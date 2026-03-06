Still, some people online seem extremely confident about geography facts that are wildly wrong . We’re talking questions like whether Korea is in Japan or China, or wondering if Canada has grass. Yes, really. So we went digging through the internet to find some of the most baffling geography takes people have shared. Scroll on to see posts that might make you laugh… and possibly question humanity just a little.

Pandas, think back to your favorite subject in school. Maybe it was English, science , math … or if you were feeling adventurous, geography. The subject itself might be easy to remember, but the actual lessons? Not always. And to be fair, geography can be a lot. There are nearly 200 countries, countless cities, oceans, borders, and landmarks to keep track of.

#1 A friend of mine told me that the capital of Canada is Toronto. Which I suppose wouldn't be so bad, if we weren't Canadian... and LIVING in Ottawa at the time.

RELATED:

#2 I grew up in Niagara Falls Canada. Tourists come across the border in July with ski racks and get all sadfaced when they don't see mounds of snow / moose / igloos / dogsleds / maple syrup everywhere. Some of them live in New York State, 30 seconds away.



Also, many claim to not 'understand' our complicated money. PROTIP: it's the same as yours.

#3 A coworker once asked me "Is Korea in Japan or China?".

ADVERTISEMENT

From the sunny beaches of Spain to the icy landscapes of Antarctica, our planet is packed with places that feel almost unbelievable. Every corner of the world has something fascinating hiding in it, whether it’s a record-breaking natural wonder or a strange little fact you probably never learned in school. Take Canada, for example. The country is home to more lakes than anywhere else on Earth. An analysis from the HydroLAKES database estimates that Canada has roughly 879,800 lakes. Many of the world’s lakes are found in the Northern Hemisphere, especially in regions like Scandinavia, Russia, Alaska, and Canada. But Canada alone holds a huge portion of them. That means a massive amount of the world’s freshwater is sitting inside one country. It’s the kind of fact that makes you look at a world map very differently.

#4 9th grade Earth Science class.



Girl next to me: MR. ____, This map is wrong!!! It says North America when it's obviously supposed to say USA! *Smacks gum in mouth*



Teacher just walked away.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Oh god this was way back when I was a kid and someone asked where I came from. I told them India (because it's close enough to the actual place).



"Oh you mean Indiana? I got some cousins back there too!"



He thought I was a native. I thought I was a native after that too. Imagine my surprise when I realized I was the wrong Indian.

#6 This happened at a class in grad school. On the first day of class, everyone noticed the professor had a Spanish accent but didn't know what dialect. When he momentarily left to make some copies, everyone started asking each other, where is the professor from?? One girl said: "if he speaks Spanish he's Mexican, duh!" but everyone else didn't think so. Someone else said "he looks European" to which the first girl replied with "they don't speak Spanish in Europe." Everyone was baffled and we said "Spain, Spanish." the first girl with a confused look finally asked "Spain is in Europe???"

Biggest collective face palm ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite how important lakes are, scientists realized we actually don’t know as much about them as we probably should. Lakes influence ecosystems, wildlife, climate, and even how water moves around the planet. That’s why researchers have spent years trying to understand them better. One of those scientists is Bernhard Lehner, an associate professor in the Department of Geography at McGill University. He helped create a massive global database that maps lakes across the planet. The goal was to give researchers a better way to study how lakes function in Earth’s ecology. With clearer data, scientists can track water resources, environmental changes, and even climate patterns. In other words, lakes aren’t just pretty vacation spots; they’re crucial pieces of the planet’s natural systems. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 "Nuh uh, France is part of Great Britain."



A girl correcting another person.



Senior in high school from a decent school.

#8 As a kid talking to a friend's mom...



Me- "This kid in my class was so dumb, he thought Africa was a country!"



Friend's mom- "Wait, it's not a country? What is it, a city?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 High School social studies years ago (so not expecting anything smart, but still).



Teacher: Name 2 countries in the middle east, Dumbperson.



Dumbperson: (after conferring with Stupidperson next to her) Europe?



Teacher: No, that is a continent. Just to be clear, name a COUNTRY in the middle east please.



Dumbperson: (more conferring with Stupidperson) Oooooooh, ok. Asia!





On their face, the statements aren't *that* bad. But the "conferring" stage lasted a good minute both times.

Lehner’s project looked at lakes around the world that are 10 hectares or larger, which is already a huge number. In total, the database includes about 1.42 million lakes. Researchers didn’t just count them; they also estimated their depth and the amount of water they hold. When the numbers came back, one country stood out in a big way. ADVERTISEMENT Canada turned out to contain about 62 percent of the lakes studied in the dataset. That’s a staggering share of the planet’s major lakes. Writing about the research in a piece for CBC, Lehner explained just how vital these bodies of water are. “You need to appreciate how important they are in the whole water cycle,” he said. “In Canada, there’s no water cycle without them, really.” ADVERTISEMENT

#10 I was in Mexico a few years back and this 46-ish year old American woman asked me if we have grass in Canada. Not the kind you smoke, the kind that grows on the ground.

#11 My friend asked where in England is Berlin. Oh and we live in the UK.

#12 This was years ago, but a friend was trying to buy tickets for the Olympics in Salt Lake City. At that time, you had to call and talk to a human customer service agent to do that. So, friend in Albuquerque calls to order tickets to several Olympic events. The CSR asks for his address and when he gets to "Albuquerque, New Mexico," the CSR says, "I'm sorry, sir, we can't accommodate international sales at this time." My friend was very confused. No matter what he said, he could not convince this woman that New Mexico was one of the 50 United States, so she would not sell him tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Moving south, another massive water system dominates the landscape of North America: the Mississippi River. It’s the third-largest watershed in the world and one of the most important river systems in the United States. The river and its surrounding habitats are home to an incredible range of wildlife. Scientists have recorded 360 species of fish, 326 species of birds, 145 species of amphibians, and around 50 species of mammals living in the basin. The Mississippi also has a pretty impressive journey. From its source in northern Minnesota all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, the river drops about 1,475 feet in elevation. And if a single drop of water begins that trip, it takes roughly 90 days to travel the entire length of the river.

#13 Was going to Portugal. Ticket counter person said they didn’t know about how a baggage worked rule in South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I'm Italian, living in northern Italy in a tiny place near Verona.

More americans than I could conceive genuinely thought that Verona was a fictional city from the novel of Romeo and Juliet and doesn't actually exist.

#15 My sister-in-law was going to the country of Georgia and had a lot of trouble convincing the person from T-Mobile that there was both a country and a state named Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then there’s Greenland, a place that proves geography can get surprisingly complicated. If someone asks what time it is there, the answer isn’t so simple. Greenland actually operates across four different time zones. Most of the island sits three hours behind Greenwich Mean Time. But the town of Ittoqqortoormiit, on the eastern coast, sets its clocks two hours earlier than that. Meanwhile, the American Thule Air Base at Pituffik in the northwest follows a different schedule altogether. There’s even an unofficial fourth time used at Danmarkshavn, a remote research station in the northeast. It stays in sync with Iceland because that’s where most of its supplies arrive from. For one island, that’s a lot of clocks to keep track of. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 I was living on Vancouver Island (western Canada) and a tourist asked me for directions to the “bridge to Vancouver”. She insisted she came over a bridge. There is no bridge. It’s a 1 h and 45 m by ferry.



Another time, I was amazed to see a tourist driving a car with Hawaiian licence plates. I asked her about it and she said she wasn’t sure if she could rent a car on Vancouver Island so she barged her Lincoln over. 3/4 million people live on Vancouver Island and it’s bigger than the state of Rhode Island. Yep, there are rental cars here!

#17 The amount of times when I was telling people I was going to Jordan...they asked who was Jordan? Like...the country never occurred to anyone. They assumed it was a friend or co-worker.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 When my husband and I traveled to Norway, my MIL asked us if we had to adjust to the air being thinner because of how far north it was. North and up are not the same thing. I wanted to cry.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to extreme weather, Earth doesn’t hold back either. The coldest temperature ever recorded on the planet happened in Antarctica, where scientists measured a staggering −89.2°C (−128.56°F). That kind of cold is hard to even imagine; breathing outside for long periods would be incredibly dangerous. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the hottest temperature ever recorded took place in Death Valley, California. Thermometers there reached an intense 56.7°C (134.06°F). It’s one of the hottest places on Earth and often feels like stepping into a giant oven. These two records show just how wildly different the planet’s environments can be. In a single world, temperatures can swing from brutally freezing to scorching hot. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My aunt thought Rhode Island was an actual island.

#20 My grade 3 teacher showed a map and claimed “Africa is one big country” I was an insufferable know-it-all when I was young. So when I went home, I complained this to my parents. My father complained to the principal and it reflected really badly on the teacher. She didn’t talk to me for years.

#21 When I was in Junior High a classmate told me there were 4 continents, America, Europe, Australia and Africa. When I mentioned Asia, he said: "what's Asia?". I asked him where he thought India, China and Japan were, and he told me they were in Europe. And looked at me as if I were dumb.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of surprising environments, most people picture the Sahara Desert as endless sand dunes and blazing sunshine. And for the most part, that’s true. But every now and then, the desert throws a curveball. Believe it or not, it can actually snow in the Sahara. While it’s extremely rare, snowfall has been recorded there several times in recent history. In fact, it happened in 1979, 2016, and again in 2018. Photos from those moments showed thin layers of white snow resting on top of orange desert dunes.

#22 Austria and Australia are the same thing right?

#23 I met a young couple while eating lunch at a truckstop in Ontario, Canada. They had strong accents but I never asked where they were from. They wanted my opinion on the fastest way to Banff National Park (in Alberta). It was a Friday afternoon and they had planned on driving there for the weekend and then returning to see Niagara Falls on Monday. When I told them that it was nearly 4000 km away and would take roughly 3 days of driving to get there they thought I was kidding. They did not want to believe that Canada was that large and left the truckstop determined to get there before the weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 I had a friend who thought that Alaska and Hawaii were next to each other, because they were always next to each other in the little circle cut-outs on the map.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, let’s head to Australia, which holds some geological bragging rights of its own. The continent is home to Mount Augustus, the largest rock formation on Earth. Rising more than 2,300 feet high, the massive structure can reportedly be seen from nearly 100 miles away on a clear day. Australia also hides another fun geographic fact: the country itself is wider than the Moon. The Moon measures about 3,400 kilometers across, while Australia stretches nearly 4,000 kilometers from east to west. It’s the kind of fact that sounds made up until you check the numbers. And suddenly the map looks a lot more impressive.

#25 I'm from Portugal and I often hear, mainly from Americans, that Portugal is part of Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 I knew a girl who, while looking at a map of the US, shouted "Where the hell is China on this map?".

#27 A girl I work with isn't really the sharpest tool in the shed. One of our lunch servers went to Uganda to help work with kids who have Hydrocephalus and Spina Bifida, from which Danny suffers from as well, but not confined to a wheel chair.

Anyways, when the girl I work with realized he was gone, her response was, "Danny is in Uganda? I thought he went to Africa!".

ADVERTISEMENT

And while one side of the world is full of amazing geographical facts that make you go “wow,” there’s the other side…where people completely mess up. These posts are a hilarious reminder that knowing your geography actually matters. Otherwise, you end up sounding, well…pretty clueless when it comes to the basics. From confusing countries to not knowing continents, the mistakes are equal parts funny and facepalm-worthy. Which one of these had you laughing the most, or maybe shaking your head in disbelief? Share your thoughts below! ADVERTISEMENT

#28 I was once asked, by a customer calling from the US, where in Canada they could find Atlanta on their map...

#29 There's a small airport outside Los Angeles called Ontario. People end up going there thinking they'll end up in Canada because it's the cheapest and quickest flight to Ontario. Making it Ontario, CA probably doesn't always help clarify it's not Canada.

#30 I’ve heard of Europeans landing in Montreal or Toronto and renting a car to ‘drive out to Vancouver for the day’ (it’s 2000+ miles from Montreal).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 A young and naive coworker in Seattle came to work on a Monday and told us she had gone to Nova Scotia over the weekend. We were amazed. Especially when she told us she drove with some friends… When they crossed the Trans Canada Highway, she saw a sign that said Nova Scotia.

#32 A really surprising number of people have told me that Costa Rica is an island.

#33 A LOT of people in USA and Canada think North America has only 3 countries: USA, Canada and Mexico. This included my mom, who was so convinced that I literally had to make her look it up. She thought I was crazy saying that North America had 23 countries and that Haiti was part of it. I think older generations were taught that "Central America" wasn't part of North America.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Was working for a hotel in Venice, Italy. An American customer called and asked why we didn’t have any parking spots outside the hotel. In. the. middle. of. Venice. He was furious and ended up cancelling his reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I used to live in this tiny coastal town in South Africa, working on a great white shark research and ecotourism boat. It was about a 20 minute boat ride from our harbor to the spot we’d usually drop anchor, which was near this little island. One crew member had a joke of pointing out that island and saying “look, Australia!” And yes, there were always a few tourists that believed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I’m from Atlanta. I was drinking in a tapas bar in Spain with a British man. For some reason, he refused to believe that Atlanta had trees. When I told him that it’s called the city in the forest, he started getting angry and accused me of lying.



Most people in the UK seem quite nice. This guy was just an idiot.

#37 Ok not me traveling, but about geography knowledge in general:



It’s the height of Zika awareness, I went to an urgent care clinic for one reason or another. A couple of girls come in, both students at the local private school, and they look at the map highlighting hot spot Zika countries.



One turns to the other. “What’s the difference between the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo?”



The other girl kind of sighed, probably not paying attention. “I don’t know, one’s democrat and one’s republican?”



That interaction has lived rent free in my head for like a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 I went to Antarctica. When I told coworkers back home about my trip and how we got in the water, they asked whether I was afraid of the polar bears. I had to explain to adult professional earthlings that polar bears do not live in Antarctica.

#39 So I was at a resort in Jamaica literally last month, wading around in their lagoon and just enjoying life. Near me an American couple (or maybe Canadian, idk) was also wading and the woman suddenly asks “Are we in the Pacific Ocean?”



LMFAO, no lady, we are not in fact in the Pacific Ocean while in Jamaica. It’s moments like those that actually make me embarrassed to be American.

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 My mom once said she couldn't understand how there were people out there that believe Turkmenistan is a real country.

#41 I remember reading the results of a poll of high school seniors (US), and the Panama canal was chosen as the route to sail from New York to London.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 "Americans don't have maps..."



Lauren Upton, Miss Teen USA 2007.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Someone once asked me how long it took to drive from England to Belgium. Which in its self is a harmless question, but when I said "Well it depends on if you go by ferry or train" she replied with "but why would need a ferry? Is there a lake?".



Yep.

#44 Obama's not even actually African. He's Kenyan. - my cousin.



(Does this count?).

#45 I quiz near everyone on three questions, one is where is ireland? I accept any decent answer, like next to england, near europe etc. Want to guess the percentage that get it correct.



~65%

Note: I live on the east coast of america, where near everyone claims they are Irish, hence the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 (In my first day of English class in a U.S College)



Guy sitting next to me:"So what Language to ya'll speak in England"

Me:"Well, I took German. I also did some French too, but I got my GCSE in German."

GSNTM: "ya'll speak all those languages everyday"?

Me: "Oh...I've gotcha. Well we speak English. You know, like...People from France speak French...Germany/German. We speak English....we made up the Language that you use".

GSNTM: "Nah, We speak English...well American, but ya'll sound funny".

Me:"Yyyeeaaah."



Another time a woman asked me: "How long did it take you to learn the language? Because you talk real good."

I shook and hung my head and just said "not too long".

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 I was talking to my friend, who is married to a woman from Wales and has been to Wales twice to visit her family, and he just casually mentioned that the reason Wales, Scotland and England have never assimilated into one culture is that they're on different islands. He was not speaking metaphorically.

#48 "You can't drive to Canada, it's a different country."

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Isn't London near China?

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 A girl I work with who is English thought that Newcastle was the capital of Glasgow...yeah work that one out.

#51 I'm from Michigan but at college in Missouri. When I introduced myself on day one of one of my classes somebody asked "Isn't that where polar bears are from?".

#52 "Wait, where is Chicago? ...It's in Detroit, right?".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 I was stationed in Sicily, and a co-worker went on a vacation with her boyfriend driving around Europe.

When I asked her how the trip went, she said, "It was fun, but I couldn't find Holland."

I informed her that the country she thinks she wanted to see is called Netherlands.

#54 While walking through Epcot...



'Morocco is located in South America, dude. Trust me on this.'.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Sociology class. There is a map of north and south america on the wall.



Girl points and says, "this map makes Africa look weird".



Yup.

#56 I've come across several people who thought that England, the UK and Great Britain were the same thing.



Also some people seem to think that Switzerland is a part of Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I live in Vancouver. People keep assuming it is on Vancouver Island. And if they know it's not, they tend to call it Victoria Island (because it is home to Victoria, British Columbia's capital city).



There is a Victoria Island in Canada, but it is in the frozen arctic. By contrast, Victoria the city is known for having the warmest winters in the country.



I was also born in Hong Kong; I've come across many people who think it is in Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 My daughter's friend in high school was stunned to find out Washington State was different from Washington DC. (She and her parents are Americans, all born here.).

#59 Tried to order something online, and the drop-down menu for states does not include D.C. When I called to order, the customer service rep insisted I meant Washington state. Uh, no.

#60 I had a friend who told me about relatives in Holland who wanted to sent their children to family in Vancouver, Canada to sit out the war. They bought the cheapest tickets which got them to Halifax, Nova Scotia. Then they called and informed their family where they could pick them up. The response was they they, in Holland, were closer to Halifax than Vancouver.



Canada is big. The east coast of Canada is closer to Europe than to the west coast of Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 When I was in high school my sophomore geography teacher was replaced by a substitute due to some unforeseen circumstance with the normal teacher. This substitute was some construction manager who happened to have a teaching degree with no job. He argued with me one day that there were actually 52 states in America and if I would just look at the flag I'd see that there were 52 stars. He also said that Mexico was a part of the US and that Australia was in the northern hemisphere.

#62 I was flying across the country and called my bank to let them know my card would be used in PA for a bit (they'd canceled my card for out of state purchases before, thinking my card was stolen). The customer service lady asked if I had any layovers and I said, "yes, Dallas". She said "okay I'll add Colorado to the list". Lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 I'm from The Netherlands and you'd be surprised at the crazy claims I've heard from people all over the world about my own country, including but not limited to:

- The Netherlands is not a country but a part of Germany

- Dutch and German are the same language

- The Netherlands and Holland are different countries

- Amsterdam is a country

- The Hague is not part of The Netherlands but an independent city state (probably cause of the International Court of Justice)



When I lived abroad I heard one of these claims probably once or twice a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Someone in my class thought Turkey was in Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 I had a fully adult coworker who did not believe the Michigan Upper Peninsula was a thing. She insisted the way the UP was drawn on a map was just some weird dividing line between the Great Lakes and Canada.

#66 Flying long haul to Dublin. "Big" snow storm so the plane was rerouted and landed in Birmingham.



Me, entirely new to Europe, turned to the couple next to me and asked how far a drive it was to Dublin. They laughed in my face and never actually answered.

#67 Of the small portion who know of its existence, approximately 90% of Americans think Cyprus is in Greece. Which, from a historical perspective, is kind of awkward.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 I’m in the United States and just got some extra vaccinations for an upcoming trip to Uzbekistan. This is a real exchange I had with the nurse:



Nurse: So when are you leaving for Pakistan?



Me: Actually, I’m going to Uzbekistan.



Nurse: And where is that?



Me: It’s in Central Asia.



Nurse: No, I mean what country is it in?



Me: It’s its own country.



Nurse: Oh, OK. Well, have fun in Pakistan!

#69 Went to school for a year in Denmark. I can't count how many people asked if they spoke Dutch there. Even when I was young & kinda dumb, I still knew those were two entirely different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 It wasn’t until I was actually planning my own trip to Ireland that I realized there is an Ireland and a Northern Ireland.



When I told people I was going on a trip to South Africa, some people asked what country in Southern Africa I was going to. They weren’t aware there is a country called South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 I had to spend an hour on the phone convincing people that Puerto Rico was part of the US to get my foreign transaction fees refunded.



(This was 10 years ago, I’ve since gotten cards that don’t have foreign transaction fees but still).

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 I was in the Oahu airport waiting in the rental car line when I heard the man at the desk ask the rental agent for a map of Hawaii.



She asked, "Do you want a map of Oahu?"



"No, I want a map of Hawaii!"



"Do you want a map of the whole state or just the Big Island?"



"I want a map of Hawaii. Don't you have one?"



"You are on Oahu, sir, we usually don't have them."



"Where am I? I told my travel agent that I wanted to go to Hawaii!"



I have rarely seen such a valiant attempt to keep from looking completely defeated as that agent had. Those of us in line were silently pleading for her to tell him off, but she showed great restraint in asking him what he wanted to see, and then explaining that those sites (Pearl Harbor and Waikiki Beach, iirc) were on the island that he was on and the island that he was on was Oahu...



I complemented her on her patience and professionalism when I got to the front of the line. The look that I got back told me that this wasn't a first.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My husband and I lived in Switzerland for a couple of years and I couldn't believe how many people back home (SF Bay Area) kept asking me if I learned to speak Swedish and how I liked living in Sweden and telling me they knew someone or another who went to Sweden. Also many who got the country right thought that Swiss was the official language then I had to explain well actually no there are four and Swiss is not one of them but there is something called Swiss German and watch their eye's glass over.

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 My cousin came from the UK to visit my family in Vancouver, Canada. He was very disappointed to find out that Niagara Falls was not close enough for a day trip (it's over 4000 km away).

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 I’m Australian, was crossing from Tijuana to San Diego before heading home.



Got a very flirty CBP officer, and when I explained my plans were to go to Boise and then Fiji, she invited herself along and asked me if she would look good in a bikini by my side.



I was going along with it and we had a bit of banter because I was the only one there and then she mentioned a few things, namely the short flight and it became evident that she thought Fiji was in Idaho. And that it would be warm and sunny in March.

#76 A friend's father when I was 20 and back from my first trip abroad to Iceland mansplained to me about how Iceland and Greenland were actually connected in one big landmass. He would hear none of what I had to say even with my friend going "DAD, SHE WAS JUST THERE.".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 As an Australian, sitting in a bar in NYC having an argument with an American about the capital city of Australia being Canberra, and not Sydney. On the whole most Americans love the idea of Australia and Australians but their lack of education about the geography of the world is concerning. On the other hand on day one in London in 1996 I was told ‘that girl spoke to us, she’s from the colonies’!!! .

#78 Americans telling me that here in Mexico our seasons are the opposite as in the US, since "we are" in the Southern Hemisphere... Of the type "now it's summer here in NY, so it must be winter in Mexico, right?".

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 People still look at me funny when I tell them that Turkey is in Europe. It may be only 3% of its landmass, but it's a very important 3%.

#80 My dim-witted geography teacher couldn't find Japan on a map. When she asked the class where Japan was, I managed to raise my hand and say, completely straight-faced, "Where it usually is.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 I was playing X-Box Live with some friends and we kept running into a guy named Caleb and I pointed out that this was the 5th time we've seen this guy. My friend then asks if we knew that Caleb was a Korean name and informs us that Caleb is actually pronounced "Khal-Eb". I tell him this makes no sense and that Caleb is probably a Hebrew name. He then asks me how I explain his Korean friend that is named Caleb?

ADVERTISEMENT

#82 I was in a taxi in Las Vegas and I told the cabbie I was from Nebraska. He then asked me "is that next to Alaska?".

#83 I was talking to a friend who thinks I'm super smart and just moved to Budapest. I didn't think before talking and asked "So, Friend name, how's life treating you in Bulgaria?". He stopped doing absolutely everything, looked at me in discredit and said very slowly "Hungary. You meant Hungary, right?"

The worst thing is I already knew, but my mind mixed up stuff.

ADVERTISEMENT