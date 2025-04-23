84 Times Confidently Incorrect People Blessed Us With Hilarious FailsInterview
There’s no such thing as a ‘perfect’ human being: we all mess up and make mistakes from time to time. However, that’s not to say that all errors are equal or anything like that. Some mess-ups are worse than others. The cherry full of dramatic irony on top? If someone who is clearly in the wrong is super confident that they’re right. This can lead to a lot of unintended humor.
The ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect’ Facebook group is dedicated to internet users who want to gently poke fun at anyone who is incredibly incorrect on the internet. We’ve collected some of the funniest and most off-the-hook posts to amuse and confuse you, Pandas. Scroll down for a good laugh!
Bored Panda reached out to the creator of the awesome group, and they were kind enough to answer our questions about learning to laugh at the mistakes we all make.
According to the founder of ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect,' you "have to laugh" when you realize that you've been incredibly confident about something that turns out to be completely incorrect.
"We all make mistakes, but you can either let it ruin your day or make your day," they said.
"This page helps us laugh at ourselves and shows just how easy it is to mess up. Some people let it drag them down a hole where they get more and more upset and ends with no one winning."
They added that "it’s okay to be incorrect, you just have to learn to admit it." It's something that many of us can work on.
As it turns out, this isn't the first social media project that the founder has run. Before creating ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect,' they'd been running 'People Incorrectly Correcting Other People' for years!
"But, sadly, ownership changed and the group started getting overrun by bots," they opened up.
Breaks down to around $11 US an hour. Hope it was worth it.
"This was my alternative to run a similar group the way I want it to run," the founder said.
"And I think a lot of people enjoy it because we all need to laugh right now, even if it’s at our own silly mistakes."
The ‘Well, That’s Just Incorrect’ group, which was first created on Facebook in early December 2023, has grown by leaps and bounds over the months.
Currently, this group, which positions itself as “a place for all things incorrect,” has 128.2k members who enjoy posting or reacting to the amusing content.
The Welsh are not fish - lol Also whales are not fish, they are indeed mammals.
The administrators and moderators who keep the community running smoothly ask everyone to be as specific about the context of their posts as possible so that everyone’s in on the joke.
“Make sure it is clear to everyone what is incorrect if not obvious. Just because you understand doesn’t mean the people who weren’t in the conversation will,” they suggest. What’s more, they urge everyone to avoid “long stories or petty debates” and to instead focus on photos and videos for the sake of fun.
I'm no doctor, but I think they meant hypoglycemia. 🤔
Making mistakes—whether by being overconfidently incorrect, wildly unlucky, or simply having major knowledge gaps—is not the end of the world, even if it sometimes feels like it. If someone corrects you or you realize that you’ve been wrong, it’s usually best to be humble and admit to having messed up.
When you show that you’re mildly embarrassed after making an error, others can relate to you because they see you as more down-to-earth. Showing humility is relatable because, like it or not, everyone makes mistakes.
On the other hand, if you pretend that you didn’t mess up or try to hide your blunder in the hope of appearing ‘perfect,’ it can push others away. In short, it’s healthy to embrace and lean into your embarrassment rather than trying to run away from it.
When it comes to apologizing for your past blunders, it’s often best to pick up your ego and set it aside someplace where it won’t get in the way. A true apology is about showing genuine remorse and making amends, rather than looking for excuses or trying to argue your way into proving how you’re not to blame for anything.
So close, yet so far.
Well that's NOT how substitutions work Walmart.
A sincere apology means having the empathy to put yourself in the other person’s shoes and really getting to grips with how your behavior has affected them.
Maybe you’ve said something harsh about their perspective on a topic. Maybe you’ve been spouting incorrect information and then arrogantly defended yourself while putting others down.
The point is that emotional intelligence and the ability to relate to others never goes out of style.
NPR suggests that when apologizing, you should simply say that you’re ‘sorry’ rather than that you ‘regret’ something or that you’re ‘devastated.’ It’s also essential that you’re as specific as possible, saying what it is you’re apologizing for. Next, take ownership of your bad behavior, showing that you understand that you were in the wrong.
That's not how clocks work, in any time zone.
It’s very important not to make excuses while apologizing. Furthermore, you have to ensure that you won’t intentionally repeat your mistakes.
Tell the other person that your mistakes won’t happen again while also elaborating on the steps you’re taking to ensure this. And if you’ve caused someone harm, make sure that you make reparations. Again, this is the time for humility, not for protecting one’s ego.
Meanwhile, the Harvard Medical School states that it’s important to apologize to someone you’ve hurt or angered, even if you don’t fully believe that what you said or did was wrong.
Try to empathize with the other person and be genuine about your apology. Acknowledge responsibility for your actions while also validating the other person’s feelings.
