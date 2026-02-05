ADVERTISEMENT

The world is a big place, so realistically, most people probably can’t accurately label every single country on a map. But we should still be able to name the majority of them, or at the very least, know which continent each nation is on.

If the internet has taught us anything, though, it’s that plenty of people out there have no problem being ignorant. And when it comes to geographical knowledge, lots of individuals have confidently demonstrated just how little they know. Bored Panda has compiled a list down below of some of the funniest facepalm-worthy fails from people who clearly need to retake geography class. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the statements that you can’t believe aren’t satire!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

American Flag

Screenshot of a social media post humorously failing at geography by confusing Malaysian and American flags.

Alleasa Report

14points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    ‘Texas Is Like Twice The Size Of Europe Alone’

    Screenshot of a social media comment wrongly claiming Texas is twice the size of Europe, illustrating geography fails online.

    Ok_Preference_8001 Report

    14points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is it with this off-putting obsession so many US-Americans seem to have about size?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    A New Conspiracy Just Dropped - Snow

    Tweet claiming 500-year-old map shows no snow, highlighting a fail at geography that made the internet facepalm.

    Yunners Report

    14points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they had seamonsters back then?

    0
    0points
    reply

    How well you understand geography will depend on many factors. If you live in Europe, for example, you probably won’t have any trouble labeling the Nordic nations on a map. But you might struggle to accurately label every country in South America or Africa. Meanwhile, if you’re from the United States, you might be able to label every state within two minutes. But you might start sweating when you have to name every country in Asia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people simply live in a bubble, where they don’t have to know very much about geography. But just because you don’t use maps every day doesn’t mean that it’s not valuable to have an understanding of geography.
    #4

    Dawg That’s Not How That Works

    Screenshot of a tweet with incorrect geography about Puerto Rico citizenship sparking internet facepalm reactions.

    Darth_Vrandon Report

    14points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't tell a Puerto Rican that

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    Open Your Mind, “But Not So Open That Your Brains Fall Out.” -Walter Kotschnig

    Map showing a mistaken belief about swimming between Argentina and Antarctica with humorous geography fail comments.

    sangamjb Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Europe Isn't Very Big. What Would You Do For 2 Weeks?

    Comment saying Europe isn't very big, illustrating a humorous geography fail that made the internet facepalm.

    60svintage Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Americans often get a bad rap when it comes to geography, thanks to ignorant people online who make claims like “Texas is larger than Europe.” But according to a 2019 report from Gallup and National Geographic, seven in ten Americans do believe that events around the world affect their daily lives a “great deal” or a “fair amount.” The majority of Americans could also at least correctly identify the continent that most countries they were asked about were on.

    However, some Americans could definitely use some help brushing up on their knowledge of geography and international relations. A 2020 survey found that 44% had trouble correctly spotting which nations are part of the EU. And at that time, only one fifth of survey respondents knew that the UK had left the EU.
    #7

    Spain In Pain

    Online conversation where users incorrectly debate the geography of Spain, showing a notable geography fail.

    scndaccount112 Report

    14points
    POST
    #8

    Gotta Be Some Sort Of Conspiracy

    Social media post humorously linking government to 48 hours of fog, highlighting funny geography fails online.

    TheEarlOfDunkshire Report

    14points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been in a fog for years!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "My Sources" Being "I Pulled It Out Of Thin Air"

    Social media comments debating geography facts about Scotland, England, and Britain showing people failed at geography.

    reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nowadays, it can be easy to assume that we don’t really need to know much about geography. After all, we have Google Maps at our fingertips at all times, and if you’re not in school, you’re probably not going to be tested on your knowledge of the world any time soon. But Thought Co. notes that it’s still important to study geography to better understand our planet. The more you know about geography, the better you’ll understand issues impacting our planet, such as climate change and water resource issues.
    #10

    Native Americans Aren't Native?

    Social media comments showing a geography fail about natives and migration sparking internet facepalm reactions.

    Character-Rooster295 Report

    13points
    POST
    #11

    If You Remove USA, The World Would Have No Culture

    Screenshot of an online discussion showing people failing at geography with misconceptions about USA culture.

    Wabom59 Report

    13points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't people be happy with the truth that they have only contributed to something larger?

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Flat Earthers Indoctrinating Children From Birth

    Homemade flat earth model with globe map, foam balls for sun and moon, and toilet paper roll pillars, showing geography fail.

    jhrogoff Report

    13points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, that's a cool looking model, very creative. It'd be an awesome fantasy world set up

    0
    0points
    reply

    A deeper understanding of geography can also help you understand various cultures better. For example, if you know what the climate is like in Lithuania, you’ll understand why the traditional cuisine heavily relies on meat, potatoes, and beets. Understanding a region’s climate can also help explain why certain cultures are more outgoing, while others are more quiet and reserved.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Globe Lies

    Hand holding decorative globe with label stating it is not meant for educational use, highlighting geography fail and internet facepalm.

    Rose275 Report

    13points
    POST
    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It’s not in Walmart’s interest for Americans to be educated.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #14

    I Mean. They’re Not Completely Off, I Guess

    Twitter conversation showing confusion about geography, mixing up Georgia the country and Georgia the U.S. state in failed geography examples.

    Mindless-Run5641 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    "France Has Like 100 People In It"

    Comments showing people failing at geography with incorrect facts about France's population and welfare system.

    NotAMasochist73 Report

    12points
    POST

    As citizens on this planet, we have a responsibility to be well-educated. You may not think that issues occurring an ocean away impact you, but you’d be surprised. Plus, if you happen to meet someone from another continent, wouldn’t it be nice to know something about their nation? Even if all you know is where the country is, that they have plenty of beaches, and what the name of their capital is, that’s more than enough to strike up a conversation. And it saves you the embarrassment of having to admit that you’ve never heard of their country.  
    #16

    Good God. Are People Really This Stupid?

    Tweet claiming government manipulates weather with storm path map, highlighting major geography and weather misconceptions.

    Nice_Substance9123 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    America Has The Biggest Population In The World?

    Screenshot of a social media conversation showing people failing at geography with incorrect facts about American population and travel.

    Stonksmydude Report

    12points
    POST
    #18

    Climate Change Is A Cult?

    Reddit conversation showing users debating climate science and government scams with a geography fail flair.

    YaBoiJJ__ Report

    12points
    POST

    Open Geography Education notes that geography is often referred to as the “mother of all sciences.” This is because it was one of the earliest known scientific disciplines. 

    “In fact, some would argue that spatial awareness and early mapping were more significant to the development and migration of humans out of Africa than language,” Open Geography Education explains. “There is no single, linear or historic pathway through the cultural development of geography because the discipline is inherently human. Humans have always had a need and desire to explore their surroundings, expand their influence and sometimes dominance over new lands.”
    #19

    Pennsylvania Isn’t In America

    Comment conversation showing someone incorrectly denying Pennsylvania is in America, highlighting funny geography fails online.

    overlyfeminine Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    "Why Don't They Use Normal American Numbers On Their Clock"

    Street clock with unusual markings and caption questioning American numbers, highlighting geography misunderstanding facepalm moment

    hungry_murdock Report

    12points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't tell him "American numbers" are actually arabic. He'd lose what little is left of his mind.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Europeans Couldn’t Find Oklahoma On A Map Of Oklahoma

    Social media comments showing people failing at geography with confusion over states of Australia and Oklahoma.

    Orange_Hedgie Report

    11points
    POST
    benrounds avatar
    kikinlivi
    kikinlivi
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP admitted that he didn't know something. That's the beginning of wisdom.

    2
    2points
    reply

    Now, if you’re looking through this list and feeling relieved that you never publicly posted anything this ignorant on the internet, you might also be feeling a desire to expand upon your current understanding of geography. So to get better, Brainscape recommends starting with an overview of planet Earth. Learn all of the major land masses and bodies of water. Then, you can start local and work your way outwards. Eventually, you’ll make your way across the whole globe.    
    #22

    Doesn't Make Sense For Smaller Countries To Be Divided By States Since They Are Already The Size Of A State

    Screenshot of a conversation where someone questions if Germany has states, highlighting geography fails online.

    Archerymaister Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Girl

    U.S. National Weather Service issues tsunami watch for Hawaii after earthquake off Russia, prompting geography fails online.

    whoaaintitfun Report

    11points
    POST
    #24

    New Science Denial Found: The Sun Apparently Does Not Heat The Earth

    Comment explaining incorrect belief about the sun heating the earth, highlighting a common geography fail online.

    Waniou Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Are you enjoying this list of hilarious fails, pandas? Or are you wincing from second-hand embarrassment? Keep upvoting the statements that you find particularly egregious, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever heard someone say something equally ignorant about our planet. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring geography fails, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Cloud-Shouter Discovers The Water Cycle

    Tweet claiming artificial clouds block the sun over southeastern US with satellite image, showing notable geography fails.

    Yunners Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Trust Me Bro It’s Proof

    Aerial view of a geological formation mistaken for a giant ancient tree, illustrating geography fails on the internet.

    National_Search_537 Report

    11points
    POST
    #27

    "We Know Geography"

    Text post humorously discussing Americans' geography knowledge and the size of US states versus European countries.

    Suspicious_Rush_ Report

    11points
    POST
    #28

    Probably Shouldn't Have Dropped Out Of Geography Class

    Twitter conversation showing people failing at geography, debating Morocco's location and cultural identity.

    AStereotypicalPerson Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Gas Doesn't Weigh Anything

    Person leaning into a large cloud of smoke outside with comments debating cloud weight and geography misconceptions

    YaBoiJones Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    'big Brain' Move From This Fella

    Screenshot of a social media conversation where people fail at geography by confusing Samoa with Somalia.

    batstewart Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Litterly

    Four people in a train car with Nordic and Scandinavian flags, illustrating a geography fail discussion online.

    Papa_Smjordeig Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    Because Europe Is A 1:3 The Size Of The United States

    Map comparing passenger train networks in the United States and Europe showing a major geography fail online.

    _Varre Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Only The US Has Any Claim To The Word “America”! (To Add To The Confusion, He’s Saying This As A Canadian)

    Map comparison showing common geography mistake about the definition of America versus USA on social media debate.

    Mouse-r4t Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Classic Flat Earther

    Meme showing a rocket with captions about propulsion misunderstandings, illustrating geography and science fails.

    Key_Bread Report

    10points
    POST
    #35

    “And They Yell At The Americans For Bringing Bad At Geography”

    Map showing Italians incorrectly pointing out Italy, highlighting funny geographic fails and internet facepalm moments.

    Bender-Spirit Report

    10points
    POST
    #36

    Make Geography Great Again

    Twitter post questioning population in Africa with a night map showing dense lights and a large orange circle marking an area.

    CorleoneBaloney Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Apparently Hawaiians And Puerto Ricans Aren't American

    Comments showing geography fails about Puerto Rico and Hawaii causing internet facepalm reactions.

    Kyro_Official_ Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Twitter Never Fails To Deliver

    Screenshot of a social media post with a clear blue sky, showing a failed geography misconception about no oxygen outside.

    Yunners Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Long Island Would Float Away From New York If It Weren't Attached By A Bridge

    Reddit post describing a geography fail where a student thought Long Island might float away without a bridge.

    tinyplant Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    As An Adult

    Social media post questioning flight times from Asia to San Francisco with comments explaining time zone effects and geography fails.

    williebonka Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    “Does Anyone Know Where Portugal Is Actually Located?”

    Cartoon of a man holding Earth with a comment asking where Portugal is, highlighting a major geography fail online.

    Big_Natural9644 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Flat Earthers Are Too Easy To Make Fun Of, Man

    Tweet disputing the 24 hour sun in Antarctica, showing a geography fail that made the internet facepalm.

    Darth_Vrandon Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    Neither Films Nor Geography Are This Guy’s Specialist Subject

    Social media comments showing a geography fail about Ireland, Scotland, and confusion causing internet facepalms.

    apex204 Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    "Next Bro Is Gonna Say That Texas Is In The Northern Hemisphere"

    Screenshot of social media comments showing a conversation about geography fails with debates on Texas location.

    Etaris Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    On Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user shares a story about a teacher failing at geography with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    reddit.com Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    India

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment highlighting a humorous geography fail about naming a child India.

    sparklesugar Report

    8points
    POST
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah yes, Katie Hopkins, that rabid, right-wing, rent-an-offensive-opinion lunatic.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #47

    Austro-Hungarian Empire

    Screenshot of a social media post describing a geography fail involving an outdated map of Europe with the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    #48

    The Problem Is This Guy’s Stupidity. That’s The Problem

    Tweet showing Earth layers with temperatures from 57°F to 10,800°F, highlighting a geography fail that made the internet facepalm.

    NeverEndingWalker64 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!