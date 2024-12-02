ADVERTISEMENT

Confidence is a wonderful trait to have. However, too much of it can make one’s head swell. While this might sound similar to a verse from a didactic children’s book, it’s true. Overconfidence causes people to overestimate their abilities and knowledge, which are often far from reality. And we know there are few things that netizens like to do more than ridicule these instances online.

So we gathered a whole list of them, courtesy of Confidently Incorrect subreddit. Scroll down to find the most hilarious times cocky people got things totally wrong, and be sure to upvote the ones that deservingly got torn apart by the overconfidence police.

#1

Everybody Can Run 7 Minute Miles

Text exchange showing overly confident incorrect statement about running, with a rebuttal pointing out physical limitations.

#2

Facebook Always Provides

Streamer smiling during a live session, wearing headphones and a durag, with comments highlighting overly confident incorrect statements.

#3

Physical Isn’t Actually Assault

Overly confident incorrect people arguing about physical altercation online.

Many behaviors of humans have been observed, investigated and named, and overconfidence is no exception. People who think a little too highly of themselves are known to experience overconfidence bias. 

"Overconfidence bias occurs when individuals overestimate their abilities, knowledge, or control over situations," explains Dr. Ozan Toy, MD, MPH. 
#4

Red Blood Cells Are Not Real Cells

Online debate highlighting overly-confident-incorrect-people discussing red blood cells.

#5

He Really Said That With His Whole Chest

Social media exchange showcasing overly confident, incorrect people discussing African countries.

#6

So… I Guess There Are No Real Tests For Any Illnesses At All?

Text questioning vaccine safety with a sarcastic reply about cancer screenings, illustrating overly-confident incorrect people.

A great example of this most of us can relate to is students overestimating how quickly they can finish an assignment. After realizing the task takes longer than expected, they are, unfortunately, forced to pull an all-nighter. 

Or when we set other overly ambitious goals, like promising to work out and eat healthy every day without excuses. The motivation instantly plummets to zero after it becomes clear that such perfection may be impossible to achieve. This is overconfidence bias in action for you.

#7

Comments In Response To Someone Saying That 10 Years Is 15% Of Your Life

Incorrect calculation in a social media comment highlights overly confident errors with a humorous response.

#8

The Amount Of Likes Is Scary

Social media debate on whether Wales is a country, showcasing overly confident incorrect people.

#9

Tiktok Kids These Days

Social media exchange with overly confident, incorrect statements about ADHD and autism spectrum.

Such beliefs occur due to cognitive biases, which are patterns of thinking that interpret reality subjectively rather than relying on facts and rational judgment. It affects how we process information and make decisions, resulting in flawed reasoning, like overestimating knowledge and abilities.

Psychologist Dillon Harper, PhD, also suggests that overconfidence is our brain’s attempt at boosting our self-esteem and reducing anxiety. By minimizing or ignoring our failures and focusing on past successes, it makes us more relaxed and sure of ourselves.

#10

I Emailed Hr After Noticing A Pay Error. This Was Their Response

Email showing a math error in pay raise calculation; overly confident incorrect people.

#11

Apparently We Are Not Animals

Social media comment showcasing overly confident incorrect people, with reply interaction visible.

#12

I Can Prove 0.999... Doesn't Exist! Step 1: .999... = 1-1-0

Reddit post of an overly confident person incorrectly proving 0.999... does not equal 1, leading to humor and confusion.

Our brain’s tendency to convince us that we are better than we actually are can be boosted by our lack of experience, as we don’t have enough knowledge to accurately evaluate our abilities. Another factor that plays a part in this is our upbringing.

"Overconfidence bias is often the result of what we call ‘false empowerment’ in childhood," says licensed marriage and family therapist Renée Zavislak. "Parents who consistently tell their children things like, 'You're the best' and 'You are good at everything you do' rather than true, realistic compliments like, 'Yours is my favorite' and 'I am proud of you,' tend to foster the development of an overconfidence bias."

#13

Is This Really What Americans Are Like?

Text exchange highlighting overly confident incorrect people discussing the usage of the dollar symbol.

#14

Just… No

Social media exchange illustrating overly confident incorrect people discussing tetanus prevention.

#15

“You’ve Gotten Off Lucky”. The Smugness Is Killing Me

Comments showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing asexuality in a YouTube thread.

Due to these factors, many people have excessive faith in themselves. Research shows that 73% of U.S. drivers believe to be better than average, which is statistically impossible. A study with spelling tasks found participants to be 100% sure of their answers but 80% of them were actually right.

Additionally, a whopping 65% of Americans think they’re smarter than average, with the figure being even higher when it comes to men. These are just a few examples proving that no one is safe from experiencing overconfidence bias, just like these people on this list.

#16

Yikes

Overly confident incorrect math equation with comments correcting the mistake.

#17

*you're

Reddit comment exchange highlighting overly confident incorrect grammar use.

#18

Not How Percentages Or Averages Work

Screenshot of a discussion showing an erroneous math claim about topless beach survey results.

Thinking highly of ourselves can affect our daily behaviors and decisions. "When we overestimate our abilities, it's like walking a tightrope with a blindfold. We’re more likely to take unnecessary risks, ignore important feedback, or skip preparation because we think we’ve got it all under control," Dr. Harper says.

"When things don't go as planned, the fall from that high can be harsh, leading to disappointment and a hit to our self-esteem."

It can also negatively impact relationships, as few people like overconfidence that leans towards arrogance.
#19

A Silly Person Not Understanding Physics

Two images showing a measuring cup with water and ice, labeled to suggest incorrect environmental insights.

#20

You Are Parents Failed You?

Screenshot of social media comments showcasing overly confident incorrect people in a grammar discussion.

#21

Someone Skipped Biology

Comments showing overly confident incorrect people discussing human meat-eating habits.

Knowing when you’re overpushing your faith in yourself can be difficult. Therefore, we all should aim to be realistic. “It's important to acknowledge that no one is perfect. We've all experienced failure at some point, and often, these failures are crucial to our growth and evolution," says therapist Racheal Turner, LPC. "When we overestimate our abilities and leave no room for improvement, we do ourselves a disservice by assuming we're the best at everything."

#22

You’d Have To Be Drunk To Be That Wrong. We Literally Evolved Into Tolerating Naturally Fermented Fruits, Then Learned To Make Our Own From Grains

Overly confident person sharing an incorrect fact about alcohol and social drinking on social media.

#23

It's Spelled Frunk

Tesla Cybertruck with open frunk, humorous correction highlights overly confident incorrect people.

#24

I Don’t Think That’s How It Works

Social media post with user incorrectly claiming C-section isn't birth, showcasing overly confident incorrect people.

Even if we have skills and possess talent, we should never stop learning and do better. Some additional tips that help to avoid becoming the victim of overconfidence are to ask other people’s perspectives, question our choices, and seek out other points of view by diversifying our information sources. 

#25

I'm Embarrassed Grown Adults Can Be Brainwashed

Text conversation illustrating overly confident incorrect people discussing conspiracy theories.

#26

Repost, Just With The Names Removed

Math puzzle image with overly confident incorrect answer to the equation "2+2+2+2+2+2+2+2x0+2=?"

#27

That’s One Way To Approach The Topic I Guess…

Social media post displaying overly confident incorrect person claiming to solve Earth origin query with Bible reference.

#28

Apparently Dough Doesn't Rise

Comments showing overly confident incorrect statement about pizza size when cooked.

#29

This One Hurt My Brain

Reddit post showing discussions and corrections on LGBTQ identities, highlighting overly confident incorrect statements.

#30

Georgia

A text exchange illustrates overly confident incorrect people discussing Georgia's existence.

#31

Apparently Ocean Travel Is Impossible… Because Of “Gyers”

Overly confident person claims ocean crossings are impossible due to gyres, showing a historical map of Atlantic slave trade routes.

#32

Paycheck/Paycheque

Social media exchange highlighting overly confident incorrect spelling of "paycheck."

#33

Bro Really Thinks Sophie Charlotte Isn't White

Overly confident incorrect comment about ethnicity with a photo of a smiling woman at Rio Carnival.

#34

Kids Are Dumb 💀😭

Comments depicting overly confident incorrect people discussing game prequels.

#35

Each Country Has Its Own Sun

Text post about the Sun changing color, exemplifying overly confident incorrect people.

#36

The Holy Trinity Of Trying To Teach Someone What Prefixes Are

Social media conversation showcasing overly confident incorrect people misunderstanding "trinity."

#37

Transphobe Embarrasses Themselves

Screenshot of tweets showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing anatomy misconceptions.

#38

Snakes Are Not Reptiles And Dinosaurs Didn’t Exist

Exhibit of Titanoboa with comments showcasing overly confident, incorrect people about reptiles and dinosaurs.

#39

Oh My Sweet Summer Child

Tweet exchange about ancient Greece's history, highlighting overly confident incorrect people discussing religion inaccurately.

#40

Big Brain

Van with "Ambulance" written backward, illustrating overly confident incorrect application.

#41

Stay In School, Kids

Screenshot of a discussion featuring overly-confident incorrect people confused about English identity.

#42

On A Flat-Earth Post

Two comments in a heated debate, showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing sunlight and color.

#43

5am Is 5am

Social media exchange showcasing overly confident incorrect people in a humorous debate.

#44

He's One-Sixteenth Irish

Social media exchange highlighting overly confident incorrect people debating Irish geography.

#45

There Is No Such Thing As “444 Million Years Ago”

Twitter thread showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing planetary rings and historical records.

#46

Whose Gonna Tell Her?

Screenshot of a social media post with an overly confident announcement about Ivy League acceptance.

#47

No, Thats Wrong Dumb Dumb

Social media exchange highlighting overly confident incorrect people in a grammar debate about "too" vs "to."

#48

Asexual

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation featuring overly confident yet incorrect comments about the definition of asexual.

#49

Betty Has No Mrna

Tweet exchange displaying overly confident, incorrect claims about being mRNA-free.

#50

When A Bot Corrects You But You Double Down On The Mistake

A confident person incorrectly insists "could of" is a formal phrase in an online comment.

#51

This

Twins in an 80s photo with humorous incorrect grammar correction in comments, highlighting overly-confident mistakes.

#52

Somebody Refuses To Learn Junior High School Astronomy

Overly confident incorrect people debating the Earth's distance from the sun on social media.

#53

Guy Thinks That The Democratic And Republic Parties Haven’t Had Political Shifts In Over 150 Years

Reddit thread showing overly confident incorrect people discussing political parties and historical events.

#54

I Think This Belongs Here... 💀

Twitter exchange highlighting overly confident and incorrect statements about archaeology.

#55

Some People Are Just Allergic To Telling The Truth

Social media exchange highlighting overly confident incorrect people discussing crime statistics.

#56

A True Expert In Womens Anatomy

Social media comments showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing anatomy.

#57

A Tablespoon Always Weighs The Same

Crushed croutons in a tablespoon with a cheese & garlic flavored bag and salad, showcasing overly confident incorrect advice.

#58

Transphobes Don’t Even Know How Chromosomes Work

Social media comment exemplifying overly confident incorrect people, discussing gender identity with misunderstandings.

#59

I Actually Had To Leave Out Even More Military Holidays For The Sake Of Space!

Person holding sign on sidewalk displaying overly confident incorrect statement about veterans' recognition.

#60

I (Blue) Just Got Fb Jailed For The Funniest Reason Ever After Fight W/ Transphobes In Comments

Social media comments exemplifying overly-confident-incorrect-people discussing trans identities.

#61

"My Source? Righteous Indignation."

Stack of books versus eyes meme illustrating overly confident incorrect people.

#62

Wh1tes Can't B3 4frican! 🤡

Social media exchange showing overly confident incorrect people discussing African identity.

#63

Sex Education Is Important Kids

Comments from overly confident incorrect people about pregnancy myths.

#64

Finally Found One

A screenshot of an overly confident comment claiming the sun's explosion would be detected 11 years later.

#65

🤦‍♀️ Dude Is Exhausting

Meme about overly confident incorrect people misunderstanding satire, featuring James Bond.

#66

Poor Sod Doesn’t Know What An Idiom Is

Screenshot of a conversation showcasing overly confident, incorrect people debating idioms and language usage.

#67

Literally Could Of Killed That Grammar-Bot

Online comment thread showing overly confident incorrect people arguing about grammar usage.

#68

An Argument Over What’s Part Of Africa And What’s Not

Map discussion showing overly confident incorrect people debating Africa's location relative to Syria and Lebanon.

#69

Basic Physics

Comments showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing a Sherlock scene.

#70

What Modern Human Doesn’t Know This? Uh…you, Friend

Airport scene with missed flight details; overly confident passenger seeks manager, confused about departure time.

#71

F In Math

Comments on a meme showcasing overly confident incorrect people reacting to game statistics.

#72

"6th Grade Problem In Europe"

Math problem error discussed by overly confident incorrect people.

#73

Chihuahua's Kill More Infants Than Pitbulls

Comment highlights overly-confident incorrect claims about dog attack statistics in Chihuahua, Mexico.

#74

2% Does Not Equal 1 In 50

Incorrect math claim on social media post highlighting overly confident people with wrong information.

#75

Most Peaceful Man

A person's comment expressing overly confident but incorrect historical claims.

#76

Fool Still Stubbornly Believes That Vaccines Cause Autism

Tweet claiming vaccines cause autism with added reader context debunking the claim.

#77

It's Just A Theory/S

Screenshot of a comment showcasing an overly confident yet incorrect statement about scientific theories.

#78

When You're From The UK And Don't Even Know The Geographic Boundaries Of Your Own Country

Jonathan Ross criticized for claiming Cillian Murphy is British; Facebook comments reveal overly confident incorrect people.

#79

Woke Up To This Conversation Between My Co-Owner And A New Member 😭

Text exchange showing overly confident incorrect people discussing South America's location.

#80

Hint: It’s Not 5,000

Math puzzle showcasing overly confident incorrect people guessing the total as 5000.

#81

Hmm

Meme of overly confident incorrect people discussing months with 31 days.

#82

For All Intents And Purposes, Etc…

Screenshot of Reddit comments showcasing overly confident incorrect people discussing anatomy.

#83

Approximately 47 Mm Lol

Image of a caliper measuring a u-bolt, highlighting incorrect dimensions by overly confident reviewers.

#84

“Y’all” Isn’t A Plural “You”

Reddit discussion highlighting overly confident incorrect people debating Spanish language usage.

#85

“Barista” Confidently Incorrectly Thinks There’s No Difference Between A Latte And A Cappuccino

Text post about overly confident incorrect people, discussing a drive-thru coffee experience.

#86

On A Post About Schools Bringing Back Their Old Names For Confederate Leaders

Screenshot of a social media post with overly confident incorrect people discussing the Civil War.

#87

Men Are Missing A Rib, Just Google It

Screenshot of a text conversation where people confidently discuss incorrect rib facts.

#88

Good At English

Social media post featuring overly confident people debating grammatical correctness.

#89

50 Years Is A Long Time To Be So Wrong

A social media post by an overly confident individual incorrectly explaining selective breeding.

#90

Mathematician Proves The Earth Is 8,000 Years Old

Comment with incorrect math about Earth's age from overly-confident person.

#91

How Dare They Use French In France…

Text conversation about the term "femmes" at the Olympics, highlighting overly confident incorrect people.

#92

American Architecture > European Architecture

Overly confident statement about European and American architecture with the Statue of Liberty pictured.

#93

Simple Math Oh God

Text-based meme with a math puzzle highlighting overly confident incorrect people.

#94

I'm No Thermodynamics Expert But This Misguided One Is Wild

Text exchange showing overly confident incorrect people discussing microwave use.

#95

You Don't Understand

A social media exchange showcasing overly-confident incorrect people discussing evolution theory.

#96

If You're Gonna Be A Grammar Nazi, Make Sure You're At Least Correct

Online comment with grammar error corrected, showcasing overly-confident-incorrect-people.

#97

I’m Squeezing These Seeds And Nothing Is Happening :(

Text conversation showing a confident but incorrect statement about flax seed oil extraction.

#98

Another Day Of Texans Overestimating How Big Texas Is

Screenshot of a comment showing an overly confident incorrect person discussing U.S. and Europe road mileage.

#99

Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject…

Social media thread showcasing an overly confident person incorrectly mixing up Ireland and Scotland.

#100

Vienna, Australia

Social media post showing overly confident incorrect people discussing Vienna's location with a map of Austria.

#101

"Spain Didn't Have Colonies, Cope."

Two social media comments showing overly confident incorrect people discussing colonial history.

#102

Your An Idiot

People correcting grammar online, showcasing overly-confident incorrect people.

#103

Are Posts From This Sub Allowed Too?

Reddit thread showcasing overly confident incorrect opinions about the status of countries in the UK.

