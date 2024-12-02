So we gathered a whole list of them, courtesy of Confidently Incorrect subreddit . Scroll down to find the most hilarious times cocky people got things totally wrong, and be sure to upvote the ones that deservingly got torn apart by the overconfidence police.

Confidence is a wonderful trait to have. However, too much of it can make one’s head swell. While this might sound similar to a verse from a didactic children’s book, it’s true. Overconfidence causes people to overestimate their abilities and knowledge, which are often far from reality. And we know there are few things that netizens like to do more than ridicule these instances online.

#1 Everybody Can Run 7 Minute Miles Share icon

#2 Facebook Always Provides Share icon

#3 Physical Isn’t Actually Assault Share icon

Many behaviors of humans have been observed, investigated and named, and overconfidence is no exception. People who think a little too highly of themselves are known to experience overconfidence bias. "Overconfidence bias occurs when individuals overestimate their abilities, knowledge, or control over situations," explains Dr. Ozan Toy, MD, MPH.

#4 Red Blood Cells Are Not Real Cells Share icon

#5 He Really Said That With His Whole Chest Share icon

#6 So… I Guess There Are No Real Tests For Any Illnesses At All? Share icon

A great example of this most of us can relate to is students overestimating how quickly they can finish an assignment. After realizing the task takes longer than expected, they are, unfortunately, forced to pull an all-nighter. ADVERTISEMENT Or when we set other overly ambitious goals, like promising to work out and eat healthy every day without excuses. The motivation instantly plummets to zero after it becomes clear that such perfection may be impossible to achieve. This is overconfidence bias in action for you.

#7 Comments In Response To Someone Saying That 10 Years Is 15% Of Your Life Share icon

#8 The Amount Of Likes Is Scary Share icon

#9 Tiktok Kids These Days Share icon

Such beliefs occur due to cognitive biases, which are patterns of thinking that interpret reality subjectively rather than relying on facts and rational judgment. It affects how we process information and make decisions, resulting in flawed reasoning, like overestimating knowledge and abilities. Psychologist Dillon Harper, PhD, also suggests that overconfidence is our brain’s attempt at boosting our self-esteem and reducing anxiety. By minimizing or ignoring our failures and focusing on past successes, it makes us more relaxed and sure of ourselves. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I Emailed Hr After Noticing A Pay Error. This Was Their Response Share icon

#11 Apparently We Are Not Animals Share icon

#12 I Can Prove 0.999... Doesn't Exist! Step 1: .999... = 1-1-0 Share icon

Our brain’s tendency to convince us that we are better than we actually are can be boosted by our lack of experience, as we don’t have enough knowledge to accurately evaluate our abilities. Another factor that plays a part in this is our upbringing. "Overconfidence bias is often the result of what we call ‘false empowerment’ in childhood," says licensed marriage and family therapist Renée Zavislak. "Parents who consistently tell their children things like, 'You're the best' and 'You are good at everything you do' rather than true, realistic compliments like, 'Yours is my favorite' and 'I am proud of you,' tend to foster the development of an overconfidence bias." ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Is This Really What Americans Are Like? Share icon

#14 Just… No Share icon

#15 “You’ve Gotten Off Lucky”. The Smugness Is Killing Me Share icon

Due to these factors, many people have excessive faith in themselves. Research shows that 73% of U.S. drivers believe to be better than average, which is statistically impossible. A study with spelling tasks found participants to be 100% sure of their answers but 80% of them were actually right. Additionally, a whopping 65% of Americans think they’re smarter than average, with the figure being even higher when it comes to men. These are just a few examples proving that no one is safe from experiencing overconfidence bias, just like these people on this list.

#16 Yikes Share icon

#18 Not How Percentages Or Averages Work Share icon

Thinking highly of ourselves can affect our daily behaviors and decisions. "When we overestimate our abilities, it's like walking a tightrope with a blindfold. We’re more likely to take unnecessary risks, ignore important feedback, or skip preparation because we think we’ve got it all under control," Dr. Harper says. "When things don't go as planned, the fall from that high can be harsh, leading to disappointment and a hit to our self-esteem." It can also negatively impact relationships, as few people like overconfidence that leans towards arrogance.

#19 A Silly Person Not Understanding Physics Share icon

#20 You Are Parents Failed You? Share icon

#21 Someone Skipped Biology Share icon

Knowing when you’re overpushing your faith in yourself can be difficult. Therefore, we all should aim to be realistic. “It's important to acknowledge that no one is perfect. We've all experienced failure at some point, and often, these failures are crucial to our growth and evolution," says therapist Racheal Turner, LPC. "When we overestimate our abilities and leave no room for improvement, we do ourselves a disservice by assuming we're the best at everything."

#22 You’d Have To Be Drunk To Be That Wrong. We Literally Evolved Into Tolerating Naturally Fermented Fruits, Then Learned To Make Our Own From Grains Share icon

#23 It's Spelled Frunk Share icon

#24 I Don’t Think That’s How It Works Share icon

Even if we have skills and possess talent, we should never stop learning and do better. Some additional tips that help to avoid becoming the victim of overconfidence are to ask other people’s perspectives, question our choices, and seek out other points of view by diversifying our information sources. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 I'm Embarrassed Grown Adults Can Be Brainwashed Share icon

#26 Repost, Just With The Names Removed Share icon

#27 That’s One Way To Approach The Topic I Guess… Share icon

#28 Apparently Dough Doesn't Rise Share icon

#29 This One Hurt My Brain Share icon

#30 Georgia Share icon

#31 Apparently Ocean Travel Is Impossible… Because Of “Gyers” Share icon

#33 Bro Really Thinks Sophie Charlotte Isn't White Share icon

#34 Kids Are Dumb 💀😭 Share icon

#35 Each Country Has Its Own Sun Share icon

#36 The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are Share icon

#37 Transphobe Embarrasses Themselves Share icon

#38 Snakes Are Not Reptiles And Dinosaurs Didn’t Exist Share icon

#39 Oh My Sweet Summer Child Share icon

#40 Big Brain Share icon

#41 Stay In School, Kids Share icon

#42 On A Flat-Earth Post Share icon

#43 5am Is 5am Share icon

#44 He's One-Sixteenth Irish Share icon

#45 There Is No Such Thing As “444 Million Years Ago” Share icon

#46 Whose Gonna Tell Her? Share icon

#47 No, Thats Wrong Dumb Dumb Share icon

#48 Asexual Share icon

#49 Betty Has No Mrna Share icon

#50 When A Bot Corrects You But You Double Down On The Mistake Share icon

#51 This Share icon

#52 Somebody Refuses To Learn Junior High School Astronomy Share icon

#53 Guy Thinks That The Democratic And Republic Parties Haven’t Had Political Shifts In Over 150 Years Share icon

#54 I Think This Belongs Here... 💀 Share icon

#55 Some People Are Just Allergic To Telling The Truth Share icon

#56 A True Expert In Womens Anatomy Share icon

#57 A Tablespoon Always Weighs The Same Share icon

#58 Transphobes Don’t Even Know How Chromosomes Work Share icon

#59 I Actually Had To Leave Out Even More Military Holidays For The Sake Of Space! Share icon

#60 I (Blue) Just Got Fb Jailed For The Funniest Reason Ever After Fight W/ Transphobes In Comments Share icon

#61 "My Source? Righteous Indignation." Share icon

#62 Wh1tes Can't B3 4frican! 🤡 Share icon

#63 Sex Education Is Important Kids Share icon

#64 Finally Found One Share icon

#65 🤦‍♀️ Dude Is Exhausting Share icon

#66 Poor Sod Doesn’t Know What An Idiom Is Share icon

#67 Literally Could Of Killed That Grammar-Bot Share icon

#68 An Argument Over What’s Part Of Africa And What’s Not Share icon

#69 Basic Physics Share icon

#70 What Modern Human Doesn’t Know This? Uh…you, Friend Share icon

#71 F In Math Share icon

#72 "6th Grade Problem In Europe" Share icon

#73 Chihuahua's Kill More Infants Than Pitbulls Share icon

#74 2% Does Not Equal 1 In 50 Share icon

#75 Most Peaceful Man Share icon

#76 Fool Still Stubbornly Believes That Vaccines Cause Autism Share icon

#77 It's Just A Theory/S Share icon

#78 When You're From The UK And Don't Even Know The Geographic Boundaries Of Your Own Country Share icon

#79 Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member 😭 Share icon

#80 Hint: It’s Not 5,000 Share icon

#81 Hmm Share icon

#82 For All Intents And Purposes, Etc… Share icon

#83 Approximately 47 Mm Lol Share icon

#84 “Y’all” Isn’t A Plural “You” Share icon

#85 “Barista” Confidently Incorrectly Thinks There’s No Difference Between A Latte And A Cappuccino Share icon

#86 On A Post About Schools Bringing Back Their Old Names For Confederate Leaders Share icon

#87 Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It Share icon

#88 Good At English Share icon

#89 50 Years Is A Long Time To Be So Wrong Share icon

#90 Mathematician Proves The Earth Is 8,000 Years Old Share icon

#91 How Dare They Use French In France… Share icon

#92 American Architecture > European Architecture Share icon

#93 Simple Math Oh God Share icon

#94 I'm No Thermodynamics Expert But This Misguided One Is Wild Share icon

#95 You Don't Understand Share icon

#96 If You're Gonna Be A Grammar Nazi, Make Sure You're At Least Correct Share icon

#97 I’m Squeezing These Seeds And Nothing Is Happening :( Share icon

#98 Another Day Of Texans Overestimating How Big Texas Is Share icon

#99 Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject… Share icon

#100 Vienna, Australia Share icon

#101 "Spain Didn't Have Colonies, Cope." Share icon

#102 Your An Idiot Share icon

#103 Are Posts From This Sub Allowed Too? Share icon