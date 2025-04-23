ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ human being: we all mess up and make mistakes from time to time. However, that’s not to say that all errors are equal or anything like that. Some mess-ups are worse than others. The cherry full of dramatic irony on top? If someone who is clearly in the wrong is super confident that they’re right. This can lead to a lot of unintended humor.

The ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect’ Facebook group is dedicated to internet users who want to gently poke fun at anyone who is incredibly incorrect on the internet. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most off-the-hook posts to amuse and confuse you, Pandas. Scroll down for a good laugh!

Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the awesome group, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about learning to laugh at the mistakes we all make.