcisions" showcasing a confidently incorrect humorous fail.

    Branthua Report

    Light reflection on wall forms an exclamation mark, with text humorously stating it's a question mark, depicting hilarious fails.

    Prithvi Raj Report

    #21

    Restroom graffiti with humorous correction: "Life is but a dream," editing the original phrase humorously.

    Ian Gruber Report

    NPR suggests that when apologizing, you should simply say that you’re ‘sorry’ rather than that you ‘regret’ something or that you’re ‘devastated.’ It’s also essential that you’re as specific as possible, saying what it is you’re apologizing for. Next, take ownership of your bad behavior, showing that you understand that you were in the wrong.
    #22

    Motorbike dashboard with text "work starts at 8:00" and "Me at 7:99," humorously illustrating confidently incorrect time.

    That's not how clocks work, in any time zone.

    Andy Report

    Six locks on a gate with a humorous comment, showcasing confidently incorrect logic.

    Robert W. T. Short Sr. Report

    Confidently incorrect online exchange about police being called "12," leading to a humorous math fail.

    Yanie Michael Report

    It’s very important not to make excuses while apologizing. Furthermore, you have to ensure that you won’t intentionally repeat your mistakes.

    Tell the other person that your mistakes won’t happen again while also elaborating on the steps you’re taking to ensure this. And if you’ve caused someone harm, make sure that you make reparations. Again, this is the time for humility, not for protecting one’s ego.
    #25

    Social media post with confidently incorrect comments about communism and WW2, prompting a humorous response.

    David Myers Report

    Printers are double-stacked despite sign warning not to, showcasing a confident yet incorrect decision.

    Jody Baines Report

    #27

    Confidently incorrect tweet about time management, highlighting a humorous math fail.

    TheCoachRaj Report

    Meanwhile, the Harvard Medical School states that it’s important to apologize to someone you’ve hurt or angered, even if you don’t fully believe that what you said or did was wrong.

    Try to empathize with the other person and be genuine about your apology. Acknowledge responsibility for your actions while also validating the other person’s feelings.
    #28

    Confidently incorrect post about "worst wing flavor," amusing comments on spelling blooper "parmajohn."

    Ian Gruber Report

    Sign stating, "Tables are for eating customers only, no loitering," demonstrating a confidently incorrect fail.

    Morazzz Report

    #30

    A tank top with a confidently incorrect statement about Avril Lavigne and skateboarding history.

    Rui Ichinose Report

    Which of these posts from ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect’ caught your attention and made you laugh the most, dear Pandas? Why do you think so many people are so confident while being incredibly incorrect about some facts?

    In your personal opinion, how can we all learn to be more humble and less arrogant, especially when sharing our thoughts online? What’s the best thing to do after realizing we’ve messed up? Let us know what you think in the comments below!
    #31

    Person holding a lighter with a "Super-Man" engraving, featuring a web-slinging figure; a confidently incorrect design.

    Justin Adriel Diaz Report

    nateb avatar
    Nate B
    Nate B
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took me a minute. I thought the mistake was spider man’s nose.

    #32

    Pickup truck with 'Tesla' label on the tailgate, showcasing a confidently incorrect modification.

    Nathan Freise Report

    #33

    Emergency phone in forest with a sign to dial 999 for coastguard, police, fire, or ambulance, showcasing a confident fail.

    Andi Tenri Amalia Report

    #34

    Confidently incorrect English pronunciations: various examples of "ough" sounds with eight different pronunciations.

    culturaltutor Report

    #35

    Confidently incorrect sign reading "Entrance Only, Do Not Enter" creates a humorous fail moment.

    John Sarra Report

    #36

    Confidently incorrect person smiling in front of a duct-taped peace sign, captioned with a humorous fail.

    Jesse Dinkins Report

    #37

    Confidently incorrect tattoo reads "PLAN AHEA" with missing letter, illustrating a humorous fail.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #38

    Sign with typo reads "Please satanise your hands here," showing a confidently incorrect fail.

    Branthua Report

    #39

    Hand holding soap labeled as candy, highlighting a confident fail.

    Renato Schmidt Report

    #40

    A child's homework fail, naming "Getty Images" as America's first president, demonstrating confidently incorrect humor.

    Doug_Lemov Report

    #41

    Tweet humorously claims "Wicked" musical didn't use AI; response jokes about a speaking goat. Confidently incorrect humor.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #42

    Recreated face of ancient Greek girl with humorous comment questioning age accuracy, showcasing confidently incorrect fail.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #43

    Sign on a fence reads "THANK YOU FOR YOUR COURAGE" with a humorous incorrect graffiti spelling of "You're."

    Ian Gruber Report

    #44

    Confidently incorrect computer prompt asking, "Are you sure you want to exist?" with options "Yes" and "No."

    Branthua Report

    #45

    Young woman posing in a store display kitchen, humorously illustrating a confidently incorrect moment.

    Marek Sadlik Report

    #46

    Tattoo of a symbol from an anime, accompanied by a comment pointing out a confident incorrect assumption about Nordic origins.

    Momi Verindama Report

    #47

    No smoking sign with graffiti correcting spelling, showcasing confidently incorrect humor.

    Lina Report

    #48

    Couple laughing at hilarious fails, with text about crying and "crewing" instead of "crying."

    Morazzz Report

    #49

    Confidently incorrect note about a porch plant, mistaking it for weed, among other greenery.

    David Myers Report

    #50

    Sign with a confidently incorrect message: "Please flash toilet after releasing your tension."

    Anamajoris Report

    #51

    Confidently incorrect garlic growing guide shown with potted garlic plants and bulbs.

    Arson McLean Report

    #52

    Sign with text errors about milkshake machine maintenance, showing a confidently incorrect fail.

    Rui Ichinose Report

    #53

    Confidently incorrect message in a chat about misunderstood French phrase.

    Angel Mazzone Report

    #54

    Sign at Museum Gardens warns against cycling; humorously highlights potential for injury, showcasing confidently incorrect advice.

    Ryan Sutton Report

    #55

    Watermelons in a box labeled for potatoes with a sign pricing onions, showcasing a confidently incorrect store display.

    Reimers Arnold Report

    #56

    Confidently incorrect poster featuring a cup with "Half Full" and "Half Empty" labels, with humorous annotation.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #57

    Cat sunbathing behind a window grill, enjoying the view of a yard with plants in Algeria. Confidently incorrect vibes.

    Halliru Aminu Report

    #58

    Confidently incorrect takes on date formats with a humorous diagram comparing world and USA styles.

    Antony Familyguy Jones Report

    #59

    Confidently incorrect pavement with misaligned bricks and text overlay saying, "You had ONE JOB."

    Andi Tenri Amalia Report

    #60

    Warning sign humorously incorrect, reading "Erection in Progress" with crossed-out pedestrian symbol.

    Branthua Report

    #61

    Confidently incorrect math fail with viral math problem showing misunderstanding of equation order.

    Jessica Johnson Report

    #62

    Confidently incorrect post claiming Atlanta is a palindrome, highlighting a humorous fail.

    Elly Munslow Report

    #63

    Confidently incorrect: Hot dog buns stamped with a February expiration date held in a hand.

    Mickie Pennington Klafka Report

    #64

    Confidently incorrect sign on vehicle cover with amusing spelling errors.

    Branthua Report

    #65

    Sign with typo saying, "Please bare with us while we have our refurbishment." A hilariously incorrect fail.

    Morazzz Report

    #66

    Statue of Liberty under clear sky with a confidently incorrect tweet praising American architecture.

    Sean Salvador Report

    #67

    Yellow caution sign with a misspelled warning, "Slippry When Wet," showcasing a confidently incorrect fail.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #68

    Text image of a confidently incorrect statement about saving $250 on a $500 item, highlighting a common misunderstanding.

    Dimitris Topis Report

    #69

    Sign on a fence in front of a house reads "Private, Keep Out, Trespassers Will Be Prostituted" with a heart drawing.

    Osama Al-Timeme Report

    #70

    Mislabeled food package showing orange cubes as diced watermelon, showcasing a confidently incorrect fail.

    Matt Aich Report

    #71

    Tweet showing "Confidently Incorrect" fail: a mix-up of "Ring Around the Rosie" lyrics with emojis.

    Rui Ichinose Report

    #72

    A car designed to resemble a futuristic truck labeled "Toyota" driving in the rain, showcasing a confident fail.

    John Sarra Report

    #73

    Language learning CDs with incorrect labeling for Mexican Spanish and Maori.

    Renato Schmidt Report

    #74

    Confidently incorrect comment about living in "Norwegian countries," highlighting a geographical fail.

    Humpo Humpo Humpo Report

    #75

    Text message mix-up about a scale mistaken for speedometer, showcasing a confidently incorrect fail.

    Branthua Report

    #76

    Sign with humorous spelling errors incorrectly stating closure of a burger stand.

    Mickie Pennington Klafka Report

    #77

    Note with spelling fail: "Please use tongues to pick pastries."

    Anonymous participant Report

    #78

    Confidently incorrect tweet claiming "four" is the only number with letters matching its value, prompting a humorous response.

    Ian Gruber Report

    #79

    Confidently incorrect shirt text in colorful letters on a gray shirt.

    Kelly Wilkinson Report

    #80

    Confidently incorrect comment explaining "N" in DNA stands for "and".

    Joaquín Ramírez Report

    #81

    "Misspelled sweet and sour sauce label reading 'source' in a buffet setting highlighting confidently incorrect moments."

    John Sarra Report

    #82

    Text exchange showing a confidently incorrect response about ancestry.

    LenaDunhamVEVO Report

    #83

    Text post humorously misuses "humidity" instead of "humility" with a witty comment below, showcasing confidently incorrect fails.

    Greg Hill Report

    #84

    Confidently incorrect comments about the Pope being Christian, culminating in a humorous misunderstanding.

    Ian Gruber Report

