“Gotta Be The Government”: 48 Times People Failed At Geography So Badly, They Made The Internet Facepalm
The world is a big place, so realistically, most people probably can’t accurately label every single country on a map. But we should still be able to name the majority of them, or at the very least, know which continent each nation is on.
If the internet has taught us anything, though, it’s that plenty of people out there have no problem being ignorant. And when it comes to geographical knowledge, lots of individuals have confidently demonstrated just how little they know. Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of some of the funniest facepalm-worthy fails from people who clearly need to retake geography class. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the statements that you can’t believe aren’t satire!
This post may include affiliate links.
American Flag
‘Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone’
What is it with this off-putting obsession so many US-Americans seem to have about size?
A New Conspiracy Just Dropped - Snow
How well you understand geography will depend on many factors. If you live in Europe, for example, you probably won’t have any trouble labeling the Nordic nations on a map. But you might struggle to accurately label every country in South America or Africa. Meanwhile, if you’re from the United States, you might be able to label every state within two minutes. But you might start sweating when you have to name every country in Asia.
Some people simply live in a bubble, where they don’t have to know very much about geography. But just because you don’t use maps every day doesn’t mean that it’s not valuable to have an understanding of geography.
Dawg That’s Not How That Works
Open Your Mind, “But Not So Open That Your Brains Fall Out.” -Walter Kotschnig
Europe Isn't Very Big. What Would You Do For 2 Weeks?
Americans often get a bad rap when it comes to geography, thanks to ignorant people online who make claims like “Texas is larger than Europe.” But according to a 2019 report from Gallup and National Geographic, seven in ten Americans do believe that events around the world affect their daily lives a “great deal” or a “fair amount.” The majority of Americans could also at least correctly identify the continent that most countries they were asked about were on.
However, some Americans could definitely use some help brushing up on their knowledge of geography and international relations. A 2020 survey found that 44% had trouble correctly spotting which nations are part of the EU. And at that time, only one fifth of survey respondents knew that the UK had left the EU.
Spain In Pain
Gotta Be Some Sort Of Conspiracy
"My Sources" Being "I Pulled It Out Of Thin Air"
Nowadays, it can be easy to assume that we don’t really need to know much about geography. After all, we have Google Maps at our fingertips at all times, and if you’re not in school, you’re probably not going to be tested on your knowledge of the world any time soon. But Thought Co. notes that it’s still important to study geography to better understand our planet. The more you know about geography, the better you’ll understand issues impacting our planet, such as climate change and water resource issues.
Native Americans Aren't Native?
If You Remove USA, The World Would Have No Culture
Flat Earthers Indoctrinating Children From Birth
A deeper understanding of geography can also help you understand various cultures better. For example, if you know what the climate is like in Lithuania, you’ll understand why the traditional cuisine heavily relies on meat, potatoes, and beets. Understanding a region’s climate can also help explain why certain cultures are more outgoing, while others are more quiet and reserved.
Globe Lies
It’s not in Walmart’s interest for Americans to be educated.
I Mean. They’re Not Completely Off, I Guess
"France Has Like 100 People In It"
As citizens on this planet, we have a responsibility to be well-educated. You may not think that issues occurring an ocean away impact you, but you’d be surprised. Plus, if you happen to meet someone from another continent, wouldn’t it be nice to know something about their nation? Even if all you know is where the country is, that they have plenty of beaches, and what the name of their capital is, that’s more than enough to strike up a conversation. And it saves you the embarrassment of having to admit that you’ve never heard of their country.
Good God. Are People Really This Stupid?
America Has The Biggest Population In The World?
Climate Change Is A Cult?
Open Geography Education notes that geography is often referred to as the “mother of all sciences.” This is because it was one of the earliest known scientific disciplines.
“In fact, some would argue that spatial awareness and early mapping were more significant to the development and migration of humans out of Africa than language,” Open Geography Education explains. “There is no single, linear or historic pathway through the cultural development of geography because the discipline is inherently human. Humans have always had a need and desire to explore their surroundings, expand their influence and sometimes dominance over new lands.”
Pennsylvania Isn’t In America
"Why Don't They Use Normal American Numbers On Their Clock"
Don't tell him "American numbers" are actually arabic. He'd lose what little is left of his mind.
Europeans Couldn’t Find Oklahoma On A Map Of Oklahoma
Now, if you’re looking through this list and feeling relieved that you never publicly posted anything this ignorant on the internet, you might also be feeling a desire to expand upon your current understanding of geography. So to get better, Brainscape recommends starting with an overview of planet Earth. Learn all of the major land masses and bodies of water. Then, you can start local and work your way outwards. Eventually, you’ll make your way across the whole globe.
Doesn't Make Sense For Smaller Countries To Be Divided By States Since They Are Already The Size Of A State
Girl
New Science Denial Found: The Sun Apparently Does Not Heat The Earth
Are you enjoying this list of hilarious fails, pandas? Or are you wincing from second-hand embarrassment? Keep upvoting the statements that you find particularly egregious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever heard someone say something equally ignorant about our planet. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring geography fails, look no further than right here!
Cloud-Shouter Discovers The Water Cycle
Trust Me Bro It’s Proof
"We Know Geography"
Probably Shouldn't Have Dropped Out Of Geography Class
Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything
'big Brain' Move From This Fella
Litterly
Because Europe Is A 1:3 The Size Of The United States
Only The US Has Any Claim To The Word “America”! (To Add To The Confusion, He’s Saying This As A Canadian)
Classic Flat Earther
“And They Yell At The Americans For Bringing Bad At Geography”
Make Geography Great Again
Apparently Hawaiians And Puerto Ricans Aren't American
Twitter Never Fails To Deliver
Long Island Would Float Away From New York If It Weren't Attached By A Bridge
As An Adult
“Does Anyone Know Where Portugal Is Actually Located?”
Flat Earthers Are Too Easy To Make Fun Of, Man
Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject
"Next Bro Is Gonna Say That Texas Is In The Northern Hemisphere"
On Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan
India
Austro-Hungarian Empire
The Problem Is This Guy’s Stupidity. That’s The Problem
So after this long list of failures we can conclude that American education is severely lacking but that does not deter the Americans to have an opinion on things they know absolutely nothing about, Dunning Kruger at its best. The stupidity on display here must have cost me a few braincells at least.
So after this long list of failures we can conclude that American education is severely lacking but that does not deter the Americans to have an opinion on things they know absolutely nothing about, Dunning Kruger at its best. The stupidity on display here must have cost me a few braincells at least.